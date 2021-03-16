Politics latest news: Dominic Cummings attacks Department of Health over 'smoking ruin' of PPE procurement - watch PMQs live

Dominic Cummings has blasted the Department of Health for the "smoking ruin" of PPE procurement at the start of the pandemic, suggesting Number 10 had to take control of the vaccine programme as a result.

In his first public appearance since his dramatic departure from Downing Street late last year, Boris Johnson's former chief aide told MPs that Matt Hancock's team was an "absolute total disaster in terms of buying - how it buys, procures".

He added: "It's why we had to take vaccine process out of the Department for Health."

Mr Cummings also attacked the "shade of bureaucracy" that runs all the way through Whitehall and the Treasury was "driving everyone completely insane".

Fixing the Whitehall "disaster zone" was one of four conditions that Mr Cummings gave the Prime Minister before agreeing to take his job - along with ensuring he was "deadly serious" about Brexit - he told the Commons Science and Technology Committee.

Mr Cummings also condemned the "nightmarish Brussels system which has blown up so disastrously over vaccines", saying there was an "anti-science, anti-entrepreneurial, anti-technology culture in Brussels".

"I think we are extremely well out of that system."

12:04 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson promises to help MP over GSK closures

Boris Johnson has wished everyone a happy St Patrick's Day as he begins PMQs.

The Prime Minister is asked about GSK's change in investment to pulling out of Simon Fell's Barrow and Furness constituency.

He says he will meet with Mr Fell because "bioscience is one of the great growth areas for this country".

12:00 PM

Boris Johnson about to begin PMQs

Boris Johnson is on his way to Parliament for his regular clash with Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs.

PM is on his way - AFP

11:55 AM

George Osborne backs Boris Johnson for 'seeing off the hotheads' over China

Boris Johnson should be congratulated for "seeing off the hotheads" on the Tory backbenches who want a more aggressive approach to China, former chancellor George Osborne has said.

The Prime Minister's integrated review of security, defence, development and post-Brexit foreign policy on Tuesday called for a "positive trade and investment relationship" with Beijing, but was attacked for perpetuating the "grasping naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years".

However the former chancellor told the Lords' international relations and defence committee: "China is changing and becoming more assertive, the question of how you deal with it has not changed.

"That is why I think Boris Johnson should be congratulated for seeing off the hotheads who want to launch some new Cold War with China and instead promoting an approach that is realistic about the threat that China poses."

The Government was looking "to engage with the opportunity, talks about increasing trade, talks about increasing investment from China and essentially tries to co-opt China rather than confront China and to me that was the approach back then and that is the approach today", he added.

11:45 AM

Dominic Cummings attacks 'dodgy accountancy tricks' on overseas aid and science funding

Dominic Cummings has said he did not watch the Budget this month, as he attacked "dodgy accountancy tricks" with overseas aid.

The former Number 10 aide told the science and technology committee: "I didn't watch the Budget and I don't really have any idea what was in it.... but if UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) budgets have been cut then that's obviously an extremely bad decision. I don't know why that would have happened."

He added: "Under the numbers pencilled in when I left in November, UKRI was getting very generous improvements to its core budgets, not just for this year but throughout the whole spending review period, through to 2025.

"If that's changed in the last 12 weeks then that's obviously bad and if there is dodgy accountancy tricks with ODA (Official Development Assistance) and whatnot, that's also obviously bad.

"If 2020 isn't enough of a galvanising shock to say we ought to take science and technology seriously... then I don't know what would be."

11:26 AM

Dominic Cummings claims he told PM about December departure 'back in July'

Dominic Cummings has said he made "the right decision to resign when I did".

The former No 10 aide, who left under a cloud last December, said he did not regret the manner of his departure.

"I actually said to the Prime Minister back in July that I would leave by Friday December 18 by the latest, so the whole thing was not exactly as it appeared," he added.

He promises to come back and clarify "all the crazy stories you hear in the media" when the committee would like - a far cry from his usual reticence to speak to MPs.

Mr Cummings said his apparently sudden exit from No 10 had been planned for months - Reuters

11:19 AM

Dominic Cummings used to run 'missions and moonshots' meetings during PMQs

Dominic Cummings used to run a shadow meeting with "great officials" during PMQs, to address productivity challenge through skills and training up to "missions and moonshots".

The former aide said he was closely involved in "Project Speed", a cross-departmental initiative "to try and figure out how to do this", he told the science and technology committee.

"I hope that is still going on," he said. "There was certainly a huge number of very creative ideas and Rishi [Sunak] was a great supporter of this and put the institutional weight of the Treasury behind doing it

"I hope that a lot of that work will come out in the next few months."

The Chancellor is described as leading Project Speed on the Government website.

Dominic Cummings during his appearing before the select committee

11:13 AM

David Cameron left UK 'vulnerable' to China and Russia IP theft, says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has attacked David Cameron and George Osborne for having left the UK "vulnerable" to Russia and Chinese theft of "British knowledge".

The former adviser - who was once dubbed a 'career psychopath' by Mr Cameron - said the two states had run "extremely aggressive operations against this country top acquire British knowledge, legally and illegally, overtly and covertly.

"These countries take it deadly serious and Cameron and Osborne did not take it deadly seriously, and in all sorts of ways they left the country vulnerable," he added.

"That is one of the many areas that science and technology policy must change."

11:09 AM

Department for Education is 'parochial' and 'unwilling to learn', says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said the Department for Education is "parochial" and "unwilling to learn", particularly from East Asia.

The former No 10 adviser - who worked with Michael Gove when he was education secretary, said: "We saw exactly the same problem in Whitehall last year in a range of subjects.

"What China and other countries are doing is making science and technology core to their policies, not the way that Britain has gone about it for the last 50 years - as an add on, what the boffins do in white coats."

He added: "That mindset has been massively damaging for the country, it means we haven't funded things properly, taking things as seriously as we should have done.

"I hope one of the lessons from 202 is to change course from that."

10:46 AM

Whitehall system will change 'in all sorts of ways' to root out bureaucracy, says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said the Whitehall system is going to change "in all sorts of ways" to root out bureaucracy after the pandemic.

He told the science and technology committee that far from "running around trying to have culture wars with the BBC" he spent the majority of his time dealing with bureaucracy.

"Everyone has vetoes over everyone else," he added. "Almost no one has the power to say 'just stop doing this insanity'.

"It takes months and months and months of meetings to do, even when sitting in the PM's office saying 'the PM wants this to happen'," he added. "It is still incredibly hard to remove bureaucracy from the system."

It would require the Prime Minister and Chancellor to tell officials "no no no, we are actually deadly serious about this, we are not going to have a repeat of 2020", Mr Cummings said. "In all sorts of ways, the system is going to change."

Dominic Cummings speaks to MPs

10:33 AM

Aria should back 'large percentage' of projects that fail, says Dominic Cummings

The UK's new Advanced Research & Invention Agency (Aria) should back "a large percentage" of projects that fail, Dominic Cummings has said.

The agency which will have £800m of taxpayer's money to seed science and tech projects independent to the Government should be given sufficient freedom to back ideas that do not work, he told MPs.

"It has to fail and quite a large percentage shouldn't work," he said. "If that's not the case, they are not taking enough risks, not properly sampling."

Challenged about whether £800m would be sufficient for the scale of ambitions, to rival US equivalent which has $3.5bn, he said it was probably not, but stressed "freedom is much more important than money".

10:25 AM

Department of Health made 'smoking ruin' of PPE procurement, says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said making the procurement process more bureaucratic after the pandemic would be "totally the wrong lessons to learn from this".

Asked about cronyism during Covid, he said: "We have got a procurement system that was created by the EU framework and goldplated by Whitehall".

He said he had argued "this system is an expensive disaster zone and when it hits a crisis it will completely fall over" prior to the pandemic. A less bureaucratic approach would actually be less corrupt, he said.

"Current existing systems massively reward high status well-connected people," he added.

Mr Cummings notes that the Department of Health's procurement of PPE was a "smoking ruin" and vaccine procurement had to be controlled by No 10 instead.

10:21 AM

Pandemic is 'proof' of need for weirdos and misfits, says Dominic Cummings

The pandemic has been "proof" that Dominic Cummings' call for misfits and weirdos was right, the former adviser has said.

If you don't have people with scientific backgrounds who can think rationally about "extreme certainty you can very easily have disastrous decisions," he told the science and technology committee.

Creating Aria "in the right way" would have a very positive effect on British science, he adds.

The current system is "horrific"and particularly "terrible for young people", he says.

"That's not good for British science - that's not good for the world... If you had Newton or Darwin or Turing now, turning up with their ideas aged 21, everyone would say 'you're mad."

10:14 AM

Dominic Cummings hits back at pay rise claims

Dominic Cummings has hit back at suggestions he received a pay rise amid the pandemic, saying he actually sought - and received - a pay cut.

Labour has repeatedly attacked Boris Johnson for having given him a £40,000 pay rise while nurses' pay is due to be cut in real terms.

But the former adviser told the science and technology committee: "The media reports about me getting a pay rise after Covid are wrong.

"It is true that I interfered with the pay system regarding my own pay," he added. "In summer 2019, when I arrived I was put on the normal pay band for my job, which was £140-thousand something.

"I only wanted to be paid what I got at Vote Leave - I thought I should get the same to sort out the Brexit mess, so I asked for a pay cut which is what happen in summer 2019.

"When we were rehired the day after the election I moved back onto the normal pay grade for my position."

10:07 AM

Dominic Cummings 'would say no' if asked to work on Aria

Dominic Cummings has insisted he should not be involved in Aria, now that he has left Government

"I am not seeking to be involved, I wouldn't want to be involved, I shouldn't be involved," he told the science and technology committee.

"The only way I could be of value is if you pick the wrong people - if you pick the right people, what could I possibly offer to it?"

"I know there are some rumours around that Number 10 has asked me to do it," he added. "I don't know if it is being considered but if it was suggested I would certainly say no."

Dominic Cummings before the committee

10:00 AM

Science funding scheme will require people with 'good taste' to avoid 'tin foil hat' projects, says Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said his science funding scheme Aria would require people with "good taste" to decide which projects to back.

Asked how it would avoid giving funding to "the tin foil hat brigade", the former adviser said there was "no alternative to this fundamental problem" beyond installing someone who has "good taste in scientific ideas and researchers".

He noted the current system was often focused on individuals rather than teams and "solutions" rather than a paper in applied thinking.

"The British funding system does not think in that way - that is exactly one of the things that Aria will do."

09:52 AM

Treasury bureaucracy 'driving everyone completely insane', says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said he is "not confident" that his vision for a science funding scheme will work as planned now he has left No 10.

He told the science and technology committee: "There are too many restrictions... I wouldn't have ministers anywhere near it, I think that it would be disaster."

The former adviser said he would keep Aria "extremely simple" with just one director and a maximum of four trustees overseeing it and "cut it lose of the rest of the system".

"I am not confident about how it will work out," he said, noting the "shade of bureaucracy" that runs all the way through Whitehall and the Treasury "driving everyone completely insane".

Dominic Cummings on his way to the committee - Shutterstock

09:47 AM

Treasury pushed back against 'wonderful freedom' for science funding, says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said his aim of introducing a radical new approach to science funding was slowed down by Brexit, Covid and the Treasury who said "where will it end - everyone will want this wonderful freedom?"

He told the science and technology committee: "We made some progress in second half of 2019, but we were fundamentally swamped by the Brexit problem.

"As soon as the election was finished I started work on this in January - in fact, science funding was main thing I worked on. Then, like everything else, it was swept away in the first wave of Covid."

But he held "dozens and dozens of meetings", although stressed it was fighting against the Whitehall machine.

"Doing something like this is so contrary to how the normal system works it is very hard to push through something like this," he said.

09:42 AM

Dominic Cummings gave Boris Johnson four conditions for taking top job

Dominic Cummings says he took his job as Boris Johnson's chief aide on the basis that he was "deadly serious about getting Brexit done".

The former adviser said it was one of four conditions, which also included doubling the science budget, create"some Arpa-like entity" and change how Whitehall works "because it's a disaster zone".

"And he said 'deal".

Asked if he was confident that it would be carried out now he was no longer involved, he says there are "some issues" around the science budget.

"But the problem is this deeper problem... it is not so much will the Government lose the will to do it, the principle according to which these sorts of things are very successful are completely hostile to normal bureaucracies."

He said the "bigger danger" is that a half-way house happened, which would "add to the chaos".

09:38 AM

Aria will allow 'extreme freedom' for innovation, says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said the science funding scheme Aria should allow "extreme freedom" for innovation.

"That is one of the great lessons things that have been most successful - that is what produced the internet and PC revolution," he said, which would help "strip out" processes that slow things down such as procurement, state aid and the Treasury business case process "which is horrific".

These cause "huge delays" and "as applied to science and tech are very damaging", he adds.

09:35 AM

Science funding scheme to compete with 'huge wall of money coming from China', says Dominic Cummings

Greg Clark has started the evidence hearing with Dominic Cummings, who he says is "widely thought to be the originator" of the idea behind Aria, the scheme through which high risk science will be funded.

But he says there are questions about the Government's response to the pandemic, which Mr Cummings has said he will answer another time.

He asks Mr Cummings what the problem is to which Aria is the answer.

The former adviser says the current approach is slowed down by form filling and red tape, meaning projects are "destroyed by bureaucracies", despite science being hugely important to a government.

But there is a "huge wall of money coming from China", he adds.

09:15 AM

Half of UK adult population to have had Covid jab by end of week, says minister

Half of the UK population will have received their first Covid vaccine by the end of the week, the Business Secretary has revealed.

Amid growing chaos on the Continent, with 17 countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain halting the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, Kwasi Kwarteng highlighted the relative impact the rollout programme was having in Britain.

"The jab is safe, we have got an extremely effective rollout programme - by end of the week about 50 per cent of the adult population will have been vaccinated," he told BBC Breakfast, noting that by contrast less than 10 er cent of EU populations had been immunised.

"Hospitalisation rates have fallen, the deaths falling considerably and the incidence of people catching the virus has also fallen," he added.

Asked about the situation in the EU, the minister noted that "both France and Italy have said the AstraZeneca jab is fine - in fact, I think the French prime minister Jean Castex has said publicly he will take the AstraZeneca jab."

"There is always an issue about confidence and take up levels, we have always got to reassure people that the vaccine is safe. Broadly I think people accept that... all these things have come down considerably because of vaccinations."

09:11 AM

Chopper's Politics: My relationship with state will never be repaired, says Sir Charles Walker

A senior Conservative MP has said that his relationship with the government can now "never be the same again" over the way it has passed draconian lockdown laws to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Charles Walker, a vice chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs and one of the most vocal critics of the reach of Covid restrictions, told Chopper's Politics: "Personally, my relationship with government as a citizen will never feel the same again. I will never look at a government with the same easy eye."

While acknowledging difficult decisions had to be made during the pandemic, he added: "It's something that I'll carry with me. It's changed my relationship with the state and will forever more is not a relationship that will ever be repaired. I will always be much more wary of the state now."

Listen to the full interview below.

09:06 AM

Anti-protest bill 'what you'd expect from Communist China or Russia', says Labour MP

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy has said the Government's anti-protest bill was "the kind of thing you'd expect in Mao Zedong's China or Stalin's Russia."

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill passed its second reading last night, with 359 votes in favour and 263 against.

The senior Labour MP told Sky News: "This was an opportunity to get serious about these measures, some of which we had been calling for in the Domestic Violence Bill, and I'm afraid the Government has failed to act.

"Instead, we have a Bill that is largely around protecting statues and giving people 10 years for criminal damage for statues when it could be about these very serious issues."

Mr Lammy said the changes to peaceful protest in the Bill - which include plans to give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on non-violent protests judged to be too noisy - were "very dangerous".

08:59 AM

Government 'overlooking' human rights abuse amid 'desperation' for trade deals, says Labour

The Government has been accused of "overlooking" human rights abuses because they are "increasingly desperate" to secure trade deals.

Labour's Emily Thornberry suggested that the UK was likely to lose "substantial amounts of trade with the EU" because of Brexit, meaning "they are getting increasingly desperate to sign up trade deals with other countries around the world and overlook their human rights record".

The MP said it would be "an abomination to sign up to trade deal giving China preferential rates and access to our economy ad the moment", although noted you can't "wish away" the country.

She made similar criticism of the UK's relationship with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Cameroon.

"The Government is giving the impression it hasn't given it a single thought. Dominic Raab has given it a single thought - two single thoughts," she added. "On Marr he said we shouldn't be signing trade deals with countries that abuse human rights, but privately he says something else."

08:52 AM

UK must 'engage' with human rights abusers to be 'taken seriously', says minister

A senior minister has defended the UK's trade links with China and Dominic Raab's comments about not severing ties with human rights abusers (see below).

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, told Radio 4s Today programme: "You are taken far more seriously if you make those objections and make that case if you are already engaged with the relevant country

"I don't think is constructive and doesn't make any sense is to metaphorically pull up the drawbridge and say we are not going to have any dealings with whatever country it is, and at the same time tell the country when we think they are not behaving properly, or treating minorities well.

"You have to engage in order to be taken seriously and have influence and that is what we are trying to do."

08:42 AM

'Very compelling reasons' not to open Cumbria cola mine, says minister

A senior minister has suggested the coal mine in Cumbria will not go ahead, following concerns about its impact on the UK's emissions and carbon budgets.

Asked why the Government doesn't "just say we are not going to do it", Kwasi Kwarteng told Radio 4's Today programme: "Essentially what we are doing is pretty much that - we are looking at it as part of a planning process.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, has said "he wouldn't go against a local planning decision, but he is looking at it again," the minister said.

"There are very compelling reasons to do as the [Committee of Climate Change] suggested and not open the mine," he added.

The Business Secretary noted he was "always sympathetic" to the CCC.

08:30 AM

Germany 'overblowing' risks of blood clots, says JCVI

Germany is "overblowing" the fears about blood clots surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine and delaying the rollout in Europe will cause more deaths a Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) member has said.

Professor Jeremy Brown, a consultant in respiratory medicine and member of the JCVI, told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme that the particular concerns raised by the Germans was a clot in the brain which is "an incredibly rare event which occurs spontaneously" which affects between three and four people in every million.

He said: "The concerns about these blood clots are overblown by the Germans... by stopping the vaccine it will cause more illness and more deaths,"

Prof Brown added: "We're in the middle of a pandemic that we won't get out of until everyone has been vaccinated."

He closed the interview by saying that pausing for "spurious reasons is a bad way to move forward... I'm afraid all the publicity coming from Europe doesn't help us."

08:24 AM

Government welcomes Uber move on worker rights

The Business Secretary has said the ruling that Uber drivers in the UK should be guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions was to be "welcomed".

Speaking to Sky News, Kwasi Kwarteng said: "I've always said that the new phase of our economy should be about protecting workers' rights, driving higher standards and driving new technologies.

"And I think that the Government's record on things like the national living wage that we introduced has been very good and we want to see a well paid workforce with strong worker protections, driving innovation and economic progress and I think that is something we can achieve."

Read more: Uber agrees to holiday pay and pensions for 70,000 drivers

08:22 AM

Minister insists UK is standing up to China on 'unacceptable' behaviour

Kwasi Kwarteng said there were "serious issues" with China's record but that there was a difference between the country's government and private Chinese investment.

Yesterday several senior Conservative MPs raised concerns with Boris Johnson as he set out the integrated review for security and defence, accusing him of maintaining the "grasping naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years".

But this morning the Business Secretary insisted the UK was playing an active role in dealing with concerns about the Beijing regime.

"Our ambassador in China has made really strong representations to the Chinese government about their behaviour and we've said that we don't find this (Uighur treatment) remotely acceptable and we are trying to make international calls, alliances to make those representations to the Chinese government," he told Sky News.

"We are absolutely very firm on that.

"At the same time we are attracting Chinese investment ... - you've got to distinguish between investors, private citizens, people that we trade with and actual governments."

08:16 AM

Dominic Cummings to break silence for first time since leaving No 10

Dominic Cummings is up before the science and tech committee from 9:30am today, his first public appearance since he left No 10 just before Christmas.

Ostensibly he is being asked about the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), launched by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng last month.

But he is also expected to lift the lid on some of the key decisions taken by Boris Johnson's inner team during the pandemic last year.

All week, Gordon Rayner has been looking back at some of the big moments leading up to our first lockdown on March 23.

Read his latest - how Chris Whitty's early advice set the template to keep UK's borders open during Covid crisis - here.

Planes still arrived from China even after lockdown

08:12 AM

Dominic Raab 'right' to say human rights should not preclude trade deals, says minister

A senior minister has backed Dominic Raab, after the Foreign Secretary said the UK should still seek trade deals with countries found to have abused human rights.

In a Q&A with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) staff, a recording of which has been heard by HuffPost UK, Dominic Raab said: “If we restrict it to countries with ECHR-level standards of human rights, we’re not going to do many trade deals with the growth markets of the future.”

This morning Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, told Sky News: "The Foreign Secretary is right, we should be trading with countries, but at the same time got to make very strong representations when we do if we think they are mistreating minorities, using torture.

"We can’t write whole countries off and refuse to engage while telling them how to behave."

07:54 AM

EU leaders turn on each other in vaccine row

Brussels blamed EU governments for growing vaccine chaos on Tuesday night as it accused them of stockpiling jabs despite a looming third Covid wave.

The European Commission's rare rebuke of member states came after 17 countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain halted the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine until the EU's medicines regulator completes an investigation.

On Tuesday, however, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was "no indication" that the suspended AstraZeneca vaccine caused fatal blood clots. It will give the result of its investigation on Thursday.