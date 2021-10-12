Politics latest news: Hopes for deal over Northern Ireland Protocol rise as minister says no red lines have been drawn

Hopes that the UK and EU might agree a new deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol were given a boost this morning, after a Cabinet minister refused to describe the European Court of Justice as a red line.

Maros Sefcovic, Brussels' Brexit negotiator, is expected to respond to Lord Frost's speech with a press conference of his own this afternoon, setting out a new set of proposals to resolve issues with the agreement, including vowing to cut up to 50 per cent of customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

However, overnight there appeared to be little movement on the ECJ - despite Lord Frost making it a central request yesterday.

This morning Oliver Dowden, the Conservative Party co-chairman, said cutting checks on trade were "welcome steps". Although he stressed the ECJ remained a "major issue" that must be resolved, he stopped short of saying it was a a deal-beaker, telling Sky News: "I am not going to start writing red lines here and there."

The Government would "engage fully, constructively with these proposals, but we need fundamental change to the protocol," he added.

Owen Polley: Coveney has some cheek attacking Britain

As the UK and the EU prepare to renegotiate aspects of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Irish Republic’s foreign minister, Simon Coveney, accused Britain of risking a “breakdown of relations” with the EU by objecting to the European Court of Justice’s interference in Ulster.

He has quite a cheek, writes Owen Polley.

Coveney and his boss, the Fine Gael leader and former taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have done more than most politicians to damage friendship between London and Dublin, undermine cooperation between the two parts of Ireland and destabilise the Belfast Agreement.

Growth stutters with muted figures for August and contraction in July

Britain's economy grew lower than expected in August, as revised figures have revealed a contraction in July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4 per cent between July and August. However it downgraded its estimate for July from a 0.1 per cent expansion to a contraction of 0.1 per cent.

The data showed further signs of a slowdown in the UK's recovery from the pandemic as global supply chain woes take their toll.

The economy would need to soar by 2.1 per cent in September to remain on track with the Bank of England's forecast for the third quarter - something Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said was "implausible" in light of the growing supply crisis.

Growth rebounded strongly in the second quarter, with GDP rising by 5.5 per cent, but the recovery has been more modest than expected, with supply chain problems and the lorry driver crisis holding back the economy.

Treasury wrong to view energy support as 'unreasonable', says Ed Miliband

Ed Miliband has attacked the Treasury for acting as though support for hard-pressed firms during the energy crisis was "just unreasonable".

The shadow business secretary told the BBC's Today programme: "There does need to be cash support which is going to keep these industries going. The trouble of the last few days was the Treasury looking like it thought this was just unreasonable and they were against it happening, and that is just completely wrong.

"There's a longer-term issue here though. Yes there is a global dimension to this, but we are so exposed because we don't have the gas storage," the Labour MP added. "We've stalled on renewables including on on-shore wind and solar, and nuclear programme is stalled.

"And crucially, we haven't made the steps we need on energy efficiency. This is a decade of inaction we've seen that's led us to this point."

French MEP stands firm on ECJ

Nathalie Loiseau questioned "who is the trouble-maker and who is the problem-solver?" - AP

Ending ECJ jurisdiction would "tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol", which cannot be "agreed", a senior MEP and former French minister has said.

Asked if ending the Court's jurisdiction would end Northern Ireland' special status in relation to the Single Market, Nathalie Loiseau told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, that she "sincerely hoped", that the UK would properly consider proposals being tabled by Brussels today, saying it "fixes problems".

She added: "I am wondering who is the trouble- maker and who is the problem-solver? I never heard people in Northern Ireland saying it was terrible that there was a role for the ECJ.

"People in Northern Ireland talk about goods, talk about medicine - this is exactly what the Commission is addressing. Let's start getting visibility and stability for people in Northern Ireland."

'Not accurate' to say Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed in hurry, says French MEP

A senior MEP and former French minister has rejected suggestions the Northern Ireland Protocol should be overhauled because it was agreed under great time pressure.

Natalie Loiseau, who was previously a European affairs minister, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The only pressure was on the British side - the British side was in a hurry.

"But this is not accurate, it took months. There was an offer on the table when Theresa May was Prime Minister - backstop - which was rejected by some members of the Conservative Party.

"We came to the protocol but not in 14 hours - it took months," she added. "It was the very same person - Frost - who says he doesn't agree with the protocol."

Brussels willing to find solutions 'within Northern Ireland Protocol', says French MEP

A senior MEP and former French minister has said she is "comfortable" with Brussels' efforts to try and broker a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol within the agreement, as she urged an end to "posturing".

Natalie Loiseau, who was previously a European affairs minister, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme she was "really disappointed" that the British reaction "has not been put on the table yet".

But she said: "I am comfortable with the fact that the Commission is willing to go the extra mile and fix the problems, and try to find solutions within the protocol. There is certainly pragmatism and good will on the EU's side."

She expressed hope that it would stop the UK "denying the benefits of protocol" for Northern Ireland.

"What can we think of David Frost negotiating the protocol, signing the protocol and pushing hard for the British Parliament to ratify the protocol if now he says that he doesn't agree with the protocol? That's a big problem."

France must 'do their part of the bargain' to get £54m to deal with migrants

A Cabinet minister has taken a tougher line on the issue of outstanding payments to France to deal with the numbers of migrants attempting to cross the Channel.

Last week Damian Hinds, the security and borders minister, stressed that it was an administrative issue that would be resolved within a few days or weeks.

However this morning, Oliver Dowden told Sky News the £54m was dependent on more action being taken first.

The Conservative Party co-chairman said: "We expect the French to do their part of the bargain. The Home Secretary has already raised concerns about that...

"This is not us reneging on a deal, this is making sure we deliver on what was agreed," he added. "We very much hope to make payments as agreed but need the French to keep up their side of the agreement."

Government will 'engage constructively' with EU on Northern Ireland Protocol

The Government will "engage fully constructively" with the EU proposals on the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Cabinet minister has said.

Asked if the EU proposals were sufficient, Oliver Dowden, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, told Sky News: "Well clearly we'll wait to receive the full announcement from the EU and I know that Lord Frost, as he said yesterday, and the Government as a whole will engage fully, constructively with these proposals.

"It is though important that there is fundamental change to the Northern Ireland Protocol so we'll be looking to see that, but let's see exactly what the EU comes up with."

Children 'will get their toys for Christmas', minister insists

Oliver Dowden has said he is "confident" that children will get their "toys for Christmas" after shipping containers were turned away from the UK's biggest port yesterday.

The Conservative Party co-chairman stressed that Felixstowe has said this morning the situation is improving, but that work was underway to strengthen supply chains in the run-up to the festive period. However he was unable to confirm whether there had been more than 27 applications for visas from overseas HGV drivers to make up the shortfall.

Asked if people should buy Christmas goods earlier than usual, he told Sky News: "It is sensible that you buy when you want, some people buy very early for Christmas - my wife is quite an early Christmas buyer."

He added: "Just buy as you buy normally."

Matt Hancock handed new job

Matt Hancock ran the London Marathon earlier this month - WireImage

Matt Hancock has been appointed as a United Nations special representative for Africa – his first role since resigning as Health Secretary in June.

Mr Hancock will advise the UN Economic Commission for Africa on issues related to climate change and sustainable economic development.

In a statement, he said: "I care deeply about making this happen, not only because of the strong economic opportunity but because we share a view of Africa as a strategic long-term partner."

He resigned as Health Secretary in June after he was caught on camera kissing an aide in his Whitehall office in breach of Covid restrictions.

Life expectancy was falling before pandemic, new study finds

Life expectancy in many communities in England was declining even before the pandemic, according to new figures.

From 2014 until 2019 life expectancy went down in almost one in five communities for women, and one in nine communities for men, Imperial College London (ICL) researchers have found.

The study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found communities with the lowest life expectancy - below 70 and 75 years for men and women, respectively - were typically situated in urban areas in the north of England.

Communities with the lowest life expectancy were typically located in urban areas in the North, including Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool. Communities with the highest life expectancies were often based in London and the surrounding home counties.

Although recent data from the Office for National Statistics found that life expectancy for men in the UK had fallen for the first time in 40 years due to the pandemic, the new research shows that life expectancy was declining in many communities years before the pandemic began.

Brussels to offer new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

Brussels will offer Britain a new Brexit deal on Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but is set to reject demands to strip European judges of their role in the province.

The European Commission will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to launch proposals to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol once the plans are approved at a meeting of the College of Commissioners.

EU officials are expected to say they can significantly cut the number of checks on British goods exported to Northern Ireland if they are given real-time access to UK trade databases in order to police which products cross into the Republic of Ireland.

Good Morning

You wait for months for a Brexit proposal and then two come along at once.

Fresh from Lord Frost's speech in Portugal yesterday, we are expecting to hear from his counterpart Maros Sefcovic today as Brussels sets out its gambit for solving the Northern Ireland protocol.

But will it match expectations in London and Belfast?

