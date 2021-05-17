Politics latest news: Hopes of June 21 reopening not extinguished by Indian variant, No 10 signals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
India McTaggart
·16 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

Hopes of a grand unlocking on June 21 have not been extinguished, Downing Street has signalled, amid warnings that Boris Johnson faces his own "Theresa May moment" if the date slips.

Senior Government sources have this morning said they still hope a review of whether social distancing rules can be lifted will be ready by June 14, the date the Prime Minister is expected to confirm whether step four of the roadmap can go ahead.

It comes less than 24 hours after the Prime Minister's spokesman suggested the date for announcing its findings, which had been pencilled in for the end of the month, had been pushed back due to mounting concerns over the Indian variant.

It had been expected that the review would conclude that the one metre plus rule and compulsory mask wearing would be converted from law into guidance.

Separately, officials are also drawing up contingency plans for local lockdowns, which could see areas with variant clusters forced to close shops, pubs and restaurants, with residents asked to stay at home again.

The suggestion that the final lifting of restrictions could be delay has angered Tory MPs and even Cabinet ministers, with one telling the Daily Mail that Mr Johnson faces a "Theresa May moment", a reference to her failure to deliver Brexit on time.

But this morning insiders suggested the review could still report in time for June 21.

Ministers expect to receive data in a fortnight on case numbers in variant hotspots such as Bolton and Blackburn, which will show whether heightened covid-19 measures such as surge testing have contained the spread.

However, the prospect of a delay has angered hospitality leaders, with Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester's night time economy adviser, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “We can't live by these rumours, we need absolute assurances. One week isn't enough to get hospitality up and running again."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:29 AM

Health Secretary: Only travel to amber list countries with an 'exceptional' reason

During his statement to the House of Commons about Covid-19 and the Indian variant on Monday, the Health Secretary said that people should not travel to amber list countries unless they have an "exceptional" reason to do so.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt asked Matt Hancock for "absolute clarity" on the amber list, asking in the Commons: "Should all of our constituents go on holiday to countries on that amber list even when it is no longer illegal?"

Mr Hancock replied: "The answer is no. The official Government advice is very clear that people should not travel to amber or red list countries or territories. People should not travel to amber list countries for a holiday."

The conflicting guidance and easing of travel restrictions has prompted the question of why travel to amber list destinations is not still illegal under Government Covid-19 guidance, but there has been no real explanation yet.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement to the House about the Covid-19 pandemic - &#xa0;House of Commons/ PA Wire
Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement to the House about the Covid-19 pandemic - House of Commons/ PA Wire

10:18 AM

'Amber list' confusion as No 10 eases international travel restrictions but tells people not to go

Government officials are coming under increasing pressure to give the public clearer 'amber list' travel guidance as it emerged that 150 flights carrying thousands of holiday-makers departed British airports for amber destinations on Monday.

The Government has put countries like Greece, France and Spain on the amber list, and as of May 17 it was no longer illegal to travel to these destinations for a holiday.

There has been confusion about the guidance because just as the international travel restrictions eased, Downing Street has told people not to travel to red or amber list states.

Asked why it was not illegal to go to amber list destinations, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Our advice is that no one should be travelling to amber countries, that's in the interests of public health.

"There may be unavoidable, essential reasons for which people still have to travel to amber list countries, that's why the rules are there."

09:59 AM

Britain’s planning system is 'not fit for purpose', says Robert Jenrick

The coronavirus pandemic has shown that Britain’s planning system is "not fit for purpose" and more affordable homes must be built to "transform the quality of life" for young people, the Housing Secretary has said.

In a riposte to Tory rebels threatening to vote down the Government’s planning reforms, Robert Jenrick warns that while Britain is a "property-owning democracy", there is now a whole generation that "feels priced out of the dream of home ownership".

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Jenrick also seeks to quell growing unrest among MPs by confirming for the first time that he is looking at imposing new taxes on developers who sit on land for years in order to increase their profits.

The issue of "land banking" is a long-standing complaint among MPs and campaigners, who say it is helping to inflate house prices and keep first time buyers off the housing ladder.

Read the full report by Harry Yorke, our Whitehall Editor.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the cab of a digger - Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the cab of a digger - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

09:35 AM

Sherelle Jacobs: Variant caution risks becoming an excuse never to return to normality

There are few better windows into the state of the nation’s psyche than what the public is watching on online streaming sites. And as lockdown lifts, and people return to pubs, restaurants and the theatre, currently trending on Amazon Prime is a 2015 docudrama about the notorious Stanford Prison experiment.

In 1971, professor Philip Zimbardo recruited a group of university graduates to participate in a mock prison. While pretend guards subjected their “prisoners” to psychological torture, submissive inmates harassed fellow comrades into following the rules.

The experiment went down as a lesson in how easily people can slip into authoritarianism. But there was another revelation that Zimbardo and his contemporaries didn’t know quite what to make of – how effortlessly the participants lost all sense of reality.

Are there parallels with our own experiment in lockdown? Those who hold the keys to our freedom have embraced their powerful new roles with vigour. Sage – today’s answer to the Zimbardo experiment's parole board of clinical experts – seems both academically and venally opposed to restoring our liberties, however successful the vaccines are proved to be.

Read Sherelle's comment piece in full.

09:12 AM

'Intensive surveillance' being used in areas with high case rates, says Cabinet minister

George Eustice told Times Radio that "intensive surveillance" was being used in areas with high case rates but local restrictions remained a possibility.

At the moment there was a "clear road map out of the lockdown " with a decision due in a few weeks' time on whether the June 21 measures can go ahead.

"If we do have a deterioration in some of these areas then of course we can't rule out that we would put in place certain local lockdowns," he said.

"At the moment we are doing a lot of intensive surveillance in those areas, with surge testing to identify it and deal with it."

08:55 AM

Chancellor says 'our Plans for Jobs is working' as unemployment rate dips to 4.8pc

The latest figures the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the overall rate of unemployment fell to 4.8 per cent in January to March, which the Chancellor said shows "our Plan for Jobs is working".

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 97,000 between March and April but has fallen by 772,000 since the pandemic struck.

Rishi Sunak said: "Protecting and creating jobs continues to be my top priority.

"While sadly not every job can be saved, nearly 2 million fewer people are now expected to be out of work than initially expected - showing our Plan for Jobs is working.

"Thousands of young people are finding work through our Kickstart scheme, and the extension of the furlough and self-employed support schemes beyond the end of the road map means people's jobs will continue to be protected while the economy gradually reopens."

The Chancellor visits wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa in Hull - Simon Walker HM Treasury
The Chancellor visits wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa in Hull - Simon Walker HM Treasury

08:38 AM

People who refuse Covid vaccine are selfish, says Lord Lloyd Webber

The composer Lord Lloyd Webber has said those who refuse to have a coronavirus vaccination are "selfish", as government fears emerged that social cohesion could be undermined if those reluctant to get jabs are scapegoated.

Government figures are working on ways to further improve take-up of the jabs among ethnic minority communities whose vaccination rate lags behind the nationwide average, with a push to get families to have vaccines together being looked at.

The Telegraph understands that multi-generational vaccinations, where members of the same household of different ages can be jabbed at the same time, are being seriously considered after recent pilots.

The thinking comes as Whitehall maps out how to contain the spread of the Indian variant, officially named B.1.617.2, which early data suggests can be transmitted more rapidly than other strains of the virus.

Read the full story from Ben Riley-Smith, Political Editor, and Laura Donnelly, Health Editor.

08:27 AM

Cabinet Minister defends timing of India travel ban

George Eustice defended the timing of the Government's decision to effectively ban travel from India by adding it to the red list from April 23.

In response to suggestions the decision was taken too late, the Environment Secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "What we did is put India on the red list a full six days before that variant was even under investigation and a full two weeks before it was declared a variant of concern.

"We did put India on the list as soon as we saw an uptick in prevalence and well before the Indian variant was declared a variant of concern."

08:07 AM

Hospitality leaders angered by delay to social distancing review

Downing Street is facing a backlash from the hospitality industry after signalling that the review of whether social distancing can be lifted by June 21 will not be announced as planned by the end of the month.

While uncertainty over the Indian variant has thrown the timetable into doubt, senior Government sources say they are still hopeful the review will be ready before June 14, the date at which Mr Johnson is expected to confirm whether step four can proceed as planned.

However, Sacha Lord, the night time economy tsar for Greater Manchester, hit out at the prospect of restaurants and pubs having just seven days to prepare for the return of normal service.

Speaking to BBC Radio Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "We can't live by these rumours, we need absolute assurances. And what I would say...what we've been told about the review data, the 14th of June, well, one week isn't enough to get hospitality up and running again."

Mr Lord added: "Even yesterday, places were operating at 50 per cent.

"Hospitality will naturally only start to turn a profit when those restrictions are dropped, and we are hoping for June 21.

"And when we do return to normal as well, I must also point out it is going to take at least three years for businesses to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of getting rid of the loans, the debts, the rent arrears, the VAT holidays."

07:44 AM

Vaccines are the only way out of lockdown

Amid warnings from ministers that vaccine hesitancy is the "principal threat" to removing all remaining lockdown restrictions on June 21, George Eustice told LBC this morning: "We will only be able to exit this pandemic when the vast majority of people have had the vaccine."

The Environment Secretary said the way to ensure confidence in the vaccines was to continue stressing that hey had been "rigorously assessed and that they are safe" while also pointing to the danger posed by new variants to those who have not been innoculated.

He also suggested younger people needed to be as enthusiastic about the jabs as their older counterparts.

"We know that the uptake of the vaccine was very high in those older cohorts, those are the ones who were most at risk of hospitalisation and death.

"So having got the vaccine out to people over the age of 60 and having good uptake there I think we are in a good position to prevent the resurgence of new variants because it's now clear the vaccine can dampen the transmission of the virus too.

"We just need all those other, younger cohorts to also embrace the vaccine."

07:26 AM

Cabinet row over Australia trade deal

George Eustice has appeared to confirm he is at odds with Liz Truss over a UK trade deal with Australia, which hinges on access for its farmers to UK markets.

The Financial Times reported that the Environment Secretary and Michael Gove were locked in an internal battle with Ms Truss, who negotiated the agreement, on the issue of whether to grant tariff-free access to Australian farmers.

Allies of Ms Truss warn that a failure to sign off the deal will severely undermine one of the benefits of leaving the EU: the ability to strike trade deals with close partners and countries around the world.

However, Mr Eustice said this morning there was a "balance to be struck" between opening up trade and protecting domestic industries.

"We think there's great opportunities, we're very keen for instance to pursue trade agreements with Australia and also with the United States and with other countries as well," he told Sky News.

"But always in any trade agreement, yes there's a balance to be struck between your commercial interests and your desire to open up free markets."

Pressed on the row, he added: "I'm not going to get into discussions that are going on in Government about individual trade agreements.

"At the moment there's a very clear consensus in Government that we want to do a trade agreement with countries like Australia, but obviously on the right terms."

06:56 AM

George Eustice: Local lockdowns 'certainly' not ruled out

Cabinet minister George Eustice did not rule out the prospect of local lockdowns being imposed in response to the Indian variant.

Mr Eustice told Sky News the Government could not rule out some areas being held back as restrictions are eased elsewhere.

It comes after The Times reported this morning that ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to national easements on June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus.

Officials have drawn up plans modelled on the Tier 4 restrictions introduced last year, the paper reported, with people required to stay at home and pubs and non-essential retailed forced to close again.

Businesses in areas subject to the restrictions would receive grants of up to £18,000.

Asked about the reports this morning, Environment Secretary said ministers still wanted the planned lifting of restrictions in England on June 21 to go ahead but "we can never rule out that there may have to be a delay".

Asked whether it was possible for parts of the country to move ahead on June 21 while others are kept under restrictions, Mr Eustice said: "That would be an option and we cannot rule anything out, obviously, at this stage.

"But our preferred outcome is that we really double down and get the vaccination rates up in those areas that are seeing these problems so that we can give them the immunity that they need to this virus and then we won't have to have any such local lockdowns."

06:54 AM

Holidays to Europe with Covid vaccine passports get green light

British holidaymakers are on Wednesday set to be given the green light by the EU to use "vaccine passports" to enter Europe.

EU ambassadors are expected to sign off a plan allowing fully-vaccinated Britons to fly to Europe without having to have a Covid test or quarantine.

It came as the bosses of BA and Heathrow issued a joint plea to the Government to publish an advance list of its "green" countries for the summer to enable families to plan holidays.

Currently, all European countries bar green-listed Portugal and Gibraltar are rated "amber" by the Government, requiring travellers to quarantine and take two PCR tests on their return.

The EU plan would see member states adopt uniform entry requirements, giving fully-vaccinated holidaymakers from low-risk countries such as the UK unrestricted entry to Spain, France, Italy and other popular destinations.

06:52 AM

UK must break free from EU mindset, says Lord Frost

British officials remain indoctrinated with "EU ways of thinking" that must be eradicated to make Brexit Britain more competitive, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for a bonfire of Brussels red tape.

He told MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee that a revolution was needed to "normalise" EU law still on Britain’s rulebook and return them to UK common law traditions, which are "lighter touch" and less risk averse.

Lord Frost said: "Lots of our bureaucracy and our regulatory systems have had to operate within a prescriptive EU law framework."

"We have internalised principles of EU law and EU ways of thinking about things for the last 50 years, which is harder to eradicate because it's quite subtle," the Cabinet minister and former Brexit negotiator said.

You can read the full story here.

06:14 AM

Good morning

As the Indian variant continues to surge across parts of the country, a row in Westminster is intensifying about how to deal with it.

With Downing Street yesterday signalling that a review of social distancing rules, due to report by the end of this month, could be delayed, there are now real fears that the grand unlocking on June 21 is in jeopardy.

Officials are now drawing up contingency measures, including for local lockdowns, which appear to closely model the Tier 4 restrictions imposed last year.

The plans have sparked a widespread backlash among Tory MPs and even Cabinet ministers, who believe a delay to easing restrictions to save vaccine refuseniks is unjustified.

One minister quoted in the Daily Mail warns Boris Johnson that he risks creating his own "Theresa May moment" - a reference to the former prime minister's failure to deliver Brexit on time.

Meanwhile, ministers are also coming under pressure over the traffic light system for international travel, amid reports that thousands of Britons are flouting guidance and booking flights to amber list countries.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: The Supreme Court takes a major abortion case

    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide a major abortion case that could dramatically alter decades of rulings on abortion rights and eventually lead to dramatic restrictions on abortion access. It's been nearly 50 years since the court announced in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion. COULD THIS BE THE CASE THAT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE?

  • Israel crisis puts Schumer on collision course with progressives

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's longtime support for Israel puts him on a collision course with the progressive wing of his party as the conflict between Israel and Hamas worsens.Why it matters: This is the toughest political position the New York Democrat has been in since becoming majority leader. The fighting in the Middle East is dividing his party — and creating a clear rift among its different wings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDeepening the challenge: Schumer is up for re-election next year and one of his potential opponents — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — is one of the most vocal progressive critics of the actions taken by Israel's leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.While President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are similarly boxed in after ascending to power in a pro-Israel environment, Schumer faces this problem most acutely.The backdrop: Schumer, the first Jewish Senate majority leader, rose to prominence in part thanks to a career in New York politics built on a foundation of pro-Israel credentials.He frequently bucked President Obama on Middle East policy, including opposing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.That put him at odds with the majority of his party but aligned him with Israel. He later criticized President Trump for leaving the deal and said a new agreement should be negotiated.In 2019, Schumer delivered a speech at an American Israel Public Affairs Committee meeting in which he said: "You can be, all at once, completely Jewish, completely pro-Israel and completely American."It was a poke at another Squad member — Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) — who had leveled sharp criticisms against supporters of Israel. Flash-forward to the current crisis. So far, Schumer has largely been silent even as other historically fierce defenders of Israel, such as Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), have spoken up. Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, shocked his colleagues over the weekend when he said he was "deeply troubled" by Netanyahu's military actions. The statement turned the heads of Israel's top politicians, Axios' Barak Ravid said.Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who's Jewish, led a group of 29 Democratic senators in calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) — the top members of the Foreign Relations' Middle East subcommittee — issued the first bipartisan statement in support of a ceasefire. Schumer told reporters Monday he agrees with the Murphy-Young statement and wants to see a ceasefire "reached quickly."He did not discuss the issue during his floor remarks — one of the most prominent stages he commands as majority leader.His comments came shortly before Biden announced he backed a ceasefire for the first time during a call with Netanyahu.Meanwhile, a series of progressives have condemned Israel's behavior under Netanyahu.Between the lines: Schumer has worked diligently to solidify his support on the left, strengthening his position against Ocasio-Cortez or another progressive in 2022.Navigating the current crisis in the Middle East — particularly when his fellow members are being far more vocal on the issue — is a foreign policy challenge that has a larger domestic impact on him.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Parler Back On Apple App Store, COO George Farmer Named New CEO

    Parler, the social media app popular with right-wing U.S. conservatives’ has returned to Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store Monday, after Apple had debarred it following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, Reuters reports. Parler COO George Farmer was also appointed as the new CEO. He will succeed interim CEO Mark Meckler, who will be departing from the company. Earlier this year, Parler co-founder and CEO, John Matze was terminated for financially supporting and being a candidate for the U.K.’s Brexit Party and active involvement in business and politics on both sides of the Atlantic. Last month Apple agreed to readmit Parler into its App Store after submitting an app that complied with Apple’s content moderation policies. Anything not allowed in the App Store will be available on Parler’s web-based and Android versions. Parler is still seeking Apple’s permit for users to access hate speech behind a warning label, the Washington Post reports. Posts categorized as “hate” by Parler’s new artificial intelligence moderation system will not be visible on iPhones or iPads. Several tech companies severed ties with Parler following the Capital Riot incident, including Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Parler returned online in February with private cloud infrastructure SkySilk. Parler remained available on Android. Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.98% at $126.20 on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmazon-Backed Tado Raises M In Fundraiser Before IPO: FTStellantis, Foxconn To Elaborate On Newly Formed Partnership© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Loads Up on Video-Game Makers and Exits Suncor

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund doubled down on its pandemic-era investments in video-game makers and added new bets as it raised holdings of U.S. stocks by about a fifth to $15.4 billion.The Public Investment Fund brought its total commitment to video-game makers including Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. to $6 billion during the first quarter, according to regulatory filings on Monday. Those holdings were valued at $3.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.The PIF also added to its roster by buying $141 million worth of stock in South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc., whose biggest backer is Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp.Another new investment last quarter included Compute Health Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company set up by Intel Corp. Chairman Omar Ishrak, with the PIF buying a 8.7% stake for $75.7 million. The fund exited its stake in Suncor Energy Inc., Canada’s top integrated oil producer, selling 51 million shares.The $400 billion PIF is funded through a mixture of borrowing, cash and asset transfers from the government, and retained earnings from its investments. Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and managed by Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan, the fund has outlined a plan to grow its assets to over 4 trillion riyals ($1.1 trillion) by 2025.Uber, SoftbankAs the PIF is positioning itself to power the local economy, it’s also made several high-profile investments in recent years, including a stake in Uber Technologies Inc. and big commitments to Softbank’s Vision Fund.Still, at the moment almost all its assets are local. It holds large stakes in some of the kingdom’s biggest companies, including Saudi Telecom Co. and Saudi National Bank. It wants to shift that balance to about 80% of its investments being local, according to Al Rumayyan.The Riyadh-based fund acquired more than $3 billion worth of stock in the three U.S. video-game makers for the first time during the fourth quarter. By contrast, its exposure to U.S. equities in the third quarter fell by $3 billion, mainly because the PIF sold stakes in exchange-traded funds that track the real estate and materials sectors.Prince Mohammed is a big fan of video games, particularly “Call of Duty,” Activision’s best-selling franchise. He told Bloomberg Businessweek in 2016 that he was part of the first Saudi generation to grow up with the gaming technology.In the first quarter, the fund more than doubled its Activision Blizzard stake to 33.4 million shares and almost doubled its holding in Electronic Arts, reaching 14.2 million shares at the end of March. It also bought more shares of Take-Two Interactive Software.The sovereign investor’s role will increasingly be to develop huge new projects around the country focused on building up new industries and diversifying the economy. Prince Mohammed has pledged it will spend at least $40 billion a year at home through 2025, creating new cities, resorts and 1.8 million jobs.In the past, excess oil revenue was invested by the Saudi central bank, mostly in stable liquid assets like U.S. Treasuries. The kingdom missed an opportunity to buy cheap stocks during the 2008 global financial crisis, Al Rumayyan said in December.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strippers are back on the job but COVID rules are hurting their pay

    When California stripper Brittney, 26, walked into San Francisco’s reopened Gold Club stripping venue again in April after a year, she was confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons. “A lot of times you'll see a lot of girls just sitting around,” said Brittney, who started stripping around two years ago to supplement income from two other jobs. Under guidelines in San Francisco, for instance, strip clubs such as Gold Club that offer food are able to reopen, but strippers and patrons must keep their masks on.

  • Spain sends army as 5,000 migrants reach Ceuta

    Footage from local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco.Soldiers started patrolling the border along with Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday (May 17) and Tuesday (May 18), he said.A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will also work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets.One person died in Monday's crossing, the spokesman said.

  • Abducted and detained Saudi Princess Basmah made contact with the outside world for the first time in a year, only to have the call cut when she mentioned a will

    Princess Basmah was abducted in February 2019 and has been detained without charge in a notorious high-security Riyadh prison since.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president ‘too unhealthy’ for 2024 run as lawyers say Giuliani treated like ‘terrorist’

    Latest developments as they happen

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • Australian businessman trapped in India dies from Covid

    Mr Kant is believed to be the second Australian to die in India amid a temporary travel ban on citizens.

  • Palestinians go on strike as Israel, Hamas trade fire

    Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective action against Israel's policies on Tuesday as Israeli strikes rained down on Gaza and militants fired dozens of rockets from the Hamas-ruled territory. With the war in Gaza showing no sign of abating and truce efforts apparently stalled, the general strike and expected protests could again widen the conflict after a spasm of communal violence in Israel and protests across the occupied West Bank last week. Israel warned the building’s residents ahead of time, sending them fleeing into the predawn darkness, and there were no reports of casualties.

  • Leaked US Navy clip appears to show UFO disappearing into water off California

    Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Convicted man kills himself in federal court after verdict, North Dakota officials say

    A man killed himself inside a federal courtroom in Fargo after a jury reached a verdict, officials say.

  • Israeli government tweets rocket emojis amid Gaza conflict

    The tweets were sent from the official Twitter account of the State of Israel a week after airstrikes left hundreds dead

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’