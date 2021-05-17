Politics latest news: Hopes of June 21 reopening not extinguished by Indian variant, No 10 signals

Boris Johnson

Hopes of a grand unlocking on June 21 have not been extinguished, Downing Street has signalled, amid warnings that Boris Johnson faces his own "Theresa May moment" if the date slips.

Senior Government sources have this morning said they still hope a review of whether social distancing rules can be lifted will be ready by June 14, the date the Prime Minister is expected to confirm whether step four of the roadmap can go ahead.

It comes less than 24 hours after the Prime Minister's spokesman suggested the date for announcing its findings, which had been pencilled in for the end of the month, had been pushed back due to mounting concerns over the Indian variant.

It had been expected that the review would conclude that the one metre plus rule and compulsory mask wearing would be converted from law into guidance.

Separately, officials are also drawing up contingency plans for local lockdowns, which could see areas with variant clusters forced to close shops, pubs and restaurants, with residents asked to stay at home again.

The suggestion that the final lifting of restrictions could be delay has angered Tory MPs and even Cabinet ministers, with one telling the Daily Mail that Mr Johnson faces a "Theresa May moment", a reference to her failure to deliver Brexit on time.

But this morning insiders suggested the review could still report in time for June 21.

Ministers expect to receive data in a fortnight on case numbers in variant hotspots such as Bolton and Blackburn, which will show whether heightened covid-19 measures such as surge testing have contained the spread.

However, the prospect of a delay has angered hospitality leaders, with Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester's night time economy adviser, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “We can't live by these rumours, we need absolute assurances. One week isn't enough to get hospitality up and running again."

10:29 AM

Health Secretary: Only travel to amber list countries with an 'exceptional' reason

During his statement to the House of Commons about Covid-19 and the Indian variant on Monday, the Health Secretary said that people should not travel to amber list countries unless they have an "exceptional" reason to do so.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt asked Matt Hancock for "absolute clarity" on the amber list, asking in the Commons: "Should all of our constituents go on holiday to countries on that amber list even when it is no longer illegal?"

Mr Hancock replied: "The answer is no. The official Government advice is very clear that people should not travel to amber or red list countries or territories. People should not travel to amber list countries for a holiday."

The conflicting guidance and easing of travel restrictions has prompted the question of why travel to amber list destinations is not still illegal under Government Covid-19 guidance, but there has been no real explanation yet.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock makes a statement to the House about the Covid-19 pandemic - House of Commons/ PA Wire

10:18 AM

'Amber list' confusion as No 10 eases international travel restrictions but tells people not to go

Government officials are coming under increasing pressure to give the public clearer 'amber list' travel guidance as it emerged that 150 flights carrying thousands of holiday-makers departed British airports for amber destinations on Monday.

The Government has put countries like Greece, France and Spain on the amber list, and as of May 17 it was no longer illegal to travel to these destinations for a holiday.

There has been confusion about the guidance because just as the international travel restrictions eased, Downing Street has told people not to travel to red or amber list states.

Asked why it was not illegal to go to amber list destinations, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Our advice is that no one should be travelling to amber countries, that's in the interests of public health.

"There may be unavoidable, essential reasons for which people still have to travel to amber list countries, that's why the rules are there."

09:59 AM

Britain’s planning system is 'not fit for purpose', says Robert Jenrick

The coronavirus pandemic has shown that Britain’s planning system is "not fit for purpose" and more affordable homes must be built to "transform the quality of life" for young people, the Housing Secretary has said.

In a riposte to Tory rebels threatening to vote down the Government’s planning reforms, Robert Jenrick warns that while Britain is a "property-owning democracy", there is now a whole generation that "feels priced out of the dream of home ownership".

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Jenrick also seeks to quell growing unrest among MPs by confirming for the first time that he is looking at imposing new taxes on developers who sit on land for years in order to increase their profits.

The issue of "land banking" is a long-standing complaint among MPs and campaigners, who say it is helping to inflate house prices and keep first time buyers off the housing ladder.

Read the full report by Harry Yorke, our Whitehall Editor.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the cab of a digger - Peter Byrne/PA Wire

09:35 AM

Sherelle Jacobs: Variant caution risks becoming an excuse never to return to normality

There are few better windows into the state of the nation’s psyche than what the public is watching on online streaming sites. And as lockdown lifts, and people return to pubs, restaurants and the theatre, currently trending on Amazon Prime is a 2015 docudrama about the notorious Stanford Prison experiment.

In 1971, professor Philip Zimbardo recruited a group of university graduates to participate in a mock prison. While pretend guards subjected their “prisoners” to psychological torture, submissive inmates harassed fellow comrades into following the rules.

The experiment went down as a lesson in how easily people can slip into authoritarianism. But there was another revelation that Zimbardo and his contemporaries didn’t know quite what to make of – how effortlessly the participants lost all sense of reality.

Are there parallels with our own experiment in lockdown? Those who hold the keys to our freedom have embraced their powerful new roles with vigour. Sage – today’s answer to the Zimbardo experiment's parole board of clinical experts – seems both academically and venally opposed to restoring our liberties, however successful the vaccines are proved to be.

Read Sherelle's comment piece in full.

09:12 AM

'Intensive surveillance' being used in areas with high case rates, says Cabinet minister

George Eustice told Times Radio that "intensive surveillance" was being used in areas with high case rates but local restrictions remained a possibility.

At the moment there was a "clear road map out of the lockdown " with a decision due in a few weeks' time on whether the June 21 measures can go ahead.

"If we do have a deterioration in some of these areas then of course we can't rule out that we would put in place certain local lockdowns," he said.

"At the moment we are doing a lot of intensive surveillance in those areas, with surge testing to identify it and deal with it."

08:55 AM

Chancellor says 'our Plans for Jobs is working' as unemployment rate dips to 4.8pc

The latest figures the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the overall rate of unemployment fell to 4.8 per cent in January to March, which the Chancellor said shows "our Plan for Jobs is working".

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 97,000 between March and April but has fallen by 772,000 since the pandemic struck.

Rishi Sunak said: "Protecting and creating jobs continues to be my top priority.

"While sadly not every job can be saved, nearly 2 million fewer people are now expected to be out of work than initially expected - showing our Plan for Jobs is working.

"Thousands of young people are finding work through our Kickstart scheme, and the extension of the furlough and self-employed support schemes beyond the end of the road map means people's jobs will continue to be protected while the economy gradually reopens."

The Chancellor visits wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa in Hull - Simon Walker HM Treasury

08:38 AM

People who refuse Covid vaccine are selfish, says Lord Lloyd Webber

The composer Lord Lloyd Webber has said those who refuse to have a coronavirus vaccination are "selfish", as government fears emerged that social cohesion could be undermined if those reluctant to get jabs are scapegoated.

Government figures are working on ways to further improve take-up of the jabs among ethnic minority communities whose vaccination rate lags behind the nationwide average, with a push to get families to have vaccines together being looked at.

The Telegraph understands that multi-generational vaccinations, where members of the same household of different ages can be jabbed at the same time, are being seriously considered after recent pilots.

The thinking comes as Whitehall maps out how to contain the spread of the Indian variant, officially named B.1.617.2, which early data suggests can be transmitted more rapidly than other strains of the virus.

Read the full story from Ben Riley-Smith, Political Editor, and Laura Donnelly, Health Editor.

08:27 AM

Cabinet Minister defends timing of India travel ban

George Eustice defended the timing of the Government's decision to effectively ban travel from India by adding it to the red list from April 23.

In response to suggestions the decision was taken too late, the Environment Secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "What we did is put India on the red list a full six days before that variant was even under investigation and a full two weeks before it was declared a variant of concern.

"We did put India on the list as soon as we saw an uptick in prevalence and well before the Indian variant was declared a variant of concern."

'People are at a loss.'@susannareid100 questions Secretary George Eustice on why India was not put on the red list sooner. pic.twitter.com/UgX9N9xy5l — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 18, 2021

08:07 AM

Hospitality leaders angered by delay to social distancing review

Downing Street is facing a backlash from the hospitality industry after signalling that the review of whether social distancing can be lifted by June 21 will not be announced as planned by the end of the month.

While uncertainty over the Indian variant has thrown the timetable into doubt, senior Government sources say they are still hopeful the review will be ready before June 14, the date at which Mr Johnson is expected to confirm whether step four can proceed as planned.

However, Sacha Lord, the night time economy tsar for Greater Manchester, hit out at the prospect of restaurants and pubs having just seven days to prepare for the return of normal service.

Speaking to BBC Radio Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "We can't live by these rumours, we need absolute assurances. And what I would say...what we've been told about the review data, the 14th of June, well, one week isn't enough to get hospitality up and running again."

Mr Lord added: "Even yesterday, places were operating at 50 per cent.

"Hospitality will naturally only start to turn a profit when those restrictions are dropped, and we are hoping for June 21.

"And when we do return to normal as well, I must also point out it is going to take at least three years for businesses to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of getting rid of the loans, the debts, the rent arrears, the VAT holidays."

07:44 AM

Vaccines are the only way out of lockdown

Amid warnings from ministers that vaccine hesitancy is the "principal threat" to removing all remaining lockdown restrictions on June 21, George Eustice told LBC this morning: "We will only be able to exit this pandemic when the vast majority of people have had the vaccine."

The Environment Secretary said the way to ensure confidence in the vaccines was to continue stressing that hey had been "rigorously assessed and that they are safe" while also pointing to the danger posed by new variants to those who have not been innoculated.

He also suggested younger people needed to be as enthusiastic about the jabs as their older counterparts.

"We know that the uptake of the vaccine was very high in those older cohorts, those are the ones who were most at risk of hospitalisation and death.

"So having got the vaccine out to people over the age of 60 and having good uptake there I think we are in a good position to prevent the resurgence of new variants because it's now clear the vaccine can dampen the transmission of the virus too.

"We just need all those other, younger cohorts to also embrace the vaccine."

07:26 AM

Cabinet row over Australia trade deal

George Eustice has appeared to confirm he is at odds with Liz Truss over a UK trade deal with Australia, which hinges on access for its farmers to UK markets.

The Financial Times reported that the Environment Secretary and Michael Gove were locked in an internal battle with Ms Truss, who negotiated the agreement, on the issue of whether to grant tariff-free access to Australian farmers.

Allies of Ms Truss warn that a failure to sign off the deal will severely undermine one of the benefits of leaving the EU: the ability to strike trade deals with close partners and countries around the world.

However, Mr Eustice said this morning there was a "balance to be struck" between opening up trade and protecting domestic industries.

"We think there's great opportunities, we're very keen for instance to pursue trade agreements with Australia and also with the United States and with other countries as well," he told Sky News.

"But always in any trade agreement, yes there's a balance to be struck between your commercial interests and your desire to open up free markets."

Pressed on the row, he added: "I'm not going to get into discussions that are going on in Government about individual trade agreements.

"At the moment there's a very clear consensus in Government that we want to do a trade agreement with countries like Australia, but obviously on the right terms."

06:56 AM

George Eustice: Local lockdowns 'certainly' not ruled out

Cabinet minister George Eustice did not rule out the prospect of local lockdowns being imposed in response to the Indian variant.

Mr Eustice told Sky News the Government could not rule out some areas being held back as restrictions are eased elsewhere.

It comes after The Times reported this morning that ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to national easements on June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus.

Officials have drawn up plans modelled on the Tier 4 restrictions introduced last year, the paper reported, with people required to stay at home and pubs and non-essential retailed forced to close again.

Businesses in areas subject to the restrictions would receive grants of up to £18,000.

Asked about the reports this morning, Environment Secretary said ministers still wanted the planned lifting of restrictions in England on June 21 to go ahead but "we can never rule out that there may have to be a delay".

Asked whether it was possible for parts of the country to move ahead on June 21 while others are kept under restrictions, Mr Eustice said: "That would be an option and we cannot rule anything out, obviously, at this stage.

"But our preferred outcome is that we really double down and get the vaccination rates up in those areas that are seeing these problems so that we can give them the immunity that they need to this virus and then we won't have to have any such local lockdowns."

06:54 AM

Holidays to Europe with Covid vaccine passports get green light

British holidaymakers are on Wednesday set to be given the green light by the EU to use "vaccine passports" to enter Europe.

EU ambassadors are expected to sign off a plan allowing fully-vaccinated Britons to fly to Europe without having to have a Covid test or quarantine.

It came as the bosses of BA and Heathrow issued a joint plea to the Government to publish an advance list of its "green" countries for the summer to enable families to plan holidays.

Currently, all European countries bar green-listed Portugal and Gibraltar are rated "amber" by the Government, requiring travellers to quarantine and take two PCR tests on their return.

The EU plan would see member states adopt uniform entry requirements, giving fully-vaccinated holidaymakers from low-risk countries such as the UK unrestricted entry to Spain, France, Italy and other popular destinations.

06:52 AM

UK must break free from EU mindset, says Lord Frost

British officials remain indoctrinated with "EU ways of thinking" that must be eradicated to make Brexit Britain more competitive, Lord Frost said on Monday as he called for a bonfire of Brussels red tape.

He told MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee that a revolution was needed to "normalise" EU law still on Britain’s rulebook and return them to UK common law traditions, which are "lighter touch" and less risk averse.

Lord Frost said: "Lots of our bureaucracy and our regulatory systems have had to operate within a prescriptive EU law framework."

"We have internalised principles of EU law and EU ways of thinking about things for the last 50 years, which is harder to eradicate because it's quite subtle," the Cabinet minister and former Brexit negotiator said.

You can read the full story here.

06:14 AM

Good morning

As the Indian variant continues to surge across parts of the country, a row in Westminster is intensifying about how to deal with it.

With Downing Street yesterday signalling that a review of social distancing rules, due to report by the end of this month, could be delayed, there are now real fears that the grand unlocking on June 21 is in jeopardy.

Officials are now drawing up contingency measures, including for local lockdowns, which appear to closely model the Tier 4 restrictions imposed last year.

The plans have sparked a widespread backlash among Tory MPs and even Cabinet ministers, who believe a delay to easing restrictions to save vaccine refuseniks is unjustified.

One minister quoted in the Daily Mail warns Boris Johnson that he risks creating his own "Theresa May moment" - a reference to the former prime minister's failure to deliver Brexit on time.

Meanwhile, ministers are also coming under pressure over the traffic light system for international travel, amid reports that thousands of Britons are flouting guidance and booking flights to amber list countries.