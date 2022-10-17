Budget latest news: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to announce more U-turns in emergency statement today

Politics latest news: Jeremy Hunt brings forward fiscal announcement to Monday

Jeremy Hunt will make an emergency statement today as he sets out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances as the new Chancellor further shreds Liz Truss's mini-Budget.

The Treasury said the move – following talks over the weekend between Mr Hunt and the Prime Minister – was designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

Following his statement this morning, the Chancellor will address the House of Commons this afternoon ahead of the publication of his full medium term fiscal plan on October 31.

It is thought that Mr Hunt could announce that Ms Truss's 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax - a centrepiece of her financial blueprint which was due to take effect from April - will now being deferred until 2024. That is the original date for the cut that Rishi Sunak had announced when he was chancellor.

The emergency statement will be seen as an attempt to reassure the financial markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion mini-budget tax giveaway.

Yet those efforts could come to nought this week if Tory MPs decide that a change of leader is required, with three members of Ms Truss’s parliamentary party already breaking ranks to call on her to go.

07:33 AM

Tory MP: Real power now in No 11, not No 10

Sir Roger Gale, a veteran Tory MP, said the "real power" in the Government now rests in No 11 Downing Street rather than No 10.

He told Sky News: "I think Jeremy Hunt has taken on the job, it is quite clear he has taken on the job on his terms, that he said he will do it but he will only do it if he can do what he believes to be necessary to stabilise the markets, to stabilise the economy and to get the show back on track.

"That is what he is doing and there is real power in Downing Street but it is not in No 10, it is in No 11."

07:29 AM

No minister on the morning media round

You know it is a chaotic day in Westminster when there is no minister on the morning media round.

Chloe Smith, the Work and Pensions Secretary, had been expected to represent the Government in interviews but she has not appeared.

Looks like we will have radio silence from the Government until Jeremy Hunt speaks.

07:28 AM

Labour claims Government in state of 'panic'

Pat McFadden, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said Jeremy Hunt’s decision to make an emergency statement was a sign of panic in the Government.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I think it is evidence of the panic that the Government is in and the damage that has been caused over the last few weeks. Clearly ministers are now terrified of market reaction.

“They have concluded that they cannot wait until October 31. The country couldn’t carry on for the next two weeks in the way that we have been going.”

07:24 AM

What will Jeremy Hunt announce?

There is plenty of speculation about what Jeremy Hunt will say in his emergency statement but it seems likely that at least one more of Liz Truss's mini-Budget tax proposals is going to be changed.

The Times reported that Ms Truss and Mr Hunt agreed during talks at Chequers yesterday to defer her plan to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p.

Ms Truss wanted the cut to take effect from April next year but it is now apparently going to be moved to 2024.

That is the same year that Rishi Sunak had set for the cut when he was chancellor.

07:21 AM

Timings for today's statement

Jeremy Hunt is expected to deliver his emergency statement mid-morning - potentially at about 11am.

He will then address the House of Commons this afternoon, most likely just after 3.30pm.

07:20 AM

Treasury statement on emergency statement

This is the full statement issued by the Treasury first thing this morning:

The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability. He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.



This follows the Prime Minister’s statement on Friday, and further conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.



The Chancellor will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.



The Chancellor met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans.

07:12 AM

Analysis: 'Liz Truss is no longer leading'

Christopher Hope, The Telegraph's associate editor, has this analysis following the announcement that Jeremy Hunt will make a major mini-Budget statement later today:

Liz Truss is no longer leading. She is being led. How long can this go on for? This morning’s news that Jeremy Hunt is going to rip up more of her mini-Budget in an urgent statement will just make her position worse.



On the chopping block are the cut in the basic rate of income tax to 19p, VAT free shopping for tourists at high end stores and a relaxation to how tax is collected from the self-employed.



Truss’ authority was already leeching away after she fired Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor. But the scale of today’s expected reversals could mean that she is just days away from being forced out of 10 Downing Street.

06:52 AM

Hunt has gargantuan challenges ahead

"Competent, thoughtful, and serious" Jeremy Hunt, the new Chancellor, has gargantuan challenges ahead, writes Liam Fox in The Telegraph:

His main efforts in the coming weeks must be to regain market confidence and MPs must back him. A key political task will be to sell the Government’s huge investment of taxpayers’ money in reducing energy bills. The current danger is that the Government will spend vast amounts of money, with a deleterious effect on the public finances, without receiving any political credit.

06:41 AM

Jeremy Hunt to make emergency statement on mini-Budget

Jeremy Hunt will make an emergency statement on the mini-Budget later today, the Treasury has announced.

The Chancellor will set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances as he further shreds Liz Truss's plans.

The Treasury said the move – following talks over the weekend between Mr Hunt and the Prime Minister – was designed to “ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

The Chancellor @Jeremy_Hunt will make a statement this morning, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability.



A statement to @HouseofCommons will follow this afternoon.



Read more: https://t.co/iA4DkquxaP pic.twitter.com/d29N5vaxrC — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) October 17, 2022

Following his statement, the Chancellor will address the House of Commons later this afternoon ahead of the publication of his full medium term fiscal plan on October 31.

The statement will be seen as an attempt to stabilise the markets but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to save Ms Truss's premiership after a trio of Tory MPs publicly called for her to go.

06:21 AM

Britain needs stability, not a soap opera

Britain needs stability not a “soap opera”, Penny Mordaunt has said as the Prime Minister faces calls to resign from Tory MPs.

Writing in support of Liz Truss in The Telegraph, the House of Commons Leader says the party needs to work with the Prime Minister and likens her current struggles to those faced and overcome by Winston Churchill.

However, Ms Mordaunt’s article also echoes themes central to her summer bid for Number 10 and does not rule out another run, leaving the door open if a vacancy emerges.

Ms Mordaunt, tipped as one of the front-runners to succeed Ms Truss, writes: “Our country needs stability not a soap opera.”

