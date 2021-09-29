Politics latest news: Keir Starmer will not make same mistakes as Corbyn, says shadow minister ahead of keynote speech

Keir Starmer will give his conference speech later today - PA

Sir Keir Starmer will not make the same "mistakes" as Jeremy Corbyn when it comes to the next general election, a Labour frontbencher has claimed.

The party leader is due to give a major speech today, closing the Brighton conference in which he has sought to redirect Labour back towards a more centrist path, stressing a new focus on building links with business and being responsible with taxpayers' money.

Underscoring this, Sir Keir will ensure all policies are fully costed before being made public, a member of his senior team said.

David Lammy, the shadow justice secretary, said: "Clearly it was the case at the last general election, we were coming up with policies like free broadband, policies on pensions for women, a four-day week, and the public were saying 'how much is this going to cost'?

"It was coming at the last minute, they felt confused and they didn't feel able to trust us because of some of the issues that were dominating the party," he added. "Keir is not going to make that mistake, things have to be costed."

Mr Lammy acknowledged the conference "had been a bit bumpy at points", with a shadow cabinet resignation and union support being withdrawn. "But he has come out, as cool as a cucumber, and as a fighter," the MP told Times Radio.

Row over Rayner is simply a sideshow, claims David Lammy

David Lammy has said that the furore over Angela Rayner calling the Conservatives "scum" was "a sideshow" and that he would "not take lectures" from the Tory Party.

"I don't want to get into it to be honest. What matters today is Keir Starmer's speech, mental health matters, education of our health matters, the climate emergency matters," Mr Lammy told Sky.

"I've been accused over the years of strong language in relation to my opponents but in the end it's the substance of policies that will win an election.

"And to be honest I don't think the Labour Party need to take lectures from a Conservative Party with a leader that's said terrible things about all sorts of people. He called people like me 'people with watermelon smiles' and 'piccaninnies'."

Pressed on whether Boris Johnson's past comments were racist, Mr Lammy said "that's how I'd define it".

However the shadow justice secretary added: "These issues of identity are not what the British people need at this time - they can't get fuel."

Jeremy Corbyn 'is the past' of Labour, says David Lammy

Jeremy Corbyn "is the past" of the Labour Party and its focus must now be on winning an election, a shadow minister has said.

David Lammy was asked by Sky News' Kay Burley whether Mr Corbyn was trying to "steal Keir Starmer's thunder" by addressing multiple events in Brighton since Sunday.

"Anyone can come to our fringe but I've got to say Jeremy Corbyn is the past," Mr Lammy replied. "We lost the General Election, we lost decisively very sadly, we're down to the worst number of MPs since 1935.

"Keir's job has been of course to rebuild our party but to earn the British people's trust and to put us in a place where we can win a general election rather than losing one. The British people will tune in and watch the clips so this is a hugely important moment for us."

Asked if Sir Keir would be hurt that his own loyalty to Corbyn was not reciprocated, Mr Lammy said "I don't think [Keir] is bothered... he's as cool as a cucumber."

Labour's conference had been "bumpy at the start" amid changes to the party rulebook, Mr Lammy acknowledged, but said the current fuel crisis represented "a massive opportunity" for Labour's policy offering.

HGV drivers 'aren't coming' because of Brexit deal, says Labour frontbencher

Food shortages are "down to Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab and the promises they made to the British people", a Labour frontbencher has said.

David Lammy told BBC Radio 4's Today programme there were no queues in EU countries, despite them also having shortages of HGV drivers. "So what's the difference? The difference is we exited the EU on Boris' deal, we are out of the customs union... drivers aren't coming."

He said Sir Keir Starmer would "hold Boris to account for his deal", but declined to comment on Labour's position towards free movement.

HGV shortages caused by the Brexit deal 'that Boris Johnson struck', says Labour frontbencher

David Lammy has blamed Boris Johnson's Brexit deal for the HGV driver shortage.

The shadow justice secretary told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Brexit is responsible for some of the problems we are seeing. On this fuel crisis, there are not queues to get fuel in France, in Spain, in Germany, but there are fuel queues in our own country.

"That is as the result of exiting the European Union with the deal that Boris Johnson struck."

Mr Lammy said: "This was his deal, we hold him to account for his deal.

"What it means is - why would drivers come here, when they are going back without goods, when they have got to pay tariffs? They would rather be in another country in Europe."

Boris Johnson's 'cupboard is bare', says Labour frontbencher

Boris Johnson is "a clown" who has nothing to offer the British public, and it is down to Labour to get that message across, David Lammy has said.

The shadow justice secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This is a Prime Minister who is unable to set priorities. Everything is a priority, everything is a joke.

"He is a clown and we have to demonstrate that."

Mr Lammy added: "We are returning to politics as normal after years of just talking about Brexit and the pandemic and the cupboard is pretty bare."

Labour must be responsive - and responsible - says shadow minister

Sir Keir Starmer will look to convince the public that he can be trusted to run the country - and be fiscally responsible - David Lammy has said.

The shadow justice secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "The British people will be looking in for first time at this conf speech... and yes, they want to see change."

People want to know the Labour leader's "back story, what his values are and what course he is setting for the country", he added. "This is not a PhD thesis on Marxist philosophy... it's about having values, yes, but being responsive and flexible to what people want."

That might include "a degree of nationalisation" and a higher minimum wage, he added, but it would be "responsive to needs" as they arose.

Fuel supplier says worst is over for fuel crisis - but other shortages could run into Christmas

The head of a fuel supplier has predicted the UK is over the worst of the shortage at petrol pumps - but warned that HGV driver shortages could affect general supply chains over Christmas.

James Spencer, managing director at Portland Fuel, told the BBC "the worst is behind us" when it comes to fuel - but noted that HGV driver shortages were far worse than tanker drivers.

He explained: "There is a minor supply problem which is related to a shortage in tanker drivers. The shortage of tanker drivers is nothing like as acute as the shortage of general haulage drivers."

Mr Spencer added: "That has a knock-on effect for everything we rely on and certainly we rely on for Christmas... it's going to be a tough few months for consumers."

Hospitality raises warning bell over staff shortages, saying 'we cannot cope'

The hospitality industry has raised another warning about shortages in their industry, saying they "cannot cope" without Government support.

Hospitality UK boss Kate Nicholls told Sky News the staff shortages from earlier this year remain with approximately 180, 000 jobs empty throughout the industry. As a result, firms are unable to reopen fully, either restricting hours or keeping sections of premises shut.

She called for a Covid recovery visa to enable workers to come back from the Continent, saying: "We would like to see govt welcome them back, Simplifying rules… to get staff in.

"We are doing our bit, but we have a two year hiatus, where we haven't been able to train chefs and workers. We need to get over that bump."

Asked how the industry would cope without it, she said: "We simply can’t cope."

French accuse UK of igniting a new fishing war

A fresh Brexit fishing war threatened to break out on Tuesday night after the Government rejected three quarters of applications from small French boats to fish waters around Britain.

Ministers announced that just 12 licences out of a total of 47 will be granted to French vessels under 12 metres applying to fish the UK's inshore waters.

Jersey will also confirm on Wednesday that it is granting fewer licences than the 169 requested by France only months after a French flotilla surrounded St Helier, its main port, amid a row over access to its waters.

06:58 AM

Good Morning

Sir Keir Starmer will be hoping to make a splash in Brighton today when he gives his big conference speech.

But the Labour leader faces choppy waters convincing the left of the party to back him as he looks to adopt a more Blairite approach to winning.

Meanwhile shortages at the petrol pump look set to ease - but problems remain elsewhere.

Here is today's front page.