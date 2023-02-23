Politics latest news: Brexit not entirely to blame for sluggish economy, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK's lacklustre economic growth cannot be blamed solely on Brexit as he set out his grand vision for fixing the nation's problems.

He used a speech in Manchester to unveil five new "missions" which included a promise to "deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7" by the end of a Labour government's first term.

He was challenged after his address on the economic impact of Brexit but he said it would be wrong to be "fixated that Brexit is the only issue when it comes to growth" because the UK economy was sluggish before the split from Brussels

The Labour leader said: "We have to confront the fact that the lack of growth in our economy can't simply be put down to Brexit. We have had a problem with growth in our economy since 2010 and a lot of this predates Brexit and therefore if we get fixated that Brexit is the only issue when it comes to growth I think we would be making a big mistake.

"I am not pretending that we don't need to improve the deal we have got with the EU. But just to put it into context.

"Secondly I would say that for many, many investors it is the stability that they are looking for, the non-trashing of the institutions, the idea that the Labour government would be a government of sound money. That is what is making the difference in the conversations that we are having.

"But I do think the Brexit deal needs to be improved. I think if you look at the deal we have got it is obviously not working very well. It wasn't oven-baked, it wasn't even half-baked."

EU makes clear it is not willing to rewrite Northern Ireland Protocol

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, told Rishi Sunak yesterday that he wanted to see the original Northern Ireland Protocol rewritten as part of the efforts to resolve post-Brexit border problems. Mr Sunak was non-committal on the specific request in his response.

The EU has now reiterated its position that it is not willing to rewrite the original text.

Asked if he was worried about the "political pushback" Mr Sunak is facing, an EU spokesman said today: "We of course understand that this is a sensitive issue it, has been since the beginning and this is precisely why we’ve had all of these conversations.

"Our objective has always been very, very clear and it continues to be very, very clear. It is to ensure that we can find the practical solutions that are necessary for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland in the framework of the Protocol that we have signed and ratified on both sides."

No10 on Brexit: 'We are still in intensive negotiations'

Downing Street said the Northern Ireland Secretary’s talks with the European Commission in Brussels (see the post below at 11.53) were part of "intensive negotiations" to find a solution to issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman, asked whether a deal could be unveiled this week, said: "We are still in intensive negotiations."

The spokesman added: "We are continuing with the negotiations, which were set-up a little while back. Those have made progress, which are to be welcomed. As you heard from the Prime Minister directly yesterday, there is still more to do.

"And I’m sure some of that will be of discussion with vice-president Sefcovic this afternoon."

Northern Ireland Secretary to hold Brexit talks in Brussels

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will meet with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels today.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is not due to join the talks.

European Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said: "We continue our work with our EU counterparts, we’re working hard to find joint solutions.

"Our exchanges are ongoing. I can confirm that vice president (Maros) Sefcovic will meet here in Brussels Chris Heaton-Harris later this afternoon."

Greg Hands: Starmer has 'no new ideas'

Greg Hands, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said Sir Keir Starmer has "no new ideas" as he responded to the Labour leader's speech.

He said: "Starmer has never made a pledge he intends to keep. He will say anything if the politics suit him. He lacks principles and has no new ideas – and that is how we know a Starmer Labour government would just revert to the same old Labour habits of spending too much, raising taxes, increasing debt and soft sentences.

"Only the Conservatives will get on with delivering for the British people. Halving inflation. Growing the economy. Reducing Debt. Cutting waiting lists. Stopping the boats."

Labour leader challenges Rishi Sunak to call election

Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Rishi Sunak to call a general election so that voters can deliver their verdict on the two leaders' respective five-point plans for the UK.

He said: "As we go forward, look, these are our missions, this is our way of working and I am very happy to have that tested. If anyone wants to know do the public trust and want any of this, then there is a very good way to find out, let's have a general election.

"I will put my five long term missions for national renewal, a decade of national renewal, up against Rishi Sunak's five promises to clean up his own mess and the public can decide which of those they want."

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, is pictured today delivering a speech in Manchester - Phil Noble /Reuters

Labour leader fails to rule out shadow cabinet reshuffle

Sir Keir Starmer was asked if he could rule out a shadow cabinet reshuffle before the next general election. He declined to make such a commitment.

"I don't know any leader of any political party that would stand on a platform like this and announce anything that could conceivably be construed to be the beginnings of a reshuffle," he said.

Starmer: 'Lack of growth in our economy can't simply be put down to Brexit'

Sir Keir Starmer said that the UK's slow economic growth cannot be blamed solely on Brexit.

Speaking in Manchester, the Labour leader said: "We have to confront the fact that the lack of growth in our economy can't simply be put down to Brexit. We have had a problem with growth in our economy since 2010 and a lot of this predates Brexit and therefore if we get fixated that Brexit is the only issue when it comes to growth I think we would be making a big mistake.

"I am not pretending that we don't need to improve the deal we have got with the EU. But just to put it into context.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured today delivering a speech in Manchester - Phil Noble/Reuters

"Secondly I would say that for many, many investors it is the stability that they are looking for, the non-trashing of the institutions, the idea that the Labour government would be a government of sound money. That is what is making the difference in the conversations that we are having.

"But I do think the Brexit deal needs to be improved. I think if you look at the deal we have got it is obviously not working very well. It wasn't oven-baked, it wasn't even half-baked."

Voters delivered their verdict on Corbyn's Labour Party at 2019 election, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer was challenged over his backing for Jeremy Corbyn when he served in the latter's shadow cabinet as shadow Brexit secretary.

He said: "The last election, like every Labour member and supporter, of course I campaigned for a Labour government, in the same way that every Tory supporter and member campaigned for a Conservative government.

"I recognised that the electorate delivered their verdict on Labour in 2019 and... a verdict like that you don't look at the electorate and say 'what are you doing, didn't you hear us?'. You look at your own party and say it is us that has got to change."

Sir Keir Starmer: 'Where we put money in we will have it fully costed'

Sir Keir Starmer was told that many voters would want more money to be spent on the NHS but that the Labour leader's message with his "missions" seemed to be that there is no more money.

The Labour leader replied: "No, that is not right. Of course some of these will require money and where we put money in we will have it fully costed."

He said that "reform is as important as the money we put in".

Labour does not oppose corporation tax increase

Sir Keir Starmer was asked what Labour would do on corporation tax. The tax is due to increase from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in April.

The Labour leader said "we haven't opposed the increase in tax" but he said in his conversations with CEOs "very few" blamed high corporation tax for holding back investment decisions.

He said the actual problem was a perceived lack of economic stability in the UK.

'I reject the argument that the public don't get it'

Sir Keir Starmer is now taking questions from the media.

He was asked whether there is a risk his "blue sky thinking" could alienate potential Labour voters who want practical solutions to everyday problems.

Sir Keir said that there has to be a long term plan for the UK's future because otherwise we will "never fix the fundamentals" and problems will simply reoccur every year.

He said: "I reject the argument that the public don't get it. Everybody knows in their own life that you do fix a problem when it comes... but everybody knows that you have also got to fix the fundamentals otherwise you would just be back in the same place at the end of the exercise."

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured delivering a speech in Manchester this morning - Phil Noble /Reuters

Sir Keir Starmer: UK will have to 'pull together' to reach 'better future'

The Labour leader said the nation will need to "pull together" if it is to reach a more prosperous future.

He said: "There is no time to lose. I am well aware that at a moment like this, it’s hard to hope. Harder still to convince people that they and politicians have a common cause. Of course it is.

"People have listened to politicians and pulled together before. They did it after the financial crash while politicians made them pay for the mess caused by banks. They did it in the pandemic while the Government broke all the rules they followed.

"They might even have done it after Brexit. But nobody in charge could find the words to ask. People are entitled to turn round and say - why should we trust you. But I say to them, the change you want, the Britain you want, the better future you want. We can walk towards it, together."

Concluding his speech, Sir Keir said: "A mission driven government that will end sticking plaster politics, will unlock the pride and purpose that is in every community, will give this country its confidence, its hope, its future back. Now is the time for us all to be part of something bigger. And to say with one voice: why not Britain?"

'Everything will not be fixed just by spending more money'

Sir Keir Starmer said that spending more money is not necessarily the answer to fixing the UK's problems.

He said: "When I say everything will not be fixed just by spending more money, that’s not just because of the damage the Tories have done to our economy.

"Or because we think it’s the responsible thing to do - though all that’s true. It’s because the more I delve into these challenges, the more I can see things that are simply not working. Things that could be sped up, joined up, given direction, made to work better.

"This is at the core of my politics. Government can prevent problems, as well as fix them. Can shape markets rather than serving them. Can lead a collective national effort on growth and innovation. But without reforming the role of government - none of that will happen."

Sir Keir Starmer set outs five 'missions' for Labour government

Sir Keir Starmer said his five "missions" for a Labour government are:

Securing the highest sustained growth in the G7. Building an NHS "fit for the future". Making Britain's streets safe by reforming the police and criminal justice system. Breaking down the "barriers to opportunity at every stage". Making Britain a "clean energy superpower".

Sir Keir said: "These missions will form the backbone of the Labour manifesto. The pillars of the next Labour government. They will be measurable, so we can track progress and be held to account."

Labour government would lead UK from 'chaos to certainty'

Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would "fix the Brexit deal" and "reset" the UK's relationship with the EU.

Speaking in Manchester, the Labour leader said: "When we say growth needs an economy that is resilient to global shocks and open to global trade that means we will use levers like procurement to build-up those supply chains that are critical for our security. And we will fix the Brexit deal. Reset our relationship with the EU."

Sir Keir said a Labour government would lead the UK from "chaos to certainty" by providing the "rock of economic stability".

Sir Keir Starmer promises highest economic growth in G7 by end of Labour's first term

Sir Keir Starmer said each of his five new "missions" will come with a "measurable goal, the building blocks of a clear strategy and the first steps of a credible long term plan".

The Labour leader said his first priority is to boost economic growth, describing it as "the oxygen for our ambitions".

He said that without greater economic growth political pledges amount to nothing more than "empty slogans".

Announcing his economic mission, Sir Keir said: "By the end of Labour's first term we will deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7."

Labour leader promises 'mission-driven government'

A Labour government would have a "relentless focus on a clear set of priorities", Sir Keir Starmer said as he delivered a speech in Manchester.

He said his plans for five new "missions" will help to "unlock our pride and our purpose".

Sir Keir promised to oversea "mission-driven government". He said that each of his missions will come with "clear, measurable outcomes".

Tories have made UK's problems 'deeper, longer lasting and more painful', claims Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said that the UK should be trying to lead the world in emerging technologies but "sticking plaster politics holds us back".

He said the UK has become stuck, "lurching from crisis to crisis". He accused the Tories of always offering "a sticking plaster, never a cure".

He said some of the problems facing the UK "go back decades" but after 13 years the Tories "have made Britain's problems deeper, longer lasting and more painful than any of our competitors".

Sir Keir Starmer: 'Britain needs a clearer sense of purpose'

Sir Keir Starmer has now started his speech in Manchester.

The Labour leader began by referencing his love of Arsenal FC. Referring to the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City, Sir Keir said that "all the way to the end of the season the objective for both teams is the same, win the league".

He said that for those teams the mission "never changes" as he said politicians could learn lessons from that.

He said that "Britain needs a clearer sense of purpose and that the way we run our country can be more like a brilliant sports team pursuing victory".

Angela Rayner promises 'radical' but 'responsible' Labour government

Angela Rayner said that after 13 years of Tory government "more of the same just isn't good enough".

She accused the Tories of "leaping from crisis to crisis".

She said a Labour government "will be radical but we will be realistic and responsible too".

Angela Rayner: Labour will ensure 'no one is written off'

Sir Keir Starmer is about to deliver his big speech in Manchester as he sets out his five new "missions" for a Labour gpovernment.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, is introducing Sir Keir.

She said that the party's vision for the UK will ensure that "no one is written off and no one is left behind".

Number of asylum applications hits 20-year high

A total of 74,751 asylum applications were made in the UK in 2022, relating to 89,398 people.

That is the highest total for any 12-month period since the year to March 2003 when it stood at 80,736 applications relating to 99,338 people.

Asylum backlog hits record high

The UK's asylum backlog has hit a new record high.

A total of 160,919 people were waiting for an initial decision on an asylum application in the UK at the end of December 2022, up 60 per cent from 100,564 at the end of December 2021.

It is the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

Meanwhile, the number of people waiting more than six months for an initial decision stood at 109,641 at the end of 2022, up 77% per cent year-on-year from 61,864, Home Office figures published this morning show.

The numbers are likely to pile the pressure on Rishi Sunak who has pledged to clear the backlog by the end of the year.

Prince Harry 'boasting' about Afghan kills 'lets down' fellow soldiers, says Ben Wallace

The Defence Secretary has accused the Duke of Sussex of “boasting” about the number of people he killed while on tour in Afghanistan.

Ben Wallace said that Prince Harry’s kill count revelation in his memoir Spare “distorts” the idea that the British Army is a team.

Sir Keir Starmer denies dropping all of his Labour leadership campaign pledges

Sir Keir Starmer has previously faced accusations of ditching the promises he made when he stood to be Labour leader. He has vowed to fight the next general election on a "clean slate" of policies.

This morning he denied dropping all of the pledges that helped him secure the job but said some of the promises needed to be adapted.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "So far as the pledges when I ran for leader are concerned, they are important statements of value and principle.

"And they haven’t all been abandoned by any stretch of the imagination. But what I have had to do is adapt some of them to the circumstances we find ourselves in."

Sir Keir Starmer: Five new 'missions' will be 'tough' to deliver

Sir Keir Starmer said his five new "missions" for fixing the UK will be "tough" to deliver.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "If you take missions, let’s take that first one — the highest sustained growth in the G7. That is going to be tough. Nobody is going to say, 'that’s vague, that’s something that is going to be easily achievable'.

"An NHS actually fit for the future, so that is not just to get through this winter but the next 75 years. Safe streets, removing the barriers to opportunity for every child, everywhere. And then a clean, energy superpower, which means clean electricity by 2030.

"Again, that is a sharp intake of breath. When I speak to CEOs and others about this, they say, ‘Mm. That’s going to be going some, Keir’. So the missions are not vague. They are very clear, they are ambitious."

'Johnny is a junior minister'

Ben Wallace has hit back after a minister accused him of failing to make "credible" claims about the state of the Armed Forces.

Johnny Mercer, the veterans' minister, yesterday reignited a dispute with the Defence Secretary by questioning comments he made to the Commons last month, where he said that the military had been "hollowed out and underfunded" (you can read the original story here).

Mr Wallace told LBC in response: "Johnny is a junior minister. Johnny luckily doesn't have to run the budget. I have a defence budget that has to deal like all the other budgets with inflation, with changes to threat and I have to just deal with that. That's my job.

"I just think his experience, he is not the secretary of state. I run a department of 224,000 people I think it is. I think he has got 12 people in the office."

Sturgeon exit does not guarantee boost for Labour, says Starmer

Nicola Sturgeon’s exit as SNP leader will not mean voters "automatically" change their allegiance to the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: "I do think the SNP has run out of road and run out of ideas and that if you look at their record in government now they have been in power for 15 years and look at how poor the education is, the NHS, the drug deaths in Glasgow.

"I think you can see what is a failed project… [Nicola Sturgeon's resignation] doesn’t automatically mean that anybody who voted for the SNP… thinking where do I go next, that doesn’t mean they automatically transfer from the SNP to the Labour Party.

"We have to persuade them, earn their votes and make it clear that the Labour Party has changed and we are the party of change in Scotland."

08:38 AM

Sir Keir Starmer says he and Jeremy Corbyn were never close friends

Sir Keir Starmer said this morning that he and Jeremy Corbyn were never close friends.

Sir Keir has said Mr Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election. The latter is currently sitting in the Commons as an independent MP after he was suspended from the parliamentary Labour party over his response to the equality watchdog's damning report in 2020 that found Labour broke equalities law over its handling of anti-Semitism.

The Labour leader was asked during an interview on BBC Breakfast today if he had lost Mr Corbyn as a friend as it was suggested to him that a friend is someone who might come round for dinner.

Sir Keir replied: "Well, we were never friends in that sense. No, no, no."

Defence Secretary: Nato countries could supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said planes currently held by Nato countries could be given to Ukraine.

He stressed that the war in Ukraine was "not a Nato conflict" but, asked on LBC Radio whether Nato-supplied fighter jets could be sent to Kyiv, he said: "Supplied by Nato, yes. There is already talk, I think, of an eastern European country supplying MiG-29s."

He added: "We’re not going to see Nato, we’re going to see countries that are members of Nato potentially put in air force equipment or MiG-29."

08:21 AM

Ben Wallace likens Vladimir Putin to 'embarrassing uncle' who family members shun

Ben Wallace has likened Vladimir Putin to an "embarrassing uncle" who family members do not want to talk to as he said the Russian President is "isolated in the world".

Asked if he had any sense of when the conflict in Ukraine could end, the Defence Secretary told Times Radio: "I think we see signs of when the Russian army can’t manage to do anything else or do very much more.

"His original ambition last February 24 was to capture eight main objectives, all the big cities, in three weeks and he would have Kyiv in three days and it would all be over.

"Well, his three day offensive has turned into a 365 day offensive and still not captured or held a single one of his objectives. The only objective he did capture was Kherson which he then had to leave a few months ago.

"So I think the goal of an occupied invaded full controlled Ukraine of Russia has failed already. I think he has failed in the long run. The reputation of the Russian army is in tatters and he is isolated in the world, even the Chinese are putting sort of, he’s like the embarrassing uncle, they don’t really want to speak to him, and he’s committed 97 per cent cent of his army to this Ukrainian war, he has lost two thirds of his tanks and 188,000 people."

Ben Wallace: Ukraine war will still be going in another 12 months' time

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said he believes the conflict in Ukraine will still be going on in another 12 months' time ahead of tomorrow's one year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Asked if the war will still be going on in another year, Mr Wallace told LBC Radio: "I think we will. I think Russia has shown a complete disregard, not only for the lives of the people in Ukraine but for its own soldiers.

"We are sitting here 12 months in and 188,000, actually more now, Russian soldiers are dead or injured, as a result of this catastrophic miscalculation and aggression by president Putin.

"When someone has crossed the line to think it is ok to do that to your own people and is running effectively a meat grinder for an army I think he is not going to stop."

Labour leader: UK has been stuck in 'crouched position' for too long

Sir Keir Starmer said he believed the UK has been stuck in a "crouched position" for too long, lacking the "confidence to move forward" and his five new "missions" for a Labour government will remedy that.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader said: "This is the big fixing the fundamentals to make sure that we can restore if you like the pride and purpose to Britain, the great potential that our country has. So they are long term missions, they are a statement of intent about how we intend to govern and they are very important missions.

"The missions I am going to outline this morning are predominantly to do with the economy and to have the highest sustained growth in the G7 and sustained is the really important word in that.

"But we also need to make sure the NHS is fit for the future, we need to make our streets safe, we need to make sure that we remove the barriers to opportunity for every child everywhere and we want to be a green clean power superpower country.

"So big missions, big ambition and I am not ashamed to be ambitious for our country but this is about fixing the fundamentals to make sure that we can move forward as a country rather than stay in this almost crouched position that I think we have been in for many years now where we don’t have the confidence to move forward.”

Sir Keir Starmer to set out five 'missions' for a Labour government

Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech in Manchester this morning to set out his five new "missions" for a Labour government.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of the address, the Labour leader said the missions would help to fix the problems which have left people across the country feeling like "nothing seems to be working".

He said: "What we are setting out today is what we intend to do in government so the missions, five of them but also really importantly how we intend to achieve them, what does a mission driven government look like.

"And the idea behind this is really based on I think the everyday frustrations that everybody has that almost nothing seems to be working, everything needs to be fixed and all we have really ever had for many years now is sort of sticking plaster politics."