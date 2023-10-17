Politics latest news: Ministers 'draining every last drop' from families with stealth tax raid

Ministers have been accused of “draining every last drop” from households through a stealth tax raid.

Responding to the IFS report, John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance campaign group, said: “Struggling taxpayers are being squeezed by this stealth raid on their pay rises. The Government is draining every last drop from ordinary households in order to fuel Whitehall’s insatiable spending addiction.

“The only way to give hard-pressed Brits the breathing room they need is to cut spending and raise thresholds.”

The Treasury said in response to the IFS report that the nation’s tax burden “remains lower than any major European economy – and by raising personal thresholds over the past decade we have taken three million people out of paying tax altogether”.

12:30 PM BST

No10 'confident' key players will attend AI summit

Downing Street said it is “confident” key players will attend its artificial intelligence summit amid reports German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may snub the gathering.

Following a BBC report, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “We are confident that the summit will bring together the right group of individuals to discuss this important issue.

“But I’m not going to get into speculation, it will be for other countries to set out their attendance.”

The Cabinet meeting this morning received an update on preparations for the summit at the start of November.

12:10 PM BST

Ex-Tory MP Anna Soubry urges voters in Mid Bedfordshire to back Labour

A former Tory minister has urged voters in Mid Bedfordshire to support Labour in Thursday’s by-election, writes Daniel Martin.

A letter from Anna Soubry, a former health minister, is being delivered to households in Nadine Dorries’ old seat today.

She said: “I’ve had enough of the decline of our country. A decline in living standards; in values, in hope.

“While the Conservative Party has departed from our values, Labour has embraced them.”

Ms Soubry, a former TV presenter, left the Tories after Brexit and stood for the ill-fated pro-Remain party Change UK. Brexit is not mentioned in her letter.

11:40 AM BST

Slowing wage growth fuels hopes that interest rates have peaked

A slowdown in pay growth has fuelled hopes that the Bank of England has increased interest rates far enough to weaken the jobs market and ease a key driver of inflation.

Average weekly earnings in the three months to August were up 8.1pc compared with the same period last year, slowing from 8.5pc in the three months to July.

An increase of 8.3pc had been forecast by economists, some of whom now believe the Bank of England will be under less pressure to raise rates further.

11:09 AM BST

Starmer ahead of Sunak on who voters view as change candidate

Sir Keir Starmer is ahead of Rishi Sunak on who voters believe represents change in a setback for the Tory leader.

Mr Sunak used his Conservative Party conference speech in Manchester on October 4 to pitch himself as the leader best placed to drive change in the UK.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by saying: “Be in no doubt: it is time for a change. And we are it.”

But a new Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found Mr Sunak trailed Sir Keir on who voters view as the change candidate.

Asked who they believed best “represents change”, some 44 per cent picked Sir Keir and 27 per cent picked Mr Sunak.

Some 29 per cent of respondents in the poll conducted on October 15 said they were unsure.

10:53 AM BST

Tories cut Labour poll lead by two points

The Conservatives have cut Labour’s poll lead by two points, according to a new survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

The poll, conducted on October 15, put Labour’s lead at 14 points, down from 16 points the week before.

Labour were unchanged on 43 per cent of the vote and the Tories were up by two points on 29 per cent when compared to the company’s previous poll conducted on October 8.

The Lib Dems were up by one point to 14 per cent, Reform UK was down by one point to seven per cent and the Green Party was down by two points to four per cent.

10:26 AM BST

Pictured: Ministers arrive in Downing Street for Cabinet meeting

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Steve Barclay, the Health and Social Care Secretary, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

10:15 AM BST

Fewer than one in five voters believe Tories will win majority at next election

Fewer than one in five voters expect the Conservative Party to win a majority at the next general election, according to a new Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll.

The survey, conducted on October 15, found that 17 per cent of people believed the Tories would win a majority if an election were to take place within the next six months.

Meanwhile, 10 per cent said they expected the Conservatives to be in a position to lead a minority administration.

That means 27 per cent of voters believed the Tories would be in power versus 49 per cent who picked Labour.

Some 38 per cent of respondents said they believed a Labour majority would be the most likely outcome and 11 per cent said they expected a Labour-led minority government.

The overall score of 49 per cent for Labour in power was up by two points when compared to the company’s previous poll conducted on October 8 while the Tories’ score of 27 per cent was down by four points.

09:48 AM BST

TaxPayers' Alliance: Government 'draining every last drop from ordinary households'

The Institute for Fiscal Studies’ report referenced below in the post at 08.32 warned that the Government’s six-year freeze on income tax thresholds would see the number of people paying the higher or top rate of tax double to 8.9 million in a decade.

The impact of that so-called fiscal drag would be equivalent to imposing a six pence rise in income tax, the think tank said. You can read the full story here.

Responding to the IFS report, John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance campaign group, said ministers were “draining every last drop from ordinary households”.

He said: “Struggling taxpayers are being squeezed by this stealth raid on their pay rises. The Government is draining every last drop from ordinary households in order to fuel Whitehall’s insatiable spending addiction.

“The only way to give hard-pressed Brits the breathing room they need is to cut spending and raise thresholds.”

09:26 AM BST

Workers have suffered 'decade of stagnant wage growth', says Reeves

Rachel Reeves said workers had experienced a “decade of stagnant wage growth” as she responded to this morning’s figures published by the Office for National Statistics (see the post below at 09.11).

The shadow chancellor said: “Thirteen years of Conservative economic failure has left working people worse off, with low growth, low pay and high taxes.

“Working people saw pay rise faster under the last Labour government. But, with the Conservatives we have seen a decade of stagnant wage growth.

“Labour’s plan to grow the economy will boost wages, create good jobs and get Britain’s future back.”

09:11 AM BST

Chancellor welcomes 'more money in people's pockets'

Jeremy Hunt welcomed people having “more money in their pockets” after Office for National Statistics data showed annual growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 7.8 per cent in June to August this year.

However, wage growth was slightly lower than expected: Pay including bonuses increased by 8.1 per cent in the three months to August, compared to a record pace of 8.5 per cent in July. Economists had expected an increase of 8.3 per cent.

The Chancellor said: “It’s good news that inflation is falling and real wages are growing, so people have more money in their pockets. To keep this progress, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.”

08:42 AM BST

'You are not going to be able to do that'

A lack of room for manoeuvre with the public finances will apply to whoever wins the next general election, the boss of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

Paul Johnson, the director of the influential think tank, said he expected both Labour and the Tories to suggest to voters that they could improve public services while also not increasing taxes - something he argued was just not possible.

Asked if the current financial strictures would apply to whoever forms the next government, Mr Johnson told Times Radio: “Absolutely. I’m afraid we are probably going to bore ourselves over the 12 months, saying this again and again. Debt is at is highest level in 70 years and it is stuck at nearly 100 per cent of national income. Both parties say they want to get debt down.

“Given where the economy is, given what we are spending, given what we are spending on debt interest, we are not going to get debt down over the next parliament unless either party comes out and says either that we have actually got these ways of really significantly cutting public spending or we have got these ways of raising taxes.

“My guess is neither of them is going to say that but each is going to imply that they can both improve public services and at the very least not increase taxes. I am afraid we are going to be saying again and again and again and again actually you are not going to be able to do that given the state of the public finances.”

08:32 AM BST

Cutting taxes now would be ‘big risk’ for Government, says IFS

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said the Government would be taking a “big risk” if it decided to cut taxes in the short term.

The IFS today published a report which concluded that the Government is in a “horrible fiscal bind”, with no room to cut taxes or increase public spending.

Mr Johnson told Times Radio this morning there were two main arguments against cutting taxes at the moment: “The first is the one we have really been discussing which is the impact on the long term public finances and I think that is worrying enough given the additional spending we are almost certainly going to have to do as the population ages and given the level of debt.

“But the more immediate one is of course we are still in a situation of relatively high inflation where the Bank of England is making some very, very, very fine judgements about whether or not to increase interest rates. Remember, in the last interest rate decision they only voted five-four against another increase in interest rates.

“I think the big risk for the Government is if they announce a significant fiscal loosening, if there is a significant tax cut, then that majority in the Bank of England might go the other way as they see the impact, the potential impact, of fiscal loosening on inflation.

“So I think it would be quite risky for the Government both in terms of inflation and in particular in terms of how the Bank of England would respond in raising interest rates to cut taxes further.”

08:21 AM BST

Poll: Labour extend national lead over Tories to 20 points

The Labour Party has extended its national poll lead over the Tories to 20 points ahead of two crunch by-elections on Thursday, a new survey has suggested.

A Deltapoll survey, conducted between October 13-16, put Labour on 47 per cent of the vote and the Conservatives on 27 per cent.

Labour were up by four points while the Tories were down by one point when compared to the company’s previous poll conducted between October 5-6.

The latest poll was conducted following the end of Labour Party conference in Liverpool, with the Tory conference having taken place the week before.

The numbers will provide a boost to Sir Keir Starmer and Labour as Westminster braces for the Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections later this week.

The Tories are defending majorities of more than 24,000 in Mid Bedfordshire and more than 19,000 in Tamworth but Labour will be hoping to spring a surprise.

