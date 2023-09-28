Politics latest news: Labour 'forced to U-turn' on private school plans as they 'just don't work'

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured on September 11 during a visit to a school in Dagenham - Gareth Fuller/PA

The Tories claimed Labour’s private schools policy “just doesn’t work” as Sir Keir Starmer was accused of being “forced to U-turn”.

Labour has backtracked on its plans to end the charitable status of private schools in England.

But it still intends to press ahead with its policy of imposing VAT on private school fees, with the party insisting that the schools do not have to pass on the additional costs to parents.

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, claimed Labour was “just making it up as they go along”.

The senior Tory MP said: “Labour has been forced to U-turn on one of their major policies – this time admitting that their schools tax hike just doesn’t work. They are just making it up as they go long.

“Keir Starmer is clearly only interested in short term policies designed to grab headlines, without any regard for the consequences - and inevitably has flip-flopped on them.

“In contrast the Conservatives are taking immediate action to provide relief and take the long-term decisions for a brighter future for our children.”

You can follow the latest updates below.

09:02 AM BST

Sunak would like cameo in Star Wars film to tick off 'bucket list' item

Rishi Sunak said he would like a cameo in a Star Wars film so that he could fulfill a “bucket list” item of “piloting an X-Wing”.

The Prime Minister, known to be a huge Star Wars fan, was asked during an interview on BBC Three Counties Radio if he was more like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo or Darth Vader.

He replied: “I will leave others to come to their conclusion. Gosh, who wouldn’t love to go on the Millenium Falcon and have that be your ship so I would love to be able to do that but then again also piloting an X-Wing has been probably one of my life’s bucket list things that I would want to do.

“Actually, if you could have a chat with the people who film the movies there if they could get me a cameo in an X-Wing and I would get to say ‘red seven, standing by’ before we take down the Death Star that would make me a very happy man.”

08:49 AM BST

Sunak likely driving to Manchester for conference due to rail strikes

Rishi Sunak has said he will “probably be driving” to Manchester for the Conservative Party conference which gets underway on Sunday.

Opposition politicians have criticised Mr Sunak in the past for travelling by private jet and helicopter for domestic visits.

Asked on BBC Radio Manchester about his travel plans given there are rail strikes on Saturday, the Prime Minister said: “I’ll probably be driving because train strikes have been put in place, which is very disappointing, actually, at a time when people are trying to just get around and do their regular business.

“Strikes are very disruptive on people and actually, that’s why we’ve taken action recently to pass new laws in Parliament that will ensure that you know, when people do strike, which is obviously their right, that we can put in place minimum levels of service.”

08:43 AM BST

PM rejects claim of ignoring rural communities

Rishi Sunak has rejected claims that the Government was guilty of neglecting rural communities.

Asked if the Government was ignoring the countryside, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio Shropshire that he understood “probably better than most the acute challenges that rural communities face”.

He said that “we should be helping people everywhere”.

It was suggested to Mr Sunak that rural communities had been left behind during 13 years of Tory rule. He rejected the suggestion and said “I think we are actually making progress”, pointing to last week’s watering down of the Government’s net zero policies.

He said that will “save families thousands of pounds” and will be particularly helpful for rural families.

08:32 AM BST

Sunak repeatedly dodges question on future of Birmingham to Manchester HS2 line

Rishi Sunak repeatedly ducked the question of whether he is going to scrap the HS2 line between Birmingham and Manchester as he suffered a bruising grilling on BBC Radio Manchester this morning.

Askedif he was going to axe the northern leg ofthe high speed railway, Mr Sunak said: “I know there is a lot of speculation on this but we have already got spades in the ground on the first bit of HS2 and what we are doing is getting on with delivering it.

“But it is always right that the government is looking at things to make sure that we are doing things in a way that creates value for money.

“But what I would say is HS2 is just one of the many things we are doing to level up across our country and it is one of the many things we are doing to invest in the north and in transport infrastructure in the north.”

Asked “yes or no” if he was scrapping the line, Mr Sunak said: “As I said, I am not speculating on future things. We have got spades in the ground right now and we are getting on.”

Asked if the northern leg was under review, the Prime Minister said: “Government is always making sure that we get value for money out of everything we do but that is just a statement of the obvious.”

08:18 AM BST

Rishi Sunak refuses to commit to building Birmingham-Manchester HS2 leg

Rishi Sunak refused to commit to building the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

Asked if the line will go to Manchester amid mounting speculation it could be scrapped, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio West Midlands that “there are spades in the ground right now” on the first part of the line between Birmingham and London.

He said the Government is “absolutely getting on with that”. But he would not be drawn on the future of the Birmingham to Manchester line.

08:14 AM BST

Birmingham City Council financial woes 'incredibly disappointing', says PM

Rishi Sunak said the financial struggles at Birmingham City Council are “incredibly disappointing” as he answered questions during an interview on BBC Radio West Midlands this morning.

The Prime Minister said it was for councils to “manage their own finances” but he said the Labour-run local authority has “a lot to answer for”.

He said: “Locally these things need to get resolved. I think people rightly in Birmingham will hold the Labour run council to account. They should do.”

08:09 AM BST

Rishi Sunak grilled on HS2 future

Rishi Sunak is doing a broadcast round of regional BBC radio stations this morning ahead of the start of Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday.

The Prime Minister started on BBC Radio York and was grilled on the future of HS2 amid speculation that he could axe the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the railway line.

Asked if he had gone against the North, Mr Sunak said the Government is “investing record sums in transport infrastructure”.

He said he recognised the need to “make it easier to get around all our northern towns and cities” and “we are doing that”.

Asked specifically about the prospect of scrapping the Birmingham to Manchester line, Mr Sunak would not be drawn but said: “I think what people will see… we are investing record amounts in improving infrastructure...”

08:01 AM BST

Gordon Brown: Suella Braverman 'completely wrong' on migration

Suella Braverman’s approach on tackling illegal migration is “completely wrong”, Gordon Brown has claimed.

The former Labour prime minister criticised the Home Secretary after she said the uncontrolled movement of people posed an “existential challenge” to the West.

Ms Braverman also this week called for an international discussion on whether the United Nations Refugee Convention is fit for purpose.

Asked if Ms Braverman was right to say that the world needed to start talking about what it means to have high numbers of people on the move, Mr Brown told Sophy Ridge on Sky News: “Yeah but her policy is completely wrong. Look, if you go to Africa and I’ve visited most of the African countries over my time, African population is 1.2 billion at the moment. It will be 2.5 billion, twice as much, in 30 years’ time. Africa will be 25 per cent of the world’s population.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is pictured yesterday during a visit to the Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland - Stefan Rousseau/PA

“Now, are you going to say to people in Africa that your only hope of getting a decent standard of living is migrating to the rest of the rest of the world, particularly to Europe? Or are you going to say we will help you in Africa and enable you to produce jobs, to produce products that can be sold, to get your agriculture sorted out? Africa is still a net importer of food.

“So you’ve got to have a policy to help those people who, if they think they’re going to be better off poor in a rich country, then rich in a poor country, then the pressures for migration will grow. But if we are able to support Africa in its economic development…”

Asked if he was suggesting the focus should be on international aid, Mr Brown said: “It is partly aid, but it’s partly helping the economic development of these countries.”

07:52 AM BST

Starmer denies 'attack' on private schools

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is not launching an “attack” on private schools with his plans to impose VAT on fees if Labour wins the next general election.

“We have to do something about the appalling state of our schools,” he told the BBC’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast.

“It is not an attack on private schools. It’s just saying an exemption you have had is going to go.”

Sir Keir also told private schools they do not have to pass the additional costs onto parents in the form of increased fees.

He said: “The school doesn’t have to pass this on to the parents in fees. And each of the schools is going to have to ask themselves whether that’s what they want to do.”

07:49 AM BST

Minister: Labour's private schools policy 'just doesn't work'

The Tories claimed Labour’s private schools policy “just doesn’t work” as they accused Sir Keir Starmer of being “forced to U-turn”.

Labour has backtracked on its plans to end the charitable status of private schools in England but it still intends to press ahead with its policy of imposing VAT on private school fees despite a backlash (you can read the original story here).

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, claimed Labour was “just making it up as they go along” as he described the “flip-flop” as “inevitable”.

The senior Tory MP said: “Labour has been forced to U-turn on one of their major policies – this time admitting that their schools tax hike just doesn’t work. They are just making it up as they go long.

“Keir Starmer is clearly only interested in short term policies designed to grab headlines, without any regard for the consequences - and inevitably has flip-flopped on them.

“In contrast the Conservatives are taking immediate action to provide relief and take the long-term decisions for a brighter future for our children.”

