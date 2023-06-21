Politics latest news: Labour support in Blue Wall soars amid mortgage 'catastrophe'

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured at an energy event in Edinburgh on June 19 - Jane Barlow/PA

The Labour Party has taken its biggest “Blue Wall” poll lead over the Tories since March in a fresh headache for Rishi Sunak.

A new Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey conducted between June 17-18 put Labour on 38 per cent of the vote and the Conservative Party on 31 per cent, an overall lead for Sir Keir Starmer of seven points.

Labour was up by four points on a poll conducted on June 4 while the Tories were up by one point as the former extended its advantage by three points.

The Blue Wall refers to 42 seats in the south of England which the Tories won in 2019 and where they have traditionally received strong support.

The dire poll numbers for the Tories came amid warnings of a potential mortgage “catastrophe”, with stubbornly high inflation figures expected to prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates yet again tomorrow.

Analysis by The Telegraph showed that one in three Tory MPs risks being wiped out by a potential mortgage holders’ rebellion at the next general election.

New figures revealed the number of homeowners facing rocketing repayments is larger than the party’s majority in over a third of the seats it holds.

08:34 AM

UK national debt now bigger than overall size of economy

The UK’s national debt is now larger than the overall size of the economy, figures published by the Office for National Statistics this morning have revealed.

The ONS said that public sector debt at the end of May this year was £2.57trillion, provisionally estimated at 100.1 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The debt-to-GDP ratio has not been above 100 per cent since March 1961.

08:27 AM

Tories 'failing miserably' to tackle inflation, claim Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats claimed the Tories are “failing miserably” to reduce inflation, accusing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt of “sitting on his hands”.

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokeswoman, said: “These worse than expected figures (see the post below at 08.14) show the Government is failing miserably to bring inflation down and provide relief for struggling families facing soaring bills.

“Homeowners now face the likelihood of even more interest rate hikes adding to their monthly mortgage payments, all while the Chancellor just sits on his hands.

“It beggars belief that ministers are refusing to support hard-pressed families when it’s this Conservative Government’s catastrophic failure to run the economy that caused this crisis.”

08:22 AM

Labour on inflation: Tories 'can’t get a grip of this problem because they are the problem'

Rachel Reeves claimed the Tories “can’t get a grip” of high levels of inflation “because they are the problem” as she responded to this morning’s numbers published by the Office for National Statistics (see the post below at 08.14).

The shadow chancellor said: “This Tory government can’t get a grip of this problem because they are the problem. 13 years of the Tories and their disastrous mini-Budget are damaging our economic security and leaving families worse off.

“Simply continuing on this Tory path of managed decline is not the summit of Labour’s ambition. We need a more secure economy, more secure family finances and a plan to help us grab hold of the opportunities before us.

“With a relentless focus on the cost of living, our strong fiscal rules and our mission for growth, that is what a Labour government will bring.”

08:18 AM

Jeremy Hunt gives Bank of England the Government's full backing ahead of interest rates decision

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, gave the Bank of England the Government’s full backing ahead of tomorrow’s interest rates update, with another rise widely expected.

Responding to this morning’s inflation numbers (see the post below at 08.14), Mr Hunt said: “We know how much high inflation hurts families and businesses across the country, and our plan to halve the rate this year is the best way we can keep costs and interest rates down.

“We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.”

08:14 AM

Inflation remains at stubbornly high level

The overall level of inflation remained at a stubbornly high level in May in a blow to Rishi Sunak’s hopes of delivering on his promise of halving inflation by the end of the year.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to May, unchanged from April.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile elements like food and energy prices, increased to 7.1 per cent in May, up from 6.8 per cent in April, its highest level since 1992.

The numbers published by the Office for National Statistics this morning immediately prompted market speculation that the Bank of England could raise interest rates to six per cent by the end of the year. Interest rates are currently set at 4.5 per cent with the Bank due to deliver an update tomorrow.

Mr Sunak pledged to halve inflation by the end of 2023 back in January when rising prices stood at just above 10 per cent.

08:02 AM

Labour takes biggest 'Blue Wall' lead over Tories since March

