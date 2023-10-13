Politics latest news: Liz Truss piles pressure on Rishi Sunak to cut taxes during Texas visit

Liz Truss piled the pressure on Rishi Sunak to cut taxes as she took her economic growth agenda to the US.

The former prime minister visited Austin, Texas, and held talks with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Ms Truss said they had discussed how Texas had brought “investment, jobs and growth” to the state “through low taxes, reasonable regulation and affordable energy”.

She tweeted: “Great to meet Governor [Greg Abbott] in Austin to talk about their success in bringing investment, jobs and growth to Texas through low taxes, reasonable regulation and affordable energy.”

The comments and the visit to Texas came after Ms Truss used the Tory conference in Manchester last week to urge Mr Sunak to cut taxes.

Tory calls for taxes to be cut are likely to grow in the coming weeks ahead of the Autumn Statement on November 22. However, the Government has argued now is not the time for tax cuts and the focus should remain on tackling inflation.

08:30 AM BST

Sunak holds talks with Swedish PM ahead of Gotland summit

Rishi Sunak held a bilateral meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson aboard the HMS Diamond this morning.

“Since we are in Sweden, I have to say welcome”, the Swedish leader told the Prime Minister, to laughter.

Mr Sunak said they would use the Joint Expeditionary Force summit on the island of Gotland to talk about “how we can work together to strengthen our security”.

Rishi Sunak holds a bilteral meeting with Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, aboard HMS Diamond as he attends the Joint Expeditionary Summit (JEF) on the Baltic island of Gotland, Sweden - Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

“Welcome aboard our frigate, it is great to have you here,” Mr Sunak said. “It is a symbol of the cooperation, I think, between our two countries that we are able to meet here today.”

Mr Sunak said the leaders would discuss security, as well as trade, research and other areas.

08:17 AM BST

Rishi Sunak serves breakfast to Royal Navy sailors ahead of summit in Sweden

Rishi Sunak served breakfast to sailors aboard the HMS Diamond early this morning ahead of attending a summit of northern European leaders in Sweden.

Mr Sunak stayed aboard the Navy vessel overnight, becoming the first prime minister to do so since Harold Wilson.

Rishi Sunak serves breakfast to to the crew of the HMS Diamond this morning after staying on the ship overnight in Gotland, Sweden - Stefan Rousseau/PA

The premier joked about being woken early alongside the crew, as he dished up hash browns and tomatoes to the ship’s company ahead of the Joint Expeditionary Summit on the Swedish island of Gotland.

The Prime Minister also sat down for a chat with some of HMS Diamond’s crew over breakfast. “You have had a very busy few weeks of it,” the Prime Minister told them as he served up the breakfast. He said he has “respect and admiration” for the sailors.

Rishi Sunak chats to sailors on HMS Diamond this morning - Stefan Rousseau /PA

08:14 AM BST

'Great to host the former UK Prime Minister at the Texas Capitol'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said it was “great to host” Liz Truss during her visit to Austin, Texas, yesterday.

He said that “with partners like the United Kingdom, no doubt our state will continue to thrive”.

Here is his tweet:

Welcome to Texas, @trussliz!



Great to host the former UK Prime Minister at the Texas Capitol today.



Texas is a model of economic success for the world.



With partners like the United Kingdom, no doubt our state will continue to thrive.



More: https://t.co/GA1lnygBIg pic.twitter.com/6GrfbB07Kz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 12, 2023

08:12 AM BST

