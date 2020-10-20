Politics latest news: Government 'should have acted a few days ago' over Manchester Tier 3 restrictions, admits minister

Andy Burnham was told about the £20m package at 2pm, Robert Jenrick claimed - Getty

The Government should have imposed Tier 3 restrictions on Greater Manchester "a few days ago" but were unable to because of the stand-off with local leaders, a Cabinet minister has said.

Robert Jenrick insisted the situation in the area was "serious and deteriorating", although conceded there was "evidence of [coronavirus] plateauing in the centre of Manchester".

Talks took 11 days because the mayor Andy Burnham had been "adamant he had to have a better deal than his neighbours".

"We probably in honesty should have acted a few days ago but we hadn't been able to reach an agreement with the mayor of Greater Manchester," he added.

Asked why Mr Burnham found out about the £20m deal live on air, the Communities Secretary said "he didn't".

Mr Jenrick claimed he had told Andy Burnham at 2pm what Manchester would be receiving, adding: "I am not in the slightest bit interested in point scoring," he added.

"I am not interested in showboating or personalities - I am interested in public health....regardless of personalities we will provide [Manchester] the support they deserve."

Mr Jenrick said "very productive" conversations have taken place with the mayor of Sheffield Dan Jarvis about putting that region into Tier 3. The Government is "on the cusp of an agreement with South Yorkshire", he added.

"Those discussions are coming to a conclusion this morning, I hope," he said. An announcement will be made "shortly".

07:41 AM

Government to publish 'fair and consistent formula' for Tier 3 support

The Government has sought to be "fair and proportionate to all parts of the country" when it comes to agreeing a financial package for those entering Tier 3, and will publish the details of its funding formula, Robert Jenrick has said.

The Communities Secretary said the tiered system created a "baseline in each tier, both in terms of the restrictions and the financial support", which would "ensure parity and fairness between different parts of the country," he added.

Mr Jenrick said the Government would be publishing the details of its "fair and consistent formula" for additional support for councils, on top of the £8 per head, pointing to the deal done with Merseyside that equated to around £20-21 per head.

"Every deal we have done since then we have been very clear it needs to be proportionate so it is fair to people in Merseyside... that is what we offered to Andy Burnham, but he was adamant that Greater Manchester should get a a better deal, but that's not fair."

07:33 AM

Circuit breaker 'enormously helpful' ahead of winter, says Labour frontbencher

A circuit breaker would be "enormously helpful", both as a message to the public and to buy time to fix the UK's testing system, Lisa Nandy has said.

The Labour frontbencher and Wigan MP told the Today programme that when her constituency was put under restrictions at the end of July, the case rate was 9.6 per 100, 000, arguing "there is hardly anywhere that has cases that low at the current time".

She added: "While there may not be as high number of cases in some parts of the country, the embers are burning everywhere.

"We have heard in last week fro a number of scientific advisers that they think circuit breaker would be not only helpful in order to give us time to fix Test, Trace and Isolate, they also think it is helpful in order to send very strong message to the public... having one very clear message now would be enormously helpful," she added.

Otherwise the country faces the prospect of the NHS being overwhelmed this winter, Ms Nandy said.

07:24 AM

Government trying to 'divide and rule' local leaders, claims Lisa Nandy

The Government has been accused of trying to "divide and rule" regional leaders by playing them off against each other.

Lisa Nandy, the MP for Wigan and Labour frontbencher, told the Today programme that a national framework would ensure "we have sufficient money to cover wages for people who cannot work" as a result of Tier 3 restrictions.

She said: "The Government appears to be taking a divide and rule approach and trying to play us off each other... what we have got at the moment is the worst of all worlds, where the Government is saying they want to take a local approach but when local areas stand up for what is needed in their own communities the Government says they are not prepared to negotiate with you."

This was the reason why Merseyside leaders claimed restrictions were being "imposed on them", those in Lancashire said they had been "bullied" and created "an absolute mess in Greater Manchester".

07:17 AM

Labour MP pleads with Government to 'come back and talk to us' about Manchester support

A Labour frontbencher has pleaded with the Government to "come back and talk to us" about securing a better financial package for the region, warning that there are "people in Greater Manchester who will not survive this".

Lisa Nandy, the MP for Wigan and shadow foreign secretary, told the Today programme it was "fundamentally not the case that anyone in Greater Manchester walked away from" talks yesterday, claiming that Number 10 had "shut down negotiations" after Andy Burnham asked for £65m in support.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester had originally asked for £90m "because we are in a very weakened state" after three months of Tier 2 restrictions, Ms Nandy said. The Government offered £55m, but walked away after receiving Mr Burnham's counter-offer.

Leaders had thought "they were very close to achieving an agreement" and that the Government was "negotiating in good faith" until that point, Ms Nandy said, before urging "anyone in Government still listening" to come back and discuss additional support.

07:10 AM

Government told Manchester MPs there was 'not a single penny of financial support'

A Labour frontbencher has hit back at suggestions that Andy Burnham's reaction to a text message with the news Greater Manchester would receive £22m was disingenuous, claiming that is "exactly what we were told".

Lisa Nandy, MP for Wigan and shadow foreign secretary told the Today programme: "The text message was from somebody in the same meeting I was sitting in at the time with the Health Secretary, where he had just told us the only thing on offer was the £22m for Test, Trace and Isolate.

"We were told very very clearly at 4:30pm yesterday by the Health Sec there was no more money on offer, not a single penny for financial support for Greater Manchester.

"We spent 25 minutes on the phone with Matt Hancock, and told the problem was Andy Burnham. There was about five minutes of complaining about Andy Burnham at the start of the call and several questions levelled at the Health Secretary and the Prime Minister's Number 10 adviser Eddie Lister.

"And at the end of that the upshot was we were told there was not a single penny made available to Greater Manchester, and the £22m for Test, Trace and Isolate was the only deal available."

She said she "genuinely hoped" that subsequent suggestions by Mr Hancock that the £60m was still on the table was the case.

07:04 AM

Treasury scraps plans for multi-year spending review

The Treasury has scrapped a planned multi-year spending review due later this year and replace it with a one-year review to focus on the impact on the public accounts from the coronavirus crisis.

The review will take place by the end of November and focus on supporting jobs, setting department resources and capital budgets and block grants for devolved administrations.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: "In the current environment it's essential that we provide certainty.

"So we'll be doing that for departments and all of the nations of the United Kingdom by setting budgets for next year, with a total focus on tackling Covid and delivering our Plan for Jobs."

06:57 AM

Sheffield's Tier 3 restrictions to be announced 'shortly', says minister

Discussions with leaders in Sheffield and South Yorkshire have been 'very successful' and details of Tier 3 restrictions will be announced "shortly", a minister has said.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, told Sky News: "It's not right for me to pre-empt a full statement that the Prime Minister and Dan Jarvis will make later today.

"But we have had very successful conversations with him and with the leaders of South Yorkshire.

"Again there's a serious situation there, and rightly they wanted to take action.

"We've discussed that over the course of yesterday and early this morning and an announcement will be made shortly."

06:46 AM

North East will tell No 10 to 'sod off' if they try to impose Tier 3

North East leaders will tell the Government to “sod off” if they try to impose tier three restrictions, a council boss has said as more areas look set to move into the toughest measures.

Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Council, said the Government had failed to communicate with local leaders in the North East about moving into tier 3.

He said: “If anyone suggests it [moving into tier 3] to me this week they’ll be told to sod off.

“It’s quite clear this message is echoed across the rest of the Tees Valley and I know for a fact it’s the case in the North East.”

His comments come after Downing Street said talks are continuing with local leaders in the North West, the North East and Yorkshire and Humber about further coronavirus restrictions.