Politics latest news: New lockdown restrictions could get virus under control by Christmas, says minister

Boris Johnson will unveil tough new regional lockdowns that are expected to see hundreds of pubs in the north-west of England closed for four weeks - Getty

Boris Johnson's new three-tiered system of lockdown is intended to get the virus under control before Christmas, a Cabinet minister said today.

The Prime Minister will set out the traffic lights system in the House of Commons this afternoon, after chairing a Cobra meeting this morning to finalise the details, which are expected to come into force from Wednesday afternoon.

There are fears that some parts of the economy could be shut for as long as six months, although the measures will be reviewed on a rolling monthly basis.

Speaking after a Cabinet briefing last night in which ministers signed off the measures being announced today Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, said: "If those measures are successful we hope to be able to take areas out of those high levels of restrictions.

"The purpose of doing this is to ensure we get the virus under control so by the time that we get through to after Christmas we are in that position where it is under control," he added. "Indeed I hope it will be sooner than that."

Although he declined to go into the details of what would be announced, Mr Dowden told Sky News: "It is not the plan to return to full national lockdown because it has been acknowledged by the World Health Organisation as a very blunt tool."

He also confirmed MPs will vote on measures tomorrow, following the Prime Minister's address to the nation this afternoon.

08:04 AM

What's on the agenda today?

It is going to be another busy day in SW1A, although much of the work will be carried out behind closed doors.

Story continues

Boris Johnson held a telephone conference with Cabinet colleagues last night to agree in principle the new three-tiered system, and the closures they will bring.

This morning, a Cobra meeting was convened at around 8am to finalise the details.

At 11am there will be a public data briefing with the deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van Tam, and representatives from the NHS.

The Prime Minister's statement to the Commons is expected at around 3.30pm, and his press conference, alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty will be broadcast at 6pm.

Both the statement and the press conference will be streamed live on The Telegraph's YouTube channel, and we will run it on Politics Live too.

Standing on the wings: Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street this morning - Reuters

07:58 AM

Local leaders 'shouting at the wind' on lockdown, says Liverpool metro mayor

Local leaders can do nothing to prevent a lockdown being imposed - but they can fight for a better support package, the metro mayor of the Liverpool City Region has said.

"We are told that the order will be placed before Parliament today, there will be some debate tomorrow, but that the orders are likely to be enacted on Wednesday," Steve Rotheram told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"What we are trying to do is to see whether we can get support and the support package for the businesses in our city region that will be affected by the Government's decision."

"We were told we were going into Tier 3, no ifs, no buts. We can either expend energy on that or we can try and get a better deal," he said, in an apparent reference to comments by other local leaders including the Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson.

"Some people like to shout at the wind but if they can't change the direction of the wind it is important to shield people from its effects."

07:52 AM

Government accused of 'lockdown by diktat' by Liverpool mayor

The Government has been accused of imposing 'lockdown by diktat' - and blaming local leaders for not getting the virus under control.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson is among those involved in the intense discussions over this weekend, although he claimed that rather than having been agreed "we have been told this is what Government intends to do with “no buts”.

This morning, he added:

Let’s be clear that having ignored my pleas for over a month, the Government now blame us, and impose “lockdown by diktat” without a full financial package and support for businesses we are levelling down not levelling up. We will continue to stand up for our local businesses. — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) October 12, 2020

07:38 AM

Bank of England mulls negative interest rates for first time

The Bank of England is considering introducing negative interest rates for the first time in its history, as it seeks to boost growth amid the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

Sam Woods, boss of the central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority, has written to banks asking them to consider what they must do to avoid any disruption from "a zero or negative" base rate next year.

Mr Woods said:

Responding to this letter and the structured survey questions attached will help us and firms to identify whether there are any technical operational challenges associated with the implementation of a zero or negative Bank Rate, and to consider how best to prepare and prevent any unintended operational disruption that could be associated with a change should the MPC decide it was appropriate.

Members of the committee have said it is months away from making a decision, however.

07:26 AM

Shadow business minister demands evidence for hospitality closures

Shadow business minister and Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell called on the Government to publish proof that hospitality venues such as pubs were associated with high risk of coronavirus transmissions.

Lawyers for the Night Time Industries Association, the British Beer and Pub Association and JW Lees and Joseph Holt, two of the country's biggest brewers and pub operators, along with 10 other organisations, are among those mounting a legal challenge to the restrictions.

Northern leaders have also indicated that they could take legal action over the Government's lockdown plans on Sunday night as they demanded a more generous furlough mark II.

Government and scientists still haven’t produced this evidence. The big problem for them is local leaders have all the same data (in fact better data for their areas) and they know hospitality settings make up a very small proportion of infection transmission. https://t.co/gWmF4WwS4S — Lucy Powell MP (@LucyMPowell) October 12, 2020

07:21 AM

New lockdown approach will 'empower local leaders', says minister

The Government's new approach will enable local leaders to decide what further restrictions might be needed and what enforcement should be used, Oliver Dowden has said.

The Culture Secretary said the new tier system would be "empowering local leaders", telling BBC Breakfast: "That is why the Prime Minister and others including the Communities Secretary [Robert Jenrick] have been in intensive discussions with local leaders."

Asked about people in the arts retraining, following comments by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week, he said there will be "retraining opportunities" but emphasised the funding that had been made available within the sector.

He added: "We are working hard to create opportunities within the performing arts and indeed the wider film and creative industries for those freelancers, we're getting in support through various schemes but of course there is also retraining should people need it."

Oliver Dowden was among the ministers to sign off measures at yesterday's emergency Cabinet meeting - Reuters

07:13 AM

New restrictions 'are necessary', says Sage scientist

A Sage scientist has said the new restrictions being imposed this week "are necessary", backing the Government on the need to grapple the spread of the virus in hospitality.

Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Breakfast: "The science is clear that social distancing is the most effective way of stopping this virus... [and] most of the outbreaks are happening between within and between households and then after that, it's in the retail and hospitality sector.

"So, the major issue here is to focus on the cities and areas with the largest outbreaks and sadly my home city of Liverpool is being hammered at the moment. These restrictions are necessary."

Asked about the specific science underpinning restrictions on hospitality, Prof Semple said: "Alcohol and people's behaviour are well known to be factors that result in relaxation of one's adherence to regulations, let's put it politely.

"And so I can understand why this move is happening."

07:10 AM

Lifting regional lockdown will be 'exactly the same process' as before, says minister

Regions of the country under the tightest level of restrictions will be able to lift those measures once they have got "those numbers down", using "exactly the same process" as was deployed for the national lockdown.

From Monday the Government will introduce a new system of “Local Covid Alert Levels” in England, a three-tier system that will place regions in different categories dubbed medium risk, higher and highest. There is widespread concern that this could leave some parts of the country under lockdown for the next six months.

Oliver Dowden this morning told BBC Breakfast: "In terms of getting you out [of lockdown], is it getting those numbers down and getting the virus under control - exactly the same process we went through nationwide in March and April.

"The point of doing this now is to ensure we get the disease under control," he said. "We need to take action because if we don't take this reasonable, measured and proportionate action now we will have to take more action later on."

07:01 AM

Legal threats will be met with 'robust evidence' from Government, minister says

The Government will resist any legal challenge to close down pubs and restaurants under new coronavirus controls, a Cabinet minister has said.

Northern leaders have indicated that they could take legal action over the Government's lockdown plans on Sunday night as they demanded a more generous furlough mark II.

The Manchester City Council leader, Sir Richard Leese, said there was a "large gulf" between the Government and councils in discussions about new restrictions, adding that its data showed there was "no evidence that closing pubs works".

But Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, told Sky News: "I think they will find that if they challenge the Government we do have robust evidence for doing this.

"The evidence shows that there is a higher risk of transmissions in hospitality settings. There is academic evidence from the United States."

06:57 AM

Local leaders still in the dark about Government's 'judgement calls' on local lockdowns

Local leaders are still scratching their heads over how the latest lockdown will affect hospitality firms, despite "intensive" discussions with ministers and officials this weekend.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said they still had not received confirmation of the difference between a restaurant and gastropub is in terms of where will have to close.

He told BBC Breakfast: "That's something that the Government are still working the details of. I think you'd have to ask them for the details of what they believe the difference is because it did confuse some of us."

Asked about the closure of gyms, he said: "It would appear to me that some of these things - we asked for the evidence of course - some of these things are a judgment call.

"Our directors of public health have looked at this and they didn't push back greatly against the list (of places to close) and all we need to do now is if the Government can provide us with that scientific evidence that says that there are some outbreaks in gyms and other things that are on the list then we have to accept that.

"If not of course we'll be asking for them to release those restrictions as soon as they possibly can."

06:46 AM

PM calls last orders for the North in new lockdowns

​Boris Johnson will on Monday unveil tough new regional lockdowns that are expected to see hundreds of pubs in the north-west of England closed for four weeks from 5pm on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister is expected to signal that six boroughs in Liverpool, covering 1.6 million people, could be the first to be placed in the highest tier of new restrictions. Pubs, gyms, casinos, bookmakers and social clubs will be shut for at least a month and up to six months.

The regions deemed at highest risk could also face bans on households mixing indoors and outdoors, on overnight stays outside their area and on all but essential travel for work or education in or beyond the region.

These additional restrictions are not expected to be enforced in Liverpool for the time being. However, the Army logistics corps has been called up to help with Covid testing and contact tracing in the region through mobile centres staffed by soldiers, and the Government has provided additional funds to pay for officials to help enforce the new rules.