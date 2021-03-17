Politics latest news: Government only learned about vaccine shortage 'in last few days', minister admits

The Government only learned about the shortage in vaccine supplies "in the last few days", a senior minister has admitted.

Matt Hancock yesterday revealed that appointments for first doses of the Covid jabs would be halted throughout the month of April. Under-50s will not get a jab unless there are "exceptional circumstances" until at least May.

But Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, stressed that all those who had appointments already scheduled would receive jabs, and that the target to vaccinate all over-50s by mid-April would be met.

He told Radio 4's Today programme ministers had "learned from some of our manufacturers" that there would be a problem after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi predicted a boost to numbers in the spring.

Questioned on reports that the delay was caused by an export ban from India, he stressed there were issues with "multiple manufacturers", adding: "It would not be right to pin blame on any one manufacturer, they are working incredibly hard... It is to be expected there will be some ups and downs."

A "number of global manufactures are experiencing issues", Mr Jenrick said.

Social media law delayed, Culture Secretary admits

Proposed new laws to regulate social media firms are facing further delays, the Culture Secretary has suggested.

Speaking in the Commons, shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens raised the recent revelations about the scale of harassment against women as she asked when the Online Harms Bill would be introduced.

"Does he accept that this continuing delay has left women and girls at risk for too long, and does he commit to measures to protect them online when he finally publishes this bill?," she said.

Oliver Dowden replied: "Our Internet Safety Bill will be bringing forward measures to help protect women online, including measures to enable them to better report abuse and we'll also ensure they should get appropriate responses from platforms - and that could include, for example, the removal of harmful content, sanctions against offending users or changing processes and policies to support better protection.

"This is a real priority. We will bring forward the draft legislation at the beginning of the new parliamentary session and by the end of the year the full bill will be before the House."

AstraZeneca jab benefits 'far outweigh risks', says WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine "far outweigh its risk" and its use "should continue to save lives".

Dr Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said it was "routine to signal adverse events" but people should "have confidence" in the protection given by vaccines.

"The Covid-19 vaccination will not reduce death or illness from other causes," he said. "As of now we do not know whether some or all of the conditions have been caused by the vaccine or by other coincidental factors.

"At this point in time, the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh its risk and its use should continue to save lives."

He continued: "Vaccines work and will eventually allow the return to a new normal but for that to happen we need to rely on science and have confidence in the incredible protection afforded by vaccines against all vaccine preventable diseases including Covid-19."

Labour attacks 'inhame' asylum seeker processing plan

Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds accused the Government of "lurching from one inhumane, ridiculous proposal to another" over plans to process asylum seekers abroad.

He said: "The Tories are lurching from one inhumane, ridiculous proposal to another. Last year they were talking about creating waves in the English Channel to wash boats back and buying ferries and oil rigs to process asylum claims.

"These absurd ideas show the Government has lost control and all sense of compassion. Ministers must act to reopen safe routes, as promised, and deliver the promised agreement with France."

Planet Normal: The French have rejected the American culture wars. Why can’t we?

Douglas Murray believes that one country is to blame for global attempts to sanitise history.

“I’ve always been very pro-American in my life”, he tells fellow columnists Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan’s Planet Normal podcast, “However in recent years my views of that have started to change, primarily because of the negativity of the American export of its cultural problems to the rest of the world, and an attempt to overlay them onto problems that we may or may not already have.”

For Murray, an example of that is the tearing down of statues - an issue on which France’s leader was quick to take a strong stance: “Emmanuel Macron was straight out of the gate, saying not one memorial or statue will be brought down in France and we will not be eradicating our culture,” Murray notes. “The French are totally right about this. I enormously admire them.”

Listen to Douglas Murray's full interview, as well as analysis of the AstraZeneca vaccine debate, lockdown restrictions and police intervention at the vigil of Sarah Everard, below.

Vaccine shortages likely to slow NI programme by just two weeks

The vaccine supply shortage is likely to only slow down Northern Ireland's rollout by two weeks, the head of the programme has said.

Patricia Donnelly told the Assembly's Health committee that plans had been flexed to make more use of Pfizer jabs pending the arrival of further AstraZeneca stock. She said all first jab appointments already booked will be honoured and those expecting a second jab will also receive it.

Ms Donnelly said more people would continue to get first jabs in April but at a slightly reduced rate.

"The mitigation measures that we put in place we hope will only delay us by two weeks, so it won't have a huge impact," she explained. "I think, worst case scenario, it probably puts us back by four weeks."

Gibraltar seeks reassurance that The Rock will not be used to process asylum seekers

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo has sought reassurance from the Home Secretary that there are no plans to use The Rock to process asylum seekers.

The British overseas territory is a location under consideration by Whitehall officials, as well as the Isle of Man and other islands off the British coast. You can read more about that here.

Mr Picardo has written to Priti Patel to confirm that the reports are "groundless speculation" and to stress Gibraltar would be unable to host the processing of asylum seekers due to constitutional and legal issues and the "geographical limitations" of the territory.

He said: "We will not ever shirk our responsibility to help wherever we can. Our geography makes some things difficult, however, and the processing of asylum seekers to the UK in Gibraltar would be one of them."

Boris Johnson to return for liaison committee grilling next week

Boris Johnson will give evidence to the liaison committee – the committee made up of select committee chairs – next week, it has just been announced.

The Prime Minister will appear on Wednesday, March 24 from 15.30. An appearance typically lasts around two hours.

The discussion is expected to focus on the UK’s place in the world, the Government’s response to Covid and the economy.

Conservative MPs who have questions include Jeremy Hunt, Tobias Ellwood, William Wragg and Mel Stride, while Labour MPs such as Sarah Champion, Darren Jones, Yvette Cooper and Meg Hillier will also have the opportunity t quiz the PM.

What's on the agenda today?

The main focus today is on Matt Hancock's revelation that vaccine supply shortages will see a pause in first appointments for Covid jabs in April.

But that is not all that's on the horizon - here is what else to expect today:

10:10am: Acting Attorney General Michael Ellis gets his first run at the despatch box

10:30am: Jacob Rees-Mogg sets out the business for next week

11:00am: Latest test and trace figures published

12:05pm: Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give a statement on the vaccine supply shortage

12:30pm: Nicola Sturgeon appears for Scottish First Minister's Questions

1:05pm: Tory MP William Wragg will open a debate about Government transparency during the pandemic, following a critical report published by his PACAC committee.

2:00pm: PHE to release weekly Covid-19 surveillance report for England and NHS England releases vaccination figures for England by age and local area

3pm: European Medicines Agency to announce findings in AstraZeneca vaccine review

Matthew Lynn: Vaccine fiasco will bring the EU to its knees

Angela Merkel’s panel of economic advisers have cut their growth forecast for this year as the country battles to contain a third wave of Covid-19, writes Matthew Lynn.

President Macron is locking down the Ile-de-France, the powerhouse of the French economy, as hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, while the OECD has sliced its projections for the continent.

With infections and casualties plummeting in Israel, the UK, and the United States as vaccine programmes ramp up, Covid-19 is finally coming under control everywhere – except, of course, for mainland Europe. So far that has mainly been a health catastrophe, but very soon it will turn into an economic one as well. Greece sparked the first eurozone crisis, but the vaccine debacle will ignite the second one. The EU was already stumbling its way from one vaccine blunder to another. It ordered too few shots, spent too little money to ensure adequate supply, put an obscure Cypriot party hack in charge of the most important government programme since World War II, and then lashed out at the companies making the vaccines in a blind panic.

Read his column in full here.

Care home residents put on 'do not resuscitate' orders without consent

Blanket "do not resuscitate" orders have been imposed on care home residents without their consent during the Covid pandemic, the care watchdog has been told as it warned that the "potentially unlawful" practice may still be going on.

More than 500 residents were made subject to such orders, according to a survey by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), although the true number is likely to be much higher because the majority of care providers did not respond.

Blanket do not attempt cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) decisions were also imposed on people with learning disabilities "who are not near the end of their lives", the report said, showing a "concerning disregard for disabled people".

Read the full article here.

George Galloway accused of 'race-baiting' by Scottish minister

Scotland's justice secretary Humza Yousaf has said voters will show George Galloway the cat flap in May after the former MP posted a "race-baiting" tweet.

Mr Galloway, who is campaigning for Holyrood seats in the May election, tweeted: "You're not a Celt like me."

Well #Humza you're not more Scottish than me. You're not a Celt like me. You're not working-class like me. You didn't go to a state school like me. You're not more socialist than me. So stop pretending. You're a poseur.

But Mr Yousaf hit back with a nod to the former MP's appearance in Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, when he imitated a cat.

The justice secretary tweeted: "You haven't managed to ever get elected to the Scottish Parliament like me. And I suspect the voters of Scotland will show you the cat flap again come May 6. When you are shown the door, please take your race-baiting 'You're not a Celt like me' mince with you."

Mr Galloway then followed it up by claiming "most of the racism in this country is deliberately engendered by the SNP".

As the father of FIVE mixed-race children I treat #Humza's accusation that I'm a racist with contempt. He's accused a lot of Scottish people of this sin and we are all getting sick and tired of it. In fact most of the racism in this country is deliberately engendered by the SNP

This morning, Mr Yousaf tweeted: "Thank you for all the solidarity folks, Galloway isn't the first race-baiter nor the last that I will encounter.

"The people of Scotland will give him the boot, let's not give the desperate attention seeker any more of the oxygen of publicity he craves."

Watch: Priti Patel doesn't flinch on set-up question about sexism in the workplace

On ITV last night, Robert Peston clearly thought he would get a reaction from Priti Patel, asking her how she would respond to a male colleague saying he would "pat her on her bottom and send her on her way".

He then revealed those comments had been made by Boris Johnson some years back.

But the Home Secretary didn't flinch, saying she "wouldn't hesitate" to the tell the Prime Minister off.

Watch the moment below.

.@Peston asked @pritipatel how she would respond if a male colleague said the best way to deal with her was to “pat her on her bottom and send her on her way”.



He then told her that it was a direct quote from @BorisJohnson



Watch what happened next. #Peston pic.twitter.com/6q4LrH5NKo — Peston (@itvpeston) March 17, 2021

Under-50s will be vaccinated 'later than we'd optimistically hoped', says JCVI member

A member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has warned that vaccines for the under-50s "may kick off slightly later than we'd optimistically hoped".

Prof Adam Finn, from the University of Bristol and a member of the JCVI, told the Today programme: "Historically we've always tried in the UK to have more than one supplier of more than one vaccine, whenever possible, because this does come up from time to time.

"And I think even more so then at the present time, because these vaccines are new technology, and manufacturing them at scale is quite tricky."

The JCVI had emphasised the need to prioritise the over-50s and "deliver on those second doses because JCVI has been very clear from the outset that those second doses must be given in order to provide the long-term protection that people need".

The 12 weeks between first and second doses must "not be allowed to slip significantly and I think it may mean that the next phase, phase two (under-50s), may kick off slightly later than we'd optimistically hoped".

Lockdown roadmap won't be delayed, minister insists, amid vaccine shortage

England is still "on course" to hit key milestones in the roadmap out of lockdown, a senior minister has said today, amid concerns about a drop in vaccine supplies.

Yesterday the Government said appointments for first doses of the Covid jabs would be halted in April. Under-50s will not get a jab unless there are "exceptional circumstances" until at least May.

But Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, stressed that all those who had appointments already scheduled would receive jabs, and that the target to vaccinate all over-50s by mid-April would be met.

He told Sky News there was "no reason to believe the roadmap is affected by this temporary shortage in supply."

"This is not something people should worry about. We are still on target to vaccinate the one-to-nine groups by the middle of April, and all adults by the end of July."

He refused to comment on reports the problem related to exports from India, saying only: "We are sourcing vaccines from all over the world, and experiencing occasionally some issues. The main thins is we are still very much on course - we have a line of sight to meet our target."

UK and G7 allies condemn Russia for 'fuelling' conflict in Ukraine

The UK has joined international allies in condemning Russia for "fuelling" the conflict in Ukraine with financial and military support seven years after the "illegitimate and illegal annexation" of Crimea.

In a statement to mark the anniversary of Vladimir Putin's Russia claiming Crimea, the G7 - made up of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU - condemned human rights violations since the annexation.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his counterparts said they were "united in our condemnation" of Russian actions to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

The foreign ministers "unequivocally denounce Russia's temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol" and Moscow's attempts to legitimise the claim "are not, and will not, be recognised".

"We condemn Russia's violations of human rights on the peninsula, particularly of Crimean Tatars," they added.

"We call on the Russian Federation to stop fuelling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it backs in eastern Ukraine, as well as by granting Russian citizenship to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, and to instead ensure that steps recently taken by Ukraine aimed at helping improve people's lives on both sides of the line of contact are reciprocated," they said.

No inquiry into pandemic for months, suggests minister

Robert Jenrick has suggested an inquiry into the Government's handling of the pandemic will not take place for several month yet.

He told Radio 4's Today programme there "will come a time" when the country can "look back with the benefit of hindsight."

But he added: "The sole focus of Government is on ensuring success of vaccine rollout... on ensuring we recover our economy and rebuild our economy."

He stressed ministers "are capable of learning lessons through the pandemic - I think you can see that."

But "the focus of the country right now" was on the vaccine rollout and the roadmap.

Robert Jenrick swerves question about sourcing unused vaccines from US

Robert Jenrick has dodged a question about why the UK could not source vaccines from the US, which is sitting on "tens of millions" of AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved domestically yet.

Asked if the UK could source some of these amid the drop in supply, he told Radio 4's Today programme: "Other countries have to determine their own policies.

"[AstraZeneca] are providing us with as much supply as they possible can, and ensuring their various contractual commitments to other countires are met at the same time. I think that is the right approach.

"We have built infrastructure to do to more, and as many jabs as we can possibly source we will be getting them into people's arms as quickly as we can."

Vaccine supply caused by issue with 'multiple manufacturers', says minister

Robert Jenrick has said a "number of global manufactures are experiencing issues", but refused to comment on the specific problem behind the drop in supply.

The minister told Radio 4's Today programme there were issues with "multiple manufacturers", adding: "It would not be right to pin blame on any one manufacturer, they are working incredibly hard. It is to be expected there will be some ups and downs."

He added it "is not that any one factory or any one country" was behind the shortage, stressing there would be "some delay, but not at meeting our target".

"I don't think it would be right for me to say exactly what is the issue, which manufacturer or which factory," he added.

Government only learned about vaccine supply issue 'in last few days', says minister

Robert Jenrick has revealed that the Government only learned about the shortage in vaccine supplies "in the last few days".

He told Radio 4's Today programme ministers had "learned from some of our manufacturers" that there would be a problem after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi predicted a boost to numbers in the spring.

"Although there will be fewer vaccines available in the next few weeks than one would wish, we will have enough and we do have sufficient line of sight to know we will meet our target," he added.

Pre-existing vaccine appointments will be honoured, says minister

Robert Jenrick has moved to reassure people who were expecting to get a vaccine in the next few weeks, saying "nobody who has an appointment should be concerned" amid a temporary shortage of vaccine supply.

The Housing Secretary told Sky News: "We do think there are going to be some supply issues in the weeks ahead but this isn't anything that people should be worried about, we're still on course to meet our targets.

"Nobody who has an appointment should be concerned, you're still going to get your second vaccine, all those appointments will be honoured.

"But we always said right from the beginning that a new manufacturing process would have its lumps and bumps, that has been the case in the past and I'm sure it will be in the future."

Pre-existing appointments will be honoured - Getty

Robert Jenrick dodges question about India vaccine supply block

The drop in the UK's vaccine supply has been caused by imports, Robert Jenrick has suggested, amid suggestions there is a problem with supply from India.

A delivery of five million doses had been expected from the Serum Institute of India, but has been held up by four weeks.

A spokesperson for the Serum Institute of India told the BBC: "Five million doses had been delivered a few weeks ago to the UK and we will try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India."

The Communities Secretary told Sky News: "We're sourcing vaccines from all over the world and we're experiencing, occasionally, some issues and that has led to issue with some supply in the coming weeks."

But asked about supply from India after a reported delay in the delivery of five million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses from the Serum Institute of India, he said: "I'm not going to get into the specific contracts we have with different manufacturers. We're sourcing vaccines from many countries all over the world.

"It's a very complex international supply chain and that does mean occasionally we will experience issues and that's what we've experienced right now."

How many people have been vaccinated in India?

08:01 AM

Robert Jenrick has conceded the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would be slightly slower than expected because of the supply shortage - although insisted the targets will still be met.

The Communities Secretary told BBC Breakfast that all over-50s would be vaccinated by mid-April, while all adults would have had the first jab by the end of July, although noted that the mid-February target was met with just a couple of days' grace.

He added: "We are experiencing some supply issues so it does mean the vaccine rollout will be slightly slower than we may have hoped but not slower than the target we set ourselves.

"We're going to move forward as quickly as we possibly can but it won't be as fast as we might have hoped for a few weeks but then we have every reason to believe that supply will increase the months of May, June and July."

How many people have been vaccinated in the UK?

EU must not block 'free trade vaccine', says Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick has called on the EU to honour its committment to "free trade vaccines", amid concerns about a drop in supply to the UK.

The Communities Secretary told Sky News he was "surprised and disappointed" by Ursula von der Leyen's comments yesterday, which came just before the Government said there will be no more first appointments for Covid jabs booked in April.

Mr Jenrick attacked the EU's sabre-rattling, saying it was "not at all helpful".

"We all need to work together - supplies of vaccines rely on very complex international supply chains," he added. "Everybody needs to have free trade vaccines so not to get into this sort of difficulty."

Covid vaccine supply shortage to paralyse UK rollout

Vaccine shortages mean there will be no more first appointments for Covid jabs booked in April amid growing chaos with supplies arriving in Britain.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, on Wednesday blamed "lumpy" supply for a situation that will see the programme of first doses grind to a halt next month after it has been extended to all over-50s.

Government sources said manufacturing problems with both AstraZeneca and Pfizer meant jabs next month would be largely restricted to second doses, forcing younger people to wait.

It came hours after Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, threatened to block vaccine exports to the UK unless Europe "gets its fair share" of jabs.