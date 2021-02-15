Roadmap out of lockdown will be 'cautious, but irreversible', says Boris Johnson - but no guarantee it's the last

The roadmap out of lockdown will be "cautious but irreversible", Boris Johnson has said, as he stressed the need for coronavirus rates to come "really, really low" first.

During a visit to a vaccine centre, the Prime Minister said his roadmap would include dates "by which we hope we can do something at the earliest", following demands from backbench Tories for greater clarity.

But speaking later, he admitted he could not give a "cast-iron guarantee" that it would be the last lockdown.

"We want this lockdown to be the last. And we want progress to be cautious but also irreversible," he told a Downing Street press conference.

But, while saying he was "increasingly optimistic" about the possibilities to ease restrictions, with science "in the ascendancy" against the virus, the Prime Minister did not rule out more to come.

"I'm very hopeful that we'll be able to go ahead and open things up, but to say I can give an absolute cast iron guarantee that we won't face further difficulties and have to think harder and deeper about some problems, no at this stage I can't," he said.

'Clock should run' for another fortnight before vaccine data is clear, says NHS boss

The next question is how they are determining whether cases are falling because of lockdown or the vaccines.

Prof Chris Whitty says there is "an extremely long answer" although the short answer is control studies.

He says the rates and fatalities should come down "in the order in which people were vaccinated". You can see the effect in Israel already, he says.

Sir Simon Stevens echoes this, and adds they need the "clock to run" for another fortnight to be certain.

Boris Johnson is also asked about transparency in determining the origins of coronavirus.

He says "most of the evidence" points to Wuhan as the place where the virus originated, and says "we need to see more about how that happened".

The Prime Minister says there should be "zooonitic research hubs" around the world, and a global treaty on pandemics so everyone contributes all the data they have.

'Substantial ramp-up in second sprint' for vaccines, says NHS boss

The next question is about quarantine hotels, and about people who may have to stay longer if they test positive, and one about whether there will be a slowdown in the vaccine rollout.

Boris Johnson stresses that international travel is broadly illegal, but everyone "will have access to the treatment and support they need".

On the latter question, Sir Simon Stevens says they are running according to the likely supply between now and the end of April.

"It is a pretty substantial ramp-up in this second sprint," he adds.

Boris Johnson: Lateral flow tests - instead of vaccine passports - to reopen nightclubs

Boris Johnson answers the question about 'jabs for jobs' - but reinterprets it as one about international vaccine passports - which are being considered.

But "for the purposes of this country", he says the Government is "thinking of more of a route that relies on mass vaccination.... plus lateral flow testing for those bits where - the toughest nuts to crack such as nightclubs - those bits of the economy we couldn't get reopened last year. "

But he says it is "still early days".

NHS boss: Meaningful progress being made against vaccine hesitancy

The next question is about vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minorities and whether more details can be published to counter this, as well as whether there are plans to stop business from demanding 'jabs for jobs'.

Sir Simon Stevens says there is concern about vaccine hesitancy, and a huge amount of work is being done by community leaders which is resulting in "meaningful progress".

Momentum will build, he adds. Partly the problem is the "pandemic of disinformation", which has to be fought "with equal vigour".

He says details are published "in a very granular way".

Boris Johnson dodges question about longer-term social distancing

The next question is about the effectiveness of vaccine and the prospect of long-term social distancing.

Boris Johnson says there will always be "some people, logically, who do not benefit from it as much as others".

Both vaccines are "effective" against serious disease or death, but they cannot say precisely "what that means in terms of driving down the incidence of the pandemic in this country".

"We just need to wait a little bit longer before we can talk with authority about the effectiveness of the vaccine programme," he adds, suggesting it will be a case of when not if.

Prof Chris Whitty says "in the longer term, we hope the whole world will be vaccinated", so the risk will go down gradually rather than suddenly.

The risk might not be zero - there might be a seasonal issue - but they hope that eventually "the heavy lifting" will be done by the vaccine.

Boris Johnson: Decisions on roadmap 'not yet taken'

The next question is about how cautious Boris Johnson intends to be, and whether he will wait to see what effect opening schools will have before anything else is opened.

The Prime Minister says they are "great questions" but dodges specifics.

"We don't really yet have sufficient clarity on the data to be sure now, today, as of Monday 15th, what we will be able to say to you on Monday 22nd.

"That is because the data becomes clearer with every day," he adds. And also "these decisions... are not yet taken."

Asked what impact vaccines are having on mortality, Chris Whitty says early indications "imply some effect", but nothing strong enough to put into the public domain for a few weeks yet.

No 'cast iron guarantee' on last lockdown, says Boris Johnson

The first question from journalists is about whether Boris Johnson can guarantee this is the last lockdown, and what that means for the speed of his roadmap.

He says he can't give that guarantee "of course not, because we are battling with nature, with disease capable of mutating and changing".

He says is increasingly optimistic about the extent of the possibilities opening up because of the vaccines, and that things will be "opened up".

But "at this stage, I can't" give a "cast-iron guarantee". However there has been a "big change... and that science is in the ascendancy against this disease".

The time table will be "realistic" and "cautious", he adds.

Boris Johnson asked to include mental health spokesperson at next press conference

The next question is about mental health concerns and whether a spokesperson could speak at the next press conference.

Boris Johnson says that is a very good idea, noting that as lockdown continues "the stresses and strains are really - alas - beginning to tell on people".

He says NHS mental health services are "there for you", and £500m has been invested to further support them. He also highlights the charities that "can be of great assistance".

But he says he will "try to find the right person" to "encourage us to look after our mental wellbeing".

"I hope there isn't that much longer to go now," he adds.

Booster vaccination programme will require volunteers to return, says NHS boss

Boris Johnson then turns to questions from the public, which is about NHS pressure to administer booster shots and resume normal services.

Prof Chris Whitty says "Covid revaccination" will be required if immunity starts to wane, but they do not know how long that will take. It may also be required if there are variants that "escape immunity", which may have to happen this year.

Whether it has to be the whole population, or those at the highest risk, will probably vary from year to year, he says.

Sir Simon Stevens says "many thousands of volunteers" have helped and will be asked back at different points in the year to expand the number of people who can help out "over and above the usual workforce".

First sprint is complete - but the second sprint's just starting, says NHS boss

Sir Simon Stevens, the NHS chief executive, then praises the efforts of those involved in the vaccination programme, saying it "really has been a national team effort".

He says families will have seen for themselves the "speed and precision" that the campaign has been driven by, as e thanks GPs, pharmacists, NHS staff and partners including businesses, local authorities and the army.

Today is definitely not mission accomplished, he adds.

This is just the first sprint - "now there is a second sprint" for the over-50s "before then moving onto the marathon, which will be vaccination for everybody who is eligible, before moving onto booster shots", if required.

He urges people in the top four groups who still haven't come forward to do so. The second doses will begin from early-to-mid March, he adds, and vaccines are being reserved for this.

People are advised to return to wherever they got the first jab.

He calls for the over-65s to go to a vaccine centre or pharmacy if possible, so the GPs can "focus particularly" on those with underlying conditions as they work through the next cohorts.

In slides: Covid deaths fall below peak

Professor Chris Whitty then runs through the slides, which show that while cases and hospitalisations are falling, they are still above the peak.

However deaths have fallen below that point.

Cases

Rates are still very high, but heading in the right direction, says Prof Whitty.

Hospitalisations

Deaths

Deaths are now below the peak of last year, he adds.

Vaccination rates

The vaccination programme is an "extraordinary achievement", says Prof Whitty.

Boris Johnson: Vaccination milestone is just a first step

Boris Johnson says if supply is steady and the pace of vaccinations can kept up, everyone over 50 will have been offered a vaccine by the end of April, as well as the second doses being given out.

The 15m vaccinations milestone is "just a first step", he says.

Next week's roadmap will say "as much as we can", he says, repeating his comments from earlier today that progress must be "cautious but irreversible".

05:04 PM

Boris Johnson: This is no moment to relax

Boris Johnson says the vaccination programme continues to "power past the target" that was set as he pays tribute to those involved.

He thanks all those who have come forward to receive the jabs as well as those who have given them.

It is "no moment to relax", he says, stressing instead that it is "a moment to accelerate".

He notes that 60 per cent of hospital patients are under 70, which is why the next stage is so important.

And while there are "straws in the wind", the data is not yet sufficient to make decisions about the lockdown.

"And so we have to keep our foot to the floor," he adds.

Andrew Lilico: Scrapping social distancing must be part of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown

Social distancing is a life-crushing horror and se should not extend this horror a moment more than necessary.

Once the top four most vulnerable categories have been vaccinated and their immunity kicks in, if the vaccines work the infection fatality rate will collapse to close to that of a bad flu and the health crisis is over.

That doesn’t mean we should open everything immediately on March 8th. We need to check the vaccines actually work as hoped in practice. So a phased relaxation of lockdown and other domestic restrictions makes sense. But that roadmap must take us all the way to virtually no domestic restrictions at all, and it must do it quickly.

The life-crushing concrete reality of social distancing costs us 60-70 per cent of GDP every day it continues. A one per cent chance of such a mutation is nowhere near enough. Maybe a 50 per cent chance would be. Is that really the likelihood?

If it is not, argues Andrew Lilico, then we must assert this principle: once the vulnerable are protected from serious disease by vaccines, the number of cases does not matter.

Yvette Cooper: No one has a grip on quarantine hotels issue

The chair of the Home Affairs Committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper criticised the Government for allowing international passengers from high-risk nations to mix with other arrivals before quarantining.

The Labour MP said: "The Government is at risk of undermining its own quarantine policy if passengers from high-risk countries are mixing with everyone else in the airport before most passengers and staff then travel home on public transport, and with no tests at the airport either.

"The whole point of these measures is to prevent new variants from spreading - but that won't happen if there are still too many holes in the system."

This morning she said the problem was that departments blamed each other for the problem "but no one has a grip".

This is the problem. The Department of Transport blames the Department of Health. The Health Department will then blame the Home Office. Who will then blame the Transport Department/No 10/Heathrow. But no one has a grip. This is why they screwed up border policy from the start. https://t.co/kvHWh87glf — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) February 15, 2021

Rowing back on best-case dates will make people feel 'hopeless and helpless, warns expert

Boris Johnson could risk a forth lockdown if the release of this one is not handled properly, an expert has warned.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) which advises the Government, said he understands the need to give people notice and the desire to provide hope.

But he warned that the Prime Minister's plan to give best-case dates could make people feel "hopeless and helpless" if timings could pushed back.

"I think it's far more constructive to say to people 'this is what we can do to get infections down', to give people something active to do," he told PA.

"We can't do everything at once, therefore we've got to think seriously about what our priorities are. And if we do open everything at once the danger is we have to close everything at once.

"It certainly seems to be that the priority is to get schools open, we need to make sure that we can make schools open safely before we think of going back to the pub."

04:29 PM

04:16 PM

Daily cases fall below 10,000 for first time since September

The UK's daily coronavirus caseload has fallen to below 10,000 for the first time since September, new figures show.

A further 9,765 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department for Health - the lowest figure since September 27, when 6,974 cases were confirmed.

It is the first time since September 28 - when 9,929 infections were reported - that the UK has reported fewer than 10,000 daily cases.

A further 230 deaths within 28 days of positive coronavirus tests have also been reported.

04:12 PM

Matt Hancock leaves Downing Street ahead of PM's press conference

Ministers are meeting all this week to thrash out the details of the Prime Minister's roadmap.

Matt Hancock has just left Number 10, where no doubt the various data and competing demands for our economy, mental health and physical wellbeing have been under discussion.

This morning he said that he would be "looking at the success of the vaccine rollout and how far that has reached and its impact in terms of protecting people; looking at the number of cases and critically, looking at the number of people who are in hospital and the number of deaths - those two factors are vital".

Sadly all his notes were well hidden.

Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street - PA

03:56 PM

Vaccines fall to three week low

Vaccination rates have fallen to a three-week low after the 15m milestone was reached.

Government data up to February 14 shows that of the 15,839,781 jabs given in the UK so far, 15,300,151 were first doses - a rise of 237,962 on the previous day.

Some 539,630 were second doses, an increase of 1,915 on figures released the previous day.

Just over 188,000 vaccinations were given in England, of which 187, 246 were first doses. In Scotland the total was 31, 636m while there were 13,987 in Wales.

03:49 PM

Easter 'key date' to lift lockdown, says Tory MP

Easter should be a "key date" from which to unlock the country, a Conservative MP has said.

Craig McKinley told Sky News that the vaccine was the "cavalry" saving the country from coronavirus, and once the over-50s had been vaccinated "in a few weeks", some 99 per cent of vulnerable people would have protection from "the chance of premature death".

He added: "By then we need to keep the Government to its word - we need to get children back to school, open non essential shops and allow a degree of exercise and hopefully hospitality, I hope from Easter.

"Easter should be key date start, from which we start looking at unwinding and start looking again at the draconian legislation that has kept us locked up," he added.

03:38 PM

Peers to urge Government to amend Maternity Bill in order to reference 'women'

Peers are to urge the Government to amend its Maternity Bill in order to reference "women", The Telegraph understands.

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath said he will be urging the Government to revisit the language used in The Ministerial and other Maternity Allowances Bill and is in discussions with colleagues across the house on the matter.

During the debate last week MPs repeatedly raised concerns that the bill, which will have its second reading in the Lords on February 22, refers to a “person” rather than “woman” when discussing maternity.

Joanna Cherry, an SNP MP, suggested the choice of wording was a “reflection of the ideological language which is now seen across schools, universities and the NHS, which bans use of the word woman and use of the word lesbian.”

"Why must we deny the fact that there are two sexes and why must we deny that biological sex exists?” she said.

My colleague Danielle Sheridan sets out the details here.

03:26 PM

Unions plot to ‘name and shame’ MPs to get teachers pay rise

Unions are plotting together to force MPs to give them a pay rise, it can be revealed, as teachers are told to prepare for strikes if their "demands" are not met.

It raises the possibility that any return to the classroom on March 8 could be hindered by a refusal of teachers to cooperate.

Gareth Forest, who works in policy and campaigns at the TUC, set out the plan in a public meeting, telling attendees: “However the MP reacts we always win. If they agree to a meeting, key workers get a real opportunity to win support for a pay rise or force the MP to explain why they don't.

“If they don't agree to the meeting, then we name and shame them. Being called out for ignoring key workers in the middle of a pandemic is a politician’s worst nightmare. The pressure we create will cost them votes, and potentially their seat. Whatever happens, we win.”

03:19 PM

Further 231 coronavirus deaths reported in England's hospitals

A further 231 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 79,120, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 31 and 102. All except 12, aged between 53 and 92, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 24 and February 14, with the majority being on or after February 11.

There were 10 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

The Midlands was the worst-affected region, with 67 deaths, followed by the North East & Yorkshire, with 49, and the East of England, with 34.

There were 32 deaths in London, 27 in the South East, 16 in the North West and six in the South West.

The UK-wide death toll will be published later.

03:17 PM

Nicola Sturgeon raises warning over quarantine mismatch

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland will have to "look at alternatives" if an agreement cannot be reached on international quarantine rules with the rest of the UK

People flying directly into Scotland on all international flights have to self-isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, at a cost of £1,750, under new regulations which took effect on Monday.

However there is concern that England's approach - in which people must quarantine only if they arrive from one of 33 "red list" countries - could avoid it by entering Scotland via England.

The First Minister said: "It would be better if we had that four nations approach, or at least a three nations approach where the border of the island that Scotland, England and Wales share, had the same provisions in place.

"My responsibility is to try and protect Scotland as much as possible so if it just proves impossible to do that then we have to look at alternatives, but it would be far better to try to come to a reasonable agreement on a four nations, or at least a three nations, basis."

In the past, she has threatened to prevent people travelling in from England.

02:56 PM

Care home staff urged to get a jab as Matt Hancock reveals lower uptake

Downing Street has urged care home staff to get vaccinated after the Health Secretary said that around two thirds of social care staff have received a coronavirus jab.

There is no official data published on how many health and social care staff have received a vaccine, including for staff in elderly care homes who look after one of the most vulnerable groups.

Matt Hancock this morning said just two thirds of the social care workforce had accepted the offer so far, relatively lower than the other vulnerable groups/

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are asking everybody to come forward and take the vaccine. We've been clear that it is safe and effective and not only provides protection but it also provides protection for those around them.

"So of course we're asking everybody to come forward and take the vaccines, including care home workers."

Asked if care home staff are being irresponsible for declining jabs, he said: "I think the important thing is for us to encourage them to come forward and take the vaccine."

He said that "vaccines are not mandatory" when asked about reports that some care home employers have told staff they cannot come to work if they are not vaccinated.

Jabs for carers: There are concerns about the high levels of vaccine hesitancy among those in the workforce - Getty

02:42 PM

Grim reality for first passengers to endure the UK's quarantine hotels

Roger Goncalves is settling in for 10 days in a quarantine hotel. Overlooking a McDonald's car park on a miserable road, it isn't where he would choose to spend 10 days in isolation.

"I'm feeling sad because there is no need," he tells The Telegraph from his Radisson Blu hotel room. "I showed my test and it's negative. This room is so posh. I don’t understand why I need to stay here."

Mr Goncalves, a 23-year-old deliver driver who lives in London, flew in this morning from Brazil via Madrid. He tried to fly in sooner, but couldn't get an early enough flight.

"I booked my tickets for February 10 but they sold out," he says.

Now he is one of the first UK residents returning to England who has had to pay £1,750 for a quarantine hotel room.

Read his story in full.

Roger Goncalves at the window of his room at the Radisson Blu - Julian Simmonds

02:16 PM

Pheobe McWinter: Here in Australia we are paying a heavy price for 'freedom'

Australia’s success against Covid has seen it held up by many around the world as a model for tackling the virus. Pubs are open, people can go to concerts, spectators – at least at the start of the tournament – have been allowed to watch the tennis at the Australian Open and they even celebrated New Year’s Eve in a manner unthinkable in most countries.

However, to suggest that the Aussie approach is all rainbows and butterflies would be a grave mistake. Suppression has been achieved primarily through a ruthless use of “circuit-breaker” local lockdowns and the introduction of hotel quarantine for all people entering the country.

They live in constant fear of new outbreaks, the response to which is immediate and brutal, as seen in Melbourne recently.

As Pheobe McWinter writes, that means sitting with fingers crossed hoping that it’s not our state or, worse, our workplace that gets the notification.

02:05 PM

'Large numbers' of vulnerable people could still be infected, warns epidemiologist

There could still be "large numbers" of fresh Covid-19 infections among vulnerable people despite the vaccine programme, epidemiologist Adam Kucharski has said.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine professor told BBC's World at One said that even if the vaccines being rolled out protect 95 per cent of the population aged over 65, that could still lead to 600,000 new cases among people in the most vulnerable groups.

"At the moment we are in a period where we can't be confident that we won't see large numbers of infections, we can't be totally confident about what that will look like and there is obviously different scenarios being studied," he said. "But I think really in the coming weeks it is going to be much clearer what those trade-offs are.

"So if we relax to a given extent, if we see these infections, this is what the hospital numbers are going to look like and then it is obviously really important to have those discussions about what's appropriate, not just from an epidemiological point of view but there is a social side, there is an economic side to all of that."

01:51 PM

Outdoor-only pubs in April a 'nonsense', says pubs chain boss

The Government has been urged not to permit pubs to only serve outside in April, as the chief executive of pub giant Young's blasts this idea as "nonsense".

Outdoor socialising had been floated at the weekend as one of several stages in the roadmap out of lockdown, with sources emphasising the relatively low transmission that takes place outdoors.

But Patrick Dardis told BBC Radio 4's World At One: "It is a nonsense, it is just a lockdown in another name. We are living in the UK here, we're not in a Mediterranean country, we all know what the spring and summer can be like.

"Yes, we can have some good days (but) what good is it being able to open outside when it is raining or wet and cold and you've got to try and manage staff where you've got three days of rain and one day of sun - it is an impossibility."

He added: "For some reason pubs are at the back of the queue and all we're asking is to be treated fairly and if you are opening non-essential retail, well then pubs should be opening at the same time."

01:34 PM

SNP MP bolsters security after reporting 'another incident of concern'

SNP MP Joanna Cherry has had to deploy "enhanced security" at her home after reporting "another incident of concern to the police".

The former spokesperson for home affairs, who claims she was sacked amid concerns over her position towards trans rights, has already received "a series of sinister and threatening messages", including a rape threat. A 30-year old man has since been charged.

The Edinburgh South West MP today said she had received more abuse on the back of "unfounded allegations & calls to arms on twitter."

I’ve spent the morning arranging enhanced security at my home & reporting another incident of concern to police. Unfounded allegations & calls to arms on twitter have consequences & I hope politicians from all parties will bear this in mind — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) February 15, 2021

01:23 PM

Schools are not major driver in community transmission, study finds

Schools do not play a significant role in driving the spread of Covid-19 in the community, a study has suggested.

Cases among teachers fell during the November lockdown - when schools in England remained open - particularly in regions with the toughest restrictions, according to epidemiologists at the University of Warwick.

Researchers say there is no significant evidence to suggest that children attending class, particularly in primary schools, is a major driver of outbreaks in the community in England.

In December, the data indicates a large rise in the number of absences due to confirmed infection in secondary schools in the South East and London, but such rises were not observed in other regions or in primary schools.

The researchers say the increased transmissibility of the new variant in these regions may have contributed to the rise in cases in secondary schools.

The study comes as Boris Johnson said no decisions have been made on whether all pupils in England can return to school at the same time, although it is thought that both primaries and secondaries could reopen from March 8.

01:20 PM

'We have met that target': Nicola Sturgeon confirms Scotland's vaccination success

The Scottish Government has met its target of offering the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine to everyone in the top four priority groups, Nicola Sturgeon said.

Speaking as Scotland recorded no deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours for the first time since January 18, the First Minister said levels of uptake of the vaccine had so far been "significantly beyond" the target of 80 per cent.

"Today, mid-February, is the final day of the period during which we said we would have offered the vaccine to everyone over 70 and everyone who has an extreme clinical vulnerability," Ms Sturgeon said.

"We will report today's numbers tomorrow but I can say now that we are satisfied that we have met that target.

"Everyone in these groups has been offered the vaccine."

01:16 PM

What's on the agenda for Boris Johnson's roadmap?

Grandparents could be able to see their grandchildren again from as early as March under plans to ease lockdown being considered by the Government.

In the wake of the vaccine success – which on Sunday saw the Government announce that everyone in England in the four most vulnerable categories have now been offered the jab – ministers are looking to begin lifting restrictions from March 8.

Schools will be the first to return, with people also allowed to meet friends and family outdoors at the same time, on a one-to-one basis.

But what else is on the agenda?

01:03 PM

Sign of things to come: 'Majority of headroom' being used for schools, says minister

While Downing Street has shied away from giving any details on what to expect from the roadmap, Wales is perhaps giving a sign of things to expect.

Health minister Vaughan Gething has told people not to expect much more than schools reopening for children aged seven and under initially, with the "majority of headroom" being used for this purpose.

"We're looking to see if there are other small things we can do and the reason we're saying small things is we're trying to manage people's expectations," Mr Gething told a press conference in Cardiff.

"We're not suddenly going to have a wide-scale opening of all the measures and lots of mixing between different households."

Coronavirus restrictions in Wales are formally reviewed every three weeks, with the Welsh Government cabinet due to carry out a review this week.

01:00 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 swerves questions on roadmap

Downing Street has declined to comment on what Boris Johnson's road map out of restrictions may feature, including when asked if he could rule out easing all legal restrictions by the end of April.

Asked about the timetable called for by the Covid Recovery Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I can't pre-empt what's going to be in the road map or the details of the review this week.

"It will be the review this week that informs the decisions we make and what is contained in the road map on Monday, I can't pre-empt that."

12:54 PM

Lobby latest: Infection rates will be included in lockdown 'tests'

Downing Street has listed multiple tests for easing the lockdown restrictions - including infection rates.

This morning Boris Johnson said he wanted rates to get "much, much lower" than current levels of 11,000 new infections a day.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We're looking at the evidence and data as a whole.

"We're looking at infection rates, and the transmission rates of the virus across the country, the number of people that are being hospitalised, the number of people who are currently in hospital, the number of people who are sadly going on to die from the virus, alongside the latest R rate, and the impact that the vaccination programme is having on transmission rates of the virus.

"So we're looking at a whole range of evidence and data and it will be that that informs the road map that we publish on Monday next week."

12:52 PM

Lobby latest: Downing Street fails to guarantee schools start date

Downing Street has said the intention is to "start getting" pupils back to school on March 8, but was not ruling out that they could be sent back in stages.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It's our intention to start getting kids back to school from March 8."

Pressed if all students would be back on that date, he said: "It's important that we undertake the review this week, we always said that we'd carry out the review this week and we would set out all the details in the road map on Monday.

"I'm not obviously going to pre-empt what's going to be in the road map on Monday but again it remains our priority to get kids back to school and we always said we want that to start from March 8 if the science and evidence allows."

12:45 PM

Giving hospital-admitted patients Vitamin D could cut Covid deaths 60 per cent

David Davis has been one of the more vocal champions of Vitamin D as a way of mitigating the worst effects of coronavirus.

So far Boris Johnson has done little except offer warm words in response. But new research could give the former Brexit secretary's position a boost.

Scientists from the University of Barcelona have found that giving high-dose Vitamin D to coronavirus patients when they are admitted to hospital could cut deaths by 60 per cent – double the benefit of the best current drug.

Patients prescribed calcifediol – an intensive dose of Vitamin D usually used for people with chronic kidney failure – had their risk of admission to intensive care dramatically cut and death rates significantly lowered.

Read the full details here.

12:31 PM

12:18 PM

Boris Johnson to give press conference today

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference later on Monday, No 10 has confirmed.

The press conference is not likely to yield any details about what we can expect from the roadmap, which is being put together this week ahead of an announcement next week.

It is likely to focus on the vaccine rollout, including urging those people in the top four groups who are yet to get their vaccine to do so.

Boris Johnson has been urging everyone to take up their offer of a vaccine - Evening Standard POOL

12:15 PM

Patrick O'Flynn: The Dark Lord may be back, but Keir Starmer is no Tony Blair

All at once the coffin lid creaks and splinters and a familiar figure with slicked-back, jet black hair sits bolt upright.

Baron Mandelson, the Dark Lord, is reportedly back on the Labour Party scene, conducting spin room masterclasses via Zoom for shadow cabinet members who have hitherto failed to make a political impact.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is said to have called him in to provide fresh thinking after suffering a spate of bad polls and the start of an internal whispering campaign against him.

After overseeing three election victories in a row for Blair, some forget that Mandelson returned to the Cabinet when the going got tough in a bid to help his old foe Gordon Brown – whose shortcomings he acutely understood – win the 2010 general election. It didn’t work out. It was never likely to. And yet he responded to the tug upon the thread.

Patrick O'Flynn considers what the Labour tribalist will bring to Starmer's table here.

The Dark Lord is back - Bloomberg

11:56 AM

Rapid testing will 'come into its own' as lockdown ends, says Boris Johnson

Rapid testing will 'come into its own' as the country moves out of lockdown as the vaccination programme continues to progress, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister said he expects there to be an increase in "rapid testing" as more of the population is vaccinated.

He added: "Looking at the future, what we hope to have is such a high proportion of the population vaccinated that when you couple that with rapid testing - lateral flow testing - you really start to get the kind of answer that you're talking about.

"So I think it's in the context of... having vaccinated a lot of the population, as we're already doing - and we'll do a lot more of in the next few months - that the rapid test approach will start, I think, to come into its own."

11:50 AM

Boris Johnson: Vaccines are 'a wonderful thing to have'

Boris Johnson urged people who should have had a coronavirus jab to come forward and make sure they receive a vaccine.

The Prime Minister said: "The numbers are very good for the over 80s, for the over 70s, and I think the 75-79 group you're looking at 99% that have been done.

"But there are some people who are still to come forward and I really do urge people to come forward.

"These jabs, these vaccines are safe, they are efficacious, they will help protect you against disease and against death and they're a wonderful thing to have - they help protect you, your family, your neighbours.

"I think people get that and that's why they're coming forward in such numbers, but if you haven't yet had a letter and you think that you need one, you think that you're in the categories concerned, get on to the NHS or dial 119 and we'll fix you with a jab."

Boris Johnson said vaccines are "a wonderful thing to have - they help protect you, your family, your neighbours" - Reuters

11:46 AM

Dominic Cummings defends Public First over contract row

Dominic Cummings has defended the choice of Public First, in a written witness statement given to the judge.

The Good Law Project, run by the Remainer lawyer Jolyon Maugham QC, has taken the Government to court over a £550,000 contract paid to the PR firm last year.

In his first public statement since leaving Number 10 in December, the former senior adviser said: "I knew they would give us honest information unlike many companies in this sector. Very few companies in this field are competent, almost none are very competent, honest and reliable."

"Obviously I did not request Public First be brought in because they were my friends," Mr Cummings added. "I would never do such a thing."

He said he had "no involvement" in contractual arrangements with Public First "or their remuneration", but the work done was "worth more than every penny spent".

11:38 AM

Culture Secretary's 'war on woke' rewriting of history 'entirely nonsensical', says former culture minister

Former minister Ed Vaizey has attacked the Culture Secretary's so-called "war on woke" rewriting of British history.

Yesterday the Telegraph revealed that Oliver Dowden has summoned 25 of the UK's biggest heritage bodies and charities to a summit next week where they will be told "to defend our culture and history from the noisy minority of activists constantly trying to do Britain down”.

In a letter to the Common Sense Group of Conservative MPs, Mr Dowden said: "Whilst I agree that we should use heritage to educate people about Britain's rich and complex history, this work should never be driven by ideology."

Discussing this on Twitter, the former culture and tech minister said the approach "appears entirely nonsensical".

It appears entirely nonsensical — Ed Vaizey (@edvaizey) February 15, 2021

11:20 AM

A 'long way to go' before lockdown ends, despite vaccine success, says Matt Hancock

There is "still a long way to go" before lockdown will be lifted, Matt Hancock has said today, despite hitting his target of offering Covid vaccines to 15m ahead of time.

The Government announced yesterday that everyone in England in the four most vulnerable categories have now been offered the jab. Boris Johnson will put together his roadmap this week, ahead of next Monday's announcement, which is expected to confirm that schools will reopen on March 8.

Mr Hancock said passing the 15m vaccinations milestone was a "little step towards freedom for us all", but there was "no rest for the wicked".

"The question is a judgement of how quickly we can do that safely," he told Sky News. "These are the judgments that will be made this week and we will talk to everybody who has an input into that debate because it is a very important and fine judgment."

11:19 AM

Boris Johnson will include dates in his roadmap next week

Boris Johnson has said he hopes to set out dates "by which we hope we can do something at the earliest" when he reveals his roadmap next week.

The Prime Minister said he would include dates "if we possibly can", but stressed they would be subject to change if the situation deteriorated.

"If because of the rate of infection we have to push something off... we won't hesitate to do that," he added. The people would be "cautious but irreversible".

He downplayed the suggestion that vaccine passports could be used to people who have had the jabs access to more services.

Boris Johnson looks on during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and Well-being Centre in Orpington - Pool

11:15 AM

Boris Johnson: Rates must be 'really, really low' before lockdown lifts

Boris Johnson has said he wants to see coronavirus infection rates come "really, really low", before lockdown lifts, warning that if they remain at current levels there are two main risks.

Firstly, the Prime Minister noted there was a "higher risk of new variants" from widespread cases - a concern in case one mutates that is more infectious and the vaccines are less effective against.

"Secondly there will also be a greater risk of the disease spreading out to older groups again, even though vaccines arr effective and great, of course no vaccination programme is 100 per cent.

"Inevitably the vulnerable will suffer," he added.

Boris Johnson meets nurse Michelle Bradford during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and Well-being Centre in Orpington - PA

11:09 AM

Boris Johnson: Progress after vaccines must be 'cautious but irreversible'

Boris Johnson has stressed the need for "progress that is cautious but irreversible" ahead of his decision about when to lift lockdown.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccine centre in London this morning the Prime Minister said no decisions had been taken on which measures would be lifted, including whether both primary and secondary schools would open from March 8.

But he added: "Clearly schools [reopening] on March 8 has for along time been priority of this Government and families up and down country. We will do everything we can to make that happen but we have got to keep looking at the data."

"Rates still very high - more than at the April peak last year... so we have got to be very prudent."

11:01 AM

Watch: Guy Verhofstadt labels EU's vaccine drive a 'fiasco'

Outspoken Dutch MEP Guy Verhofstadt has labelled the EU's vaccination programme "a fiasco", saying that it is a Europhile's "duty to be the most vocal critic" at times when it falls short of expectations.

He says "the facts" are the the rollout is "dramatically low" in Europe, and in most countries has "ground nearly to a halt".

And yet Europe is the world-leader in vaccine production, he notes. So what is going wrong? See what the Renew Europe politician has to say below.

10:53 AM

Nick Timothy: The answer to Scotland lies in tackling the English question

As politicians panic and ponder how to save the Union, pause. What if they are asking the wrong question? What if the United Kingdom’s salvation lies not in trying to answer the Scottish question, but answering instead a question asked only rarely. Who governs England?

What has been exposed a mess throughout the pandemic might, in other circumstances, have sparked a full-blown constitutional crisis. Imagine if the Government’s majority were slender, and Scottish or Welsh MPs helped vote down Covid laws for England. Imagine if we had a government elected with a majority of seats from across the UK but with no majority in England. The ministers deciding unprecedented restrictions in our liberties would have no legitimacy at all.

Yet these questions are rarely asked, partly because constitutional questions are always low down the list of priorities for ambitious politicians, and because many Conservative MPs instinctively dislike constitutional change. But more cynical reasons are at play too.

As long as Labour is broken in Scotland, for example, it suits the Tories to play on English voters’ fears of a Labour government propped up by Scottish Nationalists in Parliament.

But, argues Nick Timothy, the Conservatives will only be able to avoid constitutional politics for so long.

10:38 AM

10:21 AM

Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain to give evidence over review of PR contract

Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain will be called to give evidence today in a judicial review of a £550,000 Government contract awarded to Tory allies for work on coronavirus communications, writes Tony Diver.

The Good Law Project, run by the Remainer lawyer Jolyon Maugham QC, has taken the Government to court over money paid to Public First, a PR firm, last year.

The payment, revealed by a National Audit Office report last year, was made for work completed on the Government's Covid messaging around the time Boris Johnson revealed the slogan: "Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives".

Public First is run by James Frayne, the former Department for Education communications boss under Michael Gove, and Rachel Wolf, his wife, who co-wrote the 2019 Tory manifesto.

Mr Cummings and Mr Cain are expected to give witness statements - their first words in public since their respective departures from Downing Street. Proceedings begin at 10.30am. A decision is not expected today.

Dominic Cummings has not spoken in public since he left No 10 last year - Bloomberg

10:11 AM

First quarantine hotel guests arrive

The first guests have checked into quarantine hotels as tougher rules for international arrivals come into force.

UK and Irish nationals and UK residents returning to England from 33 "red list" countries, hotspots with Covid-19 variants in circulation, are required to quarantine in hotels for 11 nights.

The rule applies to people returning to Scotland from any destination.

Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport were escorted by security personnel to coaches which took them to nearby hotels.

A handful of people pulled up to the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel shortly before 9am.

A coach delivers passengers to the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, near Heathrow Airport - PA

10:02 AM

Vaccines are working as over-80s deaths drop twice as quickly as under-65s

Vaccines are working, new figures suggest, with deaths in the over-80s dropping twice as quickly as in the under-65s.

New research by the University of Oxford shows that since the peak in January, the case fatality rate (CFR) in the over-80s has fallen by 32 per cent.

In contrast, it has dropped by just 14 per cent in the under-65s in the same period.

The CFR measures the number of people dying after testing positive. The new figures suggest that even where people are contracting the disease, fewer people are now dying.

The Oxford team from the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine (CEBM) said results were “tentatively consistent with the impact of vaccination”.

“While several explanations are possible for these patterns, these results point to a potential impact of vaccination on the case fatality rate for 80-plus age groups,” the authors conclude. “A fall in the case fatality rate would be expected if vaccination reduces the post-infection probability of death.”

09:53 AM

Government 'not interested in anything other than dates', says expert

A senior figure at the Royal Society of Medicine has criticised the Government for focusing on simplistic issues like the date that restrictions will end instead of a "strategic plan" for how to keep coronavirus at bay.

Professor Gabriel Scally, president of the epidemiology and public health section at the Royal Society of Medicine and a member of Independent Sage, said schools must be made safe before reopening.

He told Good Morning Britain: "By taking on extra space, by improving ventilation, by extending mask-wearing in schools - all of these things will help.

"But I don't get the feeling that the Government is interested in anything other than a simple 'This is the date when we'll drop resections'."

He said cases must come down "consistently", adding: "We can't repeat the mistakes that we made in the past by loosening restrictions in places where there still is a lot of circulating virus."

09:50 AM

Watch: The UK has hit its first vaccine roll out target - here's how we did it

The UK’s Covid-19 vaccine programme has been a success so far and we have hit our first major target: offering vaccines to the top four priority groups by February 15.

Only a handful of countries have a better record of jabs administered per 100 people - and they all have a much smaller population.

But how have we reached the ambitious milestone?

Watch the video below to see Health Editor Laura Donnelly's five key reasons behind the success of the programme.

09:47 AM

15m Britons receive Covid vaccine: the five key things the data show

Fifteen million first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered in the UK – on paper enough to vaccinate every person in the Government's top four priority groups for jabs.

Remarkably, the figure was reached just over two months after the first jab was delivered in the UK and comes just days before the Prime Minister is meant to review lockdown measures in England, having set a target of offering vaccines to high-priority recipients by mid-February.

Boris Johnson described it as a "significant milestone" and an "extraordinary feat" with the rollout to be expanded now to include all over-65s and those deemed clinicallyvulnerable.

Yet behind the total lies a patchier picture. Out-of-date figures and blind spots in the publicly available statistics make it difficult to assess who exactly has had the jab with complete certainty.

Our data team has crunched the numbers to find out what is really going on.

09:18 AM

'Red list' passengers will be kept separate from others at airports, Matt Hancock says

Travellers arriving from "red list" countries will be kept separate from others as they enter airports from today, Matt Hancock has said.

Heathrow Airport issued a statement yesterday warning that queues of up to five hours risked "compromising the safety of passengers and those working at the airport".

But the Health Secretary told Times Radio: "We've worked through all of those issues with [Heathrow] and it does appear to be going smoothly this morning."

Pressed on how red list passengers were being kept from mixing, Mr Hancock added: "You go down a separate channel at the gates and, once you've been through the gates, which are manned by the Border Force, there is then a security operation supported by the police so that people are gathered, go and pick up their luggage and then go to the hotels.

"So that's all in train; there was a walkthrough of it yesterday and obviously it has been in place since four o'clock this morning."

09:11 AM

Steve Baker: Ministers must never be free to impose crippling restrictions without scrutiny

Just like coronavirus itself, lockdowns and restrictions cause immense damage. Food insecurity has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, half of us have put on weight, one in three people are drinking more, children’s educational prospects have been damaged, perhaps irrevocably, and many have suffered financial harm.

The measures we have taken to slow the spread of the disease since March 2020 have cost the UK £280bn – the equivalent of £4,112 per person. And most concerningly of all, one in five adults has contemplated self-harm or suicide during lockdown.

Pandemic policy-making has been asking the impossible of scientists, economists and politicians. At present, we simply do not have the right machinery of government to make and present good decisions which inspire unity.

Writing for the Telegraph today, Wycombe MP Steve Baker makes the case for an improved set of democratic checks and balances to stop governments from overreaching and restore confidence in our institutions.

09:05 AM

UK has enough 'headroom' to reopen all schools, says Professor Ferguson

There is enough "headroom" to reopen both primary and seconadary schools from March 8, Professor Neil Ferguson has said.

The Imperial College scientist, who advises the Government as part of the Nervtag group, said he had been "very surprised and encouraged by how quickly case numbers have been coming down in recent weeks".

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "All the Government messaging is that they will take it one step at a time. The thing we don't want to repeat is what has happened on previous occasions - namely relaxing too fast."

It was "quite likely" that all schools in England will reopen on March 8, although scientists would need two or three weeks to look at how that affects case numbers.

He said: "The modelling we and other groups and universities in the UK have been doing would suggest there probably is leeway to reopen all schools. But of course that poses slightly more of a risk than just, for instance, reopening primary schools."

Prof Ferguson added: "My own overall judgment is we probably do have the headroom to reopen schools."

08:58 AM

15m vaccinated 'the first of many milestones', says JCVI deputy chairman

Hitting the 15m vaccination target is "the first of many milestones", the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.

Professor Anthony Harnden told Sky News he is "confident" the UK will vaccinate all over-50s - equivalent to another 17 million people - by the end of April, despite challenges including the simultaneous rollout of second doses, and vaccine hesitancy among some groups including care home staff, the socially deprived, homeless people, and the BAME community.

Making vaccines compulsory would be counteractive, he added.

"It puts huge amounts of people off the vaccine and can work in a very negative way, so at the moment our strong steer is to persuade people to have it and leave it up to local employers to make decisions," said Prof Harnden.

Instead, "it is up to us to reach out to these communities and pervade them to take up the vaccine".

08:43 AM

Government aiming for 'sustainable exit' from lockdown, says Matt Hancock

The Government is looking for a "sustainable exit" from lockdown in a bid to avoid any further national measures, Matt Hancock has said.

Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the Government wanted the current lockdown to be the last, the Health Secretary said: "Absolutely, we very much hope so... For me, making sure that as we lift measures, we do so carefully and cautiously to make sure that we don't have to put them on again, that is at the core of the judgment we have to make."

Mr Hancock said the vaccine programme would help lift the restrictions as it reduced hospital admissions and Covid-related mortality, noting that early evidence suggested transmission had fallen by two-thirds.

"We obviously want to see that actually in the data, not just from the trials but also see the impact of the vaccine programme on the number of hospitalisations and deaths falling.

"In some other countries, in Israel, which is one of the very few countries that is ahead of us in the vaccine rollout, you can see that very clearly, so that's good news but this is what we will be looking at in the week to come."

08:41 AM

Next challenge: Stopping a resurgence when travel restarts, warns WHO envoy

The challenge facing the world is how to stop coronavirus resurging when people begin travelling again, Dr David Nabarro

The World Health Organisation special envoy for the global Covid-19 response told Sky News cases that while numbers were falling in general, they were still rising in some countries, noting there were some "really nasty situations" in Latin America and parts of Africa.

He added: "I am absolutely certain in the next few months we will get a lot of movement and what are the conditions around which people are easily able to move from place to place, so some sort of vaccine certificate no doubt will be important."

Countries would only be able to form "bubbles" for travel purposes if they both had the same standards of coronavirus restrictions and similar levels of vaccination uptake. Transparency would be key, he noted.

Dr Nabarro said the British situation was "looking really good" but warned there was still a lot of work to be done to work out how lockdown could be lifted safely.

08:36 AM

Allow weddings to resume from March 8, say senior Tories

A group of senior Tories have called on Boris Johnson to allow Covid-safe weddings to resume from March 8 before permitting unrestricted ceremonies from May 1.

MPs including 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, Covid Recovery Group vice-chairman Steve Baker and ex-minister Tim Loughton, have backed a campaign seeking to include nuptials in the earliest stage of the PM's roadmap.

Former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey said: "Half a million unmarried couples keep having their plans ruined by lockdowns and restrictions. So Government has got to bring back Covid-secure weddings from 8th March when life begins to return to normal, given that the top four groups will have protection by then from the Covid vaccine.

"That should be a huge moment for the UK to hold its head up high, for couples to walk down the aisle, and for families up and down the country to reunite, to celebrate and to plan their futures."

Vaccinating all over-50s "should be a huge moment for the UK to hold its head up." - Barcroft Media

08:31 AM

Second doses 'baked into our schedule', says Matt Hancock

Second doses are "baked into our schedule", Matt Hancock has said, as he reiterated the commitment to vaccinating all over-50s by the end of April.

He told the Today programme he was hopeful that "supplies per week will increase over time - that is in the plan", as the number of second doses increases while the remaining first doses of the top nine groups takes place simultaneously.

The Health Secretary noted that the "logistics are a different challenge," because in the "vast majority of cases they have a card with a date and time".

He urged people to ensure they arrived on time for their appointment so as not to disrupt the "flow".

08:26 AM

No domestic vaccine passports being planned, says Matt Hancock

Vaccine passports are "an important and live question" but will not involve domestic certification, Matt Hancock has said.

"There are counties around the world who are proposing - not now, but in the future - that hey will require proof of vaccination to allow entry. If they do that we want to make sure Brits can fulfill that. There is a live international debate and work on how you can have credible proof that somebody has had a vaccine."

But he stressed this was only "for international travel - we don't have any plans to introduce that sort of thing at home."

Allowing people "the opportunity to present the fact they have had the jab" is "different from us saying we are going to lift lockdown rules differentially if you have had the jab or not," he added.

"We are not planning to do that."

08:20 AM

Matt Hancock: There is much, much more to do on vaccines

Matt Hancock has said the target of vaccinating 15m people against coronavirus was reached "two days ahead of target".

"But there is much much more to do," he told the Today programme. "Our next goal is ensuring the next groups - the over 50s - can be offered jab by the end of April, and continuing to try and increase take up from what is very high levels in the first four groups."

Asked if the daily vaccination rate could increase from roughly half a million, he said: "We will do everything we can to increase the speed."

Asked about the relatively low uptake among health workers - particularly in BAME communities but also including just 57 per cent of doctors of all ethnicities, he said he was "not sure about the data", but urged all frontline workers to accept the jab when they are offered.

"Its important for you, it's important for your patients and of course it is important for the whole of society that as many people get vaccinated as possible. It is safe, effective and we need everybody to come forward and have the jab."

08:13 AM

How low must we go? No decision on lockdown case rate, says Matt Hancock

No decision has yet been taken about how low daily deaths, hospitalisations and new infections must get before restrictions are lifted, Matt Hancock has said.

The UK still has 11,000 new cases a day and 23,000 people in hospital - far higher than the levels at which previous lockdowns were lifted.

But asked what level they would need to reach, the Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "We haven't made a judgement about that yet that is one of thing things we need to discuss this week. It is not just about the level, it’s about the rate of change.

"It is as of today too early and what really maters is that we have all got to keep sticking to the rules, however that number is thankfully falling and the number of people who are dying each day is thankfully falling too.

"We will be doing the analysis this week, tick off all the comments and thoughts debated in the newpapers and the Prime Minister will set it out next Monday."

08:08 AM

Vaccine passports for international travel being 'actively floated' as idea, says Matt Hancock

Vaccine passports are not being considered for domestic use, Matt Hancock has confirmed, after Dominic Raab sparked concern with his comments at the weekend.

But the Health Secretary told Sky News that countries were "actively floating" them as a concept for international travel.

"Some countries around the world are considering bringing in rules saying you can only travel if you have been vaccinated. They are actively floating these ideas

"In that case it will be important for people to show they have been vaccinated in order to travel. We are working with countries around the world... we want Brits to be able to travel to those countries."

08:06 AM

Covid Recovery Group among those having 'input' into roadmap decisions, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock said is in discussions with Covid Recovery Group chairman Mark Harper, "all the time" about the progress being made on releasing the lockdown.

The lockdown-sceptic group of MPs have been pushing for coronavirus restrictions to be fully lifted by the end of April, writing a letter to Boris Johnson to say there will be "no justification" for restrictions to remain once all over-50s have been offered a jab.

Speaking to Sky News, the Health Secretary said: "Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can - both as quickly but also as safely is important. That's what everyone agrees with.

"The question is a judgment of how quickly and how safely - that's the judgment we will be making this week, looking at the data ahead of the Prime Minister setting out the road map on February 22, a week from today.

"These are the judgments that will be made this week and we will talk to everybody who has an input into that debate because it is a very important and fine judgment."

07:51 AM

Grandparents able to reunite with grandchildren in March under lighter lockdown proposal

Grandparents could be able to see their grandchildren again from as early as March under plans to ease lockdown being considered by the Government.

In the wake of the vaccine success – which on Sunday saw the Government announce that everyone in England in the four most vulnerable categories have now been offered the jab – ministers are looking to begin lifting restrictions from March 8.

Schools will be the first to return, with people also allowed to meet friends and family outdoors at the same time, on a one-to-one basis.

The Telegraph understands that the Government is also looking at making an exemption to the one-to-one outdoor meeting rule for children, which could allow grandparents to see their grandchildren again with a parent.

Young children were exempted from the same rule in the November lockdown, which could be repeated or extended to older children.