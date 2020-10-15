Politics latest news: Manchester lockdown battle could rage all weekend, local leader says

Andy Burnham has been accused of "holding the Government over a barrel" - AFP

The battle over whether Greater Manchester will be put into tier three could run over the weekend as local leaders dig in over financial support, the city council leader has warned.

Sir Richard Leese told Sky News that discussions were cancelled last night and have not been rescheduled today, saying there was a "very high chance" that they would be battling throughout the weekend.

He told BBC they were " in a bit of a vacuum" in terms of information, but said they were "ready and willing to meet at any time".

Meanwhile Dominic Raab accused Andy Burnham of "holding Government over a barrel", as he threatened to use "reserve powers" to force the region into the highest category of restrictions.

The Foreign Secretary told BBC Breakfast the Greater Manchester Mayor was "pulling up the drawbridge" and urged him to "do the right thing by the people of Manchester".

However Burnley Mayor Wajid Khan told Sky News it was "safe to say Lancashire will be going into tier three". Leaders there will be meeting with Government representatives later today to finalise the details, he said.

08:10 AM

Threat of circuit breaker lockdowns over every school holiday looms

Conservative MPs might be getting twitchy about the prospect of a two-week circuit breaker for October half-term - but Sage scientists have advised something far more alarming.

A series of mini lockdowns need to be put "in the diary" for every school holiday through to the spring, they say.

Ministers believe the Prime Minister will announce a series of regional "circuit-breakers" at the end of next week if the three-tier system fails to halt the rise in coronavirus cases. On Friday, cases in the UK stood at 18,980, with 138 deaths.

07:57 AM

Vaccine disinformation campaign 'shabby' and 'deplorable', says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has said spreading lies about coronavirus and a vaccine is "shabby" and "utterly deplorable".

A Russian disinformation campaign has been set up in order to spread fear about the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine, with pictures, memes and video clips depicting the British-made inoculation as dangerous, it was reported this morning.

The Foreign Secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It's a shabby piece of disinformation but it is very serious because it is an attempt to disrupt the attempts to find a safe vaccine.

"We know that Russia has a track record of using disinformation as a foreign policy tool ... but actually any attempt to spread lies about Covid-19, and the vaccine in particular, when we're trying to come together as an international community to resolve a global pandemic is utterly deplorable."

Dominic Raab - Barcroft Media

07:54 AM

Financial support for local lockdowns 'under review', says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has conceded that the Government is keeping the financial support on offer for people living under the highest category of restrictions "under review".

Andy Burnham and other local leaders have said the package is not sufficient, particularly for those on the lowest incomes, and called for "a full and fair 80 per cent furlough scheme for all affected workers, 80 per cent income support for people who are self-employed and a proper compensation scheme for businesses".

This morning the Foreign Secretary stressed that while the support so far had been generous, ministers "constantly keep it under review".

He added: "We are doing everything we can."

07:48 AM

There is a Brexit trade deal to be done, says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has called on EU leaders to show "flexibility" in reaching a post-Brexit trade deal between the EU and UK, saying there was "a deal to be done".

The EU signalled on Thursday that it is willing to continue trade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.

The Foreign Secretary told the Today programme: "There's a deal to be done, but there needs to be flexibility on both sides, energy and goodwill and political will on both sides, and the Prime Minister will say more (today)."

He said the Government is "surprised by the attitude and the disposition" of the European Council".

He went on: "I'm surprised and disappointed by the lack of flexibility and will that at least seems to have come out of the European Council."

07:47 AM

Dominic Raab: Tiered approach will work if people 'lean into it'

Dominic Raab has argued it is "not correct" to suggest that people in Manchester are being asked to go under restrictions with no guarantee of success.

The Foreign Secretary said the scientific advice was that if people "lean in" to the restrictions the transmission rate would drop without having to endure a local lockdown.

Mr Raab told the Today programme: "There is a risk that this tiered, targeted approach won't work. The answer is to that risk is to lean in, make it work as effectively and swiftly as possible.

"Andy Burnham ought to be working with the Government and not pulling up the drawbridge."

He stressed that a three-week circuit breaker would cause much more economic damage than the targeted tier system.

07:43 AM

Listen: Stop 'demonising youngsters', 1922 vice-chairman tells Chopper's Podcast

Politicians with "pensions funded out of the public purse" should stop "demonising youngsters" for partying in the street after being thrown out of pubs under the 10pm coronavirus curfew, a senior Tory MP has said.

Sir Charles Walker, the vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, said students and young people were behaving rationally because coronavirus posed little risk to them.

He also said decisions to shut parts of the economy were being taken by people in Government with "no experience of the private sector" and with few friends who had built their own companies.

Sir Charles, who has rebelled against Covid-19 restrictions three times in the Commons in recent weeks, was speaking to this week's Chopper's Politics podcast, which you can listen to on the audio player below.

07:31 AM

Lancashire poised to enter tier three today, says Burnley Mayor

Manchester's leaders might be holding out for a better package, but Lancashire's leaders are poised to strike a deal, the Mayor of Burnley has said.

Wajid Khan told Sky News that conversations were ongoing and that details would be finalised later today, possibly as early as this morning.

He hit out at the Government for "dictating to Lancashire leaders", who were being told it is "our way or the highway".

Although the leaders are "fighting for more money", Mr Khan accepted they would ultimately accept what was on offer.

He added: "It is a false choice - they are saying either you accept tier three with a package or you get tier three anyway."

07:19 AM

Dominic Raab hits out at Andy Burnham's 'crazy' national lockdown suggestion

Dominic Raab has hit out Andy Burnham's "crazy" suggestion that a national lockdown would be better than putting Manchester into tier three.

The Mayor said yesterday that he had been told this by deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam as he accused the Government of "being willing to sacrifice jobs and businesses here to try and save them elsewhere.”

But the Foreign Secretary said: "It is crazy to say one area would take restrictions only if the rest of the country does... it can't be right to say we will only have those restrictions in our area if everyone has to when the challenge and the problem isn't the same everywhere."

07:11 AM

'No threats, just the facts of life', Dominic Raab tells Andy Burnham

Dominic Raab has warned that the Government will override Greater Manchester leaders if they continue to resist the region being put into the highest category of coronavirus restrictions.

The Foreign Secretary said as "the last resort, the Government has the powers to proceed in any event but we would much prefer to work with local leaders."

Asked if he was threatening Andy Burnham, Mr Raab told Sky News: "No threats, just the facts of life.

"We want to work, we are striving to work with local leaders. We understand the challenges of the local authorities and local mayors."

He highlighted agreements struck with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and his Liverpool counterpart Steve Rotheram, saying: "It ought to be possible in Manchester."

Avoiding tier three was not "right for the people of Manchester, or people of this country," he added.

07:06 AM

Circuit breaker would need at least two weeks, says Sage scientist

A Sage scientist has warned that "some areas are going to be back to the same kind of position they were at the end of March" as he said a circuit breaker would need to run for at least two weeks.

Professor Graham Medley, an expert in infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and member of Sage, told the Today programme that bubbles would help maintain some social contact while reducing transmission. But he also raised the prospect of a circuit breaker - although warned "a week isn't long enough."

He told the Today programme: "The idea is now out there that we could do it for a short period and know when we're going to do it and that would potentially mitigate the damage as well."

He added: "Somebody who's infected the day before you go into that break would still be infectious when you came out.

"You need at least one generation of infection, so people who were infected before, to stop being infected by the end, so it would need to be at least two weeks."

07:01 AM

'Do the right thing by Manchester', Dominic Raab tells Andy Burnham

The Mayor of Greater Manchester should "do the right thing by the people of Manchester", Dominic Raab has said, as the two sides stand off over coronavirus restrictions.

The Foreign Secretary also warned that if action wasn't taken rapidly, it increased the risk of a national lockdown.

Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: "Ultimately we need to take action - we can't have a situation as we have seen in Manchester where Andy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel over money and politics when actually we need to take action.

"The cases there are 470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interest of the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targeted actions in those areas most affected... we get through this and we avoid the national level lockdown."

06:53 AM

Boris Johnson pushed towards national lockdown

Boris Johnson was on Thursday night embroiled in a standoff with Labour mayors and his own health advisers over his plans for local lockdowns.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, effectively held the Government to ransom by demanding more money for supporting a move into the top tier of restrictions, while health chiefs warned that a national "circuit-breaker" lockdown may be necessary.

Meanwhile Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, was accused of bouncing ministers into imposing draconian new restrictions on the capital that will decimate its economy.

Mr Johnson is expected to impose the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions on Greater Manchester on Friday, with or without Mr Bunham's consent, while Lancashire was close to agreeing to Tier 3 status on Thursday night.