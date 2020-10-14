Politics latest news: Manchester to go into top tier minister appears to confirm, as No 10 scrambles to get local leaders on board

A minister has suggested it is a foregone conclusion that Greater Manchester will have the most severe measures imposed today, despite local leaders threatening legal action over such a move.

Nadhim Zahawi, the business minister, made the admission as he apologised after several local representatives including the Conservative MP for Hazel Grove - William Wragg - said they had been missed off a list of attendees to a Zoom call with health minister Helen Whately this morning.

He told Sky News: "I hope that they can be at the meeting and make time for that meeting so they can hear from the chief medical officer, from the deputy chief medical officer, as to why we're having to take this action."

But asked if saying "we're having to take this action" meant the move had already been decided, the minister said: "What I'm saying to you is they need to see the data and of course that decision will be made jointly with local leaders."

Yesterday Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said any change to the tier levels would be "by imposition, not consent", saying he would consider legal action to protect the livelihoods of local people.

London MPs are also expected to be told this morning that the capital will be placed into tier two - meaning an imminent ban on indoor household mixing - although one said there had been "problems with the invite", leaving several representatives in the dark.

Matt Hancock is due to give a statement to the House of Commons this morning at 11:30am.

Liverpool facing 'tough month', says city Mayor

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said the city was facing a "tough month" and that some businesses that close under the latest coronavirus restrictions may not reopen.

He told BBC Breakfast: "It's a very tough time for us. We're all really anxious and really worried about that and also the infection rates are continuing to climb.

"We've got 3,300 cases of Covid, 30 deaths in the last week, it's spreading by around about 630 cases (in the) last week.

"It's a really worrying time for us, a really anxious time."

He said leaders were "desperately trying to cobble together" a package of funding for affected businesses.

Manchester and other regions should go into tier three, says Sage scientist

Manchester should go into tier three - as should other regions - in order to bring the spread of coronavirus under control, a Sage scientist has said.

Prof Calum Semple said unless something happened to stem the spread of coronavirus, "the numbers will keep rising, there'll be further hospital admissions and further deaths.

"But it's not just the Covid disease in the hospital we have to think of.

"When you start to get levels of infection like this in the community, it starts to affect other services such that, so many teachers will be off sick off with Covid that the schools will have difficulty delivering education.

"And eventually, it starts pushing into other service essential services such as fire brigade or telecommunications, delivering bread and petrol, because many of these systems are already running at the limits on reduced staff.

He added: "There is always going to be some friction between the focus on the numbers of case, and the need to keep the economy going, but from a purely academic point of view where I'm coming from, if you allow the numbers to rise it inevitably has an impact on the economy because you start to lose the capacity to deliver these other essential services."

Chaos as ministers miss MPs off invite list for regional restrictions update

Greater Manchester and Lancashire MPs are already deeply unhappy about the prospect of their constituencies being put into tier three, just days after ministers promised there would be no change to the line-up this week.

Missing some of those MPs off the list probably doesn't help matters.

William Wragg, the Conservative MP for Hazel Grove, tweeted last night that he had not been invited, alongside the Labour MP for Manchester Gorton.

Earlier this week Lisa Nandy, the Wigan MP, was missed off a call for her area while Charlotte Nichols, the MP for Warrington North was invited to the wrong one.

At least two London MPs did not receive the invitation for this morning's call about the capital.

Junior health minister Jo Churchill is calling Lancashire MPs at 10.15am, while her colleague Helen Whately is speaking to London MPs at 9:30am, followed by those from Greater Manchester at 10:45am.

Local leaders told there is no change to lockdown funding

The Liverpool mayor has said regional leaders were "categorically told" by Westminster officials that there would be no changes to the package of Government funding.

This is a key bone of contention among local leaders, who have suggested they will consider legal action without more support.

But Joe Anderson said: "I was told 'well look, it doesn't matter what you say, the Chancellor, the Prime Minister made their decision and made their mind up that the furlough scheme, and then the Government system for unemployed people and for businesses, it's going to stay the same no matter what you say.

"Basically forget about it because you're not moving us on it."

The Liverpool mayor told BBC Breakfast that ministers should stop listening to economic advisers "telling us the country is in a mess when we'll be in an even bigger mess if businesses go to the wall, don't come back and we lose jobs and then we have to pay unemployment rates and benefits of Universal Credit.

"It seems to me that the Government has to accept that there's got to be economic intervention to support businesses and support people to keep them open."

What is the plan for London?

Helen Whately, the health minister, is due to have a Zoom call with London MPs at 9:30am this morning - although several Conservative MPs this morning had not received the invitation.

Yesterday I was told that they were braced for the entire capital to go into the "high" category, putting around nine million people under tier two. Rates are nudging towards the 100 per 100,000 trigger point.

However there is a lot of variation across the capital, and there has been some push to have alternatives including the suggestion of a "doughnut", which would protect central London, or that it be targeted at areas where rates are highest, mostly in East London.

I understand that the practicalities of enforcing this means it has been ruled out in favour of the city-wide approach, something which London Councils and the Mayor Sadiq Khan are backing.

Rishi Sunak: New lockdown would inflict terrible harm

Rishi Sunak has warned against "rushing to another lockdown" and made clear his opposition to a national "circuit-breaker" as he said the country faced an "economic emergency".

Ministers are braced for the announcement of a two-week lockdown – which they expect to be made a week on Friday if coronavirus infections continue to rise – after Boris Johnson told MPs: "I rule nothing out."

But the Chancellor described a temporary national lockdown as "a blunt instrument" on Wednesday, saying it would "cause needless damage to parts of our country where virus rates are low".

Mr Johnson is understood to be studying plans for a region-by-region "circuit-breaker" in England beginning in the last week of the month, but the Prime Minister wants to give the new three-tier system a chance to bring infection rates down before making a final decision.