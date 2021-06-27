Politics latest news: Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo's relationship under scrutiny

Matt Hancock leaves 10 Downing Street with aide Gina Coladangelo - Getty

Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary and Gina Coladangelo is quitting her job as a non-executive director for the Department of Health and Social Care after pictures emerged of the pair embracing in a breach of social distancing guidance.

The saga has reignited concerns about the appointment of Mrs Coladangelo, a friend of Mr Hancock from Oxford University, in the first place.

Labour has demanded the Department of Health's most senior official release all documents relating to the recruitment of Mrs Coladangelo to a £15,000-a-year position supposedly holding the former Health Secretary to account.

And the pair’s relationship is facing further scrutiny over two Department for Health and Social Care contracts awarded during Mr Hancock’s tenure as Health Secretary.

Justin Madders, Labour’s shadow health minister, has called for further investigations into the contracts. Mr Madders said: "Each new day seems to bring a new level of cronyism and sleaze for this government.

"Anyone who has a passing connection to the Health Secretary or the Conservative Party can seemingly bag themselves an NHS contract."

07:55 AM

Hancock's resignation was not immediate because he wanted to 'stay focused' on Covid

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Matt Hancock did not resign straight away because he "wanted to stay focussed" on tackling coronavirus.

But he told Sky News' Trevor Phillips On Sunday Mr Hancock was right to quit after "taking that opportunity to look at the situation and to reflect".

He rejected that Mr Hancock had only stood down because criticism from others had started to mount.

“He doesn’t want this situation around himself to distract from that key focus.”



07:50 AM

Matt Hancock leaves behind a 'damning legacy', says Jonathan Ashworth

Former health secretary Matt Hancock should have been sacked by the Prime Minister and leaves behind a "damning legacy", Labour's shadow health secretary has said.

Jonathan Ashworth told BBC Breakfast: "Boris Johnson should have had the guts, the spine, the awareness, the judgment, to sack him on Friday.

"It's not just the situation that he found himself in where he's breaking the rules where he writes the rules themselves."

Mr Ashworth added: "Over 12 months now he failed to protect the care homes. He didn't put a protective ring around care homes and that had tragic consequences.

"He sent NHS staff to the front line to face a ferocious deadly virus and they didn't have the correct PPE.

"The test and tracing system, billions have been spent on it and it hasn't worked.

"We still don't pay people decent sick pay. The Delta variant reached our shores because our borders were not secure.

"So I don't think that is a record to be proud of. I think that is a damning legacy."

07:41 AM

Sajid Javid's return to the Cabinet

Sajid Javid's appointment as Health Secretary sees him return to a Cabinet he abruptly left in shock fashion some 16 months ago.

He was just six months into his role as chancellor, and less than a month away from delivering his first Budget, when he quit after being told he must sack all his advisers if he wanted to keep his job.

His departure in February last year came after a bruising Whitehall power struggle with Boris Johnson's then chief adviser Dominic Cummings.

Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, who previously clashed with Mr Cummings, was once a special adviser to Mr Javid during his tenure as communities secretary.

Mr Javid was the first British Asian to hold one of the great offices of state.

He returns to the Cabinet to help lead the pandemic response at a crucial time, as efforts focus on suppressing a rise in coronavirus cases ahead of the planned easing of restrictions next month.

07:34 AM

Gina Coladangelo and Matt Hancock have worked hand in hand since Oxford

Gina Coladangelo started work for Matt Hancock during his short-lived Conservative Party leadership campaign in 2019, it has emerged.

Sources said Ms Coladangelo provided unpaid advice on the Health Secretary’s bid to replace Theresa May.

The work coincided with Mr Hancock sponsoring a parliamentary pass at the same time for his longtime friend, who has worked as communications director of Oliver Bonas, the homeware store, since 2014.

Ms Coladangelo was registered as holding a pass sponsored by Mr Hancock under her married name, Gina Tress, from June 2019.

Sources suggested she then started providing unpaid advice to Mr Hancock during the Covid-19 pandemic, before she was hired as a non-executive director at the Department of Health in September.

Ms Coladangelo first met Mr Hancock more than 25 years ago, when they were both studying politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) at Oxford University.

07:25 AM

Labour demands release of all documents relating to Gina Coladangelo appointment

Labour has demanded the Department of Health's most senior official release all documents relating to the recruitment of Gina Coladangelo to a £15,000-a-year position supposedly holding the former Health Secretary to account.

The kiss-cam saga has reignited concerns about the appointment of Mrs Coladangelo, a friend of Mr Hancock from Oxford University.

Mrs Coladangelo, who is married to Oliver Tress - founder of British retailer Oliver Bonas, was initially taken on as an unpaid adviser in the DHSC on a six-month contract last year, before being appointed as a non-executive director at the department.

The role offers pay of £15,000 a year for 15-20 days of work and is described on the Government website as, in part, "to act in an independent manner bringing expertise, scrutiny and challenge".

It is unclear whether Mrs Coladangelo has taken any pay, but a recent advert was posted for four positions before she was appointed in September 2020 which said Mr Hancock would determine their tenure, up to a period of three years.

07:19 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Sunday Telegraph on June 27.

06:35 AM

How the Hancock affair unfolded

Matt Hancock's downfall began when he received a telephone call from The Sun at around 6pm on Thursday evening, setting out details of leaked images obtained by the newspaper which would expose his affair with Gina Coladangelo.

On Friday morning, the newspaper published a cringe-inducing set of CCTV stills, showing Mr Hancock in an embrace with his senior aide.

Jaws fell slack around the country at the sight of the pair kissing passionately on May 6 – at the time when Mr Hancock was urging the public to maintain social distancing to help stem the spread of the new Covid variant.

05:57 AM

Doctor expresses anger at hypocrisy but MP stands by 'friend'

It’s not the infidelity, it’s the sacrifices every decent person made because Matt Hancock *told* them to do so.



You do realise we had to tell distraught family members they couldn’t see their dying loved ones in hospital? Over and over again.



05:54 AM

05:01 AM

Covid, pay rises and social care to greet Javid

Sajid Javid's previous Government roles - that of chancellor and before the home secretary - were great offices of state, traditionally thought of as more prestigious than his new job as Health Secretary.

But since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, the profile of the person tasked with keeping the nation healthy has been shot to the top of the agenda.

Matt Hancock was a regular face at press briefings and in the Commons, giving updates to the nation on the coronavirus.

But it is not only the pandemic Mr Javid will have to deal with, his in-tray will be full of challenges for the health and social care sector, some of which predate Covid-19 and others caused by it.

The most immediate test for Mr Javid will be continuing the country's progress in lifting lockdown measures and vaccinating the rest of the population.

Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time.



04:25 AM

Comment: Hancock's behaviour was an insult- he had to go

I'm not looking for sympathy when I tell you that, for much of the past year, I have not been able to hug my kids. I have leukaemia, and as such did not need to be convinced of the need for shielding back when Covid-19 was raging and we had no means of combatting it other than lockdown.

I don’t want sympathy because I know I was far from alone. Well over a million people shielded – indeed, some are still doing so because they are understandably nervous about the delta variant. And almost everyone in the country had their own, private, torment of some sort. So we really were in it together.

No, I tell you my story only so you can get some understanding of the rage that had seethed inside me since Friday morning, when the news of Matt Hancock’s behaviour broke, and why I am so delighted that he has now resigned.

03:23 AM

Today's top stories