Politics latest news: Matt Hancock defends his summer holiday - but says public must be 'patient' before they book one

Cat Neilan
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Hancock said it was &quot;just a matter of fact&quot; that he had already booked his summer holiday - Reuters
People should wait for Boris Johnson to set out his roadmap on February 22 before booking their summer holiday, the Health Secretary has said, despite confirming he has already booked his.

Matt Hancock said it was "just a matter of fact" that he has booked a summer holiday in Cornwall, while stressing that the public must be "patient" to learn if they can do the same.

He told Sky News: "We will do everything we can to make sure that people can have a holiday but these are times when there is uncertainty."

He later told BBC Breakfast: "I booked it months ago - that is what I really hope we can do. I hope we can have a great British summer.

"We are working incredibly hard to make sure that can happen but there is that uncertainty around it."

Yesterday Grant Shapps said people should not book a summer holiday, even domestically, sparking outrage from senior backbencher Sir Charles Walker, who called on the Prime Minister to "rein in" his ministers.

However Mr Johnson appeared to echo his Transport Secretary during last night's press conference.

Follow the latest updates below.

10:14 AM

'Dial down the rhetoric' over Nothern Ireland protocol, says Micheal Martin

Ireland's Taoiseach has called on both sides "need to dial down the rhetoric" on the Northern Ireland Protocol, ahead of a meeting between Maros Šefčovič and Michael Gove today.

Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, Micheal Martin said the AstraZeneca dispute had reached "too high a pitch of a row" and that some member states need to "cool it" as well.

"In the context of the island of Ireland and Northern Ireland and we all need to cool it down because I think that the debate around protocol got to too high a level, and tensions were rising unnecessarily," he added.

Mr Martin said unionists need to "reflect and pull back" on the matter.

"Stand back from the nitty gritty and the teething issues that are undoubtedly there and they are there," he said.

"I'm hearing what unionism is saying, they are under pressure, but they need to, I believe, take a different tack and look at this in a more constructive way for the future of the people on the island."

10:10 AM

UK will do 'whatever is required' to support fishermen during post-Brexit challenges, says Michael Gove

The Government is working to overcome post-Brexit difficulties complicating seafood exports and other shipments to the European Union, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told the Commons.

"There are still some bureaucratic obstacles that we need to negotiate and navigate. We have set up a specific seafoods export working group which meets twice weekly, and we're also engaging with our friends in France," Mr Gove said.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has a face-to-face meeting with Maros Šefčovič later today.

Mr Gove added: "What we do need to do is make sure that any bureaucratic obstructions which individual EU member states may still be applying are lifted and of course as I mentioned... we will reserve our rights as an independent coastal state to do whatever is required in order to make sure that our fishermen are backed up every step of the way."

09:57 AM

Have your say: Would you accept limits on travel for more freedoms domestically?

With the rollout of the vaccine to the four most vulnerable groups nearing its final stages, you might have been forgiven for thinking we would be more optimistic about life after lockdown.

Yet with tougher border controls coming in from Monday, and ministers including Grant Shapps and Matt Hancock sounding decidedly wobbly on the prospects of a summer holiday - even in the UK - our hopes of normality remain out of reach.

Increasingly we are hearing suggestions that longer-term restrictions on travel might be required if we are to "buy" a normal life back home - a view put forward by Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh, among others, this week.

However Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye has stressed that aviation is much more than just holidays and would have a "fundamental" impact on our economy.

So would you accept New Zealand-style restrictions if it meant schools, hospitality and other businesses were open? Or is travel too essential to our island nation? Have your say in the poll below.

09:39 AM

Matt Hancock pushes back against Cabinet Office ruling on children's playgrounds

Matt Hancock has pushed back against guidance issued by the Cabinet Office last night, claiming that “playgrounds are primarily for use by children who do not have access to private outdoor space".

The implication that parents should not let their children use public spaces if they have gardens was rubbished by the Health Secretary, who was himself photographed playing rugby with his sons recently.

He told Sky News: "That's the first I've heard of that, but the rules are really clear. Exercise outdoors with members of your own family, or with one other person one-to-one, is OK."

He added "Of course, going to the park with your kids to play rugby is not only allowed but totally reasonable and fine."

But he resisted calls for the rules to be clarified, saying they "are really clear".

Yesterday the Cabinet Office said playgrounds could only be used by children without gardens - AFP
09:27 AM

EU poised to lock Britain out of its banking market, Andrew Bailey warns

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the European Union is poised to lock Britain out of its vast banking market, in a move that would push up the cost of finance for millions of consumers on both sides of the Channel.

Mr Bailey said that Brussels would be making a mistake if it refuses to grant access for the City - with serious repercussions for ordinary people.

He told the Telegraph: “Is the EU going to cut the UK off from itself? There are signs of the intention to do so at the moment, but I think that would be a mistake. I think that would lead to the fragmentation of markets.

“The problem with the fragmentation of markets is that it raises the cost of finance for everybody, including by the way the citizens of the EU. It will raise the cost of doing business in the EU, so I think it is a mistake."

It comes as it emerged that Amsterdam had surpassed London as Europe’s largest share trading centre last month.

Read more here.

09:16 AM

Government risks 'two-tier' system on maternity leave, claims Labour MP

The Government risks creating a "two-tier system" for senior and junior employees who are seeking to take paid parental leave, Stella Creasy has said.

The Labour MP for Walthamstow said she "absolutely welcomes" the Ministerial and Other Maternity Allowances Bill, but added: "My worry is that we are introducing a two-tier system and the message that sends to employers across the country is incredibly dangerous."

"It's not by accident that it is women later in life or women who have chosen not to have children that go into politics - not just in national politics but in our local councils and our regional assemblies too."

Ms Creasy continued: "I'm very prepared to go to court over this because it is a form of direct discrimination and I am not the only pregnant MP in Parliament, but, as a backbencher, none of these provisions will apply to myself.

"It's still very unclear what I can tell my constituents in terms of cover. It's got to be for everyone if we are going to open up our politics."

Stella Creasy is also pregnant with her second child - Reuters
09:12 AM

Give every women paid maternity cover - not just those 'at the top' - says Labour MP

Offering ministers paid maternity leave with cover risks becoming a benefit "like a company car" if it is not offered to backbench MPs as well, a Labour MP has said.

Stella Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow, has threatened to take the Government to court if MPs are not included in the Ministerial and Other Maternity Allowances Bill, which is being voted on today to allow Attorney General Suella Braverman to keep her job during maternity leave with her second child.

Ms Creasy, who is also pregnant, said: "Every woman should be able to have paid maternity cover, proper cover - it's not just about being paid, it's that somebody else will be doing that job - so Suella Braverman will be able to take proper leave with her child.

"My concern is that the message Parliament sends if we only offer that to women at the top is that somehow maternity leave is a benefit like a company car rather than something that every woman should have."

Suella Braverman is pregnant with her second child - Paul Grover for the Telegraph
08:57 AM

Analysis: Matt Hancock may pay high price for safety at all costs attitude

With four former justice secretaries and ex-Tory attorneys and solicitors general calling into question the wisdom of his draconian plan, the plucky parliamentarian stands accused of taking leave of his senses.

It has since emerged that Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, was not consulted over the decision to threaten travellers who try to conceal their arrival from a "red list" country with up to a decade behind bars.

Sources later confirmed that the DHSC – previously described by Cabinet ministers as "running the Government" – did not "necessarily" have to consult Mr Buckland because there was no new criminal offence being introduced.

Instead, existing legislation under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981 will be relied on, so there is no requirement for a vote by MPs either.

But with condemnation of the plan coming from all wings of the Conservative Party, how on earth did it come to form the central plank of the Government's coronavirus travel policy?

Read Camilla Tominey and Charles Hymas' analysis here.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock - No10 Downing Street
08:48 AM

Drop in exports 'shocking sign that economy is starting to struggle, says Heathrow boss

We will be able to "save our summer", Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye has said - but restarting aviation is about something more "fundamental" than just going on holiday.

"It is the life blood of our economy," he told Radio 4's Todady programme, notingthat cargo volumes going though Heathrow were down by over 20 per cent in January alone.

"Passenger planes don't just carry people on holiday, they carry business people and their exports, so if exports are down by 20 per cent that is a really shocking sign that the UK economy is starting to struggle.

He added: "We can't go on indefinitely, we are a small island trading nation and we need to be connected to the world. We are looking for a flight plan for how we are going to do that... so that millions of jobs that depend on aviation can start to plan for the future as well."

08:38 AM

Aviation must get back 'up and running' in next few months or risk 'really difficult time', says Heathrow boss

Aviation must get back "up and running" in the next few months or else there will be more , ob losses in the wider economy, Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye has said.

The industry is about far more than people going on summer holidays, he stressed, pointing out that business people and service sector specialists want to be able to travel the world to see their customers and do their job but are not able to at the moment.

Without planes flying, UK exporters are not able to get goods to global markets, nor are manufacturers able to get supplies in to keep businesses going.

"Unless we can get aviation up and running again in the next few months then we are going to see a really difficult time in the UK economy, with many more jobs being lost than has already been the case," he told Sky News.

"Our borders are effectively closed, so at the moment it does look pretty bleak," he said, adding that businesses in aviation can "only plan for the worst".

08:36 AM

Matt Hancock should admit he was wrong about Lansley reforms, says Jon Ashworth

Matt Hancock should admit he was wrong about reforms to the health service introduced by David Cameron 10 years ago, his shadow has said.

Jon Asworth told Radio 4's Today programme: "We did warn the Government 10 years ago when they introduced the last piece of legislation that it would lead to more bureaucracy, more wasteful contracting. That was a set of reforms that Matt Hancock voted for, spoke in favour of and how he has had to come here 10 years later and say he was wrong."

The Labour frontbencher added: "It is obviously welcome if Matt Hancock is now admitting he is wrong about the Andrew Lansley-Davi Cameron reorganisation he supported 10 years ago - we will have to look at the detail.

"As far as I can tell so far, there's nothing in these reforms about a long-term plan for social care, there's nothing in these reforms which will give us a plan to bring waiting lists down, which have ballooned in the last year and were huge before we went into the crisis."

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth responding to Health Secretary Matt Hancock - PA
08:27 AM

Matt Hancock: Pressure on NHS 'still very significant'

Matt Hancock has stressed that while the vaccination programme is "going really well", the pressures on the NHS are "still very significant".

The Health Secretary told the Today programme the uptake of the vaccine was "far higher than expected", noting that among people aged 75-79, uptake is 96 per cent.

"But what we do not yet know is timings of when we will be able to release restrictions," he added, highlighting that there were still more than 10,000 new cases each day with 26,000 people in hospital.

"Because that number is coming down and the number of people going into hospital each day is lower than it was - around 2,000 a day, when it had got up to almost 4,000 a day a few weeks ago - because that is going in the right direction there is a good news sense that pressure is lessening, and it is, but it is still very significant," he added.

08:23 AM

Matt Hancock urges people to be 'patient' over summer holidays

Matt Hancock has urged people again to be"patient" about booking summer holidays, saying he "very much hope so but there is uncertainty".

He told Radio 4's Today programme: "We are all working incredibly hard to try to ensure that not only can people have a holiday this summer but also even before then people can see loved ones and we can get life more back to normal, but it is too early to say when."

While the vaccine rollout was progressing well, there were 26,000 people in hospital still, which means "there is still uncertainty where we will be by the summer of course there is".

He rejected suggestions there had been mixed messages from Downing Street, saying ministers were unable to make "categorical assurances".

He added; "We can't any of us know what the rules, the situation, will be like... I know people are yearning to have a direct answer because people look forward to summer holidays so much... unfortunately there is that uncertainty."

08:18 AM

Matt Hancock 'confident' of vaccine target

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government is "confident" of meeting its target of offering a coronavirus jab to all of its top four priority groups by Monday.

"That is obviously critical but (it) isn't just about making the offer. It is also about driving uptake," he told BBC Breakfast.

"Amongst 75 to 79-year-olds - people in their late 70s - uptake has been 96%, it is absolutely incredible.

"However, every extra percent reduces the number of people who are not protected and that is crucial to how effective the overall rollout is."

08:17 AM

School children to get vaccination, says Sir Jeremy Farrar

School children will be among those to get vaccinated later this year, the director of the Wellcome Trust has said.

The rollout was "an amazing achievement", through which the country could achieve "population immunity", Sir Jeremy Farrar said.

"Science can drive the development of new vaccines that can deal with new variants," he added. "The new variants are a massive warning, we are not through this pandemic yet.

"But we can be through it - but only if we reduce transmission, we vaccinate as many people in this country and we ensure those vaccines are available in an equitable way around the world."

08:14 AM

Government right not to 'arbitrarily' fix date for lockdown to end, says director of the Wellcome Trust

The Government is right not to "arbitrarily" set a date by which restrictions will be lifted at this stage, and should continue to wait for the data to improve, Sir Jeremy Farrar has said.

The director of the Wellcome Trust told Radio 4's Today programme: "I think ministers have been really clear on this in February 2021. It is not sensible to set a date by which you are going to lift restrictions.

"Those restrictions can be lifted and they will be lifted, but only when the data allows that to be true. Setting a date now arbitrarily for some date in March or April, frankly doesn't make any sense."

He added: "I appreciate that businesses have to plan but the data has to drive us.

"In 2020 we lifted restrictions too quickly, when the data would not really have allowed that, and as a result the transmission went back up in this country."

08:09 AM

UK must get transmission down to 'single thousands' before lockdown lifts

The UK must "learn the lessons of history" and not rush to lift lockdown after the vaccine has been rolled out to the most vulnerable people, Sir Jeremy Farrar has said.

"We should aim that this is the last lockdown of this level in the UK, but that can only be true of transmission is much lower in the UK," the director of the Wellcome Trust told Radio 4's Today programme, saying that should be brought down to the "single thousands" before measures are eased. There are currently 750,000 people in UK infected with Covid.

He noted that border control "can work", but only when domestic transmission is low, "if they are very comprehensive and you are willing to put them in place for a very long time".

The biggest threat in the UK is local transmission, he added. "The priority needs to be to drive those numbers down".

08:02 AM

Matt Hancock's NHS reform during pandemic 'beggars belief', says BMA boss

Matt Hancock's reorganisation of the NHS during a pandemic "beggars belief", British Medical Association's vice-chair, has said.

Dr David Wrigley told Sky News: "It's unfortunate that this comes at the time we're in the middle of a pandemic.... it sort of beggars belief really, that this is happening at this time when the NHS is in turmoil. You know, we don't need reorganisation ,we need a period of stability and investment."

But the Health Secretary defended the move, saying: "Now is absolutely the time to reduce the bureaucracy, sweep away some of the legal barriers to the NHS delivering, and integrate the NHS with social care to make sure the system works better."

He added: "The time is now, especially because they will make it easier to do all the things they need to do."

08:00 AM

UK must restrict travel to 'get back to normal life', says public health expert

International travel will have to be limited in order for life to get back to normal after the vaccine programme has been rolled out, a senior public health expert has said.

Prof Devi Sridhar told Radio 4's Today programme there was globally "a turn towards saying do we want to use our vaccine... to be able to get back to normal life, which means normal schooling, fully open and crowded restaurants and bars, gyms and fitness studios, live festivals, large spectator sports, but the cost is restricted movement internationally."

Quarantine hotels should be brought in for all destinations, not just the 33 hotspot countries, as was the case in other countries, she said.

We were trying to have it all, but in doing so you end up having nothing", she added.

The "Achilles heel of vaccine efforts" was that Covid would "always be circulating out there somewhere", particularly given the mutations.

07:45 AM

Matt Hancock to unveil sweeping reforms to the NHS

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to set out plans to reform the NHS today, aiming to build on work done during the coronavirus pandemic to create a "more integrated, more innovative and responsive" health service.

Joined-up care and less bureaucracy are among the proposals by the Government in a bid to reform the health and social care system in England.

The proposals include improving care and tackling health inequalities through measures to address obesity, oral health and patient choice, the Department of Health said.

Reports at the weekend suggested ministers plan to centralise decision-making in the health service and reduce the role of the private sector, giving Government the power to block the closure of hospitals and overrule bosses in what could be the biggest health reform for a decade.

It was reported proposals could include powers for the Health Secretary to put fluoride in water, currently a decision made by councils.

