Politics latest news: Matt Hancock to come out fighting after Cummings's 'lying' claims

Matt Hancock will come out all guns blazing this morning, after Dominic Cummings made a string of accusations about him yesterday.

During a seven-hour mammoth evidence session before MPs, the former No 10 aide claimed the Health Secretary lied repeatedly, made "criminal" decisions and that "he should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things".

Labour's Jon Ashworth said they were "serious allegations", which required a suitable response. "Matt Hancock faces grave charges which on the face of it seem well founded," he added.

Last night Mr Hancock told reporters "I haven't seen [Cummings'] performance today in full...I'll be giving a statement in the House of Commons and I'll have more to say then."

Boris Johnson gave the Cabinet minister his full backing yesterday and one former minister suggested he now had "the safest role in Government", adding: "Boris won't sack him now... he won't admit that Cummings is right".

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said the public had only head "one side of the story", and that it was "not my experience" that Mr Hancock was a liar.

07:29 AM

Step four of roadmap 'hangs in the balance', says Prof Ferguson

Professor Neil Ferguson has warned that the final stage in the roadmap for England hangs "in the balance".

The Imperial scientist said experts were still concerned about issues including the transmissibility of the Indian variant and "Step 4 (of the road map) is rather in the balance, the data collected in the next two to three weeks will be critical".

He added: "The key issue as to whether we can go forward is: will the surge caused by the Indian variant - and we do think there will be a surge - be more than has been already planned in to the relaxation measures?

"So it was always expected that relaxation would lead to a surge in infections and to some extent a small third wave of transmission - that's inevitable if you allow contact rates in population to go up, even despite immunity - (but) we can't cope with that being too large.

"In the next two or three weeks we will be able to come to a firm assessment of whether it's possible to go forward."

07:27 AM

Boris Johnson was 'listening to advice' during second wave, minister insists

Boris Johnson was "listening to the advice available" and doing "at every turn what he thought was best", at the start of the second wave last autumn, a Cabinet minister has insisted.

Challenged over the fact that there were more deaths in the second wave than the first, several months into the pandemic, Robert Jenrick told Radio 4's Today programme that it was "not true to say we knew all about the virus then... it wouldn't be true to say today.

"We didn't know about the new variants, we didn't know quite how serious that challenge would become."

He added: "We did take action, we did go into further measures."

07:21 AM

Prime Minister considered 'all the evidence' before ruling out September lockdown

Boris Johnson looked at "all the evidence in the round" when deciding not to lock the country down in September, the Communities Secretary has said.

Robert Jenrick told Radio 4's Today programme it was "not an easy decision to take" and those arguing for a circuit breaker "were wrong".

The Prime Minister instead opted for a tiered system "which may well have worked" if it was not for the Kent variant, Mr Jenrick added.

07:19 AM

Boris Johnson acted 'with the best of motives' at start of Covid outbreak

Robert Jenrick has defended the Government from Dominic Cummings' claim that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily.

The Communities Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme that the former aide was "free to give his side of the story, but we will be setting out our version of events when it comes to the full public inquiry next year".

Asked if it was wrong, Mr Jenrick said: "Yes I think it was, because you have to remember that we didn't have all of the facts at the time the decisions were being taken. Nobody could doubt that the Prime Minister was doing anything other than acting with the best of motives with the information and advice that was available to him."

07:16 AM

Professor Lockdown appears to agree with Cummings claims on herd immunity strategy

The scientist whose modelling was modelling was instrumental in persuading Boris Johnson to bring in the first lockdown has appeared to back up claims made by Dominic Cummings about the lack of a plan in mid-March.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, said scientists had become increasingly concerned in the week leading up to March 13 2020 about the lack of a clear plan, and 20,000 to 30,000 lives could have been saved with earlier action.

He told Radio 4's Today programme: "I would say from the scientific side there was increasing concern that week leading up to the 13 of March about the lack of clear, let's say, resolved plans of what would happen in the next few days in terms of implementing social distancing."

Prof Ferguson added: "As we saw the data build up, and it was matching the modelling, even worse than the modelling, let's say it focused minds".

Locking down a week earlier would have "unarguably" saved 20,000 to 30,000 lives, he said.

07:13 AM

Matt Hancock smiles ahead of bruising Commons appearance

Matt Hancock looked chipper as he left for work this morning - PA

Matt Hancock will be up in the Commons from 10:30am, and it is likely to be a bruising session.

Not only will he find himself challenged on numerous allegations made by Dominic Cummings, he will also face difficult questions over the extent that the Indian variant has spread.

07:08 AM

Robert Jenrick: 'Not my experience' that Matt Hancock is a 'liar'

People have only heard "one side of the story" about the Government's handling of the pandemic, Robert Jenrick has said.

The Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary said he would not get into "specific allegations" made by Dominic Cummings to MPs on Wednesday.

Asked if he thought Matt Hancock was a liar, as alleged by the former aide, he told Sky News: "That’s not my experience.

"Having worked with the Health Secretary and the Prime Minister last year were of people doing everything they could under unique pressure to try and steer the country through the pandemic and at every turn trying to do their best

"But were there things we could have done differently or better? I am sure that is right."

06:50 AM

Cummings takes revenge as he lays blame on Johnson and Hancock

Dominic Cummings on Wednesday accused Boris Johnson of being "unfit" to lead Britain and claimed tens of thousands of lives had been unnecessarily lost to Covid amid the Government's mishandling of the pandemic.

In seven hours of explosive testimony to MPs, the former senior Downing Street adviser singled out Mr Johnson and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, for repeated criticism and allegations.

Mr Cummings was Mr Johnson's closest aide before he was forced out of Downing Street last year.

Sources on Wednesday night raised questions over his motives, suggesting the public would see him as "bitter". Number 10 declined to comment on the allegations and said the Prime Minister would be judged "by the actions he's taken".