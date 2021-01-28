Politics latest news: Nicola Sturgeon to publish vaccine supply figures despite Government's demand not to

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to follow the UK Government’s demand not to publish vaccine supply figures.

The First Minister said that while her government had initially agreed to withdraw the statistics from its website, it would republish them as a result of a “briefing” of the figures by the UK Government to the media.

Ms Sturgeon told First Minister’s Questions: “In terms of supply ... I’m not going to go into detail about us publishing the expected supply and the UK Government demanding we took that out of the public domain, but are happy to brief these figures through spin to the media.

“I've said to my officials, regardless of what they say, we will go back to publishing the supply figures as of next week, so we all have transparency around that.”

It comes after the SNP's Health Secretary was forced to apologise to Matt Hancock for publishing the confidential vaccine supply figures amid intense Government fury the disclosure risked doses being diverted from the UK to other countries.

Boris Johnson and Mr Hancock are concerned that the disclosure will lead to vaccine manufacturers coming under pressure to give doses destined for the UK to other countries who have not secured such a good deal.

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon added that more than half of the vaccines allocated to Scotland were “already in the arms of people, and the others will be going into the arms of people in the coming days”.

05:07 PM

PM throws weight behind AstraZeneca vaccine

Boris Johnson has covered a whole host of issues during his somewhat controversial trip to Scotland.

From vaccinations to what Brexit can do for Scottish fishermen, the PM has covered a lot of ground.

Here's a clip of him backing the AstraZeneca vaccine after Germany said it shouldn't be given to over-65s :

04:50 PM

PM promises to help fishermen 'take advantage' of post-Brexit position

Mr Johnson added that the UK was "moving to a world in which we really are able as a country to fish the entire stocks in the whole of Britain's territorial waters".

He said he was going to "help Scottish fishing communities get ready for that moment, progressively improve their ability to take advantage of the position with a £100 million investment in fishing and helping improve their equipment, and so on".

"As you've heard this morning, we're setting up a taskforce to make sure we work with Scottish fishing industry to make sure they are in a position to take advantage of this increase in stocks," he said.

04:44 PM

Brexit trade deal "very beneficial" in the medium to long term for fishermen, PM insists

Boris Johnson has said his Brexit trade deal will be "very beneficial" in the medium to long term for fishermen but admitted that initial problems were "inevitable".

Industry officials said Peterhead in Scotland, Europe's biggest fish market, has been turned into a ghost town by Brexit due to boats being "tied up" and exporters "crippled".

Mr Johnson said he would be happy to meet with the fishing sector to "explain why I think we've done the right thing with Brexit".

He told broadcasters: "We told people there was a big change coming and where people have had problems through no fault of their own, there is a £23 million fund to help them through it.

"Be in no doubt that over the medium term, and much more over the long term, the changes are very beneficial for Scottish fishing - a big increase in North Sea cod, in North Sea haddock, in just the next few years, a 25 percent increase in overall quota in just the next few years."

04:12 PM

PM says: 'The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is very good and efficacious'

Boris Johnson has said he is not concerned by Germany ruling that the AstraZeneca vaccine should only be recommended for under 65s, as he argued the evidence shows it "provides a good immune response across all age groups".

The Prime Minister joined Public Health England (PHE) in defending the use of the jab after a draft recommendation from Germany's vaccination advisory committee on Thursday said there was insufficient data to recommend it for those aged 65 and over.

Speaking during his visit to Scotland, Mr Johnson said he does not agree with the German ruling, as he backed the advice from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

He said: “I think the MHRA, our own authorities have made it very clear that they think the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is very good and efficacious, gives a high degree of protection after just one dose and even more after two doses.

"And the evidence they've supplied is they think it's effective across all age groups and provides a good immune response across all age groups."

03:55 PM

PM claims he hasn't seen Sir Desmond Swayne's comments

Boris Johnson says he has not seen alleged remarks made by Sir Desmond Swayne calling into question the veracity of official coronavirus statistics (see post 13.46)

The former minister has been accused by Labour and campaigners of spreading misinformation about the virus.

Asked about the reports during his visit to Scotland, the Prime Minister said: "I'm sorry, I haven't seen those.

"I was asked a question in the House of Commons by my colleague - I think he asked about the order of priorities of vaccinations."



This contradicts what the Prime Minister's official spokesman said earlier, when he told reporters that Mr Johnson agreed with Michael Gove who called for an apology and retraction.

03:41 PM

PM won't be distracted by 'petty' issues

Boris Johnson has distanced himself from comments made by Commons Leader, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who called Nicola Sturgeon "moanalot", earlier today.

The Prime Minister said that he was in Scotland to see the work carried out to tackle Covid-19, adding: "I don't want to be distracted by any kind of petty, personal, political issues.

"This is a time for the country to come together, beat the virus, protect the NHS, save lives - that's what I'm here to help."

03:31 PM

Scottish Indyref was 'once-in-a-generation event', PM says

Boris Johnson has told reporters during his visit to Scotland that "the very same people" who wanted independence "also said only a few years ago, in 2014, that this was a once-in-a-generation event".

"I'm inclined to stick with what they said last time," Mr Johnson said.

However, asked if he would boycott a referendum held without the UK Government's consent, Mr Johnson dodged the question, saying: "My focus is on defeating the pandemic."

He added that "we don't actually know what that referendum would set out to achieve, we don't know what the point of it would be - what happens to the army, what happens to the crown, what happens to the pound, what happens to the Foreign Office ... nobody will tell us what it's all meant to be about".

03:01 PM

Downing Street defends PM's "Covid-related" trip to Scotland

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said his visit north of the border was a "fundamental part of the Prime Minister's job to go out and see businesses and communities".

He said: "It is obviously important that he is continuing to meet and see those who are on the front line in terms of those who are providing tests, in terms of those who are working so hard to deliver the vaccination plan."

Number 10 is keen to use the trip to stress the benefits for Scotland of being in the UK.

Officials said Westminster has delivered more than one million rapid lateral flow test kits to Scotland so far and is funding testing sites across the country - including seven drive-through centres, 27 walk-in sites and 21 mobile testing units, along with the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow.

No 10 added that Westminster funding has provided 62 percent of testing kits in Scotland.

02:35 PM

Late lunch viewing: Covid has been the making of Sturgeon, but it could mark the end of the Union

Alan Cochrane, a columnist for the The Telegraph and its former Scottish Editor, has produced this video exploring Nicola Sturgeon's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also assessed whether her approach can boost the chances of Scotland gaining independence.

02:03 PM

Sexist 'Stay Home Save Lives' poster withdrawn

It seems to be a recurring problem.

In October, the Government were forced to withdraw the 'Fatima' ballet dancer poster after it was deemed "crass" by Culture Minister Oliver Dowden for insinuating dancers will need to retrain as a result of the pandemic.

Now, the Government has been forced to withdraw a "stay home, save lives" poster following a backlash over its sexist depiction of women.

The poster showed one image of a woman reclining in a man's arms on the sofa followed by three images of women looking after children and doing housework.

You can view it below:

The poster caused outrage on Twitter and has since been retracted

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It has been withdrawn and removed from the campaign.

"I will make clear that it does not reflect the Government's view on women which is why we have withdrawn it."

Asked whether the infographic was checked before being produced the spokesman said: "We have provided and have produced information throughout the pandemic to try and ensure that we can communicate our key messages, specifically around the importance of staying at home to protect the NHS and to save lives."

The spokesman was unable to say who produced the image.

01:46 PM

Sir Desmond Swayne ordered to meet with scientific advisers after 'completely out of order' remarks

The senior Tory MP has been told he will be meeting with scientific advisers after he told the Save Our Rights UK group, which argues wrongly that vaccines are "being rushed through safety testing" and has posted discussions online with conspiracy theorist David Icke, that some Covid-19 figures have been "manipulated" and called on them to "persist" in their campaign.

He has since refused to apologise for his comments, as he argued that he was unaware of their position on jabs.

Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told the former minister to retract his remarks and apologise as he condemned his comments as "completely out of order".

You can read the full story here

01:07 PM

Lobby: No10 refuses to rule out giving EU some of UK's vaccines

The Telegraph's Whitehall Editor, Harry Yorke, points out that at today's lobby briefing the PM's spokesman repeatedly refused to rule out the EU being given some of the UK's vaccines - after groups 1-9 on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's list have received their jabs.

Boris Johnson's spokesman said: "[Michael Gove] also said it remains our priority to vaccinate the most vulnerable people across the UK to ensure we can give those who are at clinical risk protection against the virus."

Pushed on whether that left the door open to sending vaccines to Europe once the most vulnerable had been jabbed, he added: "Phase one includes those who are most vulnerable to the virus - that remains our priority to make sure we get vaccines to all those as quickly as possible.

"Phase one is groups one to nine (on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation suggested priority list). The mid-February target is the first four groups within that."

Put to him that after the first nine cohorts had been vaccinated, vaccines could then be shared, the spokesman added: "I didn't say that."

The PM's spokesman has repeatedly refused to rule out giving the EU some of the UK's vaccines after JCVI groups 1-9 have received their jabs



At today's lobby he was asked more than half a dozen times, stating only that the UK was confident of its supply/hitting targets — Harry Yorke (@HarryYorke1) January 28, 2021

12:51 PM

Boris Johnson views vaccine samples in Glasgow

Gallivanting or not, Boris Johnson hasn't let condemnation of his visit to Scotland, stop him from getting out on the ground:

The PM explores the Lighthouse Laboratory used for processing PCR samples, during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow - Jeff J Mitchell

12:48 PM

SNP MP accuse PM of 'gallivanting' and 'electioneering'

Tommy Sheppard, the SNP's Commons spokesman, has accused the PM of "gallivanting" around Scotland in what "is a blatant piece of electioneering".

He told MPs that Boris Johnson was usually welcome in Scotland "as it boosts support for independence, but his visit today is not essential and it undermines the public health message".

Mr Sheppard added that these are "not normal circumstances", therefore does not warrant a visit, and added that Mr Johnson was "more than capable of patronising us from his office in Whitehall".

"We are telling millions of people not to leave their homes and only to make essential journeys," he added, asking "what exactly is so essential about his 1000 mile round trip to Livingston today?"

12:23 PM

More in from Brussels

James Crisp reports that Mairead McGuinness, EU commissioner for financial services, told a Brussels event:

"British business if you like pulled their punches, perhaps afraid of losing their access to Whitehall if they spoke out against Brexit.

"So there's a political background as well.

"And some uncertainties and I suppose an unwillingness to speak to the truth."

12:18 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine site in Belgium raided

The site was raided 'at the request of the European Commission', our Brussels Correspondent, James Crisp, writes:

AstraZeneca’s vaccine production site in Belgium was raided yesterday at the request of the European Commission, as Brussels continued to heap pressure on the British company over delays in jab deliveries.

Belgian officials from the country’s medicines regulator inspected the factory on Wednesday afternoon after the pharmaceutical giant blamed production problems at the plant for a shortfall in vaccine supplies to the bloc.

Read the full story here

11:58 AM

Brussels doubles down on threats to seize UK's Covid vaccines

The European Commission has doubled down on its threats to seize Covid vaccines meant for the UK, following comments from Michael Gove.

The Cabinet Office minister said AstraZeneca vaccines that have been "planned, paid for and scheduled" would go to the UK, although stressed the Government would "foster cooperative dialogue" with "our friends in Europe".

This morning the Commission's chief spokesman said: "We're not going to comment on statements by UK by UK personalities.

"You know, very clearly what we have said yesterday, our contract includes a certain number of plants, and our contract with AstraZeneca, including plants in the United Kingdom and therefore, we expect that we, we can and will get a doses of the vaccine from the series of plants which are mentioned in the in the contract and therefore also including those in the United Kingdom.

"I don't have an update on to give you at this point in time, on the publication of the contract but it is indeed our intention to, to make the contract public, and we are in contact with the company in order to ensure this ."

11:53 AM

Brexit has made business 'challenging and difficult', says Samantha Cameron

Brexit has made it more challenging to grow business with the EU, Samantha Cameron has said.

Her clothing company Cefinn was being affected by the "teething problems" posed by the new trade terms, meaning it is currently "challenging and difficult" to bring goods into the country from outside the UK and to sell them into Europe, the former prime minister's wife said.

"It is frustrating," she told Radio 4's Women's Hour. "The majority of our business is in the UK and we do a bit of business in America, but we did have a bit of EU business.

"And obviously you'd like to grow it because it's easy, it's on your doorstep. But unless some of the expense and cost of doing that is looked at, it will be challenging.

"And we might well have to look elsewhere or focus on other areas."

Samantha Cameron said Brexit has affected her fashion business Cefin - AFP

11:49 AM

'Princess Nut Nut' briefings against Carrie Symonds were sexist, says Samantha Cameron

Briefing against Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds - including telling the media her nickname 'Princess Nut Nut' - was sexist, Samantha Cameron has said.

Allies of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain had given hostile brefings during an internal wrangling, which saw the de facto chief of staff leave Downing Street at the end of last year.

Asked on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour whether the description of Mr Johnson's wife-to-be had been "flagrantly sexist", Mrs Cameron replied: "I think it is. I mean, I think it could happen if you were a husband or wife potentially but I think that it is very unfair to pick her out as having some kind of undue influence."

She added: "In my view your husband or partner is the prime minister, they're quite able to take decisions themselves, they have a huge team of advisers.

"And so the idea that it's the wife, that you're somehow influencing them over and above what they think or what advice they're getting from their team, I think it's kind of demeaning, really, for the Prime Minister."

Carrie Symonds was briefed against during the power struggle which saw Dominic Cummings leave No 10 - PA

11:42 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals PM to visit Valneva site today

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed that Boris Johnson will visit a site where the Valneva vaccince is being manufactured.

The vaccine candidate is expected to deliver up to 60 million doses to the UK by the end of this year if approved.

Clinical trials are still ongoing for the Valneva vaccine candidate but manufacturing has started at the French biotech company's site in Livingston, West Lothian.

Some 60 million doses of the vaccine have been agreed by the UK Government, with the option to acquire a further 130 million if it is approved.

The candidate is currently in phase one/two trials and will need approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before it is rolled out.

11:18 AM

Covid vaccines 'planned, paid for and scheduled' will stay in UK, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has said the AstraZeneca vaccines that have been "planned, paid for and scheduled" will go to the UK, and not diverted to the EU.

Yesterday Brussels demanded that millions of British-made coronavirus vaccines are diverted from the UK to the EU in an increasingly bitter cross-Channel tug of war over the jabs.

Asked about this today, Mr Gove said: "We must make sure we continue with the effective acceleration of our vaccination programme. That relies on the supply schedule that has been agreed being honoured."

"The critical thing is we must make sure the schedule that has been agreed, and on which our vaccination programme has been based and planned, goes ahead."

Asked if UK supplies could be diverted to help the EU, he added: "It is the case that the supplies which ave been planned, paid for and scheduled, should continue. There will be no interruption to that.

"The right approach to take with our friends in Europe is to foster cooperative dialogue."

11:14 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg brands Nicola Sturgeon 'Moanalot' after criticising PM's Scotland trip

Jacob Rees-Mogg has branded Nicola Sturgeon "Moanalot" after her criticism of the Prime Minister's trip to Scotland today.

Revealing the Boris Johnson will travel to Livingstone today, the Leader of the Commons told MPs: "I used to think Moanalot was a fictional character but it turns out it is actually the First Minister of Scotland."

The Prime Minister was "doing his job", he added.

"Moanalot will have something to moan about in early February when Mr Salmond gives evidence to a committee in the inquiry in Scottish Parliament, and we will find out what is going on up north, to the disadvantage of the Scottish people, lead by a hopeless administration."

Boris Johnson arriving in Glasgow earlier - Alamy

11:03 AM

Boris Johnson has landed in Scotland

Boris Johnson has arrived at Glasgow Airport, kicking off the start of his his Scotland visit.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the decision for him to make the journey, saying it was not essential.

Michael Gove this morning defended the move, saying it was "absolutely essential", and noting that no other local leader had complained about the Prime Minister visiting during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister arrives in Scotland - Alamy Live News

10:53 AM

Labour gains four point lead in polls

Labour has gained a four-point lead over the Conservatives, in YouGov's latest poll of voting intentions.

Some 41 per cent of Brits said they would vote for the current opposition if an election were held tomorrow, a rise of three percentage points, while a decline of two percentage points saw the Tories drop to 37 per cent.

Nigel Farage's newly rebranded Reform UK Party has dropped one percentage point to 3 per cent, while the Liberal Democrats rose by the same amount to six per cent.

Sir Keir Starmer continues to lead on the pollster's 'best Prime Minister' question. Around a third of Britons (34 per cent) think the Labour leader would make the better head of government, compared with 29 per cent for Boris Johnson.

A third of voters (34 per cent) remain undecided.

Labour has a four-point lead, with Sir Keir Starmer continuing to beat Boris Johnson on approval - PA

10:43 AM

Labour to force vote on 'intolerable' cladding situation next week

Leaseholders should be protected from the cost of replacing dangerous cladding on homes, Labour has said ahead of a Commons vote on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer said the current situation was "intolerable" and called on the Government to set out what it planned to do.

The Opposition is calling on ministers to establish the extent of the problem, provide upfront funding to ensure cladding remediation can start immediately, and protect leaseholders - and the taxpayer - from the cost by chasing the construction firms responsible.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: "What I would say to the Prime Minister and Government - it's an open offer really - if on Monday you have got a better proposition, if you on Monday come and say 'we are going to do this on cladding, sort it out once and for all', then we will certainly all pull together and do it."

On Wednesday Boris Johnson told MPs that Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick would be producing a plan "very shortly".

10:33 AM

MPs join cross-party effort to boost Bame take-up of Covid vaccine

Black and minority ethnic MPs across the political divide have joined forces to urge people to get the Covid vaccine when they are offered.

It comes amid concerns that some communities have been hesitating about getting the jab as a result of historic fears and sensitivities about the development process.

Ministers, Labour's shadow team and backbenchers of all stripes have shared their stories, and said they will be taking the vaccine when it is their turn.

Watch the video below.

Covid #vaccines 💉 are safe and will save thousands of lives. MPs from both sides of the @HouseofCommons are united on this.



Please watch and share this important video from black MPs from both the @Conservatives and @UKLabour. pic.twitter.com/mEqlGLws6F — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) January 27, 2021

10:26 AM

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears to work against new variants, firms say

The vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to retain its effectiveness against coronavirus mutations in worrying new variants that have emerged recently in Britain and South Africa.

The drugs firms said early tests suggest their immunisation would be similarly protective against the variant in South Africa. In a statement, the two companies said these preliminary findings "do not indicate the need for a new vaccine to address the emerging variants".

They said they are "prepared to respond" if a new strain is shown to be able to evade the immunity of the vaccine, adding that they can produce updates to their jab if needed.

The latest Pfizer/BioNTech research, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was carried out by researchers from Pfizer and the University of Texas.

10:24 AM

Germany's vaccine shortage to last 'well into April', warns minister

Germany’s health minister said he expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April, as the government faced new criticism over the pace of its vaccination programme.

"We will still have at least 10 tough weeks with a shortage of vaccine," Jens Spahn said in a Tweet.

"We should spend that by working together on the matter. That is what the citizens can expect from us in these difficult times."

He added that he wanted to call a summit of federal and regional leaders in Germany to discuss vaccinations.

Denn wir gehen bei der Knappheit des Impfstoffes noch durch mindestens zehn harte Wochen. Die sollten wir mit gemeinsamem Arbeiten in der Sache verbringen. Das dürfen die Bürger von uns in dieser schweren Zeit erwarten. (5/5) — Jens Spahn (@jensspahn) January 28, 2021

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from plants in Britain.

10:13 AM

Have your say: Is Boris Johnson's Scotland trip 'essential'?

Michael Gove this morning defended Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland, saying it was "absolutely essential", and there was a "world of difference" between his visit and those of Instagram influencers going to Dubai.

Nicola Sturgeon sees things rather differently however, saying it is not essential and goes against the advice that she has been giving out to the general public.

Clearly the Prime Minister is hoping to press the case for the union, but Mr Gove also suggested it would be a fact-finding mission that may help inform policy decisions. He also claimed that no other local leader had complained.

So is it "essential"? Or a photo op? Have your say in the poll below.

10:02 AM

UK vaccines should not be sent to EU, says Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK's supply of vaccines should not be interrupted to divert doses to the European Union.

"I don't want to interrupt the supply of vaccines into the United Kingdom," the Labour told LBC Radio.

"But we do need to resolve this, it is a war of words, it has got to be resolved and there is no interest in other countries not getting the vaccine because unless this is dealt with globally we will simply reintroduce variants across the world."

Sir Keir said increasing global production was the way to resolve the row.

"I want to resolve this by ramping up manufacture across the world, I don't want to interrupt the way we are doing it in this country, I don't want to push that 12-week gap (between doses) back any further."

09:50 AM

Exclusive: Tony Blair calls on Boris Johnson to lead drive for global vaccine passport

Tony Blair has called on the Government to establish a single global vaccine passport scheme through the G7, or risk others dictating the rules.

In a detailed report published by the Tony Blair Institute (TBI), he said current border restrictions were “disjointed” and urged the UK to “place the creation of a global Covid-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda” - a body which Britain currently leads.

The report added that the much tougher international travel restrictions announced on Wednesday by the Prime Minister would be much more difficult to eventually unwind without a vaccine passport.

Read the full article here

09:34 AM

Planet Normal: ‘Students like me are the last thing on the government’s mind’

It’s supposed to be the time of your life, but for Lucy, a third-year geophysics student, her university experience is proving anything but.

“It’s been really, really tough’, she tells The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast. “I’ve felt the lowest and most stressed ever in my life this year, and I'm not typically someone that gets to that point.”

“We’re expected to comply with rules that frankly destroy our education and mental health”, Lucy tells Telegraph columnists, Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan. "Then there's obviously a lot of bad press around students returning and spreading the virus around, and it’s just cruel.”

Listen below.

09:25 AM

Allister Heath: Covid is a 1914 moment for the post-Cold War globalised order

When the assassin’s bullet felled Archduke Franz Ferdinand on that fateful day of June 1914, it didn’t only set off a chain of events that led to unimaginable slaughter. It also abruptly terminated the first modern era of capitalist globalisation, reversing four decades of integration that had transformed living standards.

It is now Covid’s turn to wreck the assumptions that underpinned another period of globalisation: a wonderful, freewheeling, ultra-mobile 30-year affair that started with the downfall of communism in 1989 has come to a screeching end. A paradigm has shifted: a shrinking, integrating world is expanding and fragmenting again.

Many of the freedoms we had taken for granted have been revealed as temporary privileges, revocable at any time, by states that are flexing muscles we thought had atrophied. A liberal era is over; a new phase of managed globalisation is upon us.

As Allister Heath argues in today's column, it will affect all of us hugely, in two major ways.

Vaccine nationalism and border closures mark a paradigm shift with vast implications for freedom - Bloomberg

09:11 AM

UK will not divert Covid vaccines, Michael Gove says

Michael Gove has said the UK will discuss "how we can help" the EU's vaccination effort but reiterated that domestic supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be diverted.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "But of course it is the case that we will want to talk with our friends in Europe to see how we can help, but the really important thing is making sure that our own vaccination programme proceeds precisely as planned."

Asked if the UK might lose out because the EU has not got enough doses, Mr Gove said: "No. The programme of vaccination has been agreed and assured and the supplies were fixed some time ago and we will make sure that the vaccine programme proceeds exactly as planned."

09:07 AM

Sir Desmond Swayne: I am 'the most enthusiastic vaxxer'

Sir Desmond Swayne has hit out at claims that he has "spread dangerous misinformation about coronavirus".

Angela Rayner, deputy leader for Labour, has written to Conservative party chairman Amanda Milling, asking for action to be taken against the MP following the Sky News report (see 8:10am).

The New Forest West MP told TalkRadio he was unaware of the letter, adding: "I spoke to the organisation, Save our Rights, exclusively about their campaign against lockdown because I share their objective - I am against lockdown. And I don't believe have said anything to anyone that I am not on record of having said in the House of Commons."

He said he did not discuss vaccines, but stressed he was "the most enthusiastic vaxxer".

Speaking to all groups was "an important part of a politician's job", he added, saying: "We are getting very close to thought crime."

08:58 AM

Double vaccination programme to include teachers, says Labour

Labour has continued to press the case for teachers to be prioritised for a vaccine - but not said who should be pushed down the list.

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader, says teachers should be placed within the second vulnerable cohort, of groups five to nine.

She told BBC Breakfast the "tremendous success" of the programme so far means the UK should meet the mid-February target, and the Government "should ramp up" the weekly rate from two million to four million, saying this was "not an unrealistic target".

"We know that when teachers have to self-isolate... if we can prevent that more than children will be back in the classroom and learning," she added.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner (R) speaks with nurse Lisa Snowden - Getty

08:43 AM

Michae Gove: 'A world of difference' between PM's Scotland trip and influencers in Dubai

Michael Gove has insisted that there is a "world of difference" between the Boris Johnson's trip and that of an influencer travelling to Dubai.

The Cabinet Office minister told Sky News: "The Prime Minister has a responsibility and a role to make sure the vaccine roll-out is proceeding appropriately, to thank those on the front line, NHS professionals and those in the British Army who are making sure things work well."

Yesterday Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, attacked those who were going abroad for sunny holidays during the pandemic.

08:41 AM

Travel restrictions 'buy you time' to get transmission down, says Sage scientist

Sir Jeremy Farrar said travel restrictions "buy you time" but will not prevent new variants mutating.

He told Today: "Travel restrictions have to be comprehensive, they have to be in place for a long time and in the end they buy you time, they won't prevent new variants arising."

He said he did not think the current travel restrictions should stay in place for the rest of the year.

He said: "The way to avoid that, which would be very damaging for all of us - economics and finance as well - the way to avoid that is to get vaccines to the world, reduce the amount of transmission around the world, reduce the chance of new variants, and protect the world."

08:38 AM

Vaccine nationalism 'doesn't serve anybody', says Sage scientist

A Sage scientist has attacked the growing row over vaccine supplies, amid in an increasingly bitter cross-Channel tug of war over the jabs.

Yesterday MEPs stoked talk of a trade war, saying the UK and AstraZeneca had "better think twice" before refusing the EU's demands and threatening to block exports of the Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine to the UK.

This morning Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the Government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told Radio 4's Today programme vaccine nationalism was "a reality", adding: "It's something that we absolutely have to negotiate, we have to avoid, and it doesn't serve anybody to have these fights over vaccine supply."

He said the only answer is to "drive down transmission, to keep it low and to make these vaccines available globally, otherwise we will see new variants coming up, new strains of this virus which will come back to all of our countries."

Such new strains "at some point in the future" might escape vaccines, he added.

08:33 AM

Michael Gove takes swipe at Nicola Sturgeon hours before Boris Johnson's Scotland visit

Michael Gove has taken a swipe at Nicola Sturgeon after she criticised Boris Johnson for travelling to Scotland, claiming she is the only devolved leader to have made such a complaint.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit a vaccine centre today, as he thanks those involved in the rollout programme.

Yesterday Ms Sturgeon said she was "not ecstatic" about the idea of him travelling up from London. She added: "Boris Johnson travelling from London to wherever in Scotland to do the same is not essential. If we're asking other people to abide by that then I'm sorry, I think it's incumbent on us to do likewise."

But the Cabinet Office minister told Sky News: "The Prime Minister has a responsibility and a role to make sure the vaccine rollout is proceeding appropriately, to thank those on the front line, NHS professionals and those in the British Army who are making sure things work well.

"It's also important the Prime Minister hears from those on the front line what is going well and what needs to improve.

"When the Prime Minister visits other parts of the United Kingdom, other political leaders don't criticise him, indeed there is a welcome for the Prime Minister and other ministers who are rolling up their sleeves and are getting in touch with those on the ground who are making a difference."

08:33 AM

AstraZeneca vaccines 'planned, paid for and scheduled' will stay in UK, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has said the AstraZeneca vaccines that have been "planned, paid for and scheduled" will go to the UK, and not diverted to the EU.

Yesterday Brussels demanded that millions of British-made coronavirus vaccines are diverted from the UK to the EU in an increasingly bitter cross-Channel tug of war over the jabs.

Asked about this today, Mr Gove said: "We must make sure we continue with the effective acceleration of our vaccination programme. That relies on the supply schedule that has been agreed being honoured.

"The critical thing is we must make sure the schedule that has been agreed, and on which our vaccination programme has been based and planned, goes ahead."

Asked if UK supplies could be diverted to help the EU, he added: "It is the case that the supplies which ave been planned, paid for and scheduled, should continue. There will be no interruption to that.

"The right approach to take with our friends in Europe is to foster cooperative dialogue."

08:26 AM

Michael Gove hints at long-term travel restrictions

Michael Gove has dodged a question about whether the public should expect 'anything approaching normality' when it comes to overseas holidays this year - but implied that it is unlikely.

During a discussion about quarantine hotels and the ban on travel, the Cabinet Office minister told the Today programme: "People shouldn't expect any premature lifting of these restrictions.

"As we proceed with our own vaccination programme and others with theirs, we can see light at the end of the tunnel."

But the focus would be on "children returning to school" and other domestic restrictions initially, he added.

"We do need to maintain vigilance about the potential to import new variants," he said, stressing the quarantine measures would be kept under review.

08:22 AM

Government to decide 'where line will be drawn' on quarantine hotels today

The Government will confirm "where the line will be drawn" on quarantine hotels later today, Michael Gove has said.

There is still some confusion over exactly which countries the new measures will apply to, with calls for it to be a blanket restriction rather than confined to 20 or 30 "hotspots".

The Cabinet Office minister told the Today progrramme: "We will be reviewing today how extensive that list of countries needs to be, guided by advice from our scientific advisers, and we will be reporting back later on where that line will be drawn."

Asked if quarantine should have been imposed back in March, he said: "There has been a lively debate about what we should or should not have been done then... there will be an appropriate moment to review all the decisions that this Government has taken during pandemic, and to learn appropriate lessons."

08:15 AM

Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland being made for 'essential humanitarian reason'

Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland is essential because it is being made for "essential humanitarian reason", Michael Gove has said.

"People should not be travelling abroad to go on holiday or to boost their Instagram profile, they should not b e going abroad for anything other than an essential reasons," he told Radio 4's Today programme.

Asked about funerals or weddings, he said people should "exercise caution and discretion", noting that many weddings were still being postponed.

There are "explicit compassionate reasons" for which exceptions can be made, he added.

08:13 AM

Dutch MEP joins calls for AstraZeneca vaccine contract 'transparency'

A Dutch MEP has joined calls for "transparency" over the EU's contract with AstraZeneca, amid the ongoing row over supplies.

Kim Van Sparrentak, who is on the EU's Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think the most important thing right now that we need is transparency on the contract and what is actually the truth because that is apparently very difficult to decipher right now.

"The problem is that there is a contract with AstraZeneca. They have promised us a certain amount of doses and they are not able to deliver.

"Based on these promises, we have rolled out vaccination programmes in 27 countries and the most vulnerable people were able to finally breathe again, to have the feeling 'OK we will get the vaccine soon' and now the planning is completely being jeopardised so we need clarity and that's why I think transparency is most important."

Analysis: How the UK's vaccine gamble paid off – and the EU left itself without a leg to stand on

08:10 AM

Michael Gove tells senior Tory to apologise for telling anti-vaxx group to 'persist'

Michael Gove has said senior Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne is "out of order" and must apologise after allegedly spreading falsehoods about coronavirus.

The MP told an anti-vaxx group to "persist" with their campaign, and claimed NHS capacity figures were being "manipulated", Sky News reports.

The Cabinet Office minister told Sky News: "Sir Desmond is wrong. I work with Sir Desmond, I have great affection for him but I'm afraid here he is completely out of order."

He declined to say that Sir Desmond should have the whip removed but added: "I would hope that he issues a full and complete retraction and apology for what he said - it's unacceptable."

The BBC is reporting that the New Forest West MP will be asked to attend a meeting with scientific advisers. Last night he tweeted that the Sky report was "wrong".

Sky is wrong. Aside from my question to the PM this afternoon, an examination of my blogs will reveal that I am a most enthusiastic vaccinator — Desmond Swayne (@DesmondSwayne) January 27, 2021

08:07 AM

Boris Johnson's Scotland trip 'absolutely essential' and 'will be Covid-secure'

Michael Gove has insisted it is safe for Boris Johnson to visit Scotland, as he stressed the journey was "absolutely essential".

The Cabinet Office minister told BBC Radio Scotland: ""He's the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, it's absolutely essential that the Prime Minister is there to see how on the front line we are progressing in our vaccine delivery and roll-out programme."

He said there is "no substitute for a leader better than being there" when asked why he did not speak to people remotely.

"It is the case that the Prime Minister will be operating in a Covid-secure way.

"There will be no danger to anyone's health as a result, in fact quite the opposite, what the Prime Minister will be doing is making sure that the vaccine roll-out in Scotland gets the full support of the UK Government."

07:51 AM

PM tells Scots pandemic shows 'great benefits' of UK cooperation

Boris Johnson will use a visit to Scotland to argue the Union has been integral in administering the coronavirus vaccine, providing Covid testing and giving economic support north of the border during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister spoke before his trip on Thursday about the "great benefits of co-operation" that the Union has brought while dealing with the coronavirus crisis, which has claimed more than 100,000 lives in the UK.

The visit comes as calls grow for a second independence vote for Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is arguing that should her SNP group win a majority at the Holyrood election - currently still scheduled for May - it would be grounds for a new border poll.

Ms Sturgeon, who has said Mr Johnson's visit to Scotland is "not essential" during the current lockdown, this week accused the Conservative Party leader of being "frightened of democracy" in his refusal to back another poll on the union, following 2014's independence defeat.