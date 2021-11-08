Politics latest news: Mandatory vaccines for frontline NHS staff expected to be announced today

Boris Johnson meets medical staff during a visit to Hexham General Hospital - Getty

Frontline NHS staff will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid, the Government is expected to announce today.

Ministers are widely expected to impose a spring deadline for workers to get the jab, rejecting calls from Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, to move this side of the winter.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers which represents NHS trusts, said the sector was expecting an announcement today.

While mandatory jabs were likely to boost uptake, he told BBC Radio 5 Live there was a “very significant risk” that several workers would quit the health service and urged ministers to work closely to bring people with them.

"You just have to look at what is happening in the care sector - the deadline is November 11 and they are saying they are very worried about the number of staff that they may lose as a result of this.”

Dominic Raab said it was a "difficult decision", telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain it was right to "look at every alternative before taking a mandatory one”.

He added: "Ultimately we've got to make sure that the lives of those people in those vulnerable settings are safeguarded, and that's a difficult choice, that's one of the many difficult choices that we've got in Government.”

​​Follow the latest updates below.

10:40 AM

Unions urged to resolve Tube pay dispute without strike action

Union leaders have been urged to resolve a dispute over working conditions and pensions on London Underground without resorting to strikes.

Members of Aslef voted by 9-1 to take industrial action, with the union warning that Transport for London (TfL) was facing a "financial crisis" which was behind the dispute.

Story continues

A TfL spokesperson said: "This mandate relates to ongoing discussions with our trade unions. We urge Aslef to continue working with us to resolve these matters without having to resort to industrial action."

Butt Finn Brennan, the union's organiser on the Tube, said: "Government cuts to its funding, together with a fall in passenger numbers since the Covid pandemic, have led to a financial crisis at TfL. Management and Government now want to plug that funding gap by slashing staff pensions and tearing up our agreed working conditions.

"But this ballot result shows that our Tube train drivers aren't prepared to let them get away with it."

10:37 AM

NHS chief ridiculed over claims of ‘14 times as many Covid admissions as last year’

Health chiefs have come under fire for claims that the NHS has had 14 times as many Covid-19 admissions as it did at this time last year.

Amanda Pritchard, the head of NHS England, told Sky News on Monday: “We have had 14 times the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 than we saw this time last year and we have also had a record number of A&E attendances and indeed a record number of 999 calls.”

Latest published data on Covid-19 hospital admissions in England show that, in fact, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is significantly lower than last year.

Professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, described Ms Pritchard's claim as “nonsense”.

Read more here

10:29 AM

Sajid Javid pays PM a visit ahead of expected mandatory Covid jabs announcement

Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street, London - PA

Sajid Javid is in Downing Street this morning, ahead of an expected announcement on mandatory Covid vaccines for frontline NHS workers.

The Health Secretary recently said he was “leaning towards” making jabs compulsory for frontline health workers.

However it is thought that the deadline will be set for the spring - averting a possible exodus from the service at a critical time, as pressure is expected to build owing to a rise in seasonal respiratory diseases as well as Covid.

10:15 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: The Brexit-blocking bastion of democracy

It was the self-righteous rhetoric of a man keen to capitalise on the political fallout from an abominable week for the Tories, writes Camilla Tominey.

Accusing Boris Johnson of giving “the green light to corruption” over the Owen Paterson row, Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Prime Minister “had damaged himself, damaged his party and damaged his democracy” by trying to overturn the standards system last week.

Yet amid all the pious hyperbole expressed in the House of Commons on Monday, Sir Keir’s own chequered history when it comes to respecting the democratic process appeared conspicuous by its absence.

It may have been a wholly different set of circumstances, but the former shadow Brexit secretary’s claim that Mr Johnson had “led his party through the sewers” failed to take into account of how the stench of his own party’s attempts to reverse the referendum result still lingers.

Read more from Camilla here

10:07 AM

UK Covid deaths top 167,000

A total of 167,367 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

The highest number on a single day was 1,484 on January 19.

During the first wave of the virus, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 on April 8 2020.

10:04 AM

Boris Johnson 'followed protocols' on masks in hospital visit

Boris Johnson followed NHS rules on face coverings despite being photographed without a mask during a hospital visit, Dominic Raab has insisted.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, the deputy prime minister was read the guidance from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital.

He was told that it stated: "Anyone attending our hospitals and community settings must continue to wear a face covering at all times to protect patients, visitors and staff."

Mr Raab responded: "I know the Prime Minister took the advice on the clinical setting that he was in and followed all the protocols and procedures that were applied there, and that's what everyone should do."

Asked about the guidance specifically and whether that meant Mr Johnson was not following the rules, Mr Raab said: "No, precisely because, as you said, in the settings where it was required he did wear a mask."

09:59 AM

Michael Gove must 'come clean' on sleaze funding threats, demands Labour

The Government has been told to "come clean" about whether ministers threatened to withhold funding for public services from MPs if they did not vote to rescue Owen Paterson from suspension last week.

Conservative backbenchers claim party whips had "gone hard" on MPs to shore up support before the controversial vote took place, with one unnamed backbencher telling the FT last week that some were told "they would lose funding for their constituency".

Steve Reed, Labour's shadow communities secretary, has called on Michael Gove to "come clean" about conversations between ministers and MPs about how money is applied to different constituencies.

There was "growing concern that ministers are misusing their power and potentially breaching the ministerial code of conduct to coerce MPs by making threats to funding for their constituents," he said. Labour is also calling for the Government to publish the selection criteria for funding, so that it is impossible for "ministers to corruptly seek to influence decisions in order to coerce MPs".

09:52 AM

Minister hits out at SNP for making 'political points' by calling in police

Dominic Raab has insisted there is "absolutely no question" of the Government being involved in a cash for honours scandal, after the SNP's Pete Wishart called for the Metropolitan Police to investigate allegations.

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister said opposition parties were making "political points", following reports that Tory donors who had given more than £3 million to the party had been elevated to the Lords.

He told Sky News: "In relation to becoming appointed to the House of Lords there's also very clear rules.

"I would just say that, of course, people who are entrepreneurs but also engaged in public service, whether that's charities, whether that's supporting political parties, do a public service.

"And certainly we benefit when the Conservative Party has a treasurer... people who've got that kind of experience."

See 8:09am for more

09:42 AM

Controversial housebuilding targets to be torn up by Michael Gove

Michael Gove has indicated that he is preparing to rip up controversial housing targets that have triggered a backlash from Tory backbench MPs and grassroots supporters.

The Housing Secretary said that he is looking at how “housing need” is calculated, amid fears it is based on out-of-date assumptions.

Mr Gove told the housing, communities and local government select committee: "We want to be in a position where people accept and welcome new development.

"In making a calculation about housing need overall, one of the things that I want to do is to look at how the numbers are generated in the first place.

"Some of the assumptions are probably out of date and some of the ways that those numbers are deployed by a planning inspector can be done in a more sophisticated way."

Read more here

09:40 AM

Lib Dems attack Tory MP's 'gobsmacking' second job

Voters will be "gobsmacked" by Sir Geoffrey Cox earning almost £1m from his second job, which took him thousands of miles away from Westminster and his constituency, the Liberal Democrats' chief whip has said.

Wendy Chamberlain, who secured yesterday's vote on sleaze and standards, said: "Why was a Tory MP apparently spending time on the other side of the world advising a known tax haven instead of supporting his constituents? For the Justice Secretary to defend this behaviour as legitimate is frankly astonishing.

"The bigger irony here is that the Government has ordered an inquiry into corruption and political cronyism in the British Virgin Islands, while refusing to carry one out at home."

09:37 AM

Justice Secretary: It's not for me to 'get comfortable' with MP's second job

Dominic Raab said it was not for him to "get comfortable with" former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox earning hundreds of thousands of pounds outside of his work as an MP.

Mr Raab, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, was asked on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 whether he was comfortable with Sir Geoffrey's earnings and the time that took away from Parliament.

He said: "As I made very clear, it's not for me to get comfortable or otherwise with it.

"It's for the voters in any individual constituency to look at the record of their MP and decide whether they got the right priorities."

09:20 AM

Mandatory vaccines for NHS workers is 'difficult decision', says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab admitted it was a "difficult decision" to make over mandatory Covid vaccines amid staff shortages, in a tacit acceptance of a forthcoming announcement.

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "If the consequence of not taking difficult decisions is that more people, particularly more people who are vulnerable either because they're in hospital, or because they're in a care home and elderly or with multiple conditions... I think that's got to be the countervailing and overriding factor.

"We've got to do everything we can to protect those vulnerable, particularly elderly, people or those with multiple conditions."

He said it was right to "look at every alternative before taking a mandatory one", but noted that "ultimately" it was about protecting the most vulnerable people.

"I think we'd be getting a lot of criticism if we weren't taking those difficult decisions, and we were leaving people more and unnecessarily exposed than before," he added.

09:08 AM

Boris Johnson walks Dilyn the dog as sleaze row rumbles on

Boris Johnson walking Dilyn the dog this morning - Nigel Howard Media

Boris Johnson might have spent most of yesterday out of SW1A, but he appears to be sticking closer to home today.

The Prime Minister, who is under pressure over the ongoing sleaze and standards row, was pictured taking his dog Dilyn for a walk this morning.

Dominic Raab, his deputy, was asked repeatedly why Mr Johnson hadn't apologised for the vote during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He replied that the Prime Minister is "answering questions the whole time on a whole range of issues", adding: "I have been very clear, as the Government across the board have been, that we regret the conflation of those two issues."

08:59 AM

Boris Johnson acknowledges mistake - but there is no apology from his deputy

Boris Johnson acknowledges a mistake was made in trying to conflate a vote on Owen Paterson's suspension with wider reform, Dominic Raab has said.

But the Justice Secretary avoided apologising outright - or explaining why the Prime Minister has not apologised himself.

Challenged over his failure to do so, Mr Raab swerved the question entirely and chose to condemn the vandalism of Peter Bone's office following the vote and the "tragic circumstances we have all been dealing with in the aftermath of the murder of Sir David Amess".

He added: "Steve Barclay, who was the responsible minister in the Commons yesterday, and I am clear now and all ministers are, that it was a mistake to conflate the two things... and we regret that."

Asked if Mr Johnson was sorry, he said: "I don't speak for the Prime Minister directly."

08:54 AM

'Strict rules' mean public knows about Sir Geoffrey Cox's second job, says minister

Sir Geoffrey Cox is under fire over his second job based 4,000 miles away from Westminster - Barcroft Media

The public knows about Sir Geoffrey Cox's high-earning job representing the British Virgin Islands because of the "strict rules" in place for second jobs, Dominic Raab has said.

The former attorney general spent up to a month in the British Virgin Islands defending the tax haven as it faces a Foreign Office inquiry into corruption. During that time, the MP voted in the Commons by proxy.

The Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister told LBC: "Well, you know about it precisely because of the transparency that's required and ultimately in terms of accountability it's for the voters, the listeners watching your show, to hold all of us to account, that's the ultimate accountability we have in our democracy."

See 8:16am and 8:19am for more

08:48 AM

Justice Secretary cannot rule out whether funding threats were made to MPs

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, has said he could not rule out threats being made to MPs over funding for their constituency ahead of a vote on Owen Paterson - but insisted the ultimate decision would not be made improperly.

Asked about questions that have been raised by Labour's Steve Reed, the deputy prime minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he was "not privy to those conversations because I am not in the Whips Office".

But he added: "There would have been no government decisions on investment across the country that would have political influence beyond the correct official criteria, processes, procedures... To make sure money goes where it is needed most."

08:31 AM

Mandatory NHS jabs could boost take-up if dealt with well, says Providers boss

Mandatory vaccination for NHS staff could boost take-up of jabs - but there is a risk it could force people out of the workforce, the chief executive of NHS Providers has said.

Chris Hopson told the Today programme "peer to peer" conversations are important in groups where there is lower take-up as long as authorities avoided "scapegoating people."

He said: "There is no doubt that if you do it carefully, at the point when you announce the fact that you are going to have mandatory vaccinations in the sector, it does provide quite a useful opportunity to then have those kind of further conversations."

Mr Hopson warned that the NHS and the social care sector losing "significant numbers of staff" would be a "real problem".

He said: "We run these systems incredibly hot on very, very fine margins. Both of us have got around 90-100,000 vacancies.. losing significant numbers of staff, particularly given the pressure that both of the systems are under at the moment, is a real, real problem."

08:28 AM

Justice Secretary refuses to comment on mandatory NHS vaccine announcement

Dominic Raab refused to comment on reports that an announcement was due on Tuesday over mandatory vaccination for NHS staff.

The Justice Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "I don't comment on leaked reports about what the Government may or may not do, and that's just not the professional thing for a minister to do.

"Obviously, we set out our announcements on this in the usual way.

"I think it's right to say that we've been very mindful of encouraging greater take-up - or maximum take-up if you like - of the vaccination and the boosters to go with it, but not just across the country at large, but particularly in vulnerable settings, like care homes and in the NHS."

See 8:23am for more

08:27 AM

Northern Ireland Secretary tests positive for Covid

The Northern Ireland Secretary has tested positive for Covid-19.

Brandon Lewis tweeted that thanks to the vaccine he is experiencing "only mild symptoms".

He is the second minister in two days to announce they have tested positive, after George Freeman yesterday revealed he had been confined to his bed after a "very bad" attack.

😷 I have tested positive for coronavirus. Thanks to the vaccine I am so far only experiencing mild symptoms. I have been self isolating since I first experienced signs of symptoms and following my positive PCR result I will continue to do so in line with Government regulations. — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) November 9, 2021

08:23 AM

Mandatory vaccines for health workers expected to be confirmed today, says NHS boss

An announcement on mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff in England is expected today, the chief executive of NHS Providers has said.

Chris Hopson told BBC Radio 5 Live he was expecting a deadline to be introduced akin to the one brought in for care homes, adding: "I wouldn't be a surprise if that was introduced in the NHS."

An extended deadline would mean that hospitals will be able to discuss concerns with vaccine-hesitant staff to explain that "it is in their interests and their patients' interests to get vaccinated", he added.

Mr Hopson continued: "But I suspect that come the deadline, whenever it is set, there will still be some staff who are adamant that they don't want to get vaccinated and that is a very significant risk for the NHS."

Officials from the Department of Health and Social Care have said they are not commenting on speculation over the proposals.

08:20 AM

Labour accused of 'politicisation' amid sleaze row

Dominic Raab accused Labour of "politicisation" after the opposition accused Boris Johnson of running scared for not turning up to a Commons debate on standards on Monday.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister said: "I don't think the politicisation by the Labour Party, given how much money that they take from the unions, is a particularly attractive look for Keir Starmer.

"I think we ought to actually be coming together to make sure that there's public confidence in our institutions, including how we do our job as MPs, and that we've got a robust system for complaints or impropriety, but also a fair system. That's what we should all be working towards."

08:19 AM

Dominic Raab: Voters will decide if they don't like MPs having second jobs

It is ultimately up to voters whether they thought their MP was earning too much in a second job, Dominic Raab has said.

Sir Geoffrey Cox, who before becoming attorney general was named the highest-earning MP, has come into the spotlight as he published his declarations amid the latest row (see below).

But the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast that "there are very strict rules" on second jobs and that it was "respectable and legitimate" for MPs to hold other roles.

Mr Raab said: "I think that people do want to see MPs and politics have exposure and experience that comes (from) outside the political world."

He added this would "make sure we don't become ever more secluded and out of touch with the priorities of what's going on in the world outside the House of Commons".

But Mr Raab said: "Ultimately, voters will decide on their MP and whether they're spending enough time doing the job for them as their constituents."

08:16 AM

Sir Geoffrey Cox doing 'legitimate' work in row over £900,000 second job, says Dominic Raab

Sir Geoffrey Cox was doing "legitimate" work for the British Virgin Islands, a minister has said, after it emerged the former attorney general had been paid up to £900,000 for defending the territory in an inquiry.

Dominic Raab, Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, told Times Radio that it was essential that "outside interests have to be properly declared".

He added: "In relation to the British Virgin Islands, I was the foreign secretary that commissioned a commission of inquiry, given the allegations of misgovernance and very serious ones, including criminal wrongdoing.

"I'm not going to get dragged into what individual MPs do, but actually having the former attorney general... actually, is a legitimate thing to do as long as it's properly declared.

"And of course, it's quite important in that Parliament, which is responsible residually for some areas of our relationship with the overseas territories, we've got some knowledge of what's going on in those territories."

08:11 AM

Minister defends Boris Johnson from criticism over being unmasked in hospital

Boris Johnson is at the centre of a new row - this time about not masking up in a hospital - Reuters

Boris Johnson followed the Covid rules applied in clinical settings on a hospital visit on Monday, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister has said.

The PM is being criticised after pictures showed him at Hexham General Hospital not wearing a face mask.

Dominic Raab told Times Radio that "in any clinical setting, you follow the rules that are applied there".

Mr Raab added that while he was not there, he understood the rules had been followed.

08:09 AM

It's not just Labour who are hammering the Government over sleaze...

The SNP's Pete Wishart has asked the Metropolitan Police to investigate allegations that Tory donors had been given seats in the House of Lords - although he insisted he was "not accusing anyone of anything".

The shadow leader told Sky News: "The Pandora's box marked Tory sleaze has been opened for full examination, and what a rotten septic cesspit we found that to be."

Challenged about a complaint about a £600,000 independence fund which is under investigation, he insisted the accounts had been "properly accounted for and given to the Electoral Commission."

He dismissed such questions as "the greatest bit of whataboutery", adding: "The real issue and concern here is what the public feel about what they've seen, the behaviour of the Conservative Government, in the course of the past few days."

07:53 AM

Exclusive: 11,600 people caught Covid in hospital and died

More than 11,000 people have caught Covid and died after being admitted to NHS hospitals for other ailments, The Telegraph can disclose.

Thousands of patients who went to hospital to be treated for other illnesses “probably” or “definitely” caught coronavirus during their stay and subsequently died, hospital data show.

On Monday night, MPs condemned the figures as a “scandal”.

The revelation has prompted fresh calls for vaccinations for NHS staff to become compulsory, amid fears that hospitals could struggle to cope during the winter.

Read more here.

07:52 AM

Good Morning

For Boris Johnson, recess can't come soon enough.

Having missed yesterday's bruising debate on sleaze, there is no let up in the criticisms and allegations being levelled at the Government. Opposition MPs have scented blood - but will they get the kill?

Here is today's front page.