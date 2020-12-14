Politics latest news: Government under pressure to scrap Christmas bubble as minister confirms plan 'under review'

Boris Johnson is under pressure over his Christmas bubble plan - Reuters

Pressure is building on the Government to cancel its plans for household mixing at Christmas, amid fears it could lead to a third wave far worse than the second.

In a rare joint editorial, the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal warned that "many will see the lifting of restrictions over Christmas as permission to drop their guard," as they called on the Government to "reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing".

They added: "We believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives. If our political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action, they can no longer claim to be ‘protecting the NHS."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We heard from Matt Hancock yesterday that it appears the Government is looking at this again. I would encourage them to do so if they are."

Treasury minister Steve Barclay urged people to do the "minimum possible" mixing over Christmas - marking a shift in tone on official messaging - and confirmed that the festive window remains "under review".

But the chief secretary to the Treasury told Sky News: "There is a balance to be struck that many families have not seen each other all year. It is important for people's wellbeing, for their mental health. We don't want to criminalise people for coming together as family over Christmas.

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething yesterday indicated that they might scrap the Christmas bubble, which could up-end the four-nation agreement, saying: "If the virus continues to grow, then we'll need to make choices to keep people safe".

12:36 PM

Unconscious bias training to be scrapped after review finds it has little effect

Whitehall “unconscious bias” training will be scrapped for all civil servants after a Government review found little evidence that it works, The Telegraph has learnt.

The Cabinet Office will confirm the move on Tuesday after an assessment of the training found no conclusive proof that it changes behaviour or improves workplace equality in the long term.

Such courses have even been found in some cases to lead to unintended negative consequences, said a Government source familiar with the review.

12:28 PM

Still, Mr Hancock, at least we’ve got Christmas to look forward to. Er... haven’t we?

Imagine you’re Matt Hancock. After a harrowing year, things are finally looking up. A vaccine’s been approved. The first doses have been successfully administered. The Prime Minister is optimistic about next year. And, in the meantime, Christmas is coming. You can almost smell the turkey.

Then, one unseasonably clement December morning, a civil servant approaches your desk.

“Secretary of State?” he says.

“Yes?” you reply, with a cheery beam. “How can I help?”

“Just to let you know. A new strain of the coronavirus has been identified. It’s possible that it spreads faster than previous strains. And it’s currently tearing through southeast England.”

How would you respond, if you were in Mr Hancock’s position?

Michael Deacon sets out the options before our beleagured Health Secretary here.

12:10 PM

Boris Johnson: Chatty Rat investigation continues

The "Chatty Rat" investigation into who leaked details of England's second lockdown is continuing, Boris Johnson told MPs this morning.

The announcement of the lockdown was made at a hastily-convened weekend press conference after details of the plans were leaked to the media.

The Prime Minister, who had been asked to update the Commons before Christmas by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, promised to update MPs again "if" the source is identified.

In a written ministerial statement he said: "This investigation remains ongoing.

"If the final aspects of the investigation identify the source, the Government will provide a further update to the House."

12:06 PM

Government's win over Greenwich a 'hollow victory', says union boss

The Government has "won a hollow victory in its squabble over Greenwich council", with many parents now too scared to send their children back to school for the end of term, a union boss has said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said the council's unilateral move on Sunday night to ask all schools to shut from this morning "has compelled direct classroom teaching for the last few days of term, but we would not be surprised if many parents simply keep their children at home given the evident concern over Covid infection rates".

He added: "It has been an unseemly end to a gruelling and exhausting term when schools at the very least deserved some flexibility over their end-of-term arrangements in the best interests of their pupils and staff, but instead have been met with legal threats from the Government, not only in Greenwich but more widely.

"That will not be easily forgotten."

11:46 AM

Minister defends Oliver Dowden's letter over The Crown

Media minister John Whittingdale has defended Oliver Dowden's decision to write to Netflix about The Crown.

The Culture Secretary sent a letter over fears viewers of the royal drama could mistake fiction for fact without a warning at the beginning of episodes.

Mr Whittingdale said that "most people are aware that dramatised accounts of real life events inevitably require some speculation.

"These are events which are still quite raw and controversial, they involve people such as the existing Prince of Wales and his sons," he added. "It does no harm, particularly because those events did generate strong views and emotions on both sides.

"It's not unhelpful to remind people... a reminder that this is not based on any insider knowledge but is a dramatisation of somebody's speciation or imagination as to what might have happened."

11:43 AM

Restrictions could tighten further before Christmas, Dominic Raab hints

Dominic Raab has suggested that restrictions could be tightened in the run-up to Christmas, as he signalled there would be no change to the bubble period.

Speaking from India, the Foreign Secretary said there was a "review point on Wednesday" that could see some pre-Christmas changes.

"We have made it clear we will make sure we have got a very tight grip on the virus going into Christmas," he added. "But I do think it is important for people to be able to have over that five-day period the opportunity to spend time with loved ones and we have built in slack around Christmas to wider approach."

"It's important for people to spend time with their loved ones over Christmas."

11:24 AM

People should 'not be losing sleep' over new Covid variant, says Sage member

People should not lose sleep over the new coronavirus variant, and the discovery of the new strain is not a disaster, a scientist advising the Government has said.

Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it was "the million-dollar question" whether vaccines will be effective against the new variant of coronavirus but he was confident.

"People should not be losing sleep about this, they really need to leave the virology to the scientists because we're at the very early stages of understanding what's going on here," he told the BBC. "What I can say is that coronavirus, like many other viruses, mutate all the time.

"And without the presence of community immunity - that's because we don't have herd immunity and won't have for many, many months - the virus essentially is free to change and become more comfortable with the humans with which it is living.

"That's what the virus is doing - it is learning how to become slightly better at living with us and becoming slightly more infectious. But that does not mean it's harming us more or causing more severe illness in people."

11:15 AM

Greenwich Council backs down on schools row, after Government issues legal threat

The leader of Greenwich Council has backed down and asked schools to re-open following threats of legal action from the Government.

Last night Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told the Labour-run council to keep schools open to all pupils until the end of term or it will face legal action.

In a statement this morning, Greenwich Council leader Danny Thorpe said: "With Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in the borough, I cannot agree that this is the correct choice for our schools.

"However, I also cannot justify the use of public funds to fight the decision in the courts.

"Consequently, I have no choice but to ask our schools to keep their doors open to all students rather than just continuing with online learning."

11:10 AM

Cabinet calling: Christmas decision looms over ministerial meeting

Boris Johnson held his weekly Cabinet meeting this morning, at which the rise in coronavirus cases is likely to take top billing in the agenda.

The PM and his team of advisers - London News Pictures

The two chiefs Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance joined the Prime Minister and his top team, as has been common during the pandemic.

Two chiefs - London News Pictures

Jacob Rees-Mogg - who is yet to decide when Christmas recess will begin, in case a Brexit deal is agreed last minute - was also in attendance.

Jolly Jacob: But will MPs get a Christmas break this year? - Reuters

10:40 AM

Former minister calls on businesses to 'stop denying knowledge' of Uighur slave labour

A former minister has called on all UK businesses to "stop denying knowledge" of China's reliance on Uighur slave labour, following a report suggesting the practice was behind a fifth of the world's supply of cotton.

Nus Ghani, the MP for Wealden and former transport minister, said: “For those who thought cotton picking slave labour was a thing of the past, this BBC report is their answer.

“The report has once again shed light on the extent of slave labour in Xinjiang and it appalls me, and I’m sure the vast majority of British consumers, that slave labour is alive and well in China.

“Some UK businesses are already switching cotton suppliers which is great news. But all UK businesses must now wake up to these disturbing realities, stop denying knowledge of what is taking place, examine their supply lines rigorously and make sure they are absolutely clear that they are not profiting from slave labour and abuse of the Uighurs.”

10:29 AM

Cancel Christmas plan or risk third wave 40-times higher than second, says HSJ and BMJ

The British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal are jointly calling on the Government to scrap plans to allow mixing at Christmas, warning it could lead to a third wave "40-times higher" than the second.

In a joint editorial - the magazines' second in 100 years - the journalists said the original plan had been devised on the assumption that "Covid-19 demand on the NHS would be decreasing - but it is not, it is rising, and the emergence of a new strain of the virus has introduced further potential jeopardy."

Arguing that "many will see the lifting of restrictions over Christmas as permission to drop their guard," they called on the Government to "reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend the tiers over the five-day Christmas period in order to bring numbers down in the advance of a likely third wave.

"It should also review and strengthen the tier structure, which has failed to suppress rates of infection and hospitalisation."

The joint editorial adds: "We believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives. If our political leaders fail to take swift and decisive action, they can no longer claim to be ‘protecting the NHS."

10:18 AM

Have your say: Should the Christmas window be shut?

As of midnight tonight, some 34 million people will be living under the highest level of restrictions as London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire are placed into Tier 3.

Some schools are shutting, amid fears of surging cases, while concerns grow that the new variant is increasing the rate of infection.

This morning chief secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay struck a far more cautious tone, telling people they should do "the minimum" of mixing this Christmas.

But some argue this doesn't go enough and are calling for the Government to dial down the easements - or even shut the window entirely - to avoid a third wave in the new year, with all the health and economic impacts that carries.

10:05 AM

Rishi Sunak: Sadly many people are facing unemployment

More people were made redundant between August and October than at any point on record as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer the labour market, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said redundancies reached a record high of 370,000 in the quarter, despite a slight fall in redundancy numbers in October.

Unemployment in the UK increased to 4.9 per cent in October, up from 4.8 per cent in the previous month, below the consensus expectations of 5.1 per cent.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, said: "Throughout this crisis protecting lives and livelihoods has been our number one priority. We’ve provided over £280 billion of support, including protecting over nine million jobs with the furlough scheme and supporting millions of businesses to keep going with our loans, grants and tax cuts.

"But we know that, sadly, many people are already facing unemployment."

09:57 AM

People should be 'extraordinarily careful' before Christmas to keep rates low, says Sage member

A second member of the Sage has said people need to be "extraordinarily careful" about what they do in the run-up to Christmas, to keep infection rates down.

Sir Mark Walport told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The sad fact is that when people gather and mix, particularly in indoor environments, that is conducive to the virus moving around. And it's as simple as that.

"People should think. If they are going to be mixing in households which have older people in them, then they really do need to be extraordinarily careful in the week or so before Christmas comes."

Asked what would happen if people are not careful enough, Sir Mark said: "I think the consequences are obvious - an increase in numbers and the need for a more prolonged social distancing, and Tier 3 measures in parts of the country after Christmas."

09:43 AM

People would have ignored Christmas ban, says Sage member

A Sage member has said the Government is right to have created a festive window, saying people would have ignored any ban on Christmas gatherings.

Professor Calum Semple told BBC Breakfast: "If they go round for the Christmas meal, then perhaps the family should be doing the cooking and the washing up and treating Granny and Grandpa like the king and queen.

"But if they do do lots of hugs and kisses, then the virus will spread.

"So this is about meeting your friends and family, ideally doing the best you can to wash your hands, maintain some social distancing, meeting outside when you can, and trying to stay safe.

"But clearly lockdowns work because lockdowns reduce social interaction and that reduces the virus.

"If you stop your lockdown, stop your tiers, have huge amounts of social interaction, there will be a rise in cases."

09:29 AM

Boris Johnson makes India first post-Brexit visit

Boris Johnson will travel to India in January, his first bilateral visit since taking office, to try to strengthen trade and investment ties and work together on tackling climate change following Brexit.

The Prime Minister is hoping to promote "Global Britain", hoping to boost ties with countries further afield and attracting new foreign investment to a country badly hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I have pledged to achieve," Mr Johnson said in a statement.

"As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet."

Mr Johnson will attend India's annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

09:27 AM

Parliamentary staff told not to come in as London enters Tier 3

Staff, including those who work for MPs, at the Houses of Parliament have been told not attend the Estate, with London entering Tier 3 from tonight.

Despite "extensive measures" being put in place to protect those working on-site, the authorities have said limiting the numbers physically present remains one the key means for reducing the possible spread of Covid-19 on the Estate.

In a statement, the Commission said: "For the safety of all our staff, and to protect the business of the House, it is vital that we reduce our numbers immediately, and encourage colleagues to work remotely from tonight until after Christmas."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "However, the safety of everyone on the Parliamentary Estate is our number one priority - and this is the only way we can keep this awful virus at bay, while also keeping our core business going,"

"We are all having to be flexible in these extraordinary times, and I know you will do everything you can to keep us functioning, albeit from a distance. As ever, I would like to thank everyone who works for Parliament for everything you have done this year, for your resilience and for putting up with so much. This is just one more hurdle we have to overcome."

09:20 AM

Christmas window 'not mandatory', says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said despite "fatigue" over regulations at Christmas, people should still be aware of coronavirus risks and the rules around it.

"It's really important that we continue to follow the rules whether we like them or not," he told Good Morning Britain.

Mr Khan said that relaxing restrictions during the festive period was not "mandatory" and suggested that people should wear face coverings whenever possible.

"You don't have to have three households mixing, you don't need to give your grandparents a hug and a kiss," he said

He added that he was doubtful that the Government would reverse decisions about relaxing rules because Boris Johnson "doesn't want to be the prime minister who cancels Christmas".

09:19 AM

Sadiq Khan: 'How would you feel if you infected an older relative at Christmas?'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Christmas will be "very different" this year and that people should be cautious when visiting relatives. "Many of us could have the virus without realising it," he told BBC Breakfast.

"What would be really heart-breaking is if you inadvertently passed on the virus to an older relation that could well lose their lives.

"How would you feel if you did that?"

Mr Khan pointed to other annual celebrations such as Eid and Chinese New Year which had been adapted or cancelled due to the pandemic.

"This Christmas will be very, very different. Follow the science," he said.

08:28 AM

Schools should stay open, despite rising rates among young people, minister says

Steve Barclay has insisted that it is right to keep schools open, despite rising rates among teenagers.

The chief secretary to the Treasury said the Government was "taking specific measures such as testing" within secondary schools to try and get on top of outbreaks. He also stressed that rates were rising among all age groups.

As he paid tribute to the work done by teachers this year, he added: "It is important that schools stay open, first and foremost for children themselves."

He noted "the very real risk if schools are closed" to chidren's education as well as their mental health, saying: "The chief medical officer has been clear in his advice, it is important for schools to remain open, not just for learning but their wider development."

08:21 AM

Sadiq Khan urges Government to reconsider Christmas window

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to look again at the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We heard from Matt Hancock yesterday that it appears the Government is looking at this again. I would encourage them to do so if they are.

"The concern is this - the rules have been relaxed for five days, allowing household mixing for up to three different households and inevitably when people are in their own households, they tend to be less vigilant.

"And my concern is that many people may have the virus and not realise it. They could pass the virus on to older relations."

Mayor Sadiq Khan - Reuters

08:21 AM

'Do the minimum, not the maximum', with your Christmas window, says minister

The Christmas window is in part a recognition that "January is often a very difficult month", Steve Barclay has said.

He acknowledged it did carry a risk with it, "as there is with any social contact", which is why the Government advice was for social distancing and hand washing to continue.

"Families can come together but as the CMO set out very clearly last night, the encouragement is for families to do the minimum, not the maximum."

08:18 AM

People should 'reduce contacts' before Christmas, says minister

Steve Barclay has suggested that people should "take measures, such as the week before [Christmas] to try and reduce contacts".

The chief secretary to the Treasury said it was "about finding the right balance" that reflected not just the risks from Covid but also loneliness and mental health.

"It is important in what has been a difficult year for people to come together," he told the Today programme. He stressed that people should not look to to "the maximum that rules require, but the minimum as a family."

He added that the Government would "trust the public to do what is right," as he emphasised it was "a very limited set of changes".

08:15 AM

Boris Johnson 'batting for Britain' on Brexit, says minister

The EU needs to move in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations, chief secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay has said.

The minister rejected comments made by senior Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, who yesterday said Boris Johnson should resign if he failed to get a deal, saying: "I respect Sir Roger hugely, but on his I do disagree with him."

Mr Barclay added "The discussions are ongoing. The fundamentals remain the same. It is in both sides' interest to have a deal. That is what the Prime Minister has committed to.

"The Prime Minister is batting for Britain. And whether there is a deal is not simply down to the actions of the Prime Minister, it needs the EU to move to respond to the precedent that they have given other countries," he told Sky News.

If Mr Johnson fails to reach an acceptable trade agreement with the EU the Prime Minister will also have failed the people of the United Kingdom. As a lifelong member of the Conservative Party, I believe that Mr Johnson's position as Prime Minister would be untenable. 1/2 — Sir Roger Gale MP (@SirRogerGale) December 14, 2020

08:12 AM

Christmas window should not be 'misinterpreted', says minister

The Christmas window should not be "misinterpreted" as an opportunity to drop all social distancing measures, Steve Barclay has said.

"It's not that the restrictions are being lifted in their entirety - we're not going from Tier 3 to some sort of tier zero," he told BBC Breakfast. The bubble allowed people to see each other "in a limited sense", he added. "It's not that all restrictions are being lifted."

The chief secretary to the Treasury added: "I won't see my parents over Christmas, but I will see my parents-in-law and those are the decisions many families will take.

"We've got to trust the British people to act responsibly and do the minimum that is possible for them in their family situation."

08:09 AM

Shoppers have a 'duty' to be responsible, says minister

Shoppers have a "duty" to act responsibly when buying Christmas presents and that businesses needed to ensure that compliant behaviour was observed in-store, Steve Barclay has said.

Asked about his own plans, the chief secretary to the Treasury said: "I will be doing Christmas shopping, I will try and do as much as possible of that locally in the constituency and some of it I'll do online."

It comes after pictures showed crowded high streets over the weekend.

Shoppers on Regent Street, in central London, on Saturday - PA

08:06 AM

Union boss attacks 'squalid' schools row between Government and Greenwich council

A union leader has attacked the battle between central Government and Greenwich council over whether schools should stay open to the end of term as "pretty squalid".

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders told BBC Breakfast: "Here we seem to have turf wars between the national and local government, and in the middle of it the people I represent - headteachers.

"I think we want to look back and think we did the right thing for our schools and college communities.

"Who is placed to decide what kind of online learning we can provide?

"How dare we treat our public servants who are trying to do their best in difficult circumstances to keep education going - how dare we have them treated like that."

08:03 AM

Christmas bubble 'not a Tier Zero' situation, says minister

Steve Barclay has insisted the easing of restrictions over Christmas was not effectively creating a "Tier Zero" situation.

The chief secretary to the Treasury told Sky News: "The position is not that we are scrapping the tiering system for five days - that we are letting people loose.

"What we are saying is, within the family three households can come together.

"That's the limit of the flexibility that is being offered.

"I think it's been mischaracterised as, almost, a Tier Zero, that we are scrapping restrictions in their entirety. That is not the case."

08:02 AM

Government will 'use whatever powers are necessary' to keep schools open

The Government is looking at all options regarding keeping schools open, chief secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay has said.

Ministers are currently battling with Greenwich council over the leader's Sunday evening letter advising schools shut from this morning. The Department for Education last night threatened legal action to keep schools open.

Speaking this morning the minister said: "We want to keep schools open and we will look at what measures are required to do so.

"It is important that schools stay open, of course, we will keep our options open in terms of the legal powers.

"We do think that it is important that schools stay open. That is the medical advice from the chief medical officer, and we will use whatever powers are necessary to do so."

07:46 AM

Brexit deal could be agreed this week, says Barnier

A Brexit trade deal could be agreed this week if Britain compromises over fishing rights, the European Union's chief negotiator said on Monday.

As talks continued in Brussels, Mr Barnier said the UK had moved towards the EU’s demands for level playing field guarantees in the trade agreement.

Michel Barnier told EU ambassadors in a behind-closed-doors meeting that, for the first time, the UK had accepted a “rebalancing mechanism”, which means it could be hit by tariffs if it split too far from EU rules.