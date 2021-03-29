Politics latest news: Vaccine will not be shared until 'British public protected' - watch Boris Johnson live

The UK's vaccine supplies will not be shared with other countries until all British adults have been offered a jab, Downing Street has suggested.

This morning Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster said the UK should "share it with our nearest neighbours out of neighbourliness" as well as the "very practical reason" that people are crossing the border from the Republic, where supplies are limited.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill called for an "all-island approach to dealing with vaccination rollout", saying: "It's the right thing to do, it's the good thing to do. It's responding to a global pandemic and we are all in this together."

But the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Our first priority is to protect the British public. The vaccine rollout is continuing to that end. We don't currently have a surplus of vaccines but we will consider how they are best allocated as they become available."

Pressed if this meant that supplies would not be shared until every single adult in the UK has been offered a vaccine, the spokesman said: "Our first priority is to protect the British public."

04:37 PM

Boris Johnson rules out another lockdown if rules are followed and vaccines work

Boris Johnson is asked whether he can "categorically rule out" another full national lockdown.

"Yes, but with at least two very important provisos," he says.

"Yes, if everybody obviously continues to obey the guidance with the sufficient caution that we need to work together to keep the virus under control.

"And yes, if the vaccine rollout continues, and the vaccines continue to be as effective as it looks as though they could be," he says.

04:35 PM

Boris Johnson: Police will continue to monitor public behaviour

Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe from the FT asks whether or not police will be breaking up groups of more than six people who are meeting up.

Mr Johnson says the police have done an "outstanding job" and have handed out "about 70,000 fines".

"I make no apology for that," he says.

04:31 PM

Prof Chris Whitty: Vaccine rollout is a 'leaky wall'

Prof Chris Whitty says the vaccine is a "leaky wall" that doesn't provide full protection from the disease.

"We do have a kind of a wall of vaccination that will get stronger with the second vaccines - and I want to repeat my emphasis, it is critical people get their second vaccine - but it is not a complete wall," he says.

"It's a kind of a leaky wall, and therefore there will always be some people who either have chosen not to be vaccinated, or where the vaccine has had much less effect," he says.

Boris Johnson says the Novovax vaccine is already being manufactured in the North of England, pending approval from the MHRA.

04:28 PM

Boris Johnson: We must maintain caution as lockdown eases

Mr Johnson is asked whether he is worried about people taking the relaxation of the rules today "too far".

"You're absolutely right to put the emphasis on on caution," he replied.

"The vaccine rollout has been very impressive, and thanks to everybody who's been involved in it, but what we, what we don't know is exactly how strong our fortifications now."

"That's why I just stress the importance of everybody maintaining the discipline that people have shown for so long, and continuing with the the caution," he says.

Prof Chris Whitty adds that the risk of transmission is "massively lower" if people maintain social distancing and stay outside.

04:21 PM

Why are restrictions being eased if ministers are concerned about Covid in Europe?

Hugh Pym at the BBC asks the PM whether there is "mixed messaging" from the Government, as they ease restrictions but continue to tell people to be careful because there is a third wave on the continent.

Mr Johnson says it is "very important to stress that we are continuing to be cautious, and the whole point about the roadmap and the timescale we've got it gives us a chance to evaluate the the data as we go forward".

He says the continued easing of lockdown is contingent on the Government's four tests being met.

Sir Patrick adds that the Government will be doing a "formal analysis" of the effect of schools reopening next week.

Prof Whitty adds that anyone would be concerned about cases rising in another country as "citizens of the world".

But the real risk is that high cases elsewhere would allow the UK to import a new "variant of concern" of the virus that could be resistant to the virus.

04:16 PM

Patrick Vallance: Be careful as restrictions ease

Sir Patrick Vallance says while the vaccine is effective against severe disease, people must continue to be careful or risk hospitalisations continuing to rise.

"The message is: everybody who's asked, come forward for a vaccine, please get the vaccine," he says.

"But the vaccines are not 100 per cent protective, and this is at the current rates of infection.

"If the rates were much higher than obviously the amount of hospitalisation would be higher, which reinforces the point that the thing that we must do is try and keep rates down and be sensible, as we unlock, and get back to more interaction," he adds.

04:12 PM

Prof Chris Whitty: Cases will rise as UK unlocks

Professor Whitty points to a new graph that shows the rate of transmission in different age groups, showing that the new cases are now strongly skewed towards young people.

"The majority of transmission is in younger age groups who have not yet been vaccinated, and less people who've got pre-existing health conditions, or are health or social care workers, or someone who is vulnerable," he says.

"We therefore anticipate that as there is gradual unlocking in the way the Prime Minister is described, it is inevitable that there will be some increase in the number of cases."

The chief medical officer adds that there has been a "slight uptick" in the virus among people of school age.

04:09 PM

Prof Chris Whitty: All Covid data metrics are now falling

Prof Chris Whitty says that since September, the pattern of infections has dropped a long way since the peak in January, "although it is now flattening out".

Showing a graph demonstrating falling hospitalisations, he says: "The number of people in hospital with Covid in the UK is continuing to fall.

"And as you can see, this is now down to much lower levels than it was last month and the month before that."

On deaths, he adds: "The best news is that the number of deaths of people who had a positive test for Covid, in the UK, is continuing to fall."

The most recent seven-day average is 63 deaths.

04:06 PM

Boris Johnson: Get outside and play sport in the sunshine

Boris Johnson says the vaccine taskforce has reached an agreement with GlaxosmithKline to finish and bottle the new Novovax vaccine in the North East.

Novovax will supply 50-60 million doses to the UK, he says.

Mr Johnson finishes by saying that "without being remotely preachy" he hopes the public "take advantage of this moment and the beautiful weather to play sport to take exercise to have fun, and build our national resilience".

Unveiling the Government's new slogan, he adds: "Remember, that outdoors is generally much safer than indoors, and the way to continue on our cautious but irreversible roadmap to freedom, is to follow the rules.

"Remember: hands, face space and fresh air."

04:03 PM

Boris Johnson: Today is a big day - but more is yet to come

Boris Johnson says it has been a "big day for many of us" and congratulates the members of Ilkeston cycling club in Derbyshire, who set off at midnight, and "the swimmers who breached the chilly waters of the Hillingdon lido at the crack of dawn".

"More than anything, I know how much it will have meant to millions of people to join someone else for a cup of tea in the garden," he says.

But although yesterday saw the lowest number of new infections for six months, there will inevitably be more hospitalisations and deaths, he adds.

03:54 PM

Johnson on the move

This tweet from Channel 5's Andy Bell shows the PM and his advisers on the move to Number 9, Downing Street.

03:43 PM

Boris Johnson to speak live at 5pm

Mr Johnson will speak live from Downing Street - REUTERS

The Prime Minister will give today's press conference from the new media briefing room in 9 Downing Street at 5pm.

Mr Johnson will be joined by by chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

03:21 PM

Starmer calls for inquiry over David Cameron's involvement with Greensill

An inquiry must be held to "get to the bottom" of David Cameron's dealings with a scandal-hit banker, according to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Labour leader made the call as he said the sooner such an inquiry starts "the better".

It comes after Labour raised concerns that Mr Cameron, during his time as prime minister, had ordered Conservative peers to vote against proposals which would have stopped him lobbying for Greensill Capital.

Last week, Mr Cameron was cleared of breaking lobbying rules following claims he tried to persuade Government figures to grant loans to the firm.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer warned that there had been "increasing evidence of cronyism" during the coronavirus crisis.

He said: "I think through the pandemic, we've some we've seen some of the best of human behaviour in terms of the solidarity, the small things people have done for each other.

"We've also seen increasing evidence of cronyism - money being sprayed at contracts that haven't delivered.

"And the Greensill issue, every day we learn a little bit more, there's got to be an inquiry, we need to get to the bottom of what happened, who spoke to who and what effect did it have.

"And the sooner that inquiry starts the better."

03:06 PM

Labour calls for community-led plan to address 'unacceptable' vaccine gap

Labour has called on the Government to bring forward a new plan to address the gap in vaccine take-up , following the publication of figures that people from black African backgrounds were 7.4 times less likely to have had the jab, compared with people of white British ethnicity (see below).

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow health secretary, said: "These take up figures must be a cause for deep alarm. I’ve seen this directly in my own Leicester South constituency.

"We need a plan where local community and faith groups are fully resourced to work alongside public health teams, primary care and community pharmacy to drive up rates by building trust and ensuring access to vaccination.

"It would be totally unacceptable for any community to be left vulnerable to infection because of inaction."

02:55 PM

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Emmanuel Macron has lost his Covid 'bet', and his political head

A puppet depicting French President Emmanuel Macron smoking a cigar and cigarette boxes reading in French 'No filter Macron' - AFP

Emmanuel Macron has lost control of the pandemic in France. Germany placed the country on its high risk alert on Friday. It is only a matter of hours or days before the UK follows with its red card, writes Ambrose Evans-Pritchard.

“We’re going straight into the wall,” warned Catherine Hill, doyenne of French epidemiologists. “We’re already saturated and it’s become totally untenable. We can no longer take in non-Covid patients, it is completely mad.”Prof Hill told Radio France Info that Mr Macron’s policy of playing for time is nothing less than a “death strategy”. The deepening crisis is sufficiently serious to alter the character of the next French election and to delay reopening until the middle of the year, inflicting another quarter of economic damage. Mr Macron’s political survival is no longer assured. His inner circle are lashing out wildly.

Read Ambrose's column in full here.

02:41 PM

'End is in sight': Poll shows drop in Covid concerns

The number of people citing Covid as a big problem has fallen from 72 per cent in February to 49 per cent this month, a new poll has found.

Only a third see the pandemic as the single biggest issue (34 per cent), a decrease from almost six in ten last month (57 per cent), according to the Ipsos Mori survey conducted earlier this month.

Concern has dropped among all age groups, however there is a distinct age pattern, with those aged 65 and over least likely to see it as a big issue (39 per cent), compared with 35-54 year-olds (59 per cent).

While economic concern has held steady, there has been a fall in the proportion of the public naming Brexit as an issue to 26 per cent - the lowest level since 2016. The NHS, poverty and inequality, education, unemployment and immigration have all seen concerns rise.

Mike Clemence, associate research director at Ipsos MORI, said: "This month’s issues index suggests the public may feel the end of the pandemic is in sight... Concern is notably lower among older age groups, which may suggest the vaccination campaign is having an impact on public perceptions."

02:26 PM

Violence against women survey receives 'unprecedented' response, says Priti Patel

Flowers surround the Clapham Common bandstand memorial to murdered Sarah Everard - Getty

A survey on tackling violence against women and girls reopened in the wake of Sarah Everard's death has received more than 160,000 responses, according to the Home Secretary.

Priti Patel said the public consultation received an "unprecedented" 162,513 submissions since it reopened and that a strategy on tackling violence against women and girls will be published "later this year".

"I'd like to thank every single one of you who contributed to an unprecedented 162,513 responses following Sarah's tragic death," the Home Secretary said on Twitter.

"This Government is listening and your responses will inform a new tackling violence against women and girls strategy, which will be published later this year."

02:17 PM

Door 'not shut' to summer getaways, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock prepares for a 'great British summer' - GC Images

The door "is not shut" on foreign holidays this summer, the Health Secretary has said - but he urged people to consider "a great British summer".

Matt Hancock told ITV's This Morning the "biggest problem" was from variants such as those first found in South Africa and Brazil, and it was not yet known if vaccines were effective against them.

"We're not yet sure, but we're doing the science in Porton Down, and watching very closely, and if that all goes well, then we haven't got a problem and then we'll be much more relaxed about international travel," he said. "We will know more over the next few weeks."

Asked if there may be foreign holidays this summer, he said: "There may well be, I wouldn't rule that out. "The door is not shut, it's just too early to say, but what we can say with confidence is that the unlocking at home is on track."

Mr Hancock, who is holidaying in England this summer, added: "I'm very confident that we're going to have a great British summer, we're going to have great holidays here, cases are coming right down."

02:12 PM

Have your say: Are you planning a summer getaway this year?

We are expecting to learn whether summer getaways are on the horizon when the global travel taskforce reports back its findings next week.

While ministers - not least Transport Secretary Grant Shapps - are keen to get aviation and travel back up-and-running, the mood music in the last few days has been far from encouraging, with everyone from Boris Johnson down warning that the third wave in Europe requires a cautious approach.

With the success of the vaccine rollout, many of us are clinging to the hope that international travel will be allowed again, after a long and gruelling lockdown.

Matt Hancock said the "door is not shut" - but will it open in time for the summer? Have your say in the poll below.

01:52 PM

EU-UK row over vaccines will be 'ironed out very soon', says NI health minister

Northern Ireland's health minister has said he is hopeful the row between the UK and EU over vaccine supplies will be "ironed out very soon".

Robin Swann said the difference in vaccine rates as "simply down to supply chains".

He added: "We're part of the UK pre-bought programme which bought into seven different vaccine sources even before they had been authorised, and the Republic has tied in with the European Union's vaccine purchasing programme, and we're seeing the challenges that has brought.

"But we're also hopeful that any difficulties between the UK and EU or Oxford/AstraZeneca will be ironed out and ironed out very soon because this shouldn't be about politics, this is about public health."

Northern Ireland would not judge when to reopen society from coronavirus restrictions on the Republic of Ireland's vaccination rate, he added, saying it would be "unfair" to the people.

"In the Republic of Ireland, I've heard the Taoiseach say they hope to catch up in a couple of weeks or a month's time, so that's something we would like to see."

01:38 PM

Vaccines were supposed to liberate us, not expand the surveillance state

There is always some pretext for keeping society closed down - AFP

We were promised that the vaccine would offer a route back to normal life.

Yet in spite of the vaccination programme – so far – running on target, we seem to be moving ever further away from a return to normality, writes Ross Clark.

Today, it emerges that the government is planning to put back the return of overseas travel from May until August. Then, of course, there are vaccine passports. Having been ruled out by the vaccines minister a few weeks ago on the grounds that it is not the British way of doing things, they seem to have crept back onto the agenda.What on Earth is going on? We’re being treated like donkeys. The carrot of freedom is dangled in front of us, but it never gets closer. No matter how obediently we stay at home, nor how many of us turn out for our jabs (the vaccination rate is well over 90 percent in the age groups which have been offered it yet), there is always some pretext for keeping society closed down.

Read the rest of his column here.

01:26 PM

More than 379,000 vaccines given in England yesterday

More than 379,000 Covid vaccines were given out in England yesterday, official data shows.

Since the vaccination programme began on December 8, a total of 28,709,906 jabs have taken place in England, including first and second doses.

That is a rise of 379,454 on the previous day.

NHS England said 25,903,782 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 252,376 on the previous day, while 2,806,124 were a second dose, an increase of 127,078.

Is the UK on track to hit vaccination targets?

01:09 PM

Nicola Sturgeon attacks 'self-interest above the country' in side-swipe at Alex Salmond

Nicola Sturgeon attacked 'anyone who puts self interest ahead of the country's best interests' - PA

Nicola Sturgeon has issued a thinly-veiled attack on her former mentor Alex Salmond, saying the pandemic has left her with "much less patience for those who treat politics like a game".

In an online speech launching the SNP's Holyrood campaign, she did not directly refer to Mr Salmond's new independence party Alba. But she said Covid had made her reflect on what "really matters" in life and politics.

She said: "In politics, things that once seemed desperately important feel so much less so now. I don't have much time these days for the who's up, who's down approach to politics.

"And I definitely have much less patience for those who treat politics like a game - and for indulging anyone who puts self interest ahead of the country's best interests.

"If the last year has taught us anything, it's that politics is about improving people's lives or it is about nothing at all."

12:53 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 defends decision not to put France on red list

Downing Street has defended the decision not to add France to the red list of countries that face the strictest travel controls, several days after Boris Johnson suggested it was on the cards.

Speaking to the liaison committee last week, the Prime Minister told senior MPs France may be placed on the list "very soon", despite the knock-on effects it would have on trade from the Continent, amid concerns about the third wave.

Asked about this, the PM's official spokesman said: "We obviously keep all of our measures at the border under constant review and as we have done throughout the pandemic, we will not hesitate to introduce tougher restrictions if necessary."

He pointed to the testing regime coming into force from April 6, adding: "Tougher testing measures will ensure that hauliers who come across need to isolate in their cab and if they are going to stay in the UK, they will require testing on day two, five and eight."

Signs of a third wave of infections across Europe

12:49 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 dodges questions on working from home shift

Number 10 has dodged questions about whether the "work from home" guidance will be dropped ahead of schedule.

This morning the Telegraph revealed that Boris Johnson is under pressure from Conservative MPs to lift the guidance from next month to help quicken an economic rebound after lockdown.

They argue that with more than half the adult population having received the first of two Covid vaccine doses, those who want to return to the office should be allowed to do so.

Asked if it was still the plan that work from home guidance was going to stay in force until June 21, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "From the road map it remains the case that people must continue to only go to work if it's not reasonable for them to work from home."

Asked about likely changes, he added: "The work from home guidance remains that we continue to ask people to only go to work if they can't reasonably work from home... We've committed to consulting on making flexible working the default."

12:24 PM

Further 18 Covid deaths registered in England

A further 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 86,194.

The patients were aged between 58 and 95 years old. All except one, aged 62, had known underlying health conditions. The date of death ranges from 20 to 28 March 2021.

The Midlands and the South East were the worst-affected regions, with four deaths registered each. There were three deaths registered in the East of England and London and two in the North East & Yorkshire and North West and no deaths registered in the South West.

12:18 PM

Lobby latest: Vaccine supplies will not be shared until 'British public protected', says No 10

Downing Street has indicated that coronavirus vaccine supplies will not be shared with other countries until all UK adults have been offered a jab.

Asked about reports of Boris Johnson being in talks on sharing vaccine supplies with the Republic of Ireland, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Our first priority is to protect the British public.

"The vaccine rollout is continuing to that end. We don't currently have a surplus of vaccines but we will consider how they are best allocated as they become available."

Pressed if this meant that supplies would not be shared until every single adult in the UK has been offered a vaccine, the spokesman said: "Our first priority is to protect the British public.

"So, of course we want to ensure that we have offered all of those over 50 their first dose by April 15, and then we provide all adults with their first dose by the end of July, as we continue to work through our road map."

12:16 PM

Lobby latest: Roadmap is 'on track, says No 10

Downing Street said that the road map to easing coronavirus restrictions remains "on track" with the Government keeping the "relevant data and scientific evidence under review" ahead of the next step.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "We remain on track to deliver the road map.

"And we will continue to keep the relevant data and scientific evidence under review as we now move towards April 12, which as you know is step two."

12:11 PM

Lobby latest: 'Openness and cooperation' vital for vaccine talks, says No 10

Downing Street has said "openness and global co-operation" were important in tackling the pandemic, as talks with the EU over vaccine supplies continue.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters: "We continue to talk and work with the EU to ensure we have a reciprocally beneficial relationship, and to ensure we are collaborating on Covid-19.

"We have said before that it is an international effort and that openness and global co-operation will be key to overcoming this pandemic.

"So our work and our talks with the EU continue."

12:01 PM

Sir Keir Starmer gives Anneliese Dodds his full backing

Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly been considering sacking shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds - PA

Sir Keir Starmer has backed shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds following reports he was considering moving her in a reshuffle of his top team.

On a local election campaign visit in Milton Keynes, the Labour leader told reporters: "Anneliese Dodds has my confidence, she has my full confidence, she is doing a fantastic job.

"And we are one team, and we have got really important elections in May."

The Sunday Times reported that Sir Keir was preparing to demote underperforming shadow cabinet ministers after the local elections, with Ms Dodds set to be the highest profile casualty.

11:55 AM

UK should give surplus Covid jabs to Ireland, says Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster (R), and Michelle O'Neill (L) hold a press conference today - Getty

The UK's surplus coronavirus vaccines should be offered to the Republic of Ireland, Arlene Foster has said, amid concerns that people are travelling across the border to get the jab.

By Sunday, more than 850,000 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland, with more than half the adult population having received their first dose.

The First Minister - who received her first dose at the weekend - said: ""I think [Boris Johnson] does understand the difficulties, particularly around border areas and the movement of people in relation to vaccination.

"If there is surplus vaccine then we should share it with our nearest neighbours out of neighbourliness but also out of the fact it will have an impact of course on us here in Northern Ireland, so there's a very practical reason why I believe that should happen."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill added: "It is crucially important that we have an all-island approach to dealing with vaccination rollout. "It's the right thing to do, it's the good thing to do. It's responding to a global pandemic and we are all in this together, so we need to work together in order to protect our people. I would like to see a lot more co-operation as we come out of this period and into the future."

11:50 AM

Boys must be taught 'respect for women and girls', says Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer said boys needed to be taught about "respect for girls and women".

The Labour leader told reporters during a campaign visit to Milton Keynes: "I think teaching for boys, in terms of respect for girls and women, is very, very important.

"I'm very pleased that that is beginning to happen, obviously there is going to be a huge question mark as to why it hasn't happened before because that is a small bit of the cultural change that we need."

He encouraged anyone with information about sexual abuse allegations in schools to come forward but added there had to be a "wider inquiry".

"Here we are again with serious allegations of abuse, possible cover-up. We've been here before with other institutions, we have got to learn the lessons."

11:46 AM

Labour leader calls for urgent inquiry into schools rape culture scandal

Sir Keir Starmer has called for an urgent inquiry into allegations of sexual offences in schools and called for a cultural change in the attitudes towards women and girls.

"I'm really worried about what we are seeing over recent days and I know many parents will be, many school teachers and staff and, of course, young people," he told reporters. "There's got to be an inquiry and it has got to get going very fast, this is serious.

"There is of course a criminal investigation and I would encourage anybody who can to come forward and give evidence in that investigation, come forward and say what has been happening."

The Labour leader added: "There's a wider issue here - because we have seen this in other institutions, in other areas - and there needs to be not just grip, but cultural change as well.

"Cultural change in terms of behaviour in our schools and in our young people, but also in the respect that is shown particularly for women and girls."

Read the latest on that story here.

11:44 AM

Insufficient quarantine 'single biggest threat' to UK, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer: Importing new cases is "the single biggest threat to the progress that we are making" - PA

Sir Keir Starmer has called for tougher quarantine measures in order to prevent the lockdown-easing plan being derailed.

"It's good we have got to this stage of lifting some of the restrictions, we have got to be cautious about it," he told reporters on a local election campaign visit to Milton Keynes.

"I think the single biggest risk is, of course, what we are seeing happening in other countries where the numbers are still going up.

"One of my primary concerns is that, under the Government's scheme, only one per cent of those coming from abroad is quarantining. That seems wrong.

"We should have a comprehensive scheme of quarantine because that, it seems to me, is the single biggest threat to the progress that we are making."

11:27 AM

Government urged to 'step up efforts' to boost vaccine take-up among minorities

Ministers have been urged to "step up efforts" to boost vaccine take-up among minority groups, after official analysis suggested greater hesitancy among people who are black African and black Caribbean, Muslim, and disabled (see below).

Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP and chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, said: "These stark figures reveal the deeply alarming low uptake of the vaccine among ethnic minority groups, who we know are particularly vulnerable to serious disease from Covid-19.

"This confirms the evidence our cross-party inquiry heard last month, which underlined the need to work with local communities, leaders and places of worship to build trust in the vaccine.

"The Government and NHS must urgently step up efforts to tackle vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minority groups.

"That means building on some of the successful community-led initiatives we have seen, rather than relying on national campaigns from central Government."

11:16 AM

Talks with UK on 'general cooperation' with vaccines continue, says EU

Talks between the UK and EU over vaccine supplies are ongoing, a European Commission spokeswoman has said.

Speaking during a regular update, the spokeswoman said: "Last week we issued a joint statement emphasising our interest in continuing discussing about finding ways out, which are win win, and which rely on cooperation, and the delivery and the maintenance of supply chains which are beneficial for the two partners, and for the rest of the world.

"There is nothing as that we can announce, other than what we have been saying since that talks continue, and they cover a broad range of matters regarding vaccines and vaccine production.

"They're not limited to one specific vaccine or to one specific manufacturing site with a very broad, and they pertain to our general cooperation and joint work on vaccines and supply chains."

11:11 AM

Matt Hancock says his 'soothing' home office is 'like a boudoir'

Matt Hancock's deep red home office has prompted much debate on social media - not least how he gets in and out - PA

Matt Hancock has defended the colour of his home office, saying it's "like a boudoir - it's soothing".

The Home Secretary's deep red room has prompted much debate online, particularly when the camera angle originally made it appear as though there was no door.

Asked about the public reaction, Mr Hancock told ITV's This Morning: "I love my office. I love it."

Asked if it was an "angry red" colour, he said: "No, no, it's like a boudoir, it's soothing. It's just, you know, me and my paperwork."

10:54 AM

Steve Baker: Government must allow more frequent votes on Covid laws

A senior Conservative MP has called for the Government to allow "more frequent votes" on the emergency powers granted under Covid regulations.

Steve Baker, the deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, told Sky News that a new Public Health Act should be brought forward to allow for more "regular votes" and "amendable motions", if such powers are required again.

"When liberties are taken away from the public, those instruments should be subject to amendment in the same way that primary legislation should be," he said, adding this was "routine, run of the mill stuff".

Writing for the Telegraph today, Mr Baker says:

The Government could reduce the horror of living like this and begin to cash in on the stellar success of the vaccine rollout by now treating us as responsible adults. People who think a tempting hug might still be high risk can refrain while low risk people should be free to choose normal interaction.

Read his article in full here.

10:40 AM

British taxpayers 'got this vaccine going', says Matt Hancock

The British taxpayer was responsible for "getting this vaccine going", Matt Hancock has said, as he hit back against the EU in the ongoing row over supplies.

The Health Secretary told ITV's This Morning that "we think that we've got the jabs to be able to deliver second jabs on time" as he urged people to attend their appointments. The programme will move on to people in their 40s "as soon as we can", he said, adding: "I'm looking forward to that as well."

Mr Hancock called on the EU to "allow people to deliver jabs to fulfil their contracts".

He added: "We've worked so hard to get this vaccination programme working so fast in the UK. We've supported the setting up of these production sites in the EU as well as here, and we've put a lot of British taxpayers' cash into getting this vaccine going. When you have a contract for the delivery of vaccines, I think that should be fulfilled.

"But also we took the decision really early on to make sure we also produce it here at home in case we have this sort of problem. So thankfully, the vast majority of the Oxford jab is made here at home."

10:26 AM

Britons should have 'great holidays here', says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has Britons should be looking forward to having "great holidays here"

The Health Secretary told ITV's This Morning that the advice was "you should minimise travel, but if you want to travel to see friends and family then that is absolutely fine".

He added: "For instance, I haven't been home to Suffolk since November. I'm planning to go this weekend, but only go for the day because there's no overnight stays, but I'm going to go for the day on Easter Sunday.

"I'm going to see friends in Suffolk outdoors, and then come back again."

Mr Hancock reiterated his plans to go on holiday in the UK, saying: "I can't wait. I love this country, I've had my holiday booked since last year..

"I'm very confident that we're going to have a great British summer, we're going to have great holidays here, cases are coming right down."

10:23 AM

Priority is to 'protect recovery at home' from third wave, says Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the priority is to "protect the recovery here at home", over and above international travel, as he warned that opening the borders could see a rise in cases with new variants.

The Health Secretary confirmed that the booster vaccine was being worked on "to give people a third dose that will deal with this problem", as it is feared the current jabs are less effective against the South African and Brazilian variants.

Mr Hancock said he had a "lot of sympathy" for the travel industry, adding: "We all want to get that going as soon as possible but the most important thing is to protect the recovery here at home, so people can see their loved ones and don't have to go into lockdown again."

10:15 AM

Minister dampens hopes of summer getaway, as he urges public to 'plan for staycation'

A minister has talked up the UK as a destination for holidays this year, further dampening hopes of a summer getaway.

Minister for sport and tourism Nigel Huddleston told Sky News that the Government was looking at what options could be brought in this year "cautiously", with the global travel taskforce expected to unveil its recommendations next Monday (April 5).

He said: "Remember, you can have a holiday in the UK, and I encourage people to plan for that as well", adding: "caution is the name of the game here".

Mr Huddleston added: "We'll keep a very close eye on what's happening in both the EU and elsewhere around the world."

10:12 AM

Four countries that could be added to the UK 'red list'

When it comes t international travel, trying to predict quite what the Government will do from one day to the next is no easy task.

Last year we enjoyed months of relative liberty, and could travel to dozens of “corridor” countries without so much as a temperature check. Back in January Matt Hancock told Britons to “cry freedom” once the vulnerable had been vaccinated, while Boris Johnson said soon after he was “optimistic” that we would all be able to enjoy a summer break in the Med.

From today, however, overseas holidays are illegal. This state of affairs, more suited to a Eastern Bloc dictatorship than a liberal democracy, could remain in place until July, if not longer. Transgressors face a £5,000 fine.

When travel is able to resume, it seems likely that traffic lights will replace the corridors, with countries given a red, amber or green rating according to their risk.

Already there are 33 countries on the red list. But will it be expanded in the coming weeks? Or will any countries be removed?

Oliver Smith looks at what might be on the horizon here.

The 35 hotel quarantine 'red list' countries

09:55 AM

Foreign holiday ban comes into force ahead of 'red list' review

Dipping a toe: The prospects of domestic holidays loom large again this year - AFP

Overseas holidays are banned under UK law from today as new legislation comes into force – the tightened rules begin as the Government is expected to review the list of “red list” countries, from which direct flights are banned.

It is now illegal to leave the UK without a “reasonable excuse” and anyone who travels to a port or airport with the aim of travelling abroad could face fines of up to £5,000. The ban will remain in place until June 30, although it could be changed in order to permit foreign travel after May 17.

It comes into effect following the news that a four-tier traffic light system could save summer holidays, with the Government considering a plan submitted by Heathrow Airport. Airlines, including BA, Virgin, EasyJet and Ryanair, said that under this plan “green tier” countries should have no restrictions.

Red list countries would remain under the proposed system and ministers are to discuss on Tuesday if France should be added after Oliver Dowden hinted that the “very worrying” third Covid wave in Europe could prevent holidays abroad this summer.

09:40 AM

Have your say: Are you planning a summer getaway this year?

We are expecting to learn whether summer getaways are on the horizon when the global travel taskforce reports back its findings next week.

While ministers - not least Transport Secretary Grant Shapps - are keen to get aviation and travel back up-and-running, the mood music in the last few days has been far from encouraging, with everyone from Boris Johnson down warning that the third wave in Europe requires a cautious approach.

With the success of the vaccine rollout, many of us are clinging to the hope that international travel will be allowed again, after a long and gruelling lockdown.

But how likely is it? Have your say in the poll below.

09:16 AM

Geography and socio-economic factors do not account for gap in vaccine rates: ONS

Differences in geography, socio-demographic factors and underlying health conditions do not fully explain the lower vaccination rates among ethnic minority groups, the ONS found.

Statistical modelling showed the odds of not having received a dose of the vaccine were 7.4 times greater for people from black African backgrounds compared with people of white British ethnicity.

But after adjusting for age, sex, socio-demographic characteristics and underlying health conditions, the odds were still 5.5 times greater. This indicates that the factors included in the model explained only about 30 per cent of the unadjusted differences in the odds of not having been vaccinated, the ONS said.

Vaccination rates also differed by religious affiliation. The lowest rates were among those who identified as Muslim (72.3 per cent) or Buddhist (78.1 per cent). Higher figures were recorded for people identifying as Jewish and Christian were 88.8 per cent and 91.1 per cent respectively.

09:13 AM

England's vaccine rates lowest among black African community

Around four in 10 people in England aged 70 and over identifying as black African are unlikely to have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

Vaccination rates for this ethnic group up to March 11 are estimated to be 58.8 per cent, the lowest among all ethnic minority groups, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

For people aged 70 and over identifying as black Caribbean the estimated rate is 68.7 per cent, with rates of 72.7% and 74 per cent for people from Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds respectively.

The estimated rate for people identifying as white British is 91.3 per cent.

08:52 AM

Schools probably covered up 'some' sexual assault allegations, says police chief

The National Police Chiefs' Council lead for child protection has said he believes schools may have covered up allegations of sexual abuse, amid a "culture" of sexualisation.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey, the lead officer for Operation Hydrant, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he expected a "significant number of reports" to be made in the wake of the allegations.

He added: "It's predictable and it's a reasonable assumption that in some cases... schools will have made the decision just to deal with the allegations internally rather than reporting them when they actually should have done."

Mr Bailey said he expected allegations to include universities and state schools, saying "this is not something that is exclusive only to the private schools."

He added: "There is a real issue I believe in what children now see and view as healthy relationships, healthy sexual relationships and what is permissible and what is acceptable."

"Ready and easy access to pornography" had created a culture where "in the minds of some people it is acceptable to treat young women in particular in a manner we are now seeing disclosed," he added.

08:32 AM

Don't overdo it: Boris Johnson hails the return of outdoor socialising

Boris Johnson has urged people not to "overdo it and risk all the progress we’ve made" as England takes the next step out of lockdown.

Welcoming the start of outdoor socialising and activities, the Prime Minister urged people to "please follow the new rules carefully".

Watch the video below.

08:20 AM

Experts urge Brits to opt for staycation this summer

Two experts have said they are in favour of staycations this summer, ahead of the findings of the global travel taskforce next week.

Dame Anne Johnson, professor of epidemiology at University College London, told Radio 4's Today programme: "One of the biggest risks is of seeing the appearance of new variants and them coming back into the UK; equally we know that we had new variants here which we exported out of the UK. This is a risk where you've got high rates of infection.

"I'm for staycations."

Sir Mark Walport, former chief scientific adviser to the Government, agreed.

"Certainly at the moment many countries in Europe have got case numbers that are going up - there is 36,000 cases a day in France, 16,000 in Germany, 22,000 in Italy," he said. "The numbers speak for themselves."

08:18 AM

H&M will 'no longer make money in China' over Xinjiang stand-off, says Beijing

Chinese consumers have boycotted H&M and other Western firms in a stand-off over Xinjiang - Bloomberg

A member of the Chinese government has suggested that firms who have spoken out against human rights abuses against the Uighur population will no longer be able to "make money in the Chinese market".

H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week, after saying they would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang.

"I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour," said Xu Guixiang, a Xinjiang government spokesman, at a news conference on Monday morning. "Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not anymore."

"To rush into this decision and get involved in the sanctions is not reasonable. It's like lifting a stone to drop it on one's own feet," he said.

Last week, several parliamentarians including Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat were sanctioned for having spoken out against abuses.

07:58 AM

No hugging until cases are 'very, very low', says former Government adviser

People will not be able to hug again until case numbers are "very, very low", a former chief scientific adviser to the Government has said.

"At the end of the day the virus gets from one person to another by proximity and proximity can happen outside as well," Professor Sir Mark Walport told Times Radio.

Until cases get "really really low indeed", he said "some degree of caution makes sense" when it comes to physical contact.

Asked what he would consider to be very very low, he replied: "Well, how long is a piece of string?

"As I say, it's significantly lower than we've got at the moment, you know 5,000 cases a day is roughly where we were at the end of September, and certainly if this was on an upward trajectory we would be pretty worried at the sorts of numbers.

"Somewhere around 0.3 per cent to 0.4 per cent of the population across the UK on any day being infected - that's the prevalence of the infection."

Map of UK's seven-day Covid-19 infection rate, by local authority

07:49 AM

BAME label can be 'challenging and offensive', says minister

A minister has warned that categorising people can be 'challenging or indeed offensive', ahead of plans to drop the term BAME from official usage.

Scrapping the label – an acronym for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic – is one of the key proposals in a report by the independent Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, details of which have been shared with The Telegraph.

Asked about our report, Nigel Huddleston told Sky News: "We've got to be sensitive to treat people as individuals and sometimes categorisations can be challenging or indeed offensive even if they're not intended to be so.

"But as I said I haven't seen the full report yet, we'll see what it has to say and then act accordingly."

07:32 AM

Europe's third wave is 'good reason to be cautious', says former Government adviser

A former chief scientific adviser to the Government said that there is "good reason to be cautious" as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Professor Sir Mark Walport told Times Radio: "Just across the Channel we are seeing many European countries well into a third wave of infection.

"The average number of cases per day is about 5,000 in the UK - and is rather persistently stuck there at the moment - in France the average number of cases is nearly 37,000 cases a day.

"The risk of the moment is that the South African variant becomes more prevalent, as it is in some parts of Europe.

"We've only got to look overseas to see that there's good reasons to be cautious."

Signs of a third wave of infections across Europe

07:22 AM

Schools may be shut over 'alarming' rape culture claims, says minister

Eton is one of several top schools to have been named - Getty

A minister has suggested that schools may be shut down following the "alarming picture" of serial sexual harassment and assault that has emerged at some of the country’s most prestigious schools.

Eton College, St Paul’s School in Barnes and Latymer Upper School in Hammersmith were among a string of schools identified in unverified testimonies posted on the social media account, purporting to tell the stories of students who had been sexually abused or assaulted by current and former pupils. You can read the full story here.

Nigel Huddleston, the sports and tourism minister, told Sky News: "There is now a helpline to anybody who's facing these kind of abuses, so please do call that helpline.

"But we will be looking at this and of course Ofsted and the inspectorate do have powers up to and including closing down schools if there's evidence there, so we will again be looking very closely at this.

"It's quite (an) alarming picture that's been emerging over the last few days."

07:14 AM

British public's 'common sense' can be trusted, says minister

The Government is relying on people to use their common sense as the country takes its "cautious baby steps"out of lockdown, a minister has said.

Nigel Huddleston , the sports and tourism minister, told Sky News "First of all I think we can trust in the common sense of the British public to a very great degree. The vast majority of people absolutely stick to the rules and actually there's a fair bit of self-policing that goes on as well.

"But indeed if there are breaches, then the police can intervene and fine and they'll continue to do so where that's the case, but the message very clearly and hence the new message today actually is making sure that it's very much about outdoors and open space.

"So these are baby steps, they're significant steps but they are cautious baby steps in part of the reopening plans. The message is it's outdoors, it's not indoors yet, so please be sensible."

How Covid-19 travels in the air

07:09 AM

Boris Johnson 'shameful' for praising greed on UK's vaccine success, says MEP

A Dutch MEP has attacked Boris Johnson for his 'shameful' comments, saying the reason for the UK's vaccine success was "greed, my friends".

Mohammed Chahim, who is a member of the Labour party, told Radio 4's Today programme: "It is shameful that Boris Johnson stated that it was greed and capitalism played such a big role in the IL’s successful vaccination strategy.

"We are talking about a global pandemic - greed and capitalism, that is the last thing we need," he added. "We need solidarity. If we want to make sure mutations can't get in through the door they need to be given the places most in need."

He said the "war rhetoric doesn't make any sense" on either side, but was particularly critical of the lack of vaccine exports coming from the UK.

07:07 AM

'Please don't break the rules', minister urges as 'stay at home' guidance lifts

A minister has urged the public not to break the rules as England takes another step out of lockdown, with the removal of the stay at home guidance.

Nigel Huddleston, sports and tourism minister, told SkyNews that while people could now travel across the country to see friends and family, overnight stays and close contact such as hugs were still banned, noting that "police can intervene" if required.

"The message is very clear - it’s about outdoors space," he said. "These are significant steps, but they are cautious, baby steps. The message is outdoors, not indoors yet."

He added: ""I recognise it's more difficult in people's private gardens and that's why we're appealing to people to be sensible for the sake of their health and others, please don't break the rules."

07:05 AM

New freedoms not an excuse to 'sneak into the house', says former adviser

The "hands, face, space, fresh air" slogan is not an excuse to "sneak into the house" as restrictions ease, a former chief scientific adviser to the Government has said.

Professor Sir Mark Walport told Times Radio: "We know now that airborne transmission is the most important way which this virus transmits and clearly when you're outside it gets blown away much more easily.

"And it's one of the reasons that summer is a safer time for most respiratory viruses.

"We have just come out of a time of year when it takes people a certain amount of persuasion to be outside.

"The bottom line is, there is still quite a lot of infection about and we need to emphasise to people that the relax in the restrictions is outdoors and it doesn't give people an excuse to sneak into the house."

Timeline of restrictions - what opens and when

06:45 AM

Scrap use of BAME label, race commission tells PM

The term BAME should no longer be used by public bodies and companies, Boris Johnson's racial disparities commission will recommend this week.

Scrapping the label – an acronym for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic – is one of the key proposals in a report by the independent Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, details of which have been shared with The Telegraph.

The body, chaired by the international education consultant Dr Tony Sewell, was set up by Mr Johnson last July in the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests.

A source familiar with the report said BAME had become "unhelpful and redundant" as a term as the Government looks to tackle racial inequalities.