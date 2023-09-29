Politics latest news: Minister refuses to rule out further tax rises despite surging burden

Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, is pictured in Downing Street on September 6 - Aaron Chown/PA

A minister refused to rule out further tax rises before the next general election despite a report concluding the tax burden is on course to rise by more in the current parliament than during any other since the Second World War.

Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, insisted the Government does still believe in reducing the tax burden.

But when asked if he could commit to no further tax rises from the current Government he was unable to do so.

He told Times Radio: “Look, I don’t think any responsible Treasury minister is going to give you that commitment.”

He told Sky News that “this is still a Government that believes in taking people out of tax and reducing the tax burden”.

His comments came after a report published overnight by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found the tax burden is on course to rise from 33pc of GDP in 2019 to 37pc by next year.

That would be the biggest leap during a parliament since comparable records began and likely the largest jump outside of war time.

09:26 AM BST

Tory MP claims left 'see driving as a bad thing'

Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne claimed the political left view driving “as a bad thing”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is absolutely true that there is a mood, certainly I think particularly on the left, to try and stop people driving as much as possible, to get them out of their cars. They see driving as a bad thing.”

He called for more “pragmatism” in policies that affect drivers: “I think we need more pragmatism. There is obviously a case for low traffic speeds outside schools, for example, when children are playing, or in market squares.

“But if you go where Wales has gone where it’s become the default position, 20 mph, then that is basically a punitive thing against motorists.”

The comments came after it emerged that Rishi Sunak is expected to block councils from introducing new 20mph zones as part of a “plan for motorists”.

09:04 AM BST

UK economy is 'proving the doubters wrong', says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt said the UK economy is “proving the doubters wrong” after revised economic data showed growth of 1.8 per cent between the final quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2023.

Responding to this morning’s figures (see the post below at 08.51), the Chancellor said: “We know that the British economy recovered faster from the pandemic than anyone previously thought and data out today once again proves the doubters wrong.

“We were among the fastest countries in the G7 to recover from the pandemic and since 2020 we have grown faster than France and Germany.

“The best way to continue this growth is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, with the IMF forecasting that we will grow more than Germany, France, and Italy in the longer term.”

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured running with his dog Poppy in Westminster this morning - Nigel Howard Media

08:51 AM BST

UK economy grew faster than expected in first quarter of 2023

The UK economy grew faster than expected between January and March this year, new revised official figures released this morning have suggested.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it now believes gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year, up from the 0.1 per cent it had previously estimated.

It means that overall the UK economy is now expected to have grown by 1.8 per cent between the final quarter of 2019, before the pandemic hit, and the second quarter of this year.

That puts the country’s economy ahead of both Germany (0.2 per cent) and France (1.7 per cent) during the same period. But it is still behind Italy (2.1 per cent), Canada (3.5 per cent), Japan (3 per cent) and the US (6.1 per cent).

A previous estimate had shown that the UK’s economy shrunk by 0.5 per cent during that period, the joint-worst performance with Germany out of the countries above.

08:47 AM BST

Tax cuts still possible despite pressures of ageing population, minister suggests

A minister suggested taxes could still be cut in the next parliament despite the growing pressure on public services caused by the UK’s ageing population.

Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, was asked if he believed taxes would have to stay high in the next parliament because of the pressures on social care and the NHS.

He told Sky News: “I don’t accept that. No one is going to make a forecast now but there is also great changes in productivity so it is not true that you can’t do more with the same amount of money, when we look at new diagnostic technologies, the power of AI, genomics, the ability to individually profile people’s genes, preventative medicine.

“So there are things that go in both directions. Yes we are an ageing economy but there is also great productivity benefits that we can anticipate over time.”

08:33 AM BST

Government still believes in reducing tax burden, minister insists

Andrew Griffith said the Government does still believe in reducing the tax burden and cutting taxes despite the fact the tax burden has surged over the last four years.

The Economic Secretary to the Treasury was asked how it felt as a Conservative to have presided over what is expected to be the largest set of tax rises since the Second World War.

He told Sky News: “Well, as a Conservative I think the economy runs best when it has stability which is our focus right now, bringing down inflation which is a tax rise by another name.

“But also I believe that it is best that people keep more of their own money. It is one reason why we have taken three million people since 2010 out of tax by increasing the personal tax allowance.

“So this is still a Government that believes in taking people out of tax and reducing the tax burden.”

08:27 AM BST

Minister refuses to rule out further tax rises

A Treasury minister refused to rule out further tax rises before the next general election despite a report concluding the tax burden is on course to rise by more in the current parliament than during any other since the Second World War.

Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, was asked this morning if he could commit to no further tax rises by the current Government in the wake of the Institute for Fiscal Studies’ report, but he was unable to do so.

He told Times Radio: “Look, I don’t think any responsible Treasury minister is going to give you that commitment.

“I can point to what the proud track record of Conservative governments are, the fact that philosophically we believe that you need a strong economy, you need to build that on stable foundations, which is why inflation, bearing down on that, is so important. That’s been the priority the Prime Minister set.

“We’re on track to deliver that because of the tough choices we’ve made. Directionally, Conservatives believe in people keeping more of their own money. But I regret I can’t give you a commitment at seven o’clock outside of a fiscal event as to the specifics of that.

“But it’s clearly something that is a consequence of that really significant extra amount of money no one planned for, no one foresaw due to the global pandemic.”

