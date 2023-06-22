Politics latest news: Ministers 'not comfortable' triggering recession to tame inflation

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is pictured at a press conference at a Ukraine Recovery Conference in London yesterday - Kirsty Wigglesworth /AP

No one in the Government would be “comfortable” with triggering a recession to tame inflation, James Cleverly said this morning.

Some economists have argued that the Bank of England has to “create a recession” in order to finally bring soaring prices back under control.

But Mr Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, rejected the suggestion that the nation should “consciously” shrink the economy.

Asked if a recession was the answer to busting inflation, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “No. What we need to do is we need to grow the economy. High interest rates don’t help with that.

“This idea that we should consciously be going into a recession I don’t think is one that anyone in government would be comfortable subscribing to at all.”

His comments came as the Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates at lunchtime for what would be the 13th time in a row after inflation figures published yesterday showed prices rises have not eased.

09:10 AM BST

Inflation not falling fast enough, admits Cabinet minister

A Cabinet minister has admitted that inflation is not falling as fast as the Government would like.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, told Sky News: “We have seen it come down but it’s not coming down as fast as we would like so we have got to stick with it, that’s the best tax cut you can deliver people is to get inflation under control but I don’t think we are pretending it is going to be straightforward.”

His comments came after official figures published yesterday showed inflation in the 12 months to May was 8.7 per cent, unchanged from April.

08:54 AM BST

Rachel Reeves won't say if Bank of England is doing a good job

Rachel Reeves refused to say whether she believed the Bank of England was doing a good job, arguing that the Bank’s independence must be respected.

Asked if she thought the Bank was doing a good job, the shadow chancellor told the BBC: “The best thing that government can do and what I would be doing as chancellor is providing that economic stability and not undermining the independent economic institutions…”

08:45 AM BST

Shadow chancellor unable to say how Labour would curb inflation

Rachel Reeves was asked repeatedly during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning what Labour’s plan is for bringing down inflation but she was repeatedly unable to say.

The shadow chancellor’s answers instead focused on what Labour would do to help people who are feeling the squeeze.

She said: “My priority with the inflation we have got at the moment is to give immediate support to people who are struggling most…”

08:43 AM BST

Rachel Reeves rejects idea of creating recession to tame inflation

Rachel Reeves has rejected suggestions that a recession should be created to tame inflation.

The shadow chancellor told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I don’t like that sort of language because the impact that recessions have… is disastrous.”

Ms Reeves said her focus if she was chancellor would be to “provide support for those people who are struggling most”.

08:31 AM BST

Sunak 'absolutely committed' to pledge to halve inflation, says Cleverly

James Cleverly said Rishi Sunak remains “absolutely committed” to his pledge to halve inflation by the end this year.

The Foreign Secretary told LBC Radio: “The Prime Minister is absolutely committed to halving inflation this year and we’re also making sure that we support those people who are struggling to pay the bills, and we’re also putting pressure on the lending industry, the banking industry, to make sure they do the right thing by their customers and help anyone that is struggling or is at risk of default.

“So, we’re dealing with the here and now, but we’re also dealing with the future.”

08:20 AM BST

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt goes for a morning run in Westminster

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured going for a run in Westminster this morning - Ben Cawthra/London News Pictures Ltd

08:16 AM BST

Ben Wallace says he's out of the running for Nato top job

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace does not expect to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as Nato Secretary General, The Economist has reported, amid claims the US wants the current leader to remain in the role.

“It’s not going to happen,” Mr Wallace, who has previously said that he would like the job, told the magazine in an interview. “Maybe they want a prime minister,” he added.

Mr Stoltenberg is due to step down in September after nine years as secretary general of the military alliance, but the bloc has struggled to decide on a replacement ahead of a mid-July summit in Lithuania.

08:13 AM BST

Bank of England expected to raise interest rates for 13th time in a row

The Bank of England will deliver its latest update on interest rates at lunchtime today, with yet another increase expected.

The decision of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will be announced at noon.

Financial markets are expecting interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75 per cent - but some people believe it could be pushed up even higher to five per cent.

If there is an increase it would be the 13th hike a row by the Bank as it seeks to bring inflation back under control.

08:10 AM BST

