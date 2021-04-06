Politics latest news: Moderna vaccine could be reserved for young people, JCVI member suggests amid review of AstraZeneca jab

Tony Diver
·1 min read
Boris Johnson visits an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield yesterday
Boris Johnson visits an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield yesterday - Dave Thompson/Route One Photography

The new Moderna vaccine could be reserved for young people amid fears over the risk of blood clots from the AstraZeneca jab, a member of the Government's vaccination advisory board has said.

The Moderna jab is the third to be approved in the UK, after the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, and begins its rollout in Wales today.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said it was possible doses of the Moderna jab could be reserved for young people, if the UK's medicines regulator decides to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca version in that age group.

Asked if different vaccines could end up being reserved for certain groups as more vaccines come on stream, owing to fears over blood clots in younger people, he told BBC Breakfast: "That's certainly possible. We are seeing another vaccine coming in (Moderna), and further vaccines are approaching licensure, and I know that the UK has made contracts for quite a wide range of different vaccines.

"As time goes forward we will have much more flexibility about who can be offered what."

Paul Scully, a business minister, said the Moderna jab could be offered to patients in England within "a few days".

The MHRA is still considering what to do about reports of blood clots in a very small number of people who have had the AstraZeneca jab.

Dr Maggie Wearmouth, who also sits on the JCVI, has recommended that the rollout is paused in young people until more is known about possible side effects.

Mr Scully said the AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

