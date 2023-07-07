Politics latest news: More than 40pc of voters believe Labour wants to reverse Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured yesterday during a speech in Gillingham - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Four in 10 voters believe the Labour Party’s Brexit policy is to rejoin the European Union, according to a new poll which represents a headache for Sir Keir Starmer.

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey found 41 per cent of people believe Labour wants to take the UK back into the bloc.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent said the party had no clear policy on Brexit and 23 per cent said they did not know what the party’s policy was.

Just 16 per cent of respondents correctly identified that Labour’s policy was to stay out of the EU.

The numbers, collected in a survey conducted on June 17 and published yesterday, suggest Sir Keir’s message on Brexit is not cutting through. Sir Keir has said repeatedly that under a Labour government the UK would not rejoin the EU.

He said in May this year that “Britain’s future is outside the EU” as he ruled out joining the single market or the customs union and said there would be no return to freedom of movement.

09:35 AM BST

Starmer says first contact with Sue Gray about Labour role was ‘short conversation’

Sir Keir Starmer said his first contact with Sue Gray about her potentially becoming his chief of staff was only a “short conversation”.

The former senior civil servant is due to take up the role in September after being cleared to start by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

A separate Cabinet Office investigation concluded Ms Gray had broken Whitehall rules by failing to declare contact with Sir Keir. They had discussed the role in October last year.

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: “It was a short call. It was towards the end of October and I phoned Sue, I have known Sue for a number of years, she is a phenomenal woman.

“I was looking for a chief of staff and the conversation I had with her, which was a short conversation, which is ‘I am looking for a chief of staff, if you were to leave the Civil Service is this something that you might consider?’.

“Because I knew the rules, she knew the rules and we left it at that. I didn’t speak to her again, that was the extent of it.

“The only caveat is when the leak came and she decided she would stand down, just before she stood down I gave her a call to make sure she was alright and to find out what she was doing.”

09:18 AM BST

Starmer: Sadiq Khan has 'no choice' but to extend Ulez to outer London

Sir Keir Starmer said Sadiq Khan has “no choice” but to expand the Ulez emissions scheme to outer London amid a Labour row on the issue.

Danny Beales, the party’s candidate in the Uxbridge by-election, said it was “not the right time to extend Ulez in outer London” in a direct challenge to the Labour Mayor of London.

Sir Keir was asked during a phone-in on LBC Radio this morning if he supported the roll-out and he said: “I accept that the Mayor has no choice but to go ahead because of the legal obligation on him [to improve air quality]. I think Danny is right to stick up for his constituents.”

Asked again if he supported the roll-out, the Labour leader said: “I understand the pain it is going to inflict.”

Pushed again on if he supported the expansion, Sir Keir said: “I don’t think there is an alternative. I have looked, as you’d imagine, I have looked at the legal provision because if there was wriggle room, but in the end...”

He added: “I have looked at it myself, looked at the legal provision, I think it is difficult to simply say you can ignore the legal requirement to do something about this so the Mayor, in fairness, is between a rock and a hard place on this.”

09:05 AM BST

Labour extends poll lead over Tories to 21 points

The Labour Party has extended its poll lead over the Tories to 21 points, according to a new survey published this morning by Techne UK.

The poll, conducted between July 5-6, put Labour on 47 per cent and the Tories on 26 per cent.

Labour was up by one point and the Tories were down by one point when compared to the previous poll conducted between June 28-29.

The Liberal Democrats were down by one point on 10 per cent and Reform, the Green Party and the SNP were all unchanged on six per cent, five per cent and three per cent.

08:45 AM BST

'Impossible to say' if Government will accept recommended pay rise for teachers

An education minister said it was “impossible to say” whether the Government would accept wage rise recommendations from independent pay review bodies.

Robert Halfon, asked whether ministers could overrule teachers’ pay review recommendations, told Sky News: “Let’s find out what the pay review body says first.

“The message from the Government is that we have to be as fair as possible, given the very difficult economic circumstances - don’t forget we still have £2 trillion in debt partly caused because of the £400 billion spent on Covid, we’ve got the billions of pounds that are being spent on helping people with the cost of living and reducing energy bills.

“We have to be as fair as possible to teachers and support staff, I completely get that. But we have to be fair to the taxpayer and make sure we bear down on inflation as well, as that is the biggest tax on the cost of living - that would effect everyone, teachers and support staff included.”

Pressed on whether ministers had changed their stance in recent months on accepting pay review recommendations, Mr Halfon replied: “You are asking what is impossible to say at this point in time. The pay review bodies will publish, the Government will make its decision in due course.”

08:38 AM BST

Senior Tory MP ‘subjected to 50 inappropriate incidents’ during 10+ years in Commons

A senior Tory MP said she had been subjected to approximately 50 inappropriate or creepy incidents in Parliament since joining the House of Commons in 2010.

Caroline Nokes, the chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Select Committee and a former minister, also said there are people in Parliament who she would not share a lift with because of concerns about their behaviour.

Asked during an interview on BBC Newsnight how many inappropriate, weird or creepy incidents she had been subjected to since becoming an MP, Ms Nokes said: “Numerous. I wouldn’t be able to put a number on it.”

Asked if it was more than 20 or 50, she replied: “Definitely more than 20, probably in the region of 50 and I can think of incidents where a member of the House of Lords in a restaurant said hello to me, walked past, turned around, came back and stroked my bare arm in the presence of a journalist.

“I can think of other incidents where a Labour MP patted me on the backside and told me that I had done well to lose weight. He in that instance looked about as shocked as I did and clearly instantly regretted what he had done. But other incidents where colleagues have put their hands on my thigh and told me at great length how their wives don’t understand them. It is just horrific.”

Asked if there were certain people she would not share a lift with, she said: “Yeah, there are. There are. And what I think is really telling is that female members of parliament will support each other, will provide information to each other as to who to trust, who not to trust, who we think is a little bit creepy.”

08:21 AM BST

