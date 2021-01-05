Politics latest news: MPs to demand clarity from Boris Johnson over when lockdown will end

Boris Johnson will be in the Commons from 11:30am - Reuters

MPs are expected to demand that Boris Johnson clarify when lockdown measures are likely to be lifted and how many people must be vaccinated, as they return to the Commons earlier than expected today.

Parliament has been recalled to vote on the latest set of restrictions, which were imposed on Monday night, with the Prime Minister making his third public appearance in as many days this morning, before Health Secretary Matt Hancock leads the debate this afternoon.

While one MP said there would be "no rebellion" because numbers were "sobering enough", ministers will still be given a grilling over when people will begin to see their freedoms restored. The regulations set the end of lockdown as March 31, despite Mr Johnson insisting measures will be reviewed by mid-February.

Another senior backbencher said there was "some upset" about the end date "but everything seems much more muted this time, surprisingly".

"Nevertheless, there is a lot of unhappiness about school closures and a growing number of MPs calling for teacher vaccines as a way of getting schools open," he added.

Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, is due in the Commons at 1pm.

09:47 AM

Weekly deaths drop in the week before Christmas

A total of 2,912 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending December 25 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is down slightly from 2,986 deaths in the week to December 18, but the ONS said that the number of registrations will have been affected by the Christmas Day bank holiday.

A quarter (25.3 per cent) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to December 25 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

09:37 AM

MPs to debate adding teachers to the vaccine priority list

MPs will have time to debate whether teachers and childcare workers should be added to the priority list for the Covid vaccine, after a petition calling for their inclusion secured more than 300,000 signatures.

The petition, which you can see here, calls for these workers "who cannot distance or use PPE, to be kept safe at work by being put on the vaccine priority list when such a list is adopted into government policy".

According to Sky News reporter Aubrey Allegretti, the debate will take place on Monday.

Debate confirmed next Monday on prioritising teachers, as well as school and childcare staff for a COVID-19 vaccine.



Minister will be sent to respond, following the suggestion in a petition signed by more than 300,000 people. — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) January 6, 2021

09:29 AM

Minister defends decision not to test people at airports during heated interview

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended the decision not to test people at UK airports during a heated discussion with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan.

Mr Morgan challenged Mr Zahawi why "we have, for inexplicable reasons, to anyone with a brain... throughout this pandemic resolutely refused to test people when they arrive at our border", adding: "Do you know how many people we have tested at our border?"

Mr Zahawi said: "The answer is you don't take a test on the border because it's pointless."

Watch part of the exchange below.

‘That test at the border is near pointless.’



Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi tells @piersmorgan the government hasn’t tested a single person arriving in the UK since the pandemic started.



He explains why the government think a border test is ‘pointless’. pic.twitter.com/kOzfxLwOcY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 6, 2021

09:14 AM

Chopper's Politics: Why Britain will be out of the pandemic sooner than any other country

Britain has the sixth highest number of deaths associated with the virus globally, but it could be the first nation to be free of the pandemic.

That's according to The Telegraph's science editor, Sarah Knapton, who tells Chopper's Politics podcast that the fact Britain has got "jabs in arms before anyone else in the world does mean we will be out of this sooner".

"I think we'll have coronavirus forever now," she tells chief political correspondent Chris Hope. "I think it'll become endemic. We won't wipe it out and it will get to a level where it'll be like the flu, where it will be killing people every year.

"I don't doubt that that will still happen because even with vaccinations, vaccinations don't cover everyone... So you're always going to get death, but it will become more like any other virus, I think."

Listen to the episode below.

08:54 AM

Education Committee chair calls for 'more long-term planning'

The chairman of the Education Select Committee has dodged a question about whether he has confidence in Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary.

Conservative MP Robert Halfon told Times Radio: "I appreciate that the Government are firefighting from day to day in terms of the coronavirus and they are walking a tightrope, but I just want there to be much more long-term planning for education.

"I think the problem over the past months is that all the energy has been put into health and sorting out the economy and education has often been forgotten about.

"We need a long-term plan for education and we need an educational route map out of the coronavirus and there must be consistency and clarity for education."

Gavin Williamson is likely to get a grilling in the Commons today from 1pm - AFP

08:44 AM

Education Committee chair joins calls to add teachers to vaccine priority list

The chairman of the Education Select Committee has called for teachers and support staff to be added to the vaccine priority list alongside NHS workers.

Rob Halfon, Conservative MP for Harlow, said he was "absolutely in sympathy" with the need to prioritise the the elderly and the vulnerable."

But he added: "There is an argument about supporting one group of workers over another, but my view is that children - educating our children - is the most important thing we can do.

"We are damaging their life chances every day that they are not in school, we're increasing mental health worries, we know there are safeguarding hazards for children being at home, so the priority must be to get our kids back into school.

"Surely teachers and support staff must be made a priority alongside NHS workers for vaccination."

Rob Halfon, Education Committee chair - PA

08:34 AM

What's on the agenda today?

It's the first day of term for MPs - and they are back with a bang. Here's what is on the agenda today:

11:30am: Boris Johnson to give a Commons statement on Covid-19.

12:15pm: Nicola Sturgeon will give her regular coronavirus briefing.

Also 12:15pm: The Welsh Government gives their regulator Covid-19 briefing with Dr Andrew Goodall, chief executive of NHS Wales, and Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales.

1pm: Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to give statement on exams.

From 2pm-ish: Matt Hancock will introduce the debate on new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. MPs are scheduled to debate until 7pm, when they will be able to vote.

Also at 2pm: The weekly press briefing with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham

And another one to look out for: MPs will hear from Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, at the Treasury committee from 2pm.

08:27 AM

Non-vulnerable teachers will not get early vaccine, minister suggests

Teachers who are not extremely clinically vulnerable will not be vaccinated in the first round of the national programme, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested.

The minister for vaccine deployment told the Radio 4's Today programme: "I think it's right that we focus very much on the nine categories, the most vulnerable people the JCVI has set us.

"Some teachers will be vaccinated because they are in the most vulnerable categories. The JCVI looked at BAME communities and other cohorts, but have been very clear that the most vulnerable should be the priority."

He added "If we deliver this... I think we will very quickly see both hospitalisation rates and mortality rates move in the right direction."

The minister's comments echoed those of Professor Chris Whitty, although the CMO went further in suggesting that once clinical need categories were met it would be a political decision which groups would receive the vaccine, noting that having schools open is a priority.

08:22 AM

Minister dodges questions about daily vaccine targets

Nadhim Zahawi has said there will be a "massive uplift" in the number of vaccinations carried out each day, but declined to "bandy numbers around on the hoof" as he is challenged about how the Government will hit its target.

The minister is overseeing the deployment of the vaccination, with a minimum of 300,000 people needed to be vaccinated each day to meet the target of more than 13.2m people by mid-February.

He told the Today programme the NHS had a "very credible plan to be able to hit that target of over 13m vaccinations" and he was "confident" that the four most vulnerable groups would "be offered that vaccine by mid-February"

Tomorrow will see the first weekly data published, and from Monday it will be published daily, he added, saying it would show "a massive uplift compared to previous three weeks where we have done 1.3m ".

But he repeatedly dodged questions about when he expected to meet the daily target.

08:13 AM

ICYMI: Sir Keir Starmer warns over Boris Johnson is "over-promising" on the vaccine

Last night Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gave a televised address to the nation in response to the one given by Boris Johnson the day before.

In it, his political opponent called for "a new national effort, to rekindle the spirit of March, to come together" to save lives, confirming his party will vote for lockdown measures today.

But he also warned that the Prime Minister was "over-promising" in his vaccine timetable - something which even Tory MPs are acutely conscious of.

Watch the address in the video below.

08:10 AM

Return of restrictions next winter a 'political decision', minister insists

Any decision about whether restrictions will be reimposed next winter will be a "political" one, the minister for vaccine deployment has stressed.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference last night, Professor Chris Whitty warned that the risks will continue to exist well into the vaccine rollout, saying measures would be "lifted by degrees possibly at different rates in different parts of the country, we'll have to see".

He went on to warn: "We might have to bring in a few in the next winter for example, that's possible, because winter will benefit the virus."

This morning Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "This will be a political decision.

It will come down to "that point of inflection between where community transmission is really impacted by the vaccination programme and by continuing to ramp up infrastructure," he added.

08:04 AM

More than 2m vaccines a week needed to hit PM's mid-Feb target, minister admits

The minister for vaccine deployment has conceded that the UK will have to go above the 2m-a-week total to hit the 13.2m target by mid-February, saying it would be "a Herculean effort.".

Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: "We need a coming together of the nation to deliver this. It is a stretching target, no doubt, a very stretching target, but I am confident with this plan the NHS has put together we will deliver it."

Last night Sir Keir Starmer suggested it was another example of Boris Johnson "over-promising" as he called for the Government to create a "round-the-clock'" scheme to get Britain "out of this nightmare".

07:41 AM

Exclusive: Pharmacies' offer to give jabs snubbed by ministers

High street pharmacies are "desperate" to roll out more than one million doses of the Oxford vaccine every week but have been snubbed by the Government, senior industry leaders have revealed.

Ministers have been urged to deploy an army of thousands of trained vaccinators at pharmacies including Lloyds and Boots to help deliver the jabs rather than relying on GPs, nurses and retired volunteers.

Meanwhile, documents seen by The Telegraph show that Public Health England has decided not to deliver vaccine supplies to hospitals on Sundays despite the Prime Minister's pledge to use "every second" to put an "invisible shield" around the elderly and vulnerable as fast as possible.

Other challenges said to be holding up supplies include red tape around recruiting volunteer vaccinators and the time taken by the MHRA regulator to test batches of vaccine.