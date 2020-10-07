Politics latest news: Nottingham officials fear 'one last party' weekend before expected tighter coronavirus restrictions

The pub curfew has been criticised for harming businesses and creating a bottleneck of people leaving at the same time - PA

Local leaders have warned that people will see this weekend as "their last chance before Christmas" to have a party, as they attack the Government for dragging its heels on new restrictions in England.

David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, told Radio 4's Today programme that even though the city had "very high numbers" they now had to "wait until next week for the Government to bring in what we expect to be new restrictions".

As well as that allowing the virus extra time to spread, that could mean "people think 'this is our last chance before Christmas' and go have a party," Mr Mellen said. "We can't have that."

Other local leaders attacked Downing Street for having briefed journalists about the new measures several days before an announcement is due. Boris Johnson is not expected to confirm restrictions until Monday.

Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central, said: "Recklessly irresponsible to brief the papers but not leaders in the North who’ll somehow have to make this work. Get a grip Boris Johnson."

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, added: "No discussion. No consultation. Millions of lives affected by Whitehall diktat. It is proving impossible to deal with this Government."

10:15 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Matt Hancock over Commons no-show

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the number of times Matt Hancock has fielded questions from MPs on the Government's response to the pandemic.

Yesterday the Speaker attacked the Health Secretary for his "totally unacceptable" failure to respond to MPs' questions, something which shadow leader Valerie Vaz picked up on this morning.

She said: "We are still entitled to ask questions, aren't we? "Because I'd like to ask the Leader of the House where the evidence is that large parts of the North and the Midlands are under lockdown when other areas of higher rates of infection are not?"

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: "The right honourable lady moans that we haven't heard enough from the Secretary of State. We've had 40 oral statements from the Government during the coronavirus pandemic. My right honourable friend the Secretary of State for Health has been an assiduous attender of this House to ensure that we are fully informed."

He added that Mr Hancock has appeared before MPs "not only when asked".

10:12 AM

Government to allow pub curfew debate despite not 'strictly' being required, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Government is allowing a debate on the pub curfew because it is a "nationally significant measure" although it does not "strictly" come under new rules giving MPs a vote on restrictions, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Leader of the House rejected calls for the Government to publish the evidence behind the measure, saying ministers were "acting on the advice of Sage"

He also told MPs that the Government has moved the debate on the 10pm curfew to the main Chamber to allow greater scrutiny, adding: "I am very glad to say that we now have a system where issues of national significance will be debated on the floor of the House.

"And I would note on the 10pm curfew, it is a nationally significant measure, and even though it is not strictly caught by the Health Secretary's commitment last week, the Government took the decision to move the debate to the floor of the House in recognition of the level of the demand for the debate.

"So we are being responsive to what is being asked for and ensuring proper scrutiny."

10:05 AM

MPs will get a vote on pub curfew, Jacob Rees-Mogg confirms

MPs will get a vote on the pub curfew next week, Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed.

This morning Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, has suggested the vote - which had been expected yesterday - could be further delayed, saying "no decision had been taken" about when it would run.

But this morning the Leader of the House confirmed it has been scheduled for Tuesday next week.

Shadow leader Valerie Vaz welcomed the news - but asked for the Government to publish the evidence to support the measure ahead of the vote.

The business for the week commencing 12 October will include: pic.twitter.com/RVbt2ZZ6IW — Leader of the House of Commons (@CommonsLeader) October 8, 2020

09:53 AM

UK making 'good progress' in trade talks with US, says Liz Truss

The UK is making "good progress" in trade talks with the United States, Liz Truss has told MPs.

The International Trade Secretary has also promised that a "world-leading scrutiny process" will be in place for MPs to debate the UK's future trade deals.

"And that will mean the International Trade Committee scrutinising a signed version of the deal, producing a report to Parliament, a debate taking place and then through the CRAG process. Parliament can block any trade deal if it is not happy with it," she told MPs.

"We are making good progress on a deal with the United States. We've just finished round four of negotiations and we're discussing detailed tariffs and texts. We'll carry on working until 30 October, just before the presidential election."

Asked if the trade deal would be "dead in the water" because of the Internal Market Bill if Donald Trump does not win November's election, Ms Truss replied: "We've been absolutely clear with all of our trading partners, and indeed with the EU, that we are committed to the Good Friday Agreement, we are committed to no hard border in the island of Ireland and on that basis we are progressing talks with the United States."

09:35 AM

Nadine Dorries gives corona-naysayers a talking to

Health minister Nadine Dorries suggested that stronger coronavirus restrictions were necessary because hospital admissions might be at a "critical stage" in around 10 days.

The Mid Bedfordshire MP and former nurse said: "Those who now claim that further measures are not needed, will in about 10 days from now, when hospital admissions are at a critical stage argue that we didn't do enough."

She said the Government "must do all we can" to prevent intensive care units becoming overwhelmed.

Ms Dorries of course was the first MP to test positive for coronavirus back in March.

Those who now claim that further measures are not needed, will in about ten days from now, when hospital admissions are at a critical stage argue that we didn’t do enough. We must do all we can to prevent our ICUs #NHS from becoming overwhelmed #COVID19 — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧#StayAlert (@NadineDorries) October 8, 2020

09:18 AM

Lust for strife: XR activists take protest to Scottish Parliament

Environmental activists have climbed on to the Scottish Parliament building in a protest against fossil fuels.

Three members of Extinction Rebellion Scotland draped a banner reading "Choose Oil or Choose Life" from an overhang above the public entrance to Holyrood.

The entrance has been closed to the public for some time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and access to the building is currently through other routes.

The protest is part of a series of activities planned by the group in October.

The activists say they plan to stay in place until First Minister's Questions ends on Thursday afternoon.

Lust for strife: XR activists on the roof of the Scottish Parliament - Getty

09:08 AM

What's on the agenda today....

Reaction is still coming in from this morning's big news stories - but here is what else we have coming up

10.30am: Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the Commons, makes a Commons statement on next week’s business. We should learn whether there will be a vote on the pub curfew next week or not - as hinted by Robert Jenrick earlier today.

11am: NHS Test and Trace is due to publish its latest performance figures.

Around 11.30am: MPs begin a general debate on the government’s plans to reform the planning system. More than 50 MPs are due to speak, including former PM Theresa May. I've been told the Government could have an even bigger rebellion on its hands over the proposed algorithm than there have been on other issues and we have already seen some fairly significant backbench revolts.

12pm: Downing Street holds its lobby briefing.

09:04 AM

Government restrictions creating 'ever-widening North-South divide'

More criticism is coming in from local leaders after this morning's news that further restrictions are being mulled for northern England.

While most criticism is focusing around ministers moving too slowly, Steve Rotheram, the Labour mayor of Liverpool city region, has warned about the “an ever widening North-South divide” caused by restrictions, which he claimed treated the regions like “a petri dish for experimentation”.

Hear what he had to say below:

🗣️"What we've seen is an ever-widening North/South divide in measures being taken. Quite simply the North should not be a petri dish for experimentation by central government."



From this morning's interview on @GMB ⬇️pic.twitter.com/3oxvsM2IAc



— Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) October 8, 2020

08:53 AM

Country at 'tipping point' on second wave, medical experts warn

Medical experts have warned that there are "pretty serious" outbreaks in parts of England and that the country is at "a tipping point".

Dr Adam Kucharski, a member of the Government's scientific pandemic influenza group on modelling, said cases would "continue to rise unless something changes".

He told the Today programme: "We have got now good evidence that a lot of transmission particularly happens at prolonged indoor interactions, particularly among close-knit gatherings, so, obviously pubs and restaurants are one potential setting for that to happen."

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, said the "indications are not looking good" as she urged people to stick to local lockdown measures.

She told Breakfast the nation was at a "tipping point" and warned virus transmission could "get out of control".

08:42 AM

Have your say: Is the Government dragging its heels?

Ministers claim they are "acting decisively". But local leaders are up in arms after widespread reporting this morning put parts of the North on notice that new restrictions were coming in.

Leaders are concerned that people will - understandably - see this weekend as their last hurrah before Christmas, potentially packing the pubs and bars full of people for several days at a critical point in the spread of the virus.

But others are fearful that the measures are going too far and will kill those businesses left on the edge after months of lesser restrictions.

So is the Government dithering? Or are ministers trying to give the economy as much time as possible before the second lockdown really kicks in?

Have your say in the poll below.

08:31 AM

Scotland's circuit breaker will cost tens of thousands of jobs, UKHospitality boss warns

Many businesses "won't survive" the new restrictions on hospitality and licensed trade in Scotland, and tens of thousands of jobs will be lost, a senior industry figure has warned.

UKHospitality executive director for Scotland Willie Macleod said while the sector understood the "very difficult decisions" being made, pubs and restaurants had "worked very hard and successfully to provide safe hygienic environments for customers and staff".

He added: "Closing bars and restaurants is going to have a massive impact on businesses that are really just climbing back from a prolonged period of lockdown, they've reopened with reduced capacity to cope with social distancing, they were then hit by the 10pm curfew and with reduced demand and reduced consumer confidence business resilience is as low as it can be.

"Many businesses won't survive and I'm afraid we're going to see tens of thousands of job losses by the time we do the final count on all of this."

08:16 AM

MPs may not be given a say on pub curfew, minister admits

MPs may not be given a vote on the controversial pub curfew a Cabinet minister has said, furthering suggestions more draconian measures may be on the way.

Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, confirmed that further action was under consideration for parts of the country where cases are continuing to rise. It is thought Boris Johnson will announce the closure of hospitality in northern England early next week, alongside other new restrictions set out as part of the new tiered system.

Mr Jenrick did not play these reports down, telling Sky News ministers were "considering a range of different options" to bring cases back down, noting that they would like "a more consistent approach" which could see the traffic light system introduced.

But he stressed the Government's "regional and proportionate approach" would stay, pointing to the difference between rates in Manchester compared with Dorset.

However the pub curfew vote - which had been expected yesterday before it was delayed amid a looming Tory rebellion - might not now go ahead next week, Mr Jenrick admitted.

"No decision has been taken," he told Sky News.

08:13 AM

Nottingham residents 'victims of Government change of approach', claims council leader

Residents of Nottingham are "victims of a Government change of approach" in which measures are briefed before coming into force, which could result in people thinking this weekend will be "their last chance before Christmas" to socialise, the city's council leader has said.

David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, told Radio 4's Today programme that even though the city had "very high numbers" they now had to "wait until next week for the Government to bring in what we expect to be new restrictions".

As well as that allowing the virus extra time to spread, that could mean "people think 'this is our last chance before Christmas' and go have a party," Mr Mellen said. "We can't have that."

He claimed the city had been "hampered" by the lost test results, which meant there were "lots of people going around the city, their ordinary life, without isolating when they should have been if they know their results and contacts been traced," he said.

08:04 AM

Labour MP hits out against Government plans to shut hospitality

More local MPs have reacted angrily to the Government's plans to shut pubs and other forms of hospitality amid surging cases in the North.

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell, who represents the Manchester Central constituency, tweeted: "Let's remember infections still largely occurring: inside households, then in education (mainly university) settings then health/care settings, then workplaces. In that order. Only then (and further down) do you get to hospitality and other settings..."

Referring to the prospect of pubs in northern England being shut down, she added: "It's really upsetting and a lot of anxiety for all those working in and running restaurants, pubs, bars in "the North" (that place up there where 15m of us live)."

07:55 AM

Nicola Sturgeon takes swipe at Boris Johnson over Internal Market Bill

Nicola Sturgeon has used Politco Europe, one of the Brussels beltway websites, to send a pretty clear message to the European Union.

In a swipe at Downing Street over the Internal Market Bill, the First Minister says Scotland will always uphold international law.

"In our interconnected world today it has never been more important to uphold both our internationalist values and the principles and operation of international law. Scotland will always champion those values and those principles," she writes. "The Scottish government, therefore, found it particularly shocking when we discovered that the U.K. government was planning legislation that would breach international law."

She also attacked Boris Johnson for not extending transition period and complained that Scotland was being removed from EU "against our will".

07:51 AM

Local leaders attack 'recklessly irresponsible' Government approach to lockdown briefing

Local leaders are fuming after they were left in the dark about the latest set of restrictions being readied for northern England.

Newspapers this morning reported that Boris Johnson is poised to imposed new measures amid a surge in cases.

But this has been attacked by Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central, who tweeted: "Recklessly irresponsible to brief the papers but not leaders in the North who’ll somehow have to make this work.

"Get a grip."

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, added: "No discussion. No consultation.

"Millions of lives affected by Whitehall diktat. It is proving impossible to deal with this Government."

07:38 AM

No plan 'today' for people to wear face masks at work, says Housing Secretary

The Government does not "have a plan today" to make people wear face masks at work, the Housing Secretary has said.

Yesterday, parliamentary authorities told MPs and other passholders they must now start wearing face masks when moving around the estate, although they do not have to wear masks in meetings or the Commons.

Asked about the possibility of bringing in regulations for people to wear masks at workplaces more generally, Robert Jenrick said: "Some workplaces are asking their employees to do so voluntarily."

"It does have some benefit," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"So, I'm sure, as with other things, that will be taken into consideration by the Health Secretary and Chief Medical Officer, but we don't have a plan today to take action in that respect."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle wore a mask as he led the traditional procession at the start of Commons business - PA

07:31 AM

Hospitality support 'may well need to go further', says Housing Secretary

Support for the hospitality sector "may well need to go further" should more measures be imposed against its operations, the Housing Secretary has said.

Asked if pubs and restaurants will receive additional financial support should they be required to temporarily close, Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast on Thursday: "The Chancellor will have to consider that carefully if we have to implement those measures.

"He and I are very concerned about people working in the hospitality sector.

"There is support in place, but I completely understand that we may well need to go further because those businesses will be placed in a really difficult, intolerable position if they are asked to do more."

He added: "We understand that hospitality is being asked to bare a greater burden than almost any other sector of the economy and we want to help and support those people through the coming months."

07:24 AM

Minister dodges question about whether this is the last weekend to get to the pub

Robert Jenrick has defended the pub curfew as a "commonsensical approach", stressing the UK is not an "outlier" - but warned of further restrictions to come.

Challenged on what scientific evidence there was for the 10pm closing time, he said there was "evidence guided by the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser and we will gather more of that in the days and weeks to come".

He added: "It is right that we take action decisively rather than waiting for most detailed epidemiological approach... but we understand the pressure this is placing on hospitality."

Asked if Boris Johnson was going to make an announcement shutting pubs on Monday, Mr Jenrick told Today: "We are going to keep that under review, we are following the evidence and it will be a matter for the Prime Minister and Health Secretary."

Asked if this weekend would be "one last chance to get to the pub", he said it was "right we take a considered view on this" and pointed to the rising cases in the Midlands and North.

07:17 AM

Covid marshals not allowed to be 'aggressive' about enforcement, says Robert Jenrick

Covid marshals should take a sensitive approach to restrictions, rather than "aggressive" enforcement, Robert Jenrick has said.

Local councils will also receive £30 million to fund measures including so-called Covid marshals to make sure rules are being observed, while police will receive an extra £30 million for enforcing coronavirus lockdown rules, the Government has said.

Robert Jenrick said marshals could go "door to door" but stressed that they could not enter a property, saying if they had "particular concerns it was right they escalate them to the police".

He stressed that he hoped the money would be used "sensitively" and "in a soft way", rather than supporting intrusive action, saying: "That is not the kind of country I want to live in."

"This isn't about having hard aggressive individuals, who are reporting on members of the public," he told Today programme.

07:11 AM

Housing Secretary's family well after receiving death threats over Holocaust memorial

The Housing Secretary has said his family are "all doing well" after they were subjected to death threats over his support for a Holocaust memorial in Westminster.

Robert Jenrick – who is married to the daughter of Holocaust survivors and whose children are being brought up as Jewish – recused himself from any decisions relating to the memorial after publicly backing the plans.

However earlier this week he revealed that he had been subject to “antisemitic smears” and threats over his role in the proposal.

He told Sky News: "It was a nasty experience it does show that antisemitism is still alive and with us in this country. But to me the most important thing is to go ahead and build the memorial... The Holocaust is just on the edge of living memory."

The proposed site meant the memorial was "in the shadow of Parliament" and would be seen by hundreds of thousands of people each year, which would "keep the memory of the Holocaust alive," he added.

07:06 AM

Ministers considering further restrictions for northern England

The Housing Secretary has refused to say whether pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England will be forced to close due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Robert Jenrick said "it was not sensible" for him to speculate about the possible measures, despite being challenged about the overnight briefings.

He said: "It is correct to say the number of cases in the North West and the North East and a number of cities, particularly in the Midlands like Nottingham, are rising fast and that is a serious situation.

"We are currently considering what steps we should take, obviously taking the advice of our scientific and medical advisers, and a decision will be made shortly.

"But I'm not able to give you right now exactly what is going to happen."

Asked if there will be an announcement linked to the hospitality trade next week, Mr Jenrick said: "We are considering the evidence. In some parts of the country, the number of cases are rising very fast and we are taking that very seriously."

06:48 AM

PM could shut pubs and restaurants within days as Commons battle with Labour beckons

​Boris Johnson is considering plans to close pubs and restaurants within days amid mounting opposition from Sir Keir Starmer to the Government’s lockdown strategy.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce that hospitality venues in the worst-hit areas of the country will face closure as infection rates continue to spiral out of control.

Until now he has been able to rely on the support of Labour for measures to control coronavirus, but that support began to crumble after Sir Keir demanded to see the “scientific basis” for the current 10pm curfew.

The Labour leader made clear that he could withdraw the support of his MPs when the curfew is put to a vote next week, saying the measure should be reviewed if there is no firm evidence for it.