Politics latest news: Naming and shaming GPs gives power back to the patient, says Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid insisted these plans would support GPs - PA

Naming and shaming GPs who don't offer enough face-to-face appointments will give power back to the patient, Sajid Javid has said.

The Health Secretary defended the Government's decision to publish league tables for family doctors, saying providing "more data, more transparency" would help drive up standards at GP practices across the country, while the additional £250 million would provide support for GP practices..

"It is important that patients have this information because I want to see a levelling up of healthcare throughout the country. We do need to understand what the differences are in healthcare provision across throughout the country," he told Sky News.

"This whole package today is about support. This is all about helping GPs so that they can do what they do best, which is seeing their patients," he said.

Challenged about the name and shame plans, he insisted: "I believe in choice - patients want to see their GPs and the vast majority of GPs say if you can help us increase capacity, that is what they want too."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:49 AM

Brexit deal has 'all kinds of holes' that must be filled after protocol, says Labour

A Labour frontbencher has said there are "all kinds of holes" within the Brexit deal that must be grappled with after the Northern Ireland Protocol has been resolved.

Emily Thornberry, the shadow international trade secretary, told Sky News: "I'm glad to see that attempts are being made to make it more workable and I want to see that on both sides.

"I think once we have sorted out the issue of Northern Ireland, then there are all kinds of issues with our trade with the rest of Europe, all kinds of holes within the agreement."

Story continues

She added: "I acknowledge that they are doing a good job in terms of continuing to negotiate. Let's make sure that they do actually agree something so they patch the holes in the agreement that they signed that wasn't really fit for purpose in the first place."

07:39 AM

Name and shame plan will drive more doctors away, says Lib Dem MP

The Government's plan to name and shame GPs who don't offer enough face-to-face appointments will drive "even more doctors away", the Liberal Democrats have said.

Munira Wilson, the health and social care spokesperson, said: "These changes are a sticking plaster which won't address the GP shortage crisis that is leaving patients struggling to get appointments.

"The Conservatives have already missed their own targets to recruit and train more GPs. Now they are coming up with plans to name and shame GPs, which risks driving even more doctors away from the profession.

"The government should focus on meeting their own target of hiring 6,000 more GPs, instead of attempting to shift the blame onto doctors for their own failings."

07:34 AM

Wales' First Minister attacks Lord Frost over 'hardlined speeches'

Mark Drakeford has criticised Lord Frost for making "hardlined speeches" about Brexit.

Following a meeting with Joao Vale de Almeida, the EU ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mr Drakeford said announcements by the Union show "practical attempts to deal with the problems" that have occurred at the Irish border.

The First Minister of Wales told Sky News: "I don't think it's helpful when UK ministers make hardlined speeches drawing red lines criticising the deal that they themselves had signed.

"So from a Welsh point of view, what we've always asked for is for people to be around the table, for people to be pragmatic, for people to be looking for where they can agree, rather than constantly setting out red lines about where they are not prepared to agree."

07:31 AM

Sajid Javid: There is no reason why London NYE fireworks can't go ahead

Sajid Javid has called on the Mayor of London to reconsider his decision to cancel the capital's NYE fireworks for the second year in a row.

Yesterday City Hall said it has been axed this year due to "uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic".

However, a spokesman for Sadiq Khan promised the New Year celebrations in the capital will still be "spectacular".

This morning the Health Secretary told LBC: "I can't understand why that can't happen. It's a mayor's decision and I hope he can reconsider it... I see no reason why it can't happen safely."

07:22 AM

Dominic Cummings causing 'real damage' to UK, says Mark Drakeford

Comments made by Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, "real damage" to the UK's reputation, the First Minister of Wales has said.

Mark Drakeford told Sky News: "A country that behaves in that way will never find partners in the rest of the world prepared to do serious business with them.

"When the UK puts its name to a treaty with other parts of the world, then it's absolutely incumbent on us to act in good faith with that agreement.

"The deep cynicism of the sort that you heard from Mr Cummings does real damage to the reputation of the United Kingdom and our ability in a post-Brexit world to strike agreements with countries elsewhere."

We took over a party on ~10%, worst constitutional crisis in century, much of deep state angling for BINO or 2REF. So we wriggled thro with best option we cd & intended to get the 🛒 to ditch bits we didn't like after whacking Corbyn. We prioritised. Now time for IM2 #Frosty — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) October 12, 2021

07:14 AM

Government acting as though Brexit deal 'was somebody else's responsibility', says Mark Drakeford

The First Minister of Wales has said he is "frankly baffled" by the comments the UK Government has made regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol and Brexit.

Mark Drakeford told Sky News: "It's a very important issue for Wales because our ports face the island of Ireland and trade through our ports is significantly down following Brexit.

"I am frankly baffled by some of the things we hear from the UK Government. The deal is the deal that they themselves signed up to.

"It is their deal, yet so often we hear UK Government ministers talk as though the deal was entirely somebody else's responsibility."

07:13 AM

'Of course I'm sorry' for Covid failings, says Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has said he is "sorry" for the losses and suffering which have occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fellow Cabinet minister Steve Barclay refused multiple times to apologise after a damning report was published on Monday.

However the Health Secretary today told BBC Breakfast: "Of course I'm sorry.

"Obviously I am new in the role but on behalf of the Government I am sorry for, during the pandemic, anyone that suffered, especially anyone that lost a loved one, a mother, a dad, a brother, a sister, a friend. Of course I am sorry for that.

"Also all those people that may not have lost someone but they are still suffering - there are many people sadly suffering from long Covid, we still don't know the impact of that. Of course I am."

07:04 AM

MP Claudia Webbe could be jailed after conviction for harassing partner’s ex-girlfriend

Claudia Webbe arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court with her partner Lester Thomas - Geoff Pugh

Claudia Webbe, the former Labour MP, has been warned she faces a possible prison sentence after being convicted of harassment over a series of threatening phone calls she made to a former girlfriend of her partner.

Webbe, who now sits as an independent for Leicester East, was found guilty of the charge after a court heard how she had threatened Michelle Merritt with acid and told her she would send naked pictures of her to her daughters.

The MP, who received character references from Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, and fellow MP Dianne Abbott, had claimed her phone calls had merely been intended to warn Ms Merritt not to break Covid rules by meeting her boyfriend during lockdown.

However, Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate, rejected her defence and warned her she faced a possible prison term when she is sentenced on November 4.

He said: “I do not find the defendant to be cogent, compelling and truthful in all aspects of her evidence... In short, I find Ms Webbe to be vague, incoherent and at times illogical, and ultimately I find her to be untruthful.”

06:55 AM

ECJ is 'referee of Single Market', says EU ambassador

The EU has gone to the limits of what it can do to resolve the problems of post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, the bloc's ambassador to the UK has said.

Although previously Maros Sefcovic has said it was not a "take it or leave it" offer, Joao Vale de Almeida told BBC's Newsnight Brussels cannot go beyond what it has put on the table.

"Today we went to the limits of what we can do to address the problems of Northern Ireland because we care for Northern Ireland. These problems were caused by Brexit," he said.

"There is no single market without the European Court of Justice. It's the referee of the Single Market," he said.

06:53 AM

Santa Sunak: There will be a 'good amount of Christmas presents' this year

There will be a "good amount of Christmas presents available" this year despite supply chain issues, Rishi Sunak has said after a key meeting in Washington to deal with the issue.

The Chancellor sought to reassure Britons as people begin to think about shopping for Christmas, saying despite the challenges he was "confident there will be good provision of goods for everybody".

Mr Sunak chaired a meeting of finance ministers yesterday as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank convene in the US capital.

Hesaid: "Supply chain issues are being felt globally - and finance leaders from around the globe must collaborate to address our shared challenges.

"Today we have collectively agreed to work closely over the coming months - and together we will build a strong and resilient recovery."

06:45 AM

Brussels negotiators come to London for Brexit talks

Brussels negotiators have travelled to London promising to bend and break their own rules with new proposals to cool tensions over the implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol.

The talks, due to start on Thursday, could end months of post-Brexit bickering between the bloc and the British Government.

The four key ways the EU plans to reform the Protocol, which officials insist go "far beyond tinkering at the edges", include changes to customs, sanitary requirements, medicines and democratic oversight.

06:44 AM

Good Morning

The Government has today launched a new plan to 'name and shame' GPs who don't offer sufficient face-to-face appointments.

But are ministers right to target doctors after months of dealing with a pandemic? Sajid Javid this morning has praised those who have worked throughout the last 18 months - but will it wash?

Here is today's front page.