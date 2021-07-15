Politics latest news: NHS app still an 'important tool', claims Government despite pingdemic chaos

The country is on the cusp of a pingdemic - Getty

The Government has insisted the NHS Covid app is an "important tool", despite growing chaos and fears that millions of people could be forced to isolate in the coming days.

This morning The Telegraph revealed that some people are being forced to self-isolate for 10 days despite never having come into face-to-face contact with a positive Covid case. According to sources close to the Test and Trace app team, the Bluetooth signal used is known to be strong enough to penetrate walls.

Asked about this story Lucy Frazer, the solicitor general, defended the app but said work was under way to find alternatives.

She told Times Radio: "It's really important that we have a tool that enables you to self-isolate if you come into contact with other people... the Government is looking at other things as well - the rules being lifted for those who have been double vaccinated and a number of pilots to see whether it would work instead of having to self-isolate you could take a test instead."

During an interview with Sky News, the minister did not dispute that millions would be isolating by the end of the month, with half a million pinged last week, but stressed that the Government was "looking at this very carefully, recognising the impact it is having on business".

Sir Jonathan Montgomery, the former chair of the ethics advisory board for the NHS Test and Trace app, said he would not change the function of being "pinged" by the app but the need to isolate as a result.

He told LBC the app had been designed before widespread testing or vaccinations, adding: "So, I wouldn't be changing the pinging but I would be changing the consequences of being pinged."

Story continues

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:38 AM

Investigation into Hancock leak right in 'general principle', says Solicitor General

The Solicitor General has said it is right "as a general principle" for the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to investigate an alleged data breach over the leaking of Matt Hancock's CCTV footage.

Asked whether she supported the action, Lucy Frazer told LBC Radio: "I do think that where people have breached security rules, it is appropriate to investigate, but that investigation is ongoing."

Asked a number of times, Ms Frazer declined to confirm the story was in the public interest, adding only: "The Information Commissioner is looking into it, that is a matter for the Information Commissioner.

"But as a general principle, of course if there are particular rules in relation to security, in relation to confidentiality, it is also important that those are protected."

07:35 AM

People who are pinged must isolate, says minister

A minister has said that people who are 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app must stay at home, despite fears being raised that alerts are being sent through walls.

Asked what employers should do in those circumstances, Lucy Frazer, the Solicitor General, told Radio 4's Today programme: "Business are rightly taking their responsibilities very seriously...

"I would hope that people would follow the obviously appropriate guidance which is that if you are pinged you stay at home."

07:28 AM

Minister refuses to comment on estimates for summer isolation figures

A minister has refused to comment on what government estimates are for how many people will isolate this summer.

Lucy Frazer, the Solicitor General, told Radio 4's Today programme that while "the position is" that daily cases could reach 100,000, she did not have a figure "to hand" for how many people will have to quarantine.

"I'm sure it is possible to extrapolate from current figures," she added.

Challenged over the withdrawal of support at a time when millions of people are likely to have to take time off work, she said there had been a "significant amount of support" during the pandemic.

"As businesses revive again... of course we need to ensure they pay again."

07:24 AM

Minister rejects calls to bring forward end of isolation from mid-August

A minister has rejected calls to bring forward the end of isolation for people who have been double-vaccinated from August 16.

Lucy Frazer, the Solicitor General, told Radio 4's Today programme: "I understand the position he is in, and how frustrating it is. But we are middle of pandemic, we know virus spreads without showing any symptoms.

"The app is one of a number of ways in which we are trying to tackle the virus. The Government is looking very closely a this and from august 16 if you are double-vaccinated you wont have to isolate if pinged."

But asked why that couldn't be brought forward, she said: "Because we need to take every step carefully, cautiously and as advised by scientists."

07:21 AM

People who test negative after being pinged should go back to work, says Punch Taverns boss

People who test negative with a PCR test should be allowed to go back to work, even if they have been pinged by the NHS app, the founder of Punch Taverns has said.

Hugh Osmond told Radio 4's Today programme: "Especially as we now have such high prevalence of the vaccination, and most of our staff are young,

"But we don't want to go against health and safety advice, it's very confusing."

07:20 AM

Pingdemic is causing 'absolute chaos', says Punch Taverns founder

The pingdemic is causing "absolute chaos", the founder of Punch Taverns has said.

"The app really isn't fit for purpose, people are getting pinged all over the place," Hugh Osmond told Radio 4's Today programme.

"The vast majority don't get positive, let alone ill, but it makes it impossible to operate."

He added: "There are half a million people out of the workforce, plus 800,000 children out of school - you cannot function like that, and we know it will get worse before it gets better."

Noting the high vaccination rate in the country, the entrepreneur said: "We are told that we have to try and live with this virus - living with this virus cannot mean half a million people taken out of the workforce. You can say restaurants and leisure is just for pleasure, but it is the NHS, it is vital food supplies - it just doesn't function."

07:15 AM

People must 'go carefully' from Monday amid 'high uncertainty', says JCVI boss

People must "go carefully" when the legal restrictions come to an end on Monday, amid "high uncertainty", a member of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation has said.

Professor Adam Finn told Sky News he will "continue to use a mask indefinitely", particularly in enclosed spaces, and noted there had been a "readjustment in the rhetoric, partly because of the continuing rise in number of cases and this is a balancing act that we've got going on at the moment", as well as anxieties about unlocking from among "quite a large proportion of the public".

He added: "It's not as though everyone's throwing their hands up with glee and saying 'thank goodness it is all over', and people are recognising that it's not all over and that things are still really quite dangerous out there.

"I think there's a political readjustment to that reality and that public attitude... things should go carefully and we need to keep things under control.

"We're still in a position of really quite high uncertainty about what the next few weeks holds and in the context of uncertainty, caution is always a good approach."

07:11 AM

There is a link: Unlocking will push up hospitalisations and deaths, says minister

Unlocking next week will cause deaths to rise but there are "consequences" to keeping restrictions, the Solicitor General has said.

Lucy Frazer told Sky News: "I don't think that the Health Secretary has suggested anything otherwise than the infection rate is going to rise and, as a consequence of the infection rate rising, that means, because there is a link between the two, that it follows that hospitalisations and deaths will rise as well.

"But there are also consequences for not opening up, real consequences not just to people's jobs and the economy, but to mental health as well (and) also to people who haven't been going to the doctor because they fear it.

"It is really important that we get the balance right between ensuring that we keep this virus under control and we take the necessary clinical measures to do that, but that we also recognise that there are consequences of not opening up and not allowing people to go about their daily lives."

07:06 AM

Isolation after being pinged 'should not be yes or no think', says NHS app ethics boss

Being "pinged" should be a tool used to "help us manage the risk" rather than always being required to self-isolate, the former chair of the ethics advisory board for the NHS Test and Trace app.

Sir Jonathan Montgomery, the professor of healthcare law at University College London, noted that someone's vaccination status would have a bearing on how infectious they might be, and that isolation should not be "a yes or no thing".

"If I have been pinged and I'm pretty sure that I wasn't infected and I'm taking lateral flow tests, I'm still not going to go and see an elderly relative who is vulnerable or someone who is having cancer care, because I just don't want to take that risk," he told LBC.

"But I would like to be able to go to work where I can take other precautions, I can be masked, I can wash my hands, because that's managing the risk... It shouldn't become a yes or no thing, you are either locked up in home or you are out and about."

07:02 AM

Change 'consequences of being pinged', says ethics advisory chair

The NHS Covid app should not be ditched but the requirement to isolate after being 'pinged' should be reconsidered, the former chair of the ethics advisory board which oversaw it has said.

Sir Jonathan Montgomery, the professor of healthcare law at University College London, told LBC: "We need to think about the consequences of being pinged.

"When the app was designed, we didn't have the ability to reliable home test, we didn't have very many people jabbed, and the big worrying thing about this virus is that you can pass it on before you know you have it.

"So, I wouldn't be changing the pinging but I would be changing the consequences of being pinged."

06:58 AM

Minister admits restrictions could be reimposed amid concerns that "matters could escalate"

Restrictions could be reimposed, amid fears that "matters could escalate", a minister has said.

Lucy Frazer, the Solicitor General, told Sky News the Government was still going ahead with unlocking on July 19, saying it was "the right time", despite Chris Whitty's warning that restrictions might have to be reimposed as early as September.

England's chief medical officer said Boris Johnson could have to bring back restrictions in "five, six, seven eight weeks' time", with cases doubling about every three weeks and could reach "quite scary numbers".

Ms Frazer told Sky News: "Matters could escalate, that is true, but he also said let's look at where we have come from, and we are not in the same place as when restrictions first went in....

"If we get into a situation where things get unacceptable and need to put restrictions back, that of course is something we will look at."

06:46 AM

Rishi Sunak urged to adjust pensions triple lock formula

Rishi Sunak has been urged to tweak a key metric used for the pensions triple lock under a proposal that could see pensioners lose out on £200 a year.

The Chancellor faces a difficult decision over uprating the state pension this autumn, with concerns that the Covid pandemic has skewed economic data in a way that could force an "artificial" pension spike under the terms of the triple lock.

The mechanism, a 2019 Tory party manifesto pledge, means the state pension must rise each year by whichever is the highest of 2.5 per cent, inflation or average earnings growth.

The latest wage growth data, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Thursday, suggested earnings have increased by 6.6 per cent. However, the ONS also published a new metric for "underlying" earnings data, which stripped out the abnormal effects of the pandemic.

06:45 AM

Good Morning

The nation appears to be on the cusp of a 'pingdemic', with fears growing that millions of people could be forced to isolate - some of whom haven't actually come into contact with positive cases.

Our exclusive story on this is causing quite a kerfuffle, as we reveal neighbours have been pinged through the wall.

Here is today's front page.