Politics latest news: NHS Covid app to be relaxed as social distancing ends on July 19, says Grant Shapps

The Government is looking to cut the sensitivity of the NHS app in line with the end of social distancing on July 19, Grant Shapps has said.

Fears are growing that the four-week gap between the end of restrictions this month, and the end of isolation requirement on August 16, could result in millions of people forced to stay at home, putting pressure on NHS staff, as well as undermining efforts to get workers back in the office.

This morning the Transport Secretary told Sky News the sensitivity of the app would be dropped "to align with recommendations that come in on July 19."

He said the aim was to keep it in line with "the overall nationwide levels of things like social distancing and other rules".

Speaking with Times Radio later, Mr Shapps said scientists were now determining "what distance it should ping", adding that the app will be "updated in line with new social distancing and all the rest of it".

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, he added that the "relaxing of one metre plus rule on July 19 might well lead to review of the way the app needs to function".

08:44 AM

Delta variant cases surge 34pc in a week

A total of 216,249 confirmed and probable cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant have now been identified in the UK, according to the latest figures from Public Health England - up by 34 per cent on last week.

The vast majority of cases - 180,643 - have been in England, with 28,559 in Scotland, 3,666 in Wales and 3,381 in Northern Ireland.

The Delta variant currently accounts for approximately 99 per cent of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the UK.

It comes amid fresh fears that the variant is causing a higher rate of re-infection. Read more on that here.

08:28 AM

Italy fans will face 'very restricted programme' for Euros trip, insists Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has defended the Government's decision to allow in 1,000 football fans from Italy for Sunday's European Championship final against England, to join some 60,000 other supporters.

Scientists have warned that the green light to a large presence at the football final could seed new outbreaks of Covid-19, with a rise among infections in young men.

But the Transport Secretary stressed that the fans from Italy would be on specially chartered flights, stay in London only 12 hours and have a segregated zone at Wembley Stadium, and return home after the match.

"They aren't able to travel anywhere else," he told Sky News, calling it a "very restricted programme".

08:20 AM

EU demands £2bn more than expected on final Brexit divorce bill

Britain’s final bill for leaving the EU is £40.8 billion, according to accounts filed in Brussels, a greater sum than previously forecast.

Officials had estimated the final cost would be £39 billion – £1.8 billion less than the EU amount contained in the EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020.

The financial settlement was agreed during tense talks over the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Both sides signed off on a method to calculate what was owed in 2017 but the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not ratified until 2019.

News of the final withdrawal settlement comes amid tension between Brussels and London over the Northern Ireland Protocol which was created to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

08:12 AM

Sadiq Khan faces funding black hole for Crossrail

Sadiq Khan is being urged to “get a grip” of the ballooning cost to finish Crossrail after a £218m funding hole opened up in the finances of London's new tube line.

Crossrail, also known as the Elizabeth Line, will now cost taxpayers £19bn, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

The public spending scrutineer said that Crossrail is now “low value for money” for taxpayers as costs spiral and post-pandemic demand for public transport dwindles.

Keith Prince, Conservative assembly member and transport spokesman said: "The latest progress report worryingly suggests that the Elizabeth Line is still plagued with problems and may not be ready to open in the first half of 2022 as hoped. The Mayor desperately needs to get a grip of this project and get it over the line early next year without blowing the bank.”

08:00 AM

Generation resignation: Why millennials are refusing to return to the office

Covid has been the great disruptor, challenging everything we thought we knew about how we live our lives – including how we work.

People have been re-evaluating our priorities, working out which bits of our pre-pandemic lives we want back and what we want to ditch. And for many, particularly millennials, the thing that isn’t working is work itself.

‘The great resignation is coming,’ US academic Anthony Klotz, associate professor of management at Texas A&M University, told Bloomberg Businessweek in May.

His comments came on the back of a study by Microsoft that found 41 per cent of workers across the globe were planning to hand in their notice. In the UK too, research from HR software firm Personio found four in 10 employees were looking to change roles in either the next six or 12 months or once the economy has strengthened – rising to 55 per cent among 18- to 34-year-olds.

07:51 AM

Bosses urged to show 'flexibility' to staff over Euros final

Bosses should consider allowing staff to start later in the morning after the Euro 2020 football final, the TUC has said.

General secretary Frances O'Grady said the game promises to be a "historic moment" for the country, with millions of workers likely to be watching - and perhaps celebrating.

"We all hope the final against Italy is a cause for celebration," she said. "Bosses should talk to their staff about flexible working arrangements ahead of Monday morning - perhaps allowing them to start later and claim back their time afterwards.

"And bosses should show flexibility too towards the 2.2 million workers who work on a Sunday - many of them key workers," she added.

"Many of them will want to watch the match, and they should be able to, either at work or by finishing early and making up the time."

07:42 AM

A day with Rishi Sunak: How does the Chancellor's 'plan for jobs' hold up a year on?

The Chancellor is rallying Britons to return to the office as soon as the Government’s “work from home” guidance lifts, declaring it “really important” for younger staff.

The Telegraph spent an afternoon with Rishi Sunak in Wolverhampton to make a short film, released on Friday, examining government support for businesses and jobs during the pandemic.

He revealed that more than a third of the working population had received state support during the Covid crisis, including through the furlough and self-employment support schemes.

Lucy Fisher, The Telegraph's Deputy Political Editor, joined Mr Sunak one year on from launching his 'Plan for Jobs'.

07:29 AM

Petition for Euros bank holiday reaches 300,000 signatures

A petition calling for a Bank Holiday on Monday should England win Euro 2020 has passed 300,000 signatures.

The petition reads: "Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event - knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

"Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this. Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

Asked about the prospect of a bank holiday, Grant Shapps told Sky News he "didn't want to jinx" England's chances against Italy.

07:27 AM

Train companies can make face masks a condition of carriage, says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has said train companies will be allowed to insist on face masks but called on firms to "take a realistic view of it".

He told Radio 4's Today programme: "The rail companies, as with airlines, may well decide to say 'we know our services are particularly crowded, therefore as a condition of carriage we require... face masks to be worn'."

The Transport Secretary said it "makes perfect sense" to wear a mask during rush hour, but not on an empty carriage.

"People will need to follow what is required to buy a ticket and travel on that particular service," he added.

07:23 AM

NHS app will not be 'ultimate arbiter', says Grant Shapps

The NHS app will not be "the ultimate arbiter of everything that happens" after restrictions are dropped on July 19, Grant Shapps has said.

"We follow scientific advice, and are looking to tweak the app to be suitable to circumstances at the time," he added, noting that the rates of people who have been double vaccinated are at "record highs".

He told Radio 4's Today programme: "We will see that all fit in, in order to make this an extra tool, and a very important one, but not as the ultimate arbiter of everything that happens with coronavirus."

07:20 AM

Don't ignore the NHS app if you get pinged, says Grant Shapps

The NHS app will be "calibrated" in line with social distancing, but people must not ignore it if they are "pinged", Grant Shapps has said.

The Transport Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "We keep the operation of the NHS Covid app under review as the rules change on things like social distancing, to make sure it is calibrated in the right way, especially through July 19.

"The medical experts will advise on what the level of sensitive should be, relative to where we are in our vaccination programme."

But asked what people should do it if 'pings' just before a long-planned holiday, he said: "You shouldn't ignore it.... we absolutely don't want people to ignore it."

07:15 AM

UK economy slowed in May from April surge

The UK economy rebounded further in May following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions but recorded a slowdown in growth, new figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) - a measure of economic growth - grew by 0.8 per cent in May, as it slowed from a 2.3 per cent rise in April.

Analysts had predicted the economy would report a 1.5 per cent increase for the month.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, said: "It's great to see people back out and about thanks to the success of the vaccine rollout, and to see that reflected in today's figures for economic growth."

But Bridget Phillipson, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: "This morning's growth data shows how fragile the UK's economic recovery is."

07:12 AM

British tourists told to expect queues

Holidaymakers should expect additional queues when they check in for their flights home due to the need for coronavirus checks, the Transport Secretary has said.

Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast: "Before you board a plane you would need to show you have completed your passenger locator form, that you have carried out a pre-departure test, that you have got your test booked for day two and all of that needs to be checked by the carrier - the airline usually - before you travel.

"So the place to expect queues is the airport you are coming from. Once you get back to the UK all of that is starting to be automated.

"People should expect more disruption than usual but I know that everyone is working very hard to minimise those queues."

07:10 AM

Reciprocal travel plan to be unveiled 'in next couple of weeks', says Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps has said the Government is "actively working" on plans to accept vaccination certificates from travellers who receive a coronavirus jab in other countries.

The Transport Secretary told Sky News he expected to be able to make an announcement "in the next couple of weeks" on extending it to people who receive a World Health Organisation-approved vaccine in other countries.

"The next thing is to be able to recognise apps from other countries or certification from other countries," he said.

"It is easier done from some places, like the EU where they have a digital app coming along, than it is in the United States where I think they have 50 different systems, one for each state."

07:01 AM

Rishi Sunak tells workers to get back to the office

The Chancellor is rallying Britons to return to the office as soon as the Government’s “work from home” guidance lifts, declaring it “really important” for younger staff.

Rishi Sunak conceded that operating remotely via Zoom during the pandemic had been “not great” for workers at the beginning of their careers, who find face-to-face interaction particularly “valuable”.

Signalling his strong support for workers to return to the office at step four of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of restrictions, scheduled for July 19, he said: “I think for young people, especially, that ability to be in your office, be in your workplace and learn from others more directly, is something that's really important and I look forward to us slowly getting back to that.”

07:00 AM

Good Morning

Rishi Sunak is urging workers to get back to the office - but there are still concerns about how many people could end up isolating this summer.

With concerns that critical workers could be among those forced to stay at home, it looks likely that this issue will continue to dominate today.

Here is today's front page.