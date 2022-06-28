Politics latest news: Nicola Sturgeon failing to 'respect will of people' with IndyRef2 push, says minister

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, is pictured at an event in Edinburgh on June 27 - Lesley Martin/PA

A minister has accused Nicola Sturgeon of failing to "respect the will of the Scottish people" as the SNP leader reignites her push to hold a second referendum on independence.

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said the 2014 vote was "only a few years ago" and "that’s not once in a generation" - the description given to the first referendum.

Mr Philp claimed the majority of Scottish people are "not up for having a referendum" and Holyrood should focus on addressing the major issues facing the country instead of seeking to re-run the ballot.

He told Sky News: "I am telling her just to respect the result of a democratic referendum just as we respected the result of the Brexit referendum. Democracy only works if you respect the result of the vote you have.”

Ms Sturgeon will today unveil her road map for holding a vote in October next year and she is expected to set out how she intends to get around the UK Government refusing to grant permission for the referendum.

Boris Johnson has repeatedly made clear that he will refuse any formal request from Ms Sturgeon for a Section 30 order - the legislative device used to transfer the powers needed to hold a referendum.

08:26 AM

Russia would be 'literally insane' to start conflict with Nato

Britain is facing its “1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” to ward off the threat from Russia, the head of the British Army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, will say today (you can read the full story here).

Chris Philp, the technology minister, responded to the pre-briefed comments and said Russia would be "literally insane" to enter into a conflict against Nato. He also said the UK is "prepared for anything”.

He told Sky News: "We don’t want to see an escalation into a wider conflict. I think Russia would be literally insane to attempt to do that because Nato is a far larger and a far stronger bloc.

General Sir Patrick Sanders - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

“We have seen the Russians have been unable to make significant progress in Ukraine where they tried to take Kyiv and they were unable to do so.

“Russia would be mad to try and take on Nato. We don’t think they will do that, we don’t think they should do that, we certainly don’t want to see that happen."

08:22 AM

Shopping centre missile strike 'was an act of terrorism'

A Russian missile strike on a shopping centre was an act of terrorism, a UK Government minister said this morning.

Asked the question during an interview on Sky News, the technology minister Chris Philp said: "Yes, I would go that far and say that it is because it is intentionally targeting civilians.

"There is no military necessity to bombing a shopping centre just as there was no military necessity to bombing a maternity hospital which we saw or that theatre in Mariupol - we saw them bombing that theatre where civilians were taking shelter, it was clearly marked as containing civilians.

"This is not a one-off act, it is part of a consistent pattern of atrocities being committed by the Russian government.”

08:17 AM

Minister: 'No end to barbarity of Putin’s criminal regime'

The toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine's emergency services said this morning (you can follow the latest here).

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said the strike was further evidence that there is "no end to the barbarity of Putin’s frankly criminal regime".

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Philp said: "We saw the attack just there on a shopping centre yesterday but it is not a one off, we have seen them over the last three months attacking children’s hospitals, we have seen them attacking maternity wings, we have seen them bombing flats.

“There is apparently no end to the barbarity of Putin’s frankly criminal regime in the way that they are not only invading a free sovereign country but apparently intentionally, deliberately killing and targeting civilians as well.”

08:13 AM

'Democracy only works if you respect the result'

Nicola Sturgeon is failing to respect democracy by pushing for another referendum on Scottish independence, a minister suggested this morning.

Chris Philp, the technology minister, told Sky News: "I am telling her just to respect the result of a democratic referendum just as we respected the result of the Brexit referendum.

“Democracy only works if you respect the result of the vote you have.”

08:11 AM

'They are not up for having a referendum'

Chris Philp, the technology minister, claimed that less than a third of Scottish people want an independence vote to be held this year or next year.

He said the Scottish government should be focused on more pressing matters.

He told Sky News: “They [the Scottish people] are not up for having a referendum. Only 28 per cent of people said they wanted a referendum this year or next.

"There are more important issues facing the country and facing Scotland.”

08:09 AM

Minister: Sturgeon must 'respect the will of the Scottish people'

Nicola Sturgeon will today unveil her plan to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, with the SNP leader targeting October next year for the vote to take place (you can read the full story here).

Ms Sturgeon is expected to set out how she intends to get around the UK Government refusing to grant permission for the vote.

Chris Philp, the technology minister, said this morning that Ms Sturgeon should respect the result from the 2014 referendum which was supposed to be a "once in a generation" event.

He told Sky News: "We had a referendum in 2014, the Scottish people delivered their verdict by a fairly clear 10 point margin.

“Nicola Sturgeon at the time, and her then mentor Alex Salmond, said very clearly to the Scottish people this was going to be a once in a generation referendum, it was only a few years ago, that’s not once in a generation.

“I think Nicola Sturgeon should respect the will of the Scottish people that was expressed so clearly in that referendum.”

08:05 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The G7 summit in southern Germany will finish this morning and Boris Johnson will then fly to Madrid in Spain to attend a Nato summit amid a rumbling row at home over defence funding.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon will this afternoon set out her road map for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

It promises to be a big day and I will guide you through the key developments.