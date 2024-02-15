Politics latest news: Nigel Farage blames recession on Bank of England

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Nigel Farage has blamed the UK’s recession on the Bank of England.

The former leader of the Brexit Party said that the economy shrinking for two consecutive quarters at the end of 2023 was “bad news” for Rishi Sunak and the Government.

But he argued that the fault ultimately rested with the Bank for keeping interest rates too high for too long.

He tweeted: “Recession is bad news for the Government. But, I think that the Bank of England’s interest rate policy is the real cause of this.”

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said this morning that he believed higher interest rates were the “right thing to do” to curb inflation.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics today showed gross domestic product fell by 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, following a 0.1 per cent contraction in the third quarter.

04:00 PM GMT

03:17 PM GMT

Lord Lamont believes Jeremy Hunt will have room for Budget tax cuts

Lord Lamont, the former chancellor, said he believed Jeremy Hunt will have room for some tax cuts in his March Budget.

But any cuts will likely have to be balanced with reductions to public spending.

He told the BBC World at One programme: “I do think tax cuts have to be responsible. I think there is probably some headroom that has been created by very strong growth in tax revenues, particularly as a result of the freezing of the tax thresholds for such a long period.

“There may be some headroom. I think looking longer term though, any tax cuts have to be matched by tight control of public spending, probably financed by reductions in public spending.”

02:56 PM GMT

UK economy is emerging from ‘perfect storm’ of challenges, says Lord Lamont

Lord Lamont said the UK had been through a “perfect storm” of economic challenges and he believed there is now “light at the end of the tunnel”.

The Tory former chancellor said the state of the economy and living standards will be a “major theme” at the general election but he stressed the need for voters to be “realistic”.

He pointed to the impact of the financial crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine and told the BBC: “The point I want to make is I think people ought to be realistic about this.

“We have had an almost perfect storm, we are coming through it, I think there is light at the end of the tunnel now and we just need to hold our nerve.”

02:19 PM GMT

Recession before general election ‘awkward’ for Tories, says Lord Lamont

Lord Lamont said the UK slipping into a recession was “certainly awkward” for the Tories in a general election year.

The Conservative former chancellor said it was “not the word that the Government wanted to hear”.

But he also argued against putting too much stock in the fact that the economy had contracted in two successive quarters.

Asked if he believed the recession to be politically difficult for the Government, Lord Lamont told the BBC Radio 4 World at One programme: “It is certainly awkward. It is not the word that the Government wanted to hear.

“But I think as the Governor of the Bank of England said yesterday, we shouldn’t be too fixated simply by the technicality of two quarters in a row in recession.

“The technicality of it is exposed by if you compare Britain with Germany, Germany hasn’t had two quarters successively in recession but it had two quarters separated by one of growth and yet the German economy has performed worse than ours even though it is not technically in a recession any longer.”

02:04 PM GMT

Battle against inflation 'succeeding faster than many people thought', says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt said the Government’s battle against inflation was “succeeding faster than many people thought”.

He told GB News: “Of course, this data is very challenging, but the underlying picture is that the battle against inflation is succeeding faster than many people thought.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is pictured today as he took part in a series of interviews with broadcasters - Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street

“People thought that we weren’t going to get back down to 2 per cent for another year and it now looks like we’ll do that in the next few months.

“And when that happens, if we stick to our guns, stick to this difficult, but correct course, what we will see is that the Bank of England is then able to reduce interest rates, reduce the pressure on the economy, and we can start growing more healthily.”

01:45 PM GMT

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, and musician and campaigner Feargal Sharkey join members and activists phonebanking at the Labour Party headquarters - Labour Party

01:37 PM GMT

Civil servants prefer to work in the office just two days a week

Civil servants are among those most likely to want to work from home, despite government efforts to get them back into the office, a survey has revealed.

Bosses want staff in the office more than 60 per cent of the time – or three days a week for full-time employees – meaning they will no longer be able to come in just Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (known as the “TWaT” days).

The new rules are to promote “strong visible leadership”, a memo from the Cabinet Office in November revealed, but it also promised civil servants that flexible working would remain “fundamental” to working life.

When asked how many days they would be in the office in an ideal world, civil servants answered just 2.1 each week on average.

You can read the full story here.

01:06 PM GMT

Ukraine arrivals to UK top 200,000

The number of visa holders arriving into the UK having fled the war in Ukraine has topped 200,000.

The milestone was reached almost two years after the Russian invasion in February 2022 prompted Ukrainians to flee their home country for safety in other nations.

The latest figures, published by the Government today, showed that as of February 12, there had been 200,200 arrivals under visa schemes.

There have been 143,400 under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and 56,800 under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

12:44 PM GMT

Nigel Farage blames recession on Bank of England

Nigel Farage said the confirmation of a recession was “bad news” for Rishi Sunak and the Government.

But he suggested the Bank of England was ultimately responsible for the nation’s economic slide due to its approach on interest rates.

The former leader of the Brexit Party tweeted:

Recession is bad news for the Government. But, I think that the Bank of England's interest rate policy is the real cause of this.. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 15, 2024

12:23 PM GMT

Tories accuse Reeves of ‘talking down Britain’

Bim Afolami, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, accused Labour of “talking down Britain” as he responded to Rachel Reeves’ press conference.

He said: “Labour do not have a plan for the economy - they’re just talking down Britain. All Labour are left with is their 2030 green promise which they themselves said has a £28 billion a year price tag, but with no plan to pay for it.

“They would take us back to square one, adding real pressure to every family’s cost of living with higher interest rates and higher taxes.

“Having delivered on our promise to halve inflation and ease the cost of living, only Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives will stick to the plan to strengthen the economy and secure a stronger financial future for families across the country.”

12:05 PM GMT

11:47 AM GMT

Labour cannot see ‘everything, everywhere’ on candidate vetting, admits Reeves

Rachel Reeves conceded the Labour Party cannot see “everything, everywhere” when it comes to the vetting of parliamentary candidates.

Asked if Labour’s vetting process needed to be tightened up in the wake of the Rochdale row, the shadow chancellor said: “In terms of the vetting procedure, my understanding is that this was a private meeting, not a Labour Party meeting, and that the recording was released much later.

“Obviously if we had known about these things we would have taken action sooner.

“We can’t see everything, everywhere but when we do see evidence of anti-Semitism, we act swiftly to ensure the highest standards, and rightly so, amongst our MPs and amongst our parliamentary candidates.”

11:30 AM GMT

Rachel Reeves won’t commit to backing Budget tax cuts

Rachel Reeves refused to commit to backing potential tax cuts at the Budget on March 6.

There is a growing expectation that Jeremy Hunt will cut taxes next month and Ms Reeves was asked if Labour would support such moves.

She told a press conference in central London: “That depends on the state of the public finances and the projections set out by the OBR.

“I objected to the increases in National Insurance when Rishi Sunak tried to increase them as chancellor because I thought it was wrong to increase taxes on working people in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“We supported the cuts to National Insurance when the Government finally got around to doing that.

“But I will never make any commitments either around spending increases or tax cuts without being able to say where the money is going to come from.”

11:28 AM GMT

Hunt providing ‘dangerous’ running commentary on Budget plans, claims Reeves

Rachel Reeves accused Jeremy Hunt of providing a “dangerous” running commentary on his Budget plans.

The shadow chancellor said: “I do find it extraordinary that the actual Chancellor of the Exchequer is providing a running commentary on his own Budget.

“I worked at the Bank of England for many years and have been in politics a long time now. I have never seen anything like it, with a chancellor giving a running commentary.

“It is dangerous and it is very misguided and I would urge him to stop this because it creates the uncertainty that we really don’t need.”

11:21 AM GMT

Reeves takes aim at Sunak: ‘He promised to grow the economy and he has failed’

Rachel Reeves laid the blame for the UK’s recession squarely at Rishi Sunak’s door.

Asked how she could be sure that “Rishi’s recession” would not become “Rachel’s recession” should Labour win the next general election, the shadow chancellor said: “Rishi Sunak has been Prime Minister now since October 2022 and since he has become Prime Minister the economy is now smaller than when he came into office.

“And of course one of his five pledges was to grow the economy. We now know he has failed to achieve this and the economy is going backwards. This is his recession. He promised to grow the economy and he has failed.”

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, is pictured holding a press conference in central London this morning - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

11:15 AM GMT

Labour has plan to ‘break free of vicious cycle of stagnant growth’, says Reeves

Rachel Reeves said a Labour government would deliver three things on the economy: “Stability, investment, reform.”

The shadow chancellor said that “every line in our manifesto” will be “fully-costed and fully-funded

Ms Reeves said Labour had a plan to “break free of the Tories’ vicious cycle of stagnant growth, rising taxes and falling living stanfdards”.

“Labour will fight the next election on the economy,” she said.

11:11 AM GMT

Shadow chancellor: Cornerstone of Sunak's premiership has been ‘shattered’

Rachel Reeves claimed Rishi Sunak had put the UK economy “into reverse” as she said the “cornerstone” of his premiership - to deliver economic growth - had been “shattered”.

The shadow chancellor said: “The Prime Minister’s claims are in tatters. The cornerstone of his leadership has been shattered. The promise to grow the economy has been broken.

“Our economy is now smaller than when Rishi Sunak entered 10 Downing Street in 2022.”

11:07 AM GMT

UK is ‘trapped in a spiral of economic decline’, claims Reeves

Rachel Reeves said the confirmation of the UK economy falling into a recession is “deeply worrying news”.

The shadow chancellor told a press conference in central London that it was “absolutely clear that Britain remains trapped in a spiral of economic decline”.

Ms Reeves said today’s numbers from the ONS “expose a Government and a Prime Minister completely out of touch with the realities on the ground”.

She accused the Tories of “complacency” on the economy and claimed they were “content to be the managers of decline”.

10:50 AM GMT

Rachel Reeves set to hold press conference

Rachel Reeves is set to hold a press conference in central London as she responds to the news that the UK economy slipped into a recession in the second half of 2023.

We are expecting to see the shadow chancellor at 11am.

10:43 AM GMT

Cameron insists he is not ‘lecturing’ US on Ukraine aid package

Lord Cameron said he was not “lecturing” or telling “American friends” what to do as he repeated his calls for US legislators to pass an aid package for Ukraine. His original call for the support to be agreed sparked a backlash among some Republicans.

During a visit to Poland today, the Foreign Secretary said: “We really do want to see Congress pass that money to support Ukraine economically, but crucially militarily in the months ahead.”

He added: “We have to do everything we can to make [sure] that Ukraine can succeed in this year and beyond. We must not let Putin think he can out-wait us or last us out, and that’s why this vote in Congress is so crucial.

“And I say this as someone who is not wanting in any way to lecture American friends, or tell American friends what to do.

“I say it as someone who has a deep and abiding love of the United States – of their democracy, of their belief in freedom – but as someone who really believes in the importance of our alliance.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski (R) welcomes Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on February 15, 2024 at the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw, Poland - Sergei Gapon/AFP

10:25 AM GMT

‘Light at the end of the tunnel,’ insists Hunt despite UK entering recession

Jeremy Hunt denied the Government was being “complacent” by downplaying figures showing a contraction in the economy, insisting there is “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Asked whether it was complacent to play down the data when the economy has seen little movement in nearly two years, he told BBC News: “Far from that, we recognise life has been very, very tough for families up and down the country.”

Mr Hunt added: “When the Prime Minister made his commitment he was very clear that tackling inflation had to come first… If we stick to our guns now, we can actually see light at the end of the tunnel.”

10:10 AM GMT

Hunt acknowledges economic data is ‘challenging’

Jeremy Hunt acknowledged the latest GDP figures showing the UK economy entered a recession at the end of 2023 are “challenging” but insisted the Government’s plan is the “right thing to do” for growth in the long-term.

“Our plan has been to tackle inflation. First and foremost, that does mean higher interest rates,” he told BBC News.

“It’s the right thing to do for families because when they see the cost of their weekly shop go up, their energy bills go up, the cost of filling up the car going up, that creates real pressure.

“And until you relieve that pressure on families, we’re not going to see healthy growth, and when it comes to that battle against inflation, we are making much faster progress than many people predicted.”

He said that it was important “despite this challenging data, that we stick to a plan that is seeing inflation really start to fall.”

10:07 AM GMT

Chancellor does not deny public spending could be cut to fund tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt did not deny that he could decide to reduce future public spending to fund tax cuts at the Budget (see the post below at 09.18).

Asked the question during an interview with Sky News this morning, the Chancellor said: “Well, you will have to wait for the Budget for the decision that the Prime Minister and I eventually make.

“But what I would say is that I was Health Secretary for nearly six years, I negotiated a lot of extra money for the NHS, I am a passionate supporter of the NHS and all our public services.

“But in the long run the best thing that I can do as Chancellor for the NHS is to make sure that our economy is growing healthily.

“So what you will see in everything I do in the Budget on March 6 is prioritising economic growth and we have a plan that we are sticking to which is bringing down inflation and unlocking the potential for growth…”

10:00 AM GMT

Tax cuts must be ‘responsible’, says Hunt

Taxes will only be cut in a way that is “responsible”, Jeremy Hunt said this morning as he refused to be drawn on Budget specifics.

Asked whether tax cuts could be announced on Mar 6, the Chancellor told Sky News: “I do believe that if you look around the world that the economies like the United States and Canada which have lighter taxes, particularly lighter taxes on business, tend to grow faster.

“But I would only cut taxes in a way that was responsible and I certainly wouldn’t do anything that fuelled inflation just when we are starting to have some success in bringing down inflation.”

09:56 AM GMT

Chancellor: Government must ‘stick to our guns’ and focus on inflation fight

Jeremy Hunt said the Government needed to “stick to our guns” and maintain the focus on curbing inflation.

The Chancellor told Sky News: “The primary challenge since I became Chancellor, the most important thing that I can do to relieve pressure on families, is to bring down that inflation rate.

“It has come down from 11 per cent to four per cent. That is also very important for businesses that are trying to grow and expand and that is why we need to stick to our guns and independent forecasters say if we do that inflation will come down to its target in a matter of months and then we can start to see interest rates falling.”

09:45 AM GMT

‘In the long run lower taxed economies tend to grow faster’

Jeremy Hunt said he believed “in the long run lower taxed economies tend to grow faster” as he defended the Tories’ economic record.

He told Sky News: “If you at what has happened since 2010, the economy has grown faster than France, Germany, Italy, Japan and many other similar countries…”

Told that the US economy had grown more than the UK’s, the Chancellor said: “No, the US has grown faster and I do believe that in the long run lower taxed economies tend to grow faster which is why I started to bring down taxes in the Autumn Statement.”

09:39 AM GMT

Voters head to the polls in Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections

Voters are heading to the polls in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections today as the major parties face a big electoral test.

The Tories are seeking to hold onto both constituencies but Labour will be hoping to overturn considerable Conservative majorities and build momentum ahead of the general election.

In Wellingborough the Conservatives are defending a majority of more than 18,000 and in Kingswood the Tory majority from the 2019 election was just over 11,000.

A Tory defeat in either constituency would mean that the Government has clocked up more by-election losses in a single parliament than any administration since the 1960s.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm this evening.

A polling station at Kingswood Congregational Church is pictured this morning - Lee Thomas

09:18 AM GMT

Chancellor could further squeeze public spending to fund tax cuts

Public spending could be further squeezed beyond 2025 in order to free up cash for tax cuts.

The Telegraph understands that tightening public spending is being looked at as an option by Jeremy Hunt should the public finances provide him with little room for manoeuvre.

A tightening is already in the works for after the next general election. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies day-to-day spending across the board is “set to increase by 0.9 per cent in real-terms on average each year from 2025-26 to 2028-29”.

But the latest move under consideration could see that approximately one per cent increase potentially cut back to something like 0.75 per cent. No firm decisions have been made.

The news that Mr Hunt was considering further cuts to public spending to fund pre-election giveaways was first reported by the Financial Times.

08:58 AM GMT

Starmer: ‘It's time for change’

Rishi Sunak has failed to turn the corner on 14 years of Tory economic decline.



Britain is hit by a recession and it’s working people who will pay the price.



It's time for change. Only Labour will deliver it. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 15, 2024

08:43 AM GMT

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer goes for a walk in London this morning

Sir Keir Starmer seen taking morning exercise as he goes for a walk this morning - Nigel Howard Media

08:36 AM GMT

Lib Dems: ‘Rishi's recession has savaged the British economy’

Sir Ed Davey claimed the UK was facing “economic turmoil” as the result of “years of Conservative chaos”.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats said: “Rishi’s recession has savaged the British economy by decimating growth and leaving families to cope with spiralling prices.

“Years of Conservative chaos and a revolving door of Conservative Chancellors has culminated in economic turmoil.

“It’s hardworking Brits forced to pick up the tab for this mess, through high food prices, tax hikes and skyrocketing mortgage bills.

“This year the country will have the chance to kick out this incompetent and out of touch government once and for all.”

08:23 AM GMT

UK economy ‘more resilient than most people predicted’, says Hunt

Jeremy Hunt said the UK economy has proven to be “more resilient than most people predicted”. He also argued that cracking down on inflation with higher interest rates was the “right thing to do”.

The Chancellor told Sky News: “We always expected growth to be weaker while we prioritised tackling inflation, that means higher interest rates and that is the right thing to do because you can’t have long term health growth with high inflation.

“But also for families when there is a cost of living crisis, when the cost of their weekly shop is going up, their energy bills are much higher it is the right thing to do.

“The underlying picture here is an economy that is more resilient than most people predicted. Inflation is coming down, real wages have been going up now for six months and iud we stick to our guns, independent forecasters say that by the early summer we could start to see interest rates falling and that will be a very important relief for families with mortgages.”

08:15 AM GMT

Labour label Hunt comments ‘insulting’

Labour said Jeremy Hunt’s comments responding to the recession news were “insulting” and “out of touch”.

You can read Mr Hunt’s statement in full at the post below at 08.11.

A spokesman for the Labour Party said: “Jeremy Hunt’s comments are as insulting as they are out of touch.

“The Conservatives’ failure to take any responsibility for Rishi’s recession shows why we need an election.”

08:11 AM GMT

Hunt: ‘Low growth not a surprise’ amid high interest rates

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, said that it was “not a surprise” to see low economic growth “while interest rates are high” but he insisted “there are signs the British economy is turning a corner”.

Responding to the news that the UK economy entered a recession at the end of 2023, Mr Hunt said: “High inflation is the single biggest barrier to growth which is why halving it has been our top priority. While interest rates are high – so the Bank of England can bring inflation down – low growth is not a surprise.

“But there are signs the British economy is turning a corner; forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages are rising faster than prices, mortgage rates are down and unemployment remains low. Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.”

08:09 AM GMT

Sunak pledge to grow the economy ‘in tatters’, says Labour

Labour said Rishi Sunak’s pledge to grow the economy was “in tatters” after official statistics revealed the UK economy slipped into a recession at the end of 2023.

Data published by the Office for National Statistics this morning showed gross domestic product fell by 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, following a 0.1 per cent contraction in the third quarter.

The confirmation of a recession represents a set back for Rishi Sunak as his political opponents pounced on the promise he made in January 2023 to “grow the economy”.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: “Rishi Sunak’s promise to grow the economy is now in tatters. The Prime Minister can no longer credibly claim that his plan is working or that he has turned the corner on more than fourteen years of economic decline under the Conservatives that has left Britain worse off.

“This is Rishi Sunak’s recession and the news will be deeply worrying for families and business across Britain.”

