Politics latest news: No 10 accused of 'heavy handedness' after warning amber list travellers to expect knock on the door

Priti Patel said travellers should expect a knock on the door to check they are quarantining

No 10 has been accused of 'heavy handedness' after warning amber list travellers to expect a knock on the door upon their return.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps sought to put people travelling to countries on the Amber list this morning, reminding travellers of the "heck of a lot of hassle" they will face when returning to the UK, as well as warning that "people will come to your house to check your quarantine".

It comes after Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, confirmed that people should expect a knock on the door when quarantining at home upon their return from amber countries, with the Government claiming to have the capacity to carry out 10,000 home visits a day.

However MPs hit back at what they described as "heavy handedness".

David Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, called the move "heavy-handed" and said "it won’t work yet again".

He added: "It’ll be just as effective as the last test and trace."

Richard Tice, leader of the Reform Party, said the Government's priorities are "all wrong".

He asked: "Surely we want police to focus on preventing knife crime, catching burglars not spying on holidaymakers. What sort of police state have we become?"

08:17 AM

Batley and Spen by-election loss would mean 'curtains' for Starmer, says Abbott

Sir Keir Starmer should resign if Labour loses a forthcoming by-election in a key "Red Wall" seat, Diane Abbott said as she suggested Andy Burnham could replace him.

The former shadow home secretary on Wednesday became the latest Jeremy Corbyn ally to suggest Sir Keir should quit if he failed to turn things around, warning that losing in Batley and Spen "must surely be curtains for him".

Ms Abbott's intervention comes amid mounting pressure on Sir Keir in the wake of a bruising series of local election results and the by-election defeat in Hartlepool.

The Labour leader's authority has been further called into question following a chaotic reshuffle, while Mr Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has made it clear he will seek to run for leader if the party fails to win the next general election.

Batley and Spen loss would be 'curtains' for Sir Keir Starmer, says Diane Abbott

07:55 AM

The Duke of Cambridge gets jabbed

Prince William has tweeted that he has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine (although he didn't specify which one he had).

He also thanked all those involved in the vaccination roll out effort.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

07:51 AM

Door knocks to check compliance

Mr Shapps said he did not recognise the figures that show up to 55,000 people a day are travelling to amber list countries, which is to be monitored by 10,000 checks on home after arrival.

He said: "We are not saying those numbers, I don't know where they've come from. Certainly not so far with regards to the unlock on Monday."

He said the numbers of people travelling to amber list countries are "certainly far fewer than that".

07:45 AM

An evolving green list

Mr Shapps conceded he wanted to see more countries added to the "green list" for travel, which is currently very slim pickings for holiday destinations.

"The amber list and the red list are not for holidaymakers, that's not the purpose of those lists at this time," Mr Shapps said.

"We just think that after a year of lockdowns in this country, of people coming forward in record numbers to get their vaccines, we do not want to be in a position of taking risks at this stage about our unlock."

Asked if he was pushing for the green list to be extended, Mr Shapps told the Today programme: "Of course. The reason for that is we have ended up getting way ahead in terms of our vaccination programme in this country and we are just having to wait for other countries to catch up with us.

"That's going to gradually happen, obviously, you can see it's happening, so that list should expand."

07:42 AM

Government calls for 'patience'

Holidaymakers wanting to visit countries on the Government's amber list have been urged by Grant Shapps to have "more patience".

The Transport Secretary urged the public to show "a little more patience as the world catches up with our vaccine programme".

Portugal is currently the only major viable tourist destination on that list, although holidays are still being sold to countries on the amber list.



Mr Shapps sought to defend this policy, as he said the Government had moved away from a system where things were "banned and illegal" to a situation where people were expected to "apply a bit of common sense".

07:23 AM

Politics today

Good morning.

All eyes today are on quarantine and the amber list, as well as the row engulfing Cabinet over British meat being exported to Australia and whether it should be tariff free.

Transport Correspondent Grant Shapps has had the media round this morning.

Asked if it was "irresponsible" to go on holiday to an amber list country, Mr Shapps said: "We ask people not to... that is the situation.

"If you do go away to an amber country - for whatever reason - you end up having to take a vast series of tests: pre-departure tests before you can return, one on day two, one on day eight, if you wanted to release early one on day five as well, there's a lot of cost involved in that.

"You have to quarantine at home, people will come and visit you.

"So there's an awful lot that you have to do and clearly most people are not going to want to go through all of that when a little bit of patience is starting to see other countries catch up."

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the EU exit strategy committee with senior ministers for discussions about the trade deal with Australia.



Stay tuned for updates on the above and more.