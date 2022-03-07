Politics latest news: Boris Johnson addresses Ukraine crisis alongside Dutch and Canadian PMs

Boris Johnson is to hold a joint press conference with the Canadian and Dutch prime ministers on the Ukraine crisis.

Mr Johnson held bilateral meetings with Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte at RAF Northolt in London on Monday morning.

Earlier, the Prime Minister denied he had overruled security services to secure a peerage for Lord Lebedev, and said: "We must not play Putin’s game and somehow turn this into a witch hunt against every Russian in the UK."

03:35 PM

Journey away from Russian oil and gas 'faster and easier' for some countries

Some countries will find it "faster and easier" to wean themselves off Russian supplies than others, Boris Johnson told reporters.

Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, echoed his call for a "step-by-step process... while acknowledging that dependency is to a certain extent, at the moment, still there".

"My plea is to do this diligently, and not overnight, and making sure that we speed up the programmes of all of our countries to decarbonise, to green our economies. It makes it more important to do that."

03:28 PM

'We've got to recognise that things have changed'

Boris Johnson declines to make any comment on Canada's defence spending approach "except to say that the world clearly changing, and what we can't do post the invasion of Ukraine is go back to a new normalisation in the way we did after the invasion of Crimea".

"We've got to recognise that things have changed, and we need a new focus on our security."

03:26 PM

Boris Johnson on energy crunch: 'We must do everything we can to protect consumers'

"Everybody's seen what's happening to the price of oil, this matters. Which is what I think Mark had to say earlier on about the need to proceed in steps is correct, and we must do everything we can to protect consumers and the public.

"There are going to be impacts, let's be in no doubt, but I think that it's the right thing to do. It's completely the right thing to do to move away from Russian hydrocarbons but we've got to do it step by step.

Boris Johnson speaks during a joint news conference with Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, and Mark Rutte, the Netherlands' prime minister - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

"So far the success of the west has been in the unity we've shown and I think we're all increasingly united in the mood that we've got to move away from Russian hydrocarbons, we've got to make sure that we have substitutes and substitute supply and that's what we're working on as well.

"One of the things that we're looking at is the possibility of using more of our own hydrocarbons, and you'll have heard already what the Business Secretary's had to say about licences for UK owned domestic production.

"That doesn't mean we are in any way abandoning our commitment to CO2, you can do that, but we've got to reflect the reality that there is a crunch on at the moment, we need to intensify our self-reliance as a transition with more hydrocarbons but what we've also got to do is go for more nuclear and more renewable energy."

He says a new energy supply strategy will be set out within days.

03:22 PM

'It's clear that we're going to have to do more'

Boris Johnson is asked whether anything had changed since he was asked by a Ukrainian journalist why her country's children were taking the hit in the war while Vladimir Putin's "friends and inner circle were living in London's most beautiful houses and sending their children to private schools".

With today's economic crime bill, Mr Johnson says his Government is taking steps to ensure that bogus companies can no longer be used to conceal property ownership.

"We're making sure we have no powers to take people's assets and we think that the whole package of measures we're putting forward today will have Royal assent in just a few days time, so we're moving very, very fast on that."

The PM says this is in addition to the work done more broadly around sanctions in recent weeks to "tighten the vice" around Putin's regime.

"He's decided that he is going to continue with an all-out onslaught on centres of habitation in a way that we think is utterly repugnant. It's clear that we're going to have to do more, and as friends and partners that's what we're going to do."

03:16 PM

'Painful reality' endures of Russian oil and gas reliance

The Dutch prime minister said the "painful reality is that we are very much still dependent" on Russian oil and gas.

Mark Rutte noted there would be "enormous ramifications" if Russian oil and gas imports were blocked, and said the process would have to be gradual. This is a step-by-step approach."

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM, added there was an ongoing shift in Europe and elsewhere "to understand that Russia is no longer a reliable partner".

Canada imports "negligible" amounts of Russian oil, which it has banned, but its self-sustainability is a contrast to European countries.

03:13 PM

Boris Johnson: Russian gas use cannot be cut off overnight

Asked about energy dependency on Russia, Boris Johnson says: "You can't simply close down use of oil and gas overnight even from Russia, that's not something that every country around the world can do. We can go fast in the UK, other countries can go fast, but there are different dependencies.

"What we need to do is make sure that we're all moving in the same direction, we all share the same assumptions and that we accelerate that move and I think that is what you're going to see.

"Actually I see no inconsistency by the way in moving away from dependency on Russian hydrocarbons to moving away from dependency on hydrocarbons altogether. You can see how this will encourage the world to go for green solutions wherever possible, but clearly there is going to be a transitional period, we're going to have to look for supply, we're going to have to look for alternative supply."

On the UK's reception of refugees, Mr Johnson adds that his Government is "absolutely determined to be as generous as we possibly can". As the situation has got worse, the PM pledges "to do even more" to deal with the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

03:09 PM

Russia's aggression must stop, warns Dutch prime minister

Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, decries a week of "horrific violence in Ukraine" and says "we are dealing with an aggressor who keeps crossing new boundaries" in the form of Vladimir Putin.

"We know now that Putin has used cluster bombs. We can only guess what he plans to do next," he tells reporters. "But one thing is certain, Russia's aggression must stop.

"To all Ukrainians we say, your courage and your resistance - exemplified by President Volodymyr Zelensky - deserves our utmost respect. Your resolve is our resolve. We will continue to stand by you.

"The Netherlands is prepared to consider and we are all prepared to consider all possible sanctions that can put pressure on Russia."

Mr Rutte says sanctions do not generate "unmanageable risks to energy supplies to European countries and beyond, including Ukraine, as has also been stated today by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We still need European companies to continue their work towards Russia, and that is important, and what you need to do over time is make sure that we reduce, dramatically, our energy dependence on Russia."

03:06 PM

Canada will sanction 10 Russian individuals

Canada confirms it will impose sanctions on 10 Russian individuals "complicit in this unjust invasion", including current and former government officials and oligarchs.

Their names come from a list compiled by Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, Mr Trudeau adds.

"These sanctions put increased pressure on Russia's leadership including Putin's inner circle.

"The work we are doing together is punishing Putin and his enablers where it hurts most, in particular by crippling their financial systems and sanctioning their central bank."

03:04 PM

Boris Johnson: Putin 'has underestimated unity of the West'

Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin has "underestimated the unity of the West".

"We will do everything we can to ensure Putin fails in this catastrophic invasion of Ukraine."

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, says he has had a "very productive" first day in Europe, with a focus on stronger economic ties in addition to "standing up for democracy against authoritarianism and standing with Ukraine every step of the way".

His conversation with Boris Johnson focused on "security ties, continuing to advance free trade and creating more middle-class jobs, and also [focusing] on climate action".

"Throughout the focus is on the people of Ukraine and our solidarity with Ukraine, pushing back against the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and standing with democracies across the world."

03:02 PM

'Unwavering assistance' will be British, Dutch and Canadian focus

Boris Johnson, leading a press conference with Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte, says: "In the 12 days since Russia launched this illegal and brutal assault, the world has come together in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine."

He notes that 141 members of the United Nations voted to condemn Putin's war, and 39 countries - including the UK, Canada and the Netherlands - voted to refer his actions to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in the largest such action the court has ever seen.

Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Mark Rutte - Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo

"As Ukrainians resist Russia's onslaught with courage and tenacity, the international community must aid their struggle in every way that they can. We will only succeed if the whole international community moves together with the same spirit of unity we've seen in recent days."

Mr Johnson says he is joining Canada and the Netherlands in a new International Ukraine Support Group to provide "unwavering assistance now and in the future".

"This is the moment for Ukraine's friends to create a coalition of humanitarian, economic and defensive military support to ensure that Putin fails."

Mr Johnson confirms £175million of aid for Ukraine, bringing the total support announced during the crisis to around £400million.

02:48 PM

'I believe it's an illegal invasion'

Asked if the invasion of Ukraine was a crime against peace, Liz Truss said: "I believe it's an illegal invasion."

Asked by Tom Tugendhat if it was a war of aggression: "That's a matter for the ICC. I believe it's an illegal invasion."

Mr Tugendhat pointed out that the ICC does not have the jurisdiction of that, and again asked the Foreign Secretary if she thinks Russia's war on Ukraine is a war of aggression.

"It's certainly an aggressive act. I need to look into the specific legalities."

Mr Tugendhat asked Ms Truss if a new international tribunal should be set up to examine whether it is a war of aggression, to which she said the "best route" was through the ICC - "but I am certainly willing to look at other routes", confirming she would be "willing to look at" an international tribunal.

02:44 PM

Liz Truss pledges 'much closer working' with EU and Nato

Liz Truss pledged "much closer working with the EU, with Nato and much broader allies" as well as strengthening the UK's additional relationships.

"We need to strengthen all of that security architecture."

Asked if a comprehensive defensive treaty with the EU was on the table, Ms Truss said the "key part of the conversation is between the EU and Nato".

"We're seeing very rapid changes across the EU, I've talked about Germany's changes to its defence policy. But my view is the West has to be united, we all have to work together.

"We will need over the coming months to make sure we have the strength and architecture in place for the future."

She said she did not want to "jump ahead" to what the structures in question would look like.

02:40 PM

Liz Truss: UK Ambassador has left Ukraine

The UK Ambassador "has left Ukraine because of the serious security situation", Liz Truss told the foreign select committee.

On visa route facilities, Ms Truss said "I believe it's open continuously" but noted that it was run by the Home Office.

Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

Told that none of the facilities were open on a Friday afternoon after 5pm and that it "feels like a bit of an own goal", the Foreign Secretary responded: "We've had people for deployment teams in Poland, in Slovakia for the last few weeks, helping with the humanitarian effort, helping get people through the border.

"I could ask the Home Secretary, I'm sure we could get back to you with the opening hours."

02:36 PM

Tom Harris: It's time for Labour to proscribe 'Stop The War'

Given current international events, it is hardly surprising that the internal machinations of a British opposition political party have been received with scant interest, writes Tom Harris.

That does not mean, however, that the recent attempts by Keir Starmer to stamp his authority on even the far Left of his party are inconsequential. In fact they have far-reaching implications for Labour, its culture, its policies and its electability.

First there was his extraordinary victory over the Left last week, when 11 members of the Campaign Group of Labour MPs withdrew – when it was suggested that they could lose the party whip – their public support from a letter blaming Nato expansion for provoking the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Then the former shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, cancelled his plans to address a Stop The War rally – again, when the whip was called into question.

Since the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn in 2020, Keir Starmer has settled on this blunt instrument as its weapon of choice in the battle to impose discipline on its parliamentary ranks. Kicking off the formal party process of expulsion is a long, legally-complicated and unpredictable business involving Labour’s grassroots office holders and members.

02:21 PM

We must reduce dependence on Russia as with China, says Liz Truss

The West "took its eye off the ball" after the Cold War, Liz Truss told the foreign affairs committee, with too many deals entered into without understanding their implications.

"We enabled the development of Russian high-tech warfare, we essentially provided the funding through oil and gas. There's no doubt that the West didn't act early enough or more decisively enough. The reality is that President Putin did not take the threats of deterrence seriously enough."

What will be done now? "What we have to do now is we have to strengthen Nato, we particularly have to strengthen the eastern flank, we've already deployed more troops into Estonia but there is more to do. We have to be serious about defence spending right across Nato.

"All of the free world need to rethink their economic dependence, and we've already started working on that with China, for example disconnection of Huwaei, reducing strategic dependency on China, but that is what we need to do with Russia."

Ms Truss said she is "pleased" that the defence budget had already been increased, but in the last 15 years concluded "it is clear that Nato has not done enough... What Russia has done is shattered the security architecture of Europe".

02:17 PM

Liz Truss: Closer security links with India crucial

Why did Sergey Lavrov continue despite Liz Truss's clear threats, Tom Tugendhat has asked the Foreign Secretary.

Ms Truss said she met Mr Lavrov three times and the UK wanted to "remove the element of surprise" and disrupt the "playbook" used by Russia. She said she had made it clear that the western response would be united and Ukraine would fight back.

"We can speculate about why it was that Putin has made this strategic mistake and ended up cornered, essentially, but I felt our role as the United Kingdom was to do all we could in advance to deter a Russian invasion."

Ms Truss emphasised the importance of "working with our allies, including non-democracies" and called for the UK to "build that very strong network with the G7... I think we can do more to strengthen the G7, give it a more permanent footing... like a secretariat, having that infrastructure, the type of infrastructure that Nato has."

The Foreign Secretary observed there were 141 countries which voted against Russia at the UN General Assembly, adding all of those should be encouraged to impose sanctions, while going on to flag the importance of projects such as Aukus.

On India's abstention, Ms Truss told MPs she had encouraged her Indian counterpart to "stand against Russia", but the "issue for India is there is at least some dependence on Russia, both in terms of its defence relationships but also in terms of its economic relationships. I think the way forward is for a closer economic and defensive relationship with India".

02:10 PM

Liz Truss: I've been leading the response on Ukraine

Asked by Tom Tugendhat how her foreign policy will differ from that of her predecessors, Liz Truss told MPs that she had been "leading in the response" to the Ukraine crisis.

"I think it's important to point out that since this crisis emerged, I as Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom have been leading in the response," she said.

She recalls her meeting with Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, meeting with the leaders of Baltic states, and urging an end to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"We're already, at the end of last year, ensuring (sic) that our foreign policy was dealing with the immediate threat in the Euro-Atlantic area and what I've been doing is strengthening the example in terms of, for example, establishing an information unit.

"We last had an information unit at the end of the Cold War. We abandoned that when the 'end of history' was declared but the reality is the Russians didn't abandon their disinformation and misinformation."

02:02 PM

UK’s sanctions could raise inflation by another 2 per cent, MPs told

Neil Shearing, the group chief economist at Capital Economics, said that the effect of sanctions on the UK economy would feel essentially "quite stagflationary", writes Mason Boycott-Owen.

"It’s bad for growth and it’s going to push up inflation so it’s going to contribute to what’s being called a cost-of-living crisis. I think the increases in global commodity prices [such as oil] which we’ve already seen will push up UK inflation by perhaps another 1 per cent, compared to a pre-conflict baseline.

"If you start to bring energy into the scope of sanctions and you see further increases in commodity prices [...] you could easily double that effect.

"It could shrink the UK economy baseline at the moment between 0.25 and 0.5 per cent... and you could double that if you bring energy in to play."

02:01 PM

Britain 'probably number two' globally on sanctions

More from Mason Boycott-Owen on the Treasury select committee looking at the effectiveness of anti-Russia sanctions:

Dr Justine Walker, head of global sanctions and risk at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, said the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, "like the private sector, won’t be equipped to deal with a crisis on this level or scale".



She added that Western countries were having this same problem with sanctions, apart from the US, which she said had given "very clear" detail on its sanctions.



Natasha de Terán, a payments policy expert and former Swift corporate affairs chief, added: "I think it would be unfair to say that Britain is bad at sanctions. It doesn’t have an active a role as the United States does.



"It’s just come out of the EU where the sanctions responsibility was invested there. It’s probably number two to the US on a global scale."

01:57 PM

'We need to get away from "Who has got the biggest sanctions list?"'

The director of an anti-financial crime centre has said the private sector, not the Government, is responsible for implementing sanctions and that it can only do this effectively with clear communication from departments, Mason Boycott Owen reports.

Tom Keatinge, director of the CFCS unit at RUSI, told the Treausry select committee: "You’ve got the situation at the moment where there are Saturday afternoon arguments on Twitter between the FCDO and Bloomberg and other organisations about 'what’s the right number of people we’ve sanctioned?'

"That should be a crystal clear fact for everybody to understand. Because if we don’t know what the right number is, how can you expect the private sector to sanction the right people?

"We do need to get away from 'who has got the biggest list' and start focusing on 'what are the details of what should be on that list?'"

01:53 PM

UK sanctions regime 'paralysed' by lack of clarity

Tom Keatinge, the director at The Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies (CFCS) at RUSI, has told the Treasury committee that the sanctions implementation in the UK was "paralysed" due to lack of clarity for the private sector, writes Mason Boycott-Owen.

Telling the committee "you can’t make up sanctions on the hoof", he said: "At the moment the system to some extent is frozen, it’s paralysed. Nobody is quite sure what to do.

"At the moment most people are sitting there saying 'if it’s got something to do with Russia, we’ll put a red line through it'. That may not last but we need details, we cannot continue to have generalisations."

01:50 PM

No more Cummings and goings as @Dominic2306 leaves Twitter

Dominic Cummings has left Twitter "for a while at least", he said in his latest Substack post, branding the platform "appalling for politics and intolerable during a war".

Boris Johnson's former top aide wrote: "After the 2019 election I tried to get the PM and some senior hacks to withdraw from Twitter. I failed. I also tried to stop the PM tweeting about war/terrorism. I failed."

Mr Cummings said it was "clear last autumn" that Vladimir Putin's buildup "was dangerous and largely ignored in Westminster... The current situation could escalate towards a general war. In summer 1914 we had a much more serious set of people in crucial jobs and the crisis moved much slower than a nuclear crisis does."

There'll be no more tweets - at least for the foreseeable - from Dominic Cummings - Tolga Akmen/AFP

Comparing the situation to the first coronavirus lockdown, he added that it was "worse than in spring 2020 because a lot of very able people came to help now, they've almost all gone and the few left are marginalised and/or looking for other jobs".

"Even if we avoid general war the effects of recent events on energy, food markets and so on will be profound. Sharp sudden price rises for food have often sparked revolutions, e.g 1848.

"Huge economic disruption is colliding with a) deluded energy policies in the west for 20 years, b) over a decade of roughly zero/negative real interest rates (unprecedented in centuries), and c) supply chains already reeling from covid and changes in China."

01:36 PM

'Time to cut the red tape', Tory MPs urge ministers

Refugee red tape is forcing fleeing Ukrainian refugee families to go through nine steps to enter the UK, Charles Hymas reports, as Tory MPs urged ministers to slash bureaucracy.

Lawyers helping refugees revealed families were struggling to provide the necessary documents – all of which had to be translated into English – to support their visa applications.

They said refugees not only had to work out if they were eligible but then complete forms online, provide proof of their family links, evidence of their Ukraine residence and give biometrics, including fingerprints, in person at a UK Visa Application Centre (VAC).

Only "around 50" visas had been issued by Sunday morning to fleeing Ukrainians under the scheme intended to help refugees who already have family based in the UK.

The total number approved by 10am on Sunday morning represented less than one per cent of the 5,535 applications submitted online for the Ukraine Family Scheme, according to figures released by officials.

01:26 PM

Lobby latest: 'Humanitarian route' already announced, says No 10

A third "humanitarian route" reportedly being examined by Ukrainian refugees is in fact the sponsorship scheme that has already been announced, Downing Street said.

On Sunday night, the Sun reported Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, was exploring "legal options" to create a "humanitarian route" for any Ukrainian refugee to come to the UK.

Priti Patel met with volunteers during her visit to the Ukrainian Social Club in London yesterday - Yui Mok/PA Wire

But this lunchtime, a Downing Street spokesman told reporters: "It's the sponsorship route that we set out last week. We've set out the details of the two routes that we are putting in place to help those displaced Ukrainians who would like to come to the UK.

"We will set out more details this week around the sponsorship scheme, which as I say will provide a route for Ukrainians without any family ties to the UK - and there is no limit to that scheme.

"That will welcome as many Ukrainians as wish to come and that have matched sponsors."

01:16 PM

Sir Keir Starmer: Home Office response is 'chaotic'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Home Office of a chaotic response to the Ukraine refugee crisis.

Speaking at King's College London, he said: "It's very important that we provide a route to sanctuary for those that are fleeing for their lives.

"The Home Office is in a complete mess about this, they keep changing the rules, the stories of what is actually happening on the ground contradict what the Home Office say.

"They have got to sort this out ... there should be a simple route to sanctuary for those that are fleeing for their lives."

01:10 PM

Queen returns to duties with meeting with Trudeau

The Queen has held her first in-person engagement since catching Covid, meeting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The monarch held an audience with Mr Trudeau on Monday at Windsor Castle.

Mr Trudeau is in the UK for talks on the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

01:00 PM

List of candidates for Ofcom chair 'exhausted'

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has been told "all possible opportunities" to find the best applicants to fill the role of Ofcom chief have been "exhausted".

The process to find a suitable candidate for chair of the media watchdog has faced a series of delays since it began two years ago, with the selection being rerun after an initial round of interviews failed to find a candidate to lead the regulator.

Julian Knight, the DCMS Committee chairman, said: "Anyone who has been following this long drawn-out saga will know that feeling of exhaustion all too well."

Knight added he had been told by the Permanent Secretary that "all possible opportunities to get the best cast of characters for the next stage have now been exhausted".

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson's preferred choice during the initial interviews but he withdrew from the race, claiming the civil service had influenced the process because of his right-of-centre "convictions". - Chris Ratcliffe/Shutterstock

12:54 PM

Boris Johnson: UK processing 'thousands' of refugee applications

12:53 PM

Britain poised to expand defence spending as Russia’s failures in Ukraine raise eyebrows

Britain could increase its defence spending as soon as this month, reports Lucy Fisher, our Deputy Political Editor, as the Ministry of Defence plans to review its military upgrade based on the failings of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Government sources told The Telegraph that new money could be agreed by the Chancellor in the spring statement on March 23, potentially to fund more deliveries of weapons to the Ukrainians or to improve Britain’s forces.

The possibility has not been ruled out by the Treasury, although no discussions have taken place yet and the Ministry of Defence has made no formal submission, it is understood.

At present, the lethal and non-lethal aid offered by Britain has been paid for out of existing departmental budgets. However, Boris Johnson has stressed that the UK will step up the provision of arms.

12:42 PM

The charities taking donations to help Ukraine refugees

Britons have been asking how to help following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The attack, launched on February 24, has seen more than 1 million Ukrainians flee the nation in the fastest exodus this century, according to new United Nations figures.

Jewish refugees from Kharkiv seen departing from Dnipro for the Ukrainian west - Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, has urged Britons not to travel to Ukraine to join the fighting.

Instead, he suggested that they help in other ways, such as donating money through the Ukrainian embassy to be spent on weaponry and aid, or to volunteer with organisations helping refugees.

12:24 PM

Russia accuses Ukraine of thwarting humanitarian corridors

Russia's defence ministry has accused Ukraine of not complying with agreements to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" earlier on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment - to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately denounced by Kyiv as an immoral stunt.

Read more of our minute-by-minute Ukraine coverage here

12:08 PM

The UK has led the world on banking sanctions, says Boris Johnson

On sanctions, Boris Johnson told reporters ahead of the economic crime bill: "We want to go as fast we possibly can but I don’t think anybody looking at what is going on at the moment can credibly say that the UK has been a backmarker in this.

"Don’t forget we were the first country in Europe to offer military assistance to the Ukrainians for their own self-defence, we were the country that led the world on Swift, on freezing the assets of the Russian Central Bank.

"Look at the impact that this is having already in Russia, their stock market still isn’t open today. I think they weren’t expecting the levels of western unity and the extent of the sanctions that we’re imposing. There’s more to be done, we certainly want to go as fast as possible and that’s why I’ve got Mark Rutte and Justin Trudeau with me today.

"Nothing is off the table and we’ll be talking about all of that later today."

12:08 PM

Boris Johnson: This must not turn into anti-Russian 'witch hunt'

It is very, very important that this should not turn into this general sense that we’re against Russians, any Russian living in the UK, any Russian who contributes to UK society should suddenly be under suspicion. That suits Putin’s agenda. He’s going to want to frame this as a conflict between Russia and the West. This is about the Ukrainian people, their struggle against a murderous attack on their liberty and a violent attack on cities in Ukraine that have done absolutely nothing to deserve it. And we must not play Putin’s game and somehow turn this into a witch hunt against every Russian in the UK.



It is absolutely vital that we focus on what Putin is doing and we call him out on what he’s doing. And what I’m doing today if I can just explain is I’ve got the leaders of Holland and Canada, Justin Trudeau of Canada, Mark Rutte of Holland here with me right now. Later on I’ll be talking to Joe Biden and other colleagues about what we can do to bring the West together and to keep the West together.



The unity of the West has been very, very strong during this period and it’s been something that I don’t think Putin bargained for. But now that he is going for this really unrestrained attack on cities, now that he’s attacking civilians in the way that he is, I think we’ve got to recognise that we’ve got to do more on sanctions and there is more we can do and I think more we should do so



So on Swift there’s more that the world can do, on banking there’s more that the world can do, and I think there is more to be done on sanctioning individuals so that’s why we’re bringing measures under the economic crime bill today and targeting individuals as well.

12:07 PM

Boris Johnson: 'Simply incorrect' I intervened on Lebedev peerage

Boris Johnson said reports that he personally intervened to overturn the judgment of security services were "simply incorrect".

"What I can tell you is it suits Putin’s agenda to try and characterise this as a struggle between the west and Russia. And it suits his agenda to say that the UK, that we in Nato countries, are anti-Russia, European countries are now anti-Russia," he said.

"And it’s very, very important that we get the message over that we’re not anti-Russian, we’re not against Russians, we’re simply - our quarrel is simply with the regime and the aggression of Vladimir Putin.

On if he overruled the security services, Mr Johnson added: "That would obviously be extraordinary but that’s not the case."

He declined twice to say whether he met with Lord Lebedev at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

12:06 PM

Boris Johnson: We won't have 'no checks or controls at all'

Boris Johnson said the UK will refuse to introduce a refugee system "without any checks or any controls at all".

"I don’t think that is the right approach. But what we will do is have a system that is very, very generous," he told Sky News.

"As the situation in Ukraine deteriorates people are going to want to see this country open our arms to people fleeing persecution, fleeing a warzone. And I think people who have spare rooms, who want to receive people coming from Ukraine, will want us to have a system that enables us to do so. That is already happening. So what we will do is have a very, very generous and an open approach but we won’t do is simply abandon controls altogether and there are very good reasons for that.

"If you look at the situation in the EU as you know they have a border free zone in Schengen, they can’t actually impose controls even if they wanted to. We have a different system and I think it’s sensible given what’s going on in Ukraine to make sure we have some basic ability to check who is coming in and who isn’t."

12:05 PM

'I'm not sure those numbers are right'

Challenged on "around 50" Ukrainian refugee visas being granted to date, Boris Johnson told reporters: "I’m not sure those numbers are right but we’re processing thousands as I speak to you.

"And clearly this crisis is evolving the whole time and I’ve said before that the UK will be as generous as we can possibly be. And we intend to do that. We have two very, very generous routes already so the family reunion route, which is uncapped and could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people come to this country, plus the humanitarian route.

"And under that scheme people can sponsor people coming from Ukraine. We’re surging officials into the border countries to help people to come so to Poland, to Bulgaria, to Romania, also to France, and clearly what’s happening now is that Putin is doubling down on his aggression.

"And he is deciding to attack in a pretty indiscriminate way. That’s producing huge waves of people. We’re going to have to respond to that and we will. We’ve always been very generous in the way we respond to people fleeing war zones and no country in Europe has done more to settle vulnerable people in Europe since 2015 than the UK.

"I can’t give you the number. We’re processing thousands right now, we will continue to make sure that we have a very, very generous approach."

11:51 AM

'Leaders like Zelensky are the exception, not the rule'

I almost wrote my column about war anxiety and how to calm it, writes Bryony Gordon.

Should you switch off the news, take up meditation, do something useful like volunteer for an aid organisation? But as I went through all the options, I realised that none of it would do. Anxiety is a proportionate response to war.

The shock of it never goes, even if you have known for some time that the man responsible is a dictator with a penchant for ordering Novichok attacks on British soil. Illegally invading another country is exactly the kind of behaviour to expect from a paranoid megalomaniac who has been in charge of a country for a decade or so more than is democratically healthy. And yet the shock is still palpable.

Demonstrators in Georgia watch an address given by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president - Davit Kachkachishvili/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

We cannot believe that in the 21st Century, in the West, this can still happen. But it can and it has and I thought it would be more useful to write a column on the crazy hierarchical societies we live in and the way we often don’t elevate the right people to the top job.

Because in a way, the most truly surprising thing about this awful war has been the response of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who has behaved with nothing but bravery and integrity, refusing Joe Biden’s offers of escape by insisting on staying put in Kyiv.

11:36 AM

New: 1,800 Ukrainians taken in by Ireland, says Taiosaeach

The latest figures show that the Republic of Ireland has taken around 1,800 Ukrainians visa-free so far, according to the Taioseach, compared to "around 50" refugees thought to have been granted visas by the UK.

"So this is a major humanitarian crisis on the continent of Europe, and the response to that will have to be outside of the norm," Micheál Martin told RTE's Newstalk.

"It can't be business as usual in terms of how one responds to that and Government will be giving this consideration tomorrow morning at its Cabinet meeting."

Around 10,000 people fleeing the invasion of Ukraine are now reported to have applied for the UK Government's scheme.

11:29 AM

Breaking: Russia-Ukraine peace talks to take place this afternoon

The next round of peace talks between Russian and Ukraine will begin at 4pm, or 2pm GMT, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency has said.

11:25 AM

Oil and gas prices continue to surge

Oil and gas prices surged while European stocks tumbled to one-year lows as US plans to ban Russian oil imports sparked panic across markets, reports James Warrington.

After more than doubling last week, European gas prices leapt to €345 a megawatt-hour amid concerns energy supplies could be cut. Brent crude jumped as high as $139 a barrel – its highest since 2008 – marking an increase of almost $40 since the invasion began.

A resident flees amid heavy Russian shelling near Kyiv - Carlos Barria/Reuters

The turmoil spread to equities, with the FTSE 100 dropping as much as 2.6pc. Germany’s Dax and the French CAC 40 were both down almost 4pc to their lowest in a year. Meanwhile, the pound dropped to its lowest against the dollar since December 2020.

The latest sell-off follows an escalation of fighting in Ukraine, while the prospect of a Russian energy embargo is fuelling fears that the conflict could push up inflation and dent global growth.

11:07 AM

'A dangerous moment for us and the world'

The war between Russia and Ukraine constitutes "a dangerous moment for us and the world", Andrew Marr said this morning.

The veteran broadcaster and journalist, now the political editor of the New Statesman, told ITV's Good Morning Britain that it had been "extraordinary" to interview Vladimir Putin in Sochi on the eve of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

"He's got this very famous, cold, cold stare that people talk about, but I would say, listening to him, because he was being interviewed then in lots of different languages, he's one of the cleverest men that I have ever interviewed," Mr Marr said.

Andrew Marr interviewed Vladimir Putin while hosting his flagship political BBC show in 2014 - Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via Reuters

"He may not be any more, but he was then. Over the last 50 years we have faced, as a country, frankly deranged foreign leaders, or people whose mental stability we were unsure about, and we have faced nuclear threats.

"But what we haven't faced before is the two things coming together at once. And that's why this is such a dangerous moment for us and for the world."

Putin is in "real, real trouble in Kyiv", Mr Marr added: "So what else does he have left? Frankly, he's got nuclear weapons left. And that's why I think we're going to hear more and more blood-curdling threats from him, and we're going to have to, as we say in Scotland, keep the heat."

10:53 AM

Department for Business: UK is not relying on Russia for gas

The UK is "in no way dependent on Russian gas supply", the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has stressed.

"Our single largest source of gas is from the UK Continental Shelf and the vast majority of imports come from reliable suppliers such as Norway," the department said this morning.

The UK is in no way dependent on Russian gas supply.



Our single largest source of gas is from the UK Continental Shelf and the vast majority of imports come from reliable suppliers such as Norway.



Check the facts: https://t.co/qyBeZLAPWR pic.twitter.com/kG7OjKoz7U — Dept for BEIS (@beisgovuk) March 7, 2022

Nick Fletcher, the Tory MP for Don Valley, said it was "reassuring to know the UK is not dependent on Russia for energy, but we need to focus on becoming self sufficient in energy for the future".

10:40 AM

Stop making 'conditional unconditional' offers, universities told

Universities have been told to stop making "conditional unconditional" offers and prevent students making choices that are not "in their best interests".

Universities UK, the body which represents Britain’s higher education institutions, published its code of practice on fair admissions on Monday following an 18-month review.

The code sets out how processes must "support student choice" and avoid creating "unnecessary pressure" on applicants.

It advises universities against making conditional unconditional offers to students, or offers with significantly lower grade requirements based on applicants making their institution a firm choice.

10:28 AM

How did Justin Welby's much-hyped grilling of Tony Blair fail to mention 'morality'?

Justin Welby’s highly anticipated interview Sir Tony Blair finally hit the airwaves on Sunday afternoon, writes Gerard O'Donovan.

Much was made in advance about the idea of the former prime minister being grilled by the Archbishop of Canterbury on the subject of morality; especially with the illegal invasion of a sovereign nation currently bringing the world to the brink of Armageddon.

But for all the much-anticipated morality, the word didn’t crop up once.

Justin Welby interviewed Tony Blair as part of a six-part series discussing faith issues - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The closest we got was in the closing moments when the archbishop asked another vaguely pointed question: "Can someone in politics admit that they got things wrong? Can they seek forgiveness? Where do you find forgiveness for guilt?"

And, when it came to it, Sir Tony already had a ready answer.

10:21 AM

Fracking could return as firms research methods to reduce earthquakes

Fracking could return to the UK as firms look for methods to reduce the earthquakes it causes, the chief executive of Britain’s oil and gas regulator has revealed, amid fears about Europe’s energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dr Andy Samuel, who leads the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), said at least one firm is hoping to resume fracking with new techniques that could avoid tremors of above 0.5 on the Richter scale, the current limit.

Andy Samuel - Stuart Nicol Photography

A 2019 moratorium on existing fracking methods has led to sites being filled in with concrete and concern that Britain’s underground gas reserves may never be extracted for fuel.

The regulator is under pressure to reverse an order to fill in two fracking wells in Lancashire next week, with MPs arguing that the sites have not reached the end of their useful life and could be used to improve the UK's energy security.

10:05 AM

Former Tory minister: Excessive sanctions risk 'dystopian economic collapse'

The UK risks a "dystopian economic collapse" amid concerns about the supply of gas from Russia, a former minister has warned.

Sir Alan Duncan, who was Boris Johnson's deputy at the Foreign Office, said there was an "auction of indignation, which all of us totally understand" around anything to do with Russia.

"So they ban this, ban that and ban everything, but in the end, we're going to end up banning our own supplies," Sir Alan told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Now, we of course, want to disadvantage Russia as an essential tool of war. But we don't want to disadvantage ourselves so that we fall into some kind of dystopian economic collapse. We are on the edge of that."

09:59 AM

Ukrainian refugees set to be offered British visas on "humanitarian" grounds

Priti Patel is preparing to open up a new “humanitarian” route for Ukrainian refugees without family connections to come to Britain, Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor, can reveal.

The Home Secretary is considering a third route that goes beyond the schemes for refugees with family links to the UK or those who can secure sponsorship from community organisations, businesses or individuals.

The move came after Ms Patel met with fleeing refugees on the Ukrainian border during a visit to Poland. The UN estimated that more than 1.3 million people in Ukraine have already fled the country to escape the invading Russian forces.

A source said: "As the crisis is developing it is becoming clear some people have needs that go beyond what sponsorship can offer and she does not want to see anyone excluded - hence why [a third humanitarian route is] being considered."

09:50 AM

'Trump was right on Russia. He could have been its deterrent'

Donald Trump is like one of those Roman emperors who everyone hated at the time but historians later admit was prophetic, writes Tim Stanley.

His advice on Ukraine is to paint Chinese flags on F-22s and bomb Russia. That’s classic Trump: mad, bad, ironic and insightful, because while we want to help, we also don’t want to get hurt. So could we let Beijing take the rap?

The case against Trump is that his bizarre outbursts emboldened Moscow, by flattering Putin and diminishing Nato. He was even accused of threatening to withhold military aid from Zelensky to force him to dish any dirt he might have on the Biden family’s business dealings, earning himself a congressional impeachment.

Donald Trump, the former President, spoke at last month's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) - John Raoux/AP Photo

So universal was the perception that Trump was in bed with Putin that, on holiday in Moscow, I spotted a t-shirt that read "Donald Trump: Making Russia Great Again".

Nevertheless, Putin took Crimea in 2014, under Obama, and invaded Ukraine in 2022, under Biden, so it’s reasonable to guess that this invasion wouldn’t have happened under Trump because it didn’t.

09:31 AM

Lord Lebedev's peerage? It's standard procedure, says minister

James Cleverly has defended Lord Lebedev's peerage after allegations that Boris Johnson had personally intervened in the process despite security agency concerns.

Mr Cleverly said Lord Lebedev, the owner of Lebedev Holdings Ltd which in turn owns the Evening Standard and the Independent, had been "a very effective entrepreneur and newspaper owner [and] proprietor".

"There are plenty of people like that with business backgrounds in the House of Lords, there will have been due diligence checks and they will have informed the decisions about who gets a peerage."

Lord Lebedev has been a life peer since 2020 - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Lord Lebedev was nominated for a life peerage by the PM in July 2020. On February 28, he made a personal appeal to Vladimir Putin in the Evening Standard, urging him to stop the war.

Asked why the peer had only spoken once in the Lords and was yet to vote, Mr Cleverly added: "There are many members of the House of Lords who are not active members of the House of Lords across all parties and all political persuasions."

And pressed by BBC Radio 4's Today programme on why the son of a KGB agent was granted a seat in Parliament, Mr Cleverly said: "My father was a former chartered surveyor, but I'm not. So what your father did for work is, I'm not completely sure totally relevant."

09:23 AM

Trudeau in town for talks with PM

Justin Trudeau has arrived in the UK for talks with Boris Johnson, with the Canadian prime set to meet with the PM in London from 9.50am.

Mr Johnson will then hold a joint press conference alongside Mr Trudeau and Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, in a show of international strength and opposition to Vladimir Putin.

Justin Trudeau - Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

On Friday, Mr Trudeau said Canada and its allies were focused on targeting Russia economically and warned that a no-fly zone would risk an "unfortunate" escalation.

"We will continue to impose punishing consequences on Putin and his cronies in the Kremlin and on the Russian people until they understand just how terrible a mistake Putin has just made," he said.

09:09 AM

US and Europe target Russian oil imports in latest sanction talks

The United States said on Sunday that it was in "active discussions" with European allies about banning Russian oil imports, in a move which caused the price of oil to leap almost 20 per cent.

Brent crude jumped as much as 18 per cent on Monday morning in Asia, briefly touching $139 (£105) per barrel, before falling back to about nine per cent. Oil has not been above $130 since 2008.

Oil and gas account for more than half of Russia’s total exports and such a move would have a devastating impact on its economy.

However, Western nations have so far steered clear of targeting Moscow’s energy exports amid concerns that it would also force up already spiralling pump prices at home.

As Western nations consider the prospect of a boycott, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, stepped up pressure on the West to stop buying Russian oil which, he said, "smells of Ukrainian blood".

08:54 AM

Don’t lecture me on plight of refugees, says Dominic Raab

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the needs for security checks on new arrivals to Britain as part of the Government’s commitments to helping those fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Mr Raab - whose own father fled from the Nazis in Czechoslovakia in 1938 - was asked by Nina Hossain, a presenter with ITV News, whether the pathway for Ukrainians should be as simple as it was for those seeking sanctuary during the late 1930s.

"I don't need to be lectured by you about what my father went through. And you are talking about something you know little about," he said. "It was incredibly difficult for my father to get to the UK.

"It is absolutely right, given the foreign fighters that are there alongside the Russians, that we make sure that we do have security checks precisely so that our generosity is directed to those who deserve our compassion, not those who might seek to harm us."

08:48 AM

On the agenda today

Boris Johnson will host the Canadian and Dutch prime ministers at Downing Street as he seeks to build a united front against Vladimir Putin.

All stages of the new Economic Crime Bill will play out in the Commons after 3.30pm. Labour is expected to table several amendments urging the Government to go further.

The Treasury committee looks at the effectiveness of sanctions on Russia from 1pm.

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, appears before the Commons foreign affairs committee for the first time at 2pm, giving evidence on Ukraine and Afghanistan.

And in the Lords, oral questions from 2.30pm focus on the impact of the National Insurance rise on the poorest sections of society.

08:38 AM

Ukraine crisis casts doubt on second Scottish referendum

SNP plans for a new independence referendum could be shelved again due to the Ukraine crisis, the party’s Westminster leader has suggested.

Ian Blackford said that his short-term focus was on the Russian invasion and called on his party to be "respectful of the responsibilities" it had and "mindful" of the global situation, reports Daniel Sanderson, our Scottish Correspondent.

Nicola Sturgeon has continued to insist that a new referendum will be held by next year, and claimed last month that "preparatory work is under way" to enable it to be held.

However, there are significant doubts over her ability to deliver, with the constitution reserved to Westminster and the UK Government refusing to countenance allowing an independence vote to go ahead.

08:34 AM

Gordon Brown: Putin must know he faces punishment

Vladimir Putin should know he will face punishment at the end of his war on Ukraine, Gordon Brown said this morning.

The former prime minister has urged the creation of a special Nuremberg-style tribunal in the hope that it could "send out a message to give morale to the Ukrainian people" and put the Russian leadership on notice about the penalties it could go on to face.

Putin has posed "a fateful challenge to the post-1945 international order", Gordon Brown said - Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "You'd set up a prosecutor probably in the Hague, they would compile the case.

"They would then demand the arrest of Putin and his colleagues. That would lead eventually to a trial if we can get hold of them."

08:28 AM

Public will be allowed to 'shop around' between trusts

The NHS will pay for patients' taxis and hotels if they opt for treatment at another hospital away from their home, writes Tony Diver, as Sajid Javid launches a major health reform that will allow the public to "shop around" between trusts to avoid long waiting times.

The Health Secretary will launch the "My Planned Care" initiative tomorrow, in an attempt to reduce the list of a record six million patients in the UK waiting for treatment.

A new online dashboard will allow patients to "shop around" by looking at waiting times for their procedure at other trusts, allowing the burden on hospitals to be more evenly distributed across the UK.

Mr Javid suggested the NHS will also pay for travel and accommodation for people who are using NHS services that are far from their homes, and that patients will be able to compare the services of NHS and private hospitals directly.

08:25 AM

This new Cold War needs strength and sense

Thirty years after the Cuban Missile Crisis, President Kennedy’s defence secretary, Robert McNamara, learnt something that made his blood run cold, writes Nick Timothy. Unknown to Washington, in the event of a US attack on Cuba, Soviet forces there had been primed to strike back with nuclear weapons.

Kennedy opted against an attack, but airstrikes had been a clear choice put to him. The idea that this had been contemplated, without knowledge that it would have started nuclear war, was horrifying. The world had edged closer to catastrophe in 1962 than even figures like McNamara realised at the time.



The decades since the Cold War ended have left us complacent about our security. European defence cuts, including in Britain, have gone well beyond the "peace dividend" that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union.



Our policies and strategies have rested on assumptions of peace, and a naive belief that future wars would be elective and waged against weaker states and terrorists. We are led by a political generation that has never had to contemplate confrontations with other nuclear powers.



Now we find ourselves in one. The West has supplied arms to Ukraine and imposed swingeing sanctions on Moscow. The Ukrainians are mounting a fearsome, heroic resistance. China, where a third of corn imports come from Ukraine, might yet encourage Russia to the negotiating table.

08:22 AM

Labour ties itself in knots over call for Boris Johnson's resignation

Sir Keir Starmer refused to repeat his call for Boris Johnson to resign over the Downing Street party scandal, as he said politicians should demonstrate "unity" after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reports Tony Diver, our Whitehall Correspondent.

Despite a Labour spokesman insisting that the party had not withdrawn its call for the Prime Minister to leave office, both the party leader and shadow defence secretary dodged questions about the issue and talked up Labour's support for the Government's sanctions.

Blast from the past: Boris Johnson answering questions about the Sue Gray update at the end of January - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

Asked by the BBC whether he stood by his calls for Mr Johnson to leave his role, Sir Keir said: "I do think there’s a basic question of trust and it does seem a long time ago now we were talking about all the allegations the Prime Minister faces."

But a Labour spokesman said later on in the day: "We haven't withdrawn our call for Boris Johnson to resign".

08:14 AM

No to nuclear: SNP doubles down on Trident stance

The SNP has doubled down on its commitment to axing Trident in the face of Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats.

Asked by the PA news agency whether Russian aggression and events in Ukraine had led to a change in party policy, Ian Blackford, the party's Westminster leader, said: "No. Absolutely not at all, because there is a threat to the world from nuclear weapons.

"The idea that having nuclear weapons provides a deterrence that removes that threat is far-fetched, to say the least."

Ian Blackford, the leader of the SNP at Westminster

Mr Blackford also accused Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, of making "wrong assumptions" that Scotland would be more vulnerable if it became independent - the central objective of the SNP.

"The SNP Scottish government is very clear that an independent Scotland, amongst other things, would seek to be a member of Nato," he said.

"We would be alongside our friends or partners in the Western world, and we would want to make sure that we're taking our responsibilities for defence and security just as any other independent country does."

08:07 AM

Russian escape route offer 'is a nonsense'

The escape route and ceasefire offered by Russia this morning is a "nonsense" and "cynical beyond belief", James Cleverly said.

Russia did not keep to its word during two attempted ceasefires over the weekend, with civilians being shelled - in some cases dying of their injuries - as they attempted to flee.

Ukrainians will only be able to leave to Russia and Belarus, according to the Russian RIA Novosti news agency.

"It appears cynical beyond belief," Mr Cleverly told BBC Breakfast. "There is a view that Vladimir Putin believed there was a widespread desire of Ukrainians to be closer to Russia, to be more Russian.

"I think that has been proven to be a complete nonsense by the circumstances we are seeing. Providing evacuation routes into the arms of the country that is currently destroying yours is a nonsense."

08:01 AM

'It's certainly not a success, is it?'

The Tory chairman of the foreign affairs committee has criticised the scale of Britain's response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis so far.

Asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC's breakfast show whether the Home Office had failed by granting visas to 50 Ukrainians, Tom Tugendhat said: "Well, it's certainly not a success is it?"

Refugees arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland - Markus Schreiber/AP

He added the Home Office must be "absolutely delivering" to ensure the right support for those most in need.

"The British people are extremely generous, you and I both know that," Mr Tugendhat said.

"This isn't some sort of, you know, illegal scam. This is, perfectly obviously, people fleeing for their lives and we need to be absolutely there to support them."

07:55 AM

No-fly zone would play 'straight into Putin's narrative', warns minister

Asked about the shocking images in the New York Times of a mother and her two children killed by Russia as they tried to flee, James Cleverly told Times Radio: "Those images are heartbreaking, they are incredibly difficult to watch and they remind us what hell Ukrainians are going through.

"But Vladimir Putin is desperate to try and paint this as Russia defending itself against Nato aggression.

"That is demonstrably nonsense, Nato is a defensive organisation - we’ve always made it clear that Nato is a defensive organisation. It would play straight into Putin’s narrative if he were to be able to demonstrate direct head-to-head conflict between Russia and Nato.

James Cleverly, the Europe minister, pictured alongside Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, at last month's UN Security Council meeting - Richard Drew/AP

"If we’re going to create a no-fly zone it has to be enforced and that would inevitably mean Nato aircraft in direct confrontation with Russian aircraft."

In a separate interview with Kay Burley at Breakfast, Mr Cleverly said: "We are continuing to provide defensive military equipment support to the Ukrainian armed forces, we’ve seen that be incredibly effective, those NLAWs, those anti-tank missiles and the training we’ve given over the years have proven to be incredibly effective."

07:53 AM

Britain could 'quite possibly' ban Russian oil and gas

Britain could "quite possibly" ban Russian oil and gas, the Europe minister indicated, but it will be "more significant" to reduce the continent's wider dependency on imports.

"From the UK’s point of view of course we import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway and so that’s something that we will of course consider," James Cleverly told Times Radio.

"And it’s also important that we look at ways of helping those countries in Europe who are very heavily reliant on Russian gas in particular to make sure that is robust."

Asked outright if ministers would introduce a ban, Mr Cleverly said: "Yeah, quite possibly. I don’t want to say a definite yes because I’m not involved directly in those negotiations but we import very little anyway.

"What’s more significant is making sure we find a way of working as a team of working with those countries who are very heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas. Me saying the UK might do this might make for a good headline but what we need to do is make sure we work closely with each other."

Around three per cent of UK gas demand is fulfilled by shipments of Russian gas, but other European countries are much more dependent on energy from the country.

07:50 AM

Good morning

The number of Ukrainian refugees welcomed to Britain will increase "very, very quickly", the Europe minister has said this morning.

Here is the front page of your Daily Telegraph: