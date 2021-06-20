Politics latest news: Boris Johnson warns of summer travel disruption as he plays down double vaccination plan - watch Commons live

Boris Johnson has warned it will be "a difficult year for travel" regardless of whether he presses ahead with plans to allow fully-vaccinated adults to travel without quarantine.

The Prime Minister told reporters that he was keen to do what he could for those who have both jabs, noting : "Everyone over 50 should have been offered their second jab... I think almost 60 per cent of adults have had two jabs, so when it come to travel, we will certainly be looking at that."

But he added: "I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel. There will be hassle, there will be delays. But our priority has got to be to stop virus coming back in. We are looking at it, but our emphasis is going on making sure protect the country."

The Prime Minister also said that July 19 was "looking good" for the final stage of reopening, but warned of a "rough winter" to come, as fears grow that restrictions could be reimposed later in the year.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, the Prime Minister admitted "you can never exclude that there will be some new disease, some new horror that we simply haven't budgeted for, or accounted for".

He added that the risk of flu combined with Covid meant "we may have a rough winter for all sorts of reasons".

06:06 PM

'300,000 additional homes not enough,' says Tory MP

Tory MP Jack Lopresti MP says the government target of building 300,000 additional homes a year is not “anywhere near enough” to address the housing crisis.

He says that it is “absurd” that most young people cannot aspire to get on the housing ladder without family help or inheritance.

He says “it is not morally right, nor is it sustainable,” adding that it is vital to increase the supply of homes.”

05:53 PM

Tory MP says Lib Dems won by-election in 'very worst spirit'

Tory MP Simon Clarke tells the Commons the Chesham and Amersham by-election was "won in the very worst spirit.”

He said Lib Dems were “pandering to NIMBYism, denying the growing social injustice,” and “privileging the interests of the haves over the have nots in our society.”

05:37 PM

'Efficient, but not at the expense of local democracy'

Conservative Sir Bob Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst, said the Government needed to "make sure that we are efficient, but not at the expense of local democracy".

He said: "We need also to recognise that that cannot come at the expense of the right of communities to have a say in how those very communities in which they live, in which they have put down their roots, in which they have a stake are developed.

"So I have a word of caution to the minister about how we approach that in terms of the role of the individual objector and the role of the local authority in the planning process. It's a democratic issue and we have to make sure that we are efficient, but not at the expense of local democracy."

05:32 PM

'We are actively depriving the red wall of investment'

Tory MP Bob Seely urged the government to work with communities rather than treating them as the “planning equivalent of a foie gras goose” with housing shoved down them.

Referring to a report he says the current housing methodology “systematically disadvantages poorer parts of the country”, particularly in the North and Midlands.

He adds: "We are actively depriving the red wall of investment,” adding that “it is like a planning wall of doom.”

05:21 PM

'We are not NIMBYs'

Conservative William Wragg (Hazel Grove) said that MPs who have "scepticism" about the planning reforms are not "Nimbys" or "Bananas".

Speaking in the Commons Mr Wragg said: "We're not Nimbys, that's not the accusation that should be thrown at those of us who might have some scepticism about some of the ideas that have been ventured forth.

"Nor indeed are we Bananas, that is to say 'build absolutely nothing anywhere near anybody'.

"What we want to see is a planning process, although some people might disagree, what we want to see is a planning process that involves and engages people and delivers the housing that we most certainly need."

05:04 PM

Labour: A decade of lost time

Labour MP Helen Hayes has criticised the government for being “utterly negligent” in its planning regulations.

She told the Commons: “Instead of treating the planning system as inconvenient red-tape to be swept away as much as possible, the government should be seeking to make it fit for purpose for the challenges of the 21st century.”

The MP for Dulwich and West Norwood said from 2010 onwards there has been a “bonfire of planning regulations” which saw the removal of design standards, calling it “a decade of lost time.”

04:43 PM

'Labour do not want young people to get onto the housing ladder'

Christopher Pincher, Housing Minister, says Labour do not want young people to get onto the housing ladder.

He says: "They don’t like aspiration, they don’t like capitalism and they don’t want people to aspire or to be capitalists.“

He adds: “Well we have something to say to that Madam Deputy Speaker, it begins with a B. It’s Bol...-shevism to that.”

04:19 PM

Labour: Bring forward legislation to incentivise developers to build more quickly

Labour has threatened to bring forward its own legislation to incentivise developers to build homes more quickly, Christopher Hope reports .

Steve Reed, shadow Housing secretary, told the House of Commons: "These proposals are nothing less than a developers' charter that silences local communities so that developers can exploit local communities for profit."

Ministers should focus on building "a strong partnership between councils, communities and developers - that is how we get new homes built where people need them."

Mr Reed conceded there are "real problems" with the planning system, but he added: "The problem with getting homes built is not the planning process - it is developers who don't build the homes once they get consent."

Edward Leigh challenged Mr Reed to explain to "his children - young professional children in the south east - how on earth are they going to get on the property market?"

04:12 PM

'We need a transparent, engaging, and modern housing system'

Housing Minister Christopher Pincher tells the Commons we need a “transparent, engaging and modern” housing system that offers everyone in the country the chance to get on the housing ladder.

He defends the current planning reforms as a “sensible set of proposals” to address the failures of the English planning system.

He says at the moment planning is “too slow, too difficult to navigate and too off putting” for the majority of people.

04:04 PM

Bob Seely: The Conservative Party must change or risk being bulldozed by its own voters

The Conservatives lost Chesham and Amersham for two reasons: HS2 and planning reform. HS2 - love it or loathe it - we can no longer do anything about, writes Bob Seely.

We can, however, do something about our planning reforms; we can get them them right.

So why are Tory MPs worried? Because we are reflecting the concerns of many of our constituents from across the political spectrum and age groups.

First, the Government wants to remove a critical layer of local democracy from the planning process. This is wrong. Ripping up people's right to object is a fool's errand. Post-Brexit, we need to be empowering communities, not emasculating them.

Read Bob's entire column here.

03:43 PM

Cummings denies returning to Durham for a second time

Dominic Cummings has denied allegations that he made a second trip to Durham during the first lockdown.

Asked to clarify whether he breached Covid rules for a second time by visiting Durham in April 2020, the former aide said he "did not go back to Durham".

He replied: "I was in London on 19th and with my son on Hampstead Heath, and phone data proves it."

03:31 PM

Government will introduce "fundamental changes" if rape review ineffective, says Robert Buckland

The Government is prepared to look at "more fundamental changes to the criminal justice system" if proposals from the rape review "do not yield sufficient change", the Justice Secretary has said.

Speaking in the House of Commons Robert Buckland said: "I want to reassure the House that if the proposed actions do not yield sufficient change in the time scales we have set out, then the Government is prepared to look at more fundamental changes to the criminal justice system, including measures to strengthen accountability and governance more widely.

"The review represents just the beginning of this work, we must continue to challenge the entire system to deliver urgent and sustained change.

"We owe that to every victim of these terrible crimes, every part of the system can and must do better. Now is the time for it to deliver."

03:22 PM

New independent process to investigate complaints against ministers, says Sturgeon

A new independent process is to be set up by the end of this year to investigate complaints against ministers and former ministers, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said her Government was "determined to learn" from the way in which sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond were handled.

A ruling by the Court of Session that the Scottish Government had acted unlawfully in the way it dealt with these claims resulted in the former first minister being awarded a payout of more than £500,000.

02:58 PM

Have your say: Should pensions be raided to cover the cost of Covid?

The Government is facing friendly fire from Tory MPs who fear that a raid on pensions will lead to further Chesham and Amersham-style defeats at the ballot box.

While the triple lock is thought to be safe, meaning those on state pensions will be protected, higher earners are in the spotlight with the proposals including a cut to the lifetime allowance from a little above £1 million to £800,000 or £900,000, realigning the tax rate or a new tax on employer contributions.

While the economy is fragile, and unemployment expected to affect the youngest workers, is this a fair way to restore public finances? Have your say in the poll below.

02:57 PM

UK adds Belarusian officials to sanctions list over 'unlawful diversion of Ryanair flight'

The UK has added several senior Belarusian officials and entities, including an exporter of oil products, to its sanctions list as part of a coordinated move with allies.

Seven individuals and one organisation had been sanctioned over the diversion of the Ryanair flight, while four individuals and an entity had been sanctioned over human rights abuses in Belarus by Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "The UK and our partners have today sanctioned those responsible for the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus.

"The Lukashenko regime endangered the lives of airline passengers and crew in a shameful ruse to snatch Roman Protasevich.

"We will hold the regime to account in co-ordination with our allies including through further banning travel, freezing assets and cutting off oil export revenue streams."

02:45 PM

No 10 ignoring big issues because it's 'just a branch of entertainment', claims Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has warned that if a foreign country gets Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) or close to it "they may have the power to subdue everyone - and destroy us all".

The former aide said AGI could "easily be much worse than even total nuclear war" and ought to be "a massive focus of government thinking but it is not".

He added: "NOTHING like this now will get serious focus in no10 - no10 now is just a branch of entertainment industry and will stay so til BJ gone, at earliest.

"The most valuable commodity in gvt is focus and the PM literally believes that focus is a menace to his freedom to do whatever he fancies today, hence why you see the opposite of focus now and will do til he goes..."

(Sic throughout)

02:41 PM

All depends: Dominic Cummings does not rule out return to Government

Dominic Cummings has not ruled out a return to Government - despite being highly critical of pretty much everyone who might form one.

As well as attacking Boris Johnson and several ministers, Mr Cummings has made it clear he has little respect for the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer.

But asked if he would make a comeback, and if he could be trusted, he replied: "All depends... I think I can be trusted to behave in certain ways and optimise for certain goals more than most people in politics!

"Though this is of course part of the problem, most in SW1 do not want this, they want people optimising for 'climbing party hierarchy'."

02:33 PM

Maintained nursery schools' survival in jeopardy, Theresa Villiers warns

Just pulling away from Dominic Cummings to return to the Commons now, where Gavin Williamson has been getting a kicking from Labour - and members of his own party.

Former minister Theresa Villiers warned the "very survival" of maintained nursery schools was "now in jeopardy" due to the lack of a long-term financial settlement.

The MP for Chipping Barnet said: "We need that long-term settlement and even more urgently we need a consultation on reallocating supplementary funding so areas like Barnet that have got zero from that funding can actually receive some of it as an interim solution to keep them above water until we get that settlement."

Vicky Ford, children and families minister, insisted the Government was "committed to their long-term funding and to reaching a long-term solution by working with the sector. Any reform to their funding will follow a public consultation."

02:13 PM

Dominic Cummings defends Andrew Sabisky hire

Dominic Cummings has defended his decision to hire Andrew Sabisky as one of his 'weirdos and misfits', despite the adviser having to resign for comments including the "very real racial differences in intelligence".

Asked what was his 'takeaway' from the row, which blew up last February as the pandemic was spreading through Europe, the former chief of staff said: "If you want to have people who spot errors/groupthink etc on high stakes decisions, you can't worry re social media posts from young people.

"Are we goign to ostracise everybody who wrote something dumb aged 15? Also the 'eugenics' stuff you read in papers is b-------."

(Sic throughout)

02:05 PM

Dominic Cummings attacks 'all parties' for being 'rotten to the core'

Dominic Cummings has said "all the parties are rotten to the core" as he confirmed he does "not think of myself as a Conservative".

The former right-hand man to Boris Johnson suggested that Labour should "kick Tories up and down the street on violent crime, but Starmer is fixated on media/bubble, he won't re-orient to public."

However he claimed political parties were "old decrepit entities literally dying on their feet, but they control the rules so they stop startups taking them down! This is a critical problem, maybe THE critical problem, even bigger than MSM."

He added: "Those in SW1 (all parties) mostly just don't really care, or even if they started out caring the political process is morally corrupting - and almost everybody ends up confusing 'more power for me' with 'helping people'!"

01:48 PM

Dominic Cummings raises warning of being 'Hancocked again'

Hancock is (always) in Cummings's firing line - Getty

Dominic Cummings has urged MPs to ensure plans for future preparedness in areas such as PPE are published to avoid being "Hancocked again".

Responding to a question about planning for future pandemics the former chief aide, who has been waging a war against the Health Secretary in recent months said he had "started work on building the production/supply chains etc for this last summer but I don't know the current status".

He added: "MPs shd be demanding all such plans ARE PUBLISHED cos otherwise we're likely to get Hancocked again."

01:38 PM

Dominic Cummings: Vote Leave success came from not following media

Dominic Cummings has said "new forms of media" should be accelerated, as he continues his war on lobby journalists.

During a wide-ranging Q&A with subscribers to his Substack account, the former chief aide hailed Vote Leave's victory as "precisely because we did not orient to media but to our best guess of reality - and ditto we won the political game in 2019 for the same reason".

However he added: "I have had near-zero success in persuading MPs of this! I screamed at the PM a few times - you're only in this goddamn office BECAUSE WE DIDN'T FOLLOW THE BLOODY MEDIA WHY CAN'T YOU GET THIS THROUGH YOUR HEAD??!"

In response to a question about the woke influence on media, he added: "People are always asking me about 'campaigns' but what they really mean is 'talking to the media' and of course the media are themselves, obliviously, the main problem! Supposedly 'right' papers are populated by people who are in the grip of childish ideas cos they pick up opinions like clothes - fashion...

"We need new forms of media... This will happen 'naturally' but we shd try to accelerate it." (Sic throughout)

01:21 PM

Dominic Cummings: Singapore's government is hard to beat

Dominic Cummings has said working in the heart of Government was "fascinating but very troubling", as he tells subscribers that if the public could see what goes on "everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills".

The former chief aide, who has thrown open his Substack for a wide ranging Q&A with paying readers, says: "It's impossible to describe how horrific decision-making is at the apex of power and how few people watching it have any clue how bad it is or any sense of how to do it better, it's generally the blind leading the blind with a few non-blind desperately shoving fingers in dykes and clutching their heads."

Asked which country he would move to because it has the best-run government, Mr Cummings replies: "Purely from perspective of competent govt Singapore hard to beat."

01:11 PM

Dominic Cummings: 'Smash the rich' agenda would be popular

Boris Johnson's former right-hand-man warned that the PM would struggle to stop spending - Reuters

Dominic Cummings has said a "'smash the rich' agenda would be popular", as he predicts the Government "will struggle to cut spending with Boris Johnson" at the helm.

The former aide complained about waste, highlighting HS2 as an example, contrasting this with a reluctance to raise taxes.

He noted there were "unjustified subsidies for rich in detail of pensions/capital gains that I'm in favour of removing", but added: "In general though Tory MPs talk to think tanks re cutting, they panic as soon as the media screams.

"There's no doubt that a 'smash the rich' agenda wd be popular! Think Gates, S Sumner and others raise interesting Qs re consumption tax."

01:06 PM

Dominic Cummings: Brexit worth is in our hands

Dominic Cummings has also hit back at the "incompetent and confused" Electoral Commission, saying the body "totally botched" its investigation into campaign spending.

Speaking to journalist Carole Cadwalladr, the former Vote Leave director says: "Whether Brexit is 'worth it' is in our hands... If we use the control we now have to do things like bin the EU procurement system that directly contributed to many deaths, and which I had to try to subvert to save lives repeatedly, then it will be worth it.

"And to bring in a serious immigration policy that comman[d]s widespread support, makes it easier for hi[gh] skilled people etc... Which is pretty easy to do if we want to...

"If it just means the same parties and same civil service dicking around for 20 years, then whether that's 'worth it' will depend on what the Eurozone does."

01:03 PM

Dominic Cummings: I kept Vote Leave modelling secret because of MP 'spies'

Dominic Cummings has already begun responding to questions on his blog - and, as he promised, the topics are wide ranging.

The former chief aide has even tackled questions posed by the Guardian journalist Carole Cadwalladr about his 'secretive' work for Vote Leave.

He tells her that in "2015-16 my main problem was Tory MPs, Farage etc -- NOT Remain, BSE, Cameron etc", which is why he had to keep his "polling/modelling" quiet "partly because some of them were spies for Osborne, others leaked everything."

Mr Cummings adds: "There was a cell within a cell, a campaign within a campaign - I kept much secret on polls/models/adverts etc from the VL Board / campaign commitee. This imposed very high costs on my time but was necessary. I put Scotland at the top of all agendas so they wd talk about that and forget about data...

"Remember: [Cambridge Analytica] had nothing to do with us, we never had the infamous Facebook data your mate Wylie had, there was no conspiracy!"

12:50 PM

Labour has clearly been spooked by the Chesham and Amersham result last week, because the planning issue appears to have been made front and centre.

The Conservatives’ developers’ charter would sell off and sell out our communities.



Local people, not Tory Party donors, should decide what’s best for where they live. pic.twitter.com/pAg0xh46nb — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) June 21, 2021

It's an interesting pivot given the party's support heavily relies on young people who have been priced out of property ownership.

12:46 PM

Planning reforms will 'gag' locals, Labour claims

Labour has accused the Government of wanting to "gag residents from objecting to oversized developments in their own street" ahead of the party's opposition day debate today.

Steve Reed, shadow housing and communities secretary, said the planning reform "takes away the rights of local people to object to developments that may be happening tin their localities".

Preet Kaur Gill, shadow international secretary, added: "Planning is only successful when developers and communities work together to join local knowledge with project expertise."

This debate will take place this afternoon, with a vote this evening. Tories are expected to abstain, despite their own deeply held objections to the proposals.

Planning is only successful when developers and communities work together to join local knowledge with project expertise. The Govt's #PlanningReform will mean local people will no longer be able to formally object to developments in their own street or neighbourhood #BadPolicy https://t.co/kjuCuzFv01 — Preet Kaur Gill MP (@PreetKGillMP) June 21, 2021

12:33 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 defends G7 amid Cornwall Covid surge

Downing Street has denied that the G7 summit in Cornwall was responsible for an increase in coronavirus cases in the area.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said it had always been expected that cases across the country would rise following the last easing of lockdown restrictions in England in May.

"Attendees going to the G7 were tested before arriving and throughout the summit. We are not aware of any cases of transmission to local residents," the spokesman said.

"We always said that, following the move to step three (of the Government's road map out of lockdown), we would see cases rising across the country. That is what we are seeing playing out."

12:31 PM

Tim Stanley: Decades of building hideous new homes have put us off development

EM Forster spent his life arguing for the need to connect, but when a New Town was planned at Stevenage in 1946, moving thousands of those same workers into the Home Counties he grew up in, he had to think twice, writes Tim Stanley.

“It is a collision of loyalties”, he wrote. “People must have houses [but] I cannot free myself from the conviction that something irreplaceable has been destroyed and that a little piece of England has died as surely as if a bomb had hit it.”

In short, not in my back yard. And he had a point. We have to share the good life to give people a stake in it, but share it too much and it’s no longer so good.

The residents of Chesham and Amersham fear they’ll be next, which is one reason – that and opposing the asinine HS2 project – why they humiliated the Government in a by-election last week.

Read the rest of Tim's column here.

12:26 PM

Lobby latest: MoD to pay for new Royal Yacht

The successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia will be paid for out of the Ministry of Defence's budget, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters: "This new national flagship will boost British trade and drive investment into the economy. The procurement process, which is being done through the MoD, will reflect its wide-ranging use and so it will be funded through the MoD, as set out previously."

The No 10 spokesman declined to comment on how the MoD could afford a yacht costing a reported £200 million, given its own equipment budget blackhole of £17 billion.

Pressed on reports the vessel could be classified as a "warship" and could have guns attached, Boris Johnson's spokesman said: "We will set out the exact detail in due course but this is a trade ship, it is not a military vessel."

See 12:30pm and 8:13am for more.

12:24 PM

Lobby latest: No 10 plays down hopes of early release from lockdown

Downing Street has played down suggestions the planned lifting of lockdown in England could be brought forward from July 19.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said that while there would be a two-week review of the data, currently cases were continuing to rise.

"We will monitor case data day by day to see if moving forward after two weeks is possible," the spokesman said.

"You'll see the data we are looking at - 10,000 cases recorded for the third day in a row on Saturday which is the highest level since February 2.

"The seven-day average for hospitalisations also continues to rise. ICU intake is also rising."

That chimes with comments made by Boris Johnson (see 11:51am) and Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary (see 8:01am).

12:15 PM

Lobby latest: Cross-party talks to take place on social care

Cross-party talks on social care reforms will take place once the proposals have been revealed, Downing Street has suggested.

"When we set out our proposals, we will set out our path forward from that point," the Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters after being asked when talks might start.

The spokesman said he would not be drawn on how much the changes could cost or whether taxes would have to rise to pay for them, following reports the reforms could cost £10 billion annually to fund.

Asked how the reforms will be paid for, Mr Johnson's spokesman said: "The right way to do this would be to set out the proposals and how they would be costed at the same time."

12:14 PM

Lobby latest: Government 'fully committed' to pensions triple lock

Downing Street has said the Government was "fully committed" to the triple-lock on pensions, and that there will be no raise to income tax to pay for the cost of Covid.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are committed to the triple lock. It is important to say that the final figures are still unclear and the uprating work takes place in the annual review, which takes place later this year."

Asked whether the review gave the Treasury "wriggle room", the spokesman added: "We're just simply making the point that there is significant uncertainty around the trajectory of average earnings and whether there will be the spike that has been forecasted."

Pressed on the possibility of a one-year suspension of the triple lock to take into account artificial wage inflation after furlough ends, Mr Johnson's spokesman said: "We are fully committed to the pensions triple lock."

12:04 PM

Andy Burnham hits back at Nicola Sturgeon over travel ban row

Andy Burnham has hit back at Nicola Sturgeon for suggesting he was confecting a row over the travel ban ahead of a Labour leadership challenge (see 11:20am).

The Mayor of Greater Manchester said: "I find that insulting, not for me, but for people here who are directly affected by what she announced. It's not just the direct impact on Greater Manchester, it's on our reputation as a city."

He added: "I don't think we've been treated with the respect we deserve and I'm talking mainly there of the people of Greater Manchester, not myself. It's had a real impact. It's had an impact with people with holiday cottages booked, people who are having to go for work reasons.

"So to suggest, as the First Minister has done today, 'Oh, this is all about politics and posturing', well say that to them, say that to those people. Why is Bolton under a travel ban today, when it has a case rate that is quite a lot lower than Dundee? How is that fair?"

11:54 AM

Chesham and Amersham MP pledges to work 'for all voters'

Laughing liberals: Sarah Green and party leader Sir Ed Davey on Friday - PA

The new Liberal Democrat MP for Chesham and Amersham has pledged to work "for all" her constituents, ahead of being sworn into the House of Commons this afternoon.

Sarah Green, who overturned a massive 16,000 Conservative Party majority last week, will formally join her colleagues at 2:30pm this afternoon.

She said: "The people of Chesham and Amersham will no longer be taken for granted. I will fight everyday for our community, our environment, and most of all, those who have been ignored for far too long in our area.

"Thank you to all those who supported me. To those who did not support me, I will always listen to you. I will be an MP for all of Chesham and Amersham, regardless of who you are and how you vote. "

Unsuccessful Tory candidate Peter Fleet had a somewhat different take on the situation - which you can read here.

11:42 AM

Analysis: UK stuck in the Covid slow lane as Europe and America dance again

Across the world people are starting to dance again.

In Berlin, nightclubs reopened on Friday allowing groups of up to 250 to throw shapes again on outdoor dance floors across the German capital. On Monday, bars in Madrid will open until three in the morning, also with outdoor dancing allowed.

And in the Big Apple – where it is already possible to drink around the clock – hundreds will squeeze into the St James theatre on Tuesday for an audience with Bruce Springsteen. It’s the first time Broadway has opened in over a year.

But as torrential rain once again lashes Britain and with “freedom day” postponed to July 19 at best, the mood in the UK feels more subdued. Despite 62 per cent of the population having had at least one jab of vaccine and 45 per cent being fully vaccinated, the country is falling behind its peers.

Read the Telegraph team's analysis here.

11:30 AM

Boris Johnson’s plans for new Royal Yacht ‘look like 1950s fishing trawler’

An artist's impression of the new ship, released by Downing Street

Boris Johnson's plans for a new national flagship have been criticised for looking like a "1950s fishing trawler" by the designer of the liner Queen Mary 2.

Stephen Payne, who has spent two years drawing up alternative plans for a new Royal Yacht, said the Prime Minister's £200 million project, unveiled at the end of May, would be too small, cost £5 million a year to run and be difficult for the Royal Navy to crew.

Mr Johnson said the new national flagship – which will be seen as a replacement for Royal Yacht Britannia – will give British businesses a new global platform and enter service in four years.

Read more here.

11:18 AM

Boris Johnson pledges to bring forward 'good plans' on social care

Boris Johnson said the Government would bring forward "some good plans" on social care as he acknowledged difficulties facing workers in the sector during the pandemic.

Asked about social care funding during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, the Prime Minister told reporters: "We are pledged to fix it and we must fix it for our country and for our society.

"Social care workers have borne the brunt of the pandemic and we have got to improve it, and we will. We will be bringing forward some good plans in due course."

11:16 AM

Have your say: Should pensions be raided to cover the cost of Covid?

The Government is facing friendly fire from Tory MPs who fear that a raid on pensions will lead to further Chesham and Amersham-style defeats at the ballot box.

While the triple lock is thought to be safe, meaning those on state pensions will be protected, higher earners are in the spotlight with the proposals including a cut to the lifetime allowance from a little above £1 million to £800,000 or £900,000, realigning the tax rate or a new tax on employer contributions.

While the economy is fragile, and unemployment expected to affect the youngest workers, is this a fair way to restore public finances? Have your say in the poll below.

11:04 AM

Pensions raid will 'clobber' Tory heartlands to fund Boris's spending spree

Treasury plans to cover the cost of Covid through a raid on pensions will end up "clobbering" traditional voters, Conservative MPs have warned.

One said: "The Prime Minister is a people pleaser - he wants to carry on spending in the Red Wall. If they can find a way that pushes the bill onto Tory heartlands they will do it - clobbering those who are making provision for retirement seems a good place to start."

10:53 AM

Boris Johnson: Government committed to massive science spend

Boris Johnson has said the Government is "committed... to massive science investment", despite the state of Britain's public finances.

"What we want to see as well is the private sector stepping up, with all their billions and trillions... because we have shown through the vaccine rollout we can be absolute pioneers.

"We can change the economy through scientific breakthrough- we can add immeasurably to the sum of human happiness. The lesson is there before us... so let's turbo charge that now."

"Science is the great liberator," he added.

10:51 AM

Boris Johnson: Looking good for July 19 as terminus point

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their second vaccine to ensure they are fully protected against Covid, as cases rise around the country.

Noting that cases, hospitalisations and ICU numbers were all up around 30 per cent, the Prime Minister told reporters: "You can never exclude the possibility that there will be some new disease, some new horror we haven't budgeted for or accounted for.... but I think it's looking good for July 19 to be that terminus point

"Things like flu may come back this winter, we may have a rough winter for all sorts of reasons - but that is ll the more reason to reduce Covid cases now, give the NHS the breathing space it needs now."

10:46 AM

Boris Johnson: We want to pay Covid costs by rebuilding economy

Boris Johnson has said he "doesn't recognise at all" suggestions that the pensions triple lock will be scrapped - but has not ruled out other changes to the system for higher earners.

The Prime Minister told reporters his focus was to "ensure we continue to cautiously but irreversibly unlock and get our economy running again - that is the priority of the Government, and we are working very hard on that".

He stressed he still believed that "July 19 is the terminus point", adding: "Already we are seeing employment up, jobs up, vacancies up.

"There is a lot of demand now and we want to get things moving as fast as we possible can, but in a sustainable way."

10:42 AM

It will be 'difficult year for travel' in all circumstances, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned it will be "a difficult year for travel" regardless of whether he presses ahead with plans to allow fully-vaccinated adults to travel without quarantine.

The Prime Minister told reporters that he was keen to do what he could for those who have had the jab, noting "we are one of the most vaccinated countries in the world now. Everyone over 50 should have been offered their second jab... I think almost 60 per cent of adults have had two jabs, so when it come to travel, we will certainly be looking at that."

But he added: "I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel. There will be hassle, there will be delays. But our priority has got to be to stop virus coming back in."

"We are looking at it, but our emphasis is going on making sure protect the country."

10:31 AM

Patrick O'Flynn: John Bercow's 'defection' couldn't have come at a better time for the Tories

When John Bercow was elected Commons Speaker in 2009 it was largely thanks to support from Labour MPs who felt it would be a jolly jape to instal him as the replacement for Labour’s outgoing Michael Martin, writes Patrick O'Flynn.

Even in those days the then-member for Buckingham was unpopular with Conservative colleagues, many of whom looked askance at the political voyage he had already taken, from confirmed Thatcherite right-winger and Monday Club veteran to rumoured next defector to the Labour Party.

Some 12 years later and that defection has finally come to pass. Bercow chose to unveil his Labour party membership just a couple of days after a Conservative by-election defeat.

In doing so, he clearly tried to promote the idea that an uprising against Johnson is underway among prosperous and successful centrist Tories who reside in leafy shires such as Buckinghamshire.

Read the rest of Patrick's column here.

10:20 AM

Nicola Sturgeon accuses Andy Burnham of 'creating a spat' over travel ban row

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Andy Burnham of trying to engineer "a spat with me as part of some Labour leadership contest for the future".

The Scottish First Minister was responding to criticism by the Greater Manchester Mayor, after she imposed a travel ban on people entering the nation from his region.

A defiant Ms Sturgeon told Sky News: "I have a duty - it's one I take very seriously - to keep Scotland as safe as possible. I am sure Andy Burnham feels the same sense of duty towards people in the Greater Manchester area.

"If he wants a grown up conversation he has only to pick up the phone, but if, as I suspect, this is more about generating a spat with me as part of some Labour leadership contest of the future then I am not interested."

10:08 AM

Matt Hancock: Announcement on scrapping isolation for double-jabbed 'soon'

Matt Hancock has said he hopes to be able to lift self-isolation restrictions for those who have had two vaccines "soon".

A pilot, replacing isolation with regular testing, is underway.

The Health Secretary told Sky News: "We are always looking at how we can replace restrictions we have had as a country with the vaccine...

"I am not able to make any specific announcements on this today, but I very much hope we will be able to make progress on this soon."

10:04 AM

Dominic Cummings to hold 'ask me anything' session

Matt Hancock attempted to shrug off Dominic Cummings's attempts to sabotage him this morning, telling BBC Breakfast the messages in which Boris Johnson called him hopeless were "ancient history" (see 9:13am).

Asked why Mr Cummings had such a low opinion of him, Mr Hancock said: "I'm not really very interested.

"What I can tell you though is that the Government works far better, more recently, and that's a good thing. And you can see it on the smiles of the faces of everybody who leads the vaccination programme."

However the bad news for the Health Secretary is that Mr Cummings is poised to make another series of potentially damning claims, when he holds an "ask me anything" session from 2pm.

The Q&A is for subscribers only - but we will bring you the latest when we have it.

09:51 AM

Add Italy, Germany and Malta to green list, Labour MP demands

Veteran Labour MP Ben Bradshaw has called on the Government to revise its travel traffic lights, on the back of rising vaccination rates across Europe.

"Several destinations should go green this week including Italy, Germany & Barbados plus the Balearics & Malta ... which should have gone on last time," he tweeted.

If Ministers were telling the truth & basing the traffic light system on data, several destinations should go green this week including #Italy, #Germany & #Barbados plus the #Balearics & Malta (near zero #COVID 80% vaccinated) & which should have gone on last time. #SaveOurSummer https://t.co/xWS0BJpv5s — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) June 21, 2021

09:40 AM

Tax hikes 'must be last resort' to pay off Covid costs, says Tory MP

The question of how the country will pay off the cost of Covid is becoming increasingly urgent in Westminster - but the jury is out as to how best to achieve it.

Tories are keen to restore public finances as soon as possible. Plans revealed by The Telegraph today have alarmed some backbenchers, although others are more pragmatic.

"People need to wake up to the fact that we've been massively spending and that we need to balance the books," said one MP from a northern constituency. "I'd sooner growth fulfilled that, but tax and public expenditure will no doubt have to play a role.

"The problem is the tax burden is too high, so that must be a last resort."

09:34 AM

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to mount fresh bid to become DUP leader

Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at the DUP headquarters in Belfast - PA

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is set to announce a fresh bid to become the next leader of the DUP.

The Lagan Valley MP is not expected to be opposed following a bruising party leadership contest last month.

Nominations opened on Saturday and are to close at noon on Tuesday. The next leader will be ratified by the DUP's central executive committee on Saturday.

It comes following a turbulent two months for the DUP that saw former leader Arlene Foster resign after an internal heave against her and her successor Edwin Poots follow suit after he was also fatally weakened by a party revolt.

His resignation on Thursday night came after just three weeks in the post.

09:19 AM

Business Secretary defends Matt Hancock after he withheld data

The Business Secretary has defended his Cabinet colleague Matt Hancock, after The Telegraph revealed he failed to tell Boris Johnson about a major Public Health England (PHE) study showing the effectiveness of vaccines against the Indian or Delta variant.

Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC radio he did not know "anything that specific allegation", adding: "I don’t think he would have sat on the information.

"I don’t know what the truth is about those allegations. What I do know is that Matt Hancock is an extremely hard-working Health Secretary...

"I don’t recognise that in Matt’s behaviour, he’s always been very collegiate, he works very hard with a number of colleagues, friends I call them, across Government."

09:08 AM

ICYMI: Boris Johnson sets out his vision to create 'scientific superpower' in the Telegraph

Boris Johnson has used a column in the Telegraph to set out his vision for how to restore Britain’s status as a scientific superpower.

Praising scientists for ensuring the return of freedoms from "hugging relatives" to going to the pub, the Prime Minister writes:

We have spent too long in a state of semi-detachment from science, as though it was something intimidating and remote from our lives. Too many people in our country lack training in science and technology, too many children think STEM subjects are not for them. Most glaringly of all, this country has failed for decades to invest enough in scientific research, and that strategic error has been compounded by the decisions of the UK private sector.

Read the rest of the Prime Minister's call to arms here.

09:01 AM

Matt Ridley: Flawed modelling is condemning Britain to lockdown

Britain leads the pack on vaccination, but lags far behind America, Germany and France on liberation, writes Matt Ridley.

A big reason is that our Government remains in thrall to a profession that has performed uniquely badly during the pandemic: modellers. The Government’s reliance on Sage experts’ computer modelling to predict what would happen with or without various interventions has proved about as useful as the ancient Roman habit of consulting trained experts in “haruspicy” – interpreting the entrails of chickens.

Again and again, worst-case scenarios are presented with absurd precision, sometimes deliberately to frighten us into compliance.

Read the rest of Matt's column here.

08:54 AM

‘Electorally toxic’ planning reforms must be abandoned, says leading Tory rebel

The Government's "planning free-for-all" is "electorally toxic" and must be abandoned, a rebel Tory ringleader has claimed, as pressure on Boris Johnson mounts in the wake of the Chesham and Amersham by-election defeat.

With senior Tories this set week to ratchet up pressure on ministers to shelve the controversial reforms, Bob Seely, the MP for the Isle of Wight, warned that they would "rip up" people's ability to object to new developments in their communities.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Seely argues that the current plans for a new zonal system without community input will strip away “a critical layer of local democracy from the planning process” and are a “fool’s errand”.

Read his column in full here.

08:51 AM

Rishi Sunak gives interview to VC podcast

Rishi Sunak might be a rare bird in the Commons - but he is increasingly getting his message across through other means.

Last week the Chancellor conducted an interview with the brand new channel GB News. Today, he has spoken to the podcast 20VC "on everything from tech to talent, Brexit and breakfast".

"I want Britain to be the best place for people to come, I want to attract the best of the brightest"



Enjoyed speaking to @HarryStebbings for his 20VC Live podcast on everything from tech to talent, Brexit and breakfast.



👉https://t.co/ULMaQTKep3 https://t.co/xwt6qTWPO9 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 21, 2021

08:47 AM

Labour attacks Business Secretary over 'total abdication of responsibility'

Labour has accused the Business Secretary of "leaving the industry exposed", after he insisted the removal of steel import safeguards was not an issue for him.

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband claimed Kwasi Kwarteng's comments to the Today programme was a "total abdication of responsibility to stand up for [the] steel industry". The removal of limits "risks seriously damaging the steel industry but he says it's a matter for Liz Truss", he added.

Shadow employment minister Andy McDonald added: "His empty words of support for the steel industry will ring hollow with companies and workers."

See 8:41am for more.

08:30 AM

Flu could be 'bigger problem than Covid' this winter, warns JCVI boss

Flu could be a "bigger problem" than Covid-19 this winter, the deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has said.

Professor Anthony Harnden told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that scientists were assessing whether the flu and Covid-19 jabs could be given at the same time, noting that "what sort of side-effect profile that they give when given together, is really important."

He added: "I will emphasise that actually flu could be potentially a bigger problem this winter than Covid.

"We've had a very, very low prevalence of flu for the last few years, particularly virtually nil during lockdown, and we do know that when flu has been circulating in very low numbers immunity drops in the population, and it comes back to bite us. So, flu can be really, really important this winter."

08:26 AM

Have your say: Should pensions be raided to cover the cost of Covid?

The Government is facing friendly fire from Tory MPs who fear that a raid on pensions will lead to further Chesham and Amersham-style defeats at the ballot box.

While the triple lock is thought to be safe, meaning those on state pensions will be protected, higher earners are in the spotlight with the proposals including a cut to the lifetime allowance from a little above £1 million to £800,000 or £900,000, realigning the tax rate or a new tax on employer contributions.

While the economy is fragile, and unemployment expected to affect the youngest workers, is this a fair way to restore public finances? Have your say in the poll below.

08:13 AM

Prime Minister's description of me as hopeless is 'ancient history', insists Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock has said the Prime Minister's description of him as "hopeless" is "ancient history".

The Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "In times of stress people say all sorts of things in private. What matters is how people work with each other. I work with the Prime Minister every single day... firstly to protect life and secondly to get the country out of this."

He highlighted the success of the vaccine programme as proof of the way in which he and Boris Johnson had worked, but declined to comment on whether the pair have discussed the matter since Dominic Cummings published his screengrabs.

"I think that is one thing we have learned from that," he added.

08:09 AM

Two jabs and no isolation: Matt Hancock confirms test pilot

A pilot is underway by which people who have received two jabs may not have to self-isolate after coming into contact with a positive case, Matt Hancock has confirmed.

"This is something we are working on, we are taking clinical advice and... the systems we have in place are cautious and managed to contain this virus.

"We are piloting that approach if you have had two jabs instead of having to isolate... you have a testing regime. It is something we are working on but we are not ready to take that step yet," he added, stressing it would not be open to those who have tested positive.

"It is something i want to see and we will introduce subject to clinical adviser as soon as it's reasonable to do so.

08:05 AM

Matt Hancock refuses to comment on plan to lift restrictions early

Matt Hancock has dodged a question about whether restrictions will be lifted when 70 per cent of the country is fully protected, with two Covid vaccines.

The Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "We are looking at the data, we have said will take a specific look two weeks into the four weeks... I have every confidence that the more people get vaccinated the easier it is, the safer it is to lift restrictions.

"We had to have delay in order to get more people vaccinated. We are being careful, being cautious... we are getting there, but we are not quite there yet."

08:01 AM

Matt Hancock dodges questions over cancelled social care meeting

Matt Hancock has dodged questions about when the crunch meeting between him, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to discuss the long-awaited social care plan.

It was due to take place tomorrow but is understood to have been shelved.

The Health Secretary told BBC Breakfast: "I meet the Prime Minister all the time to talk about all the areas of my portfolio... the Prime Minister's commitment is to ensure we have the plan to tackle social care published this year.

"But I am not going to get into private conversations and the timing of those."

He added: "We have a clear commitment to resolve this very long standing issue and at the same time make sure we keep the improvements we have been ale to make during pandemic going."

07:55 AM

'GPs must do their day jobs', says Health Secretary ahead of autumn booster programme

Matt Hancock has said the Government is "working on the booster jab programme" to ensure people continue to be protected against Covid ahead of an autumn wave.

"We are currently trialling which combinations of jabs are most effective, and when we know the results of that we will set out the full plans for the booster programme over the autumn," he tells BBC Breakfast. A mix-and-match approach might be the best option.

The Health Secretary said logistics were critical, noting "GPs have also got to do their day jobs".

There is "a big and challenging backlog" for the NHS to deal with, Mr Hancock added.

07:51 AM

Business Secretary: Government committed to solve 'very urgent' social care crisis

Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted the Government is committed to resolving the "very urgent" social care crisis, after crunch talks due to take place this week were cancelled.

The Prime Minister was expected to hold high-level talks with the Chancellor and the Health Secretary tomorrow to draw up plans for reforms he first promised when he entered Downing Street two years ago. However those talks have been shelved.

The Business Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "I didn't know it was happening and didn't know it has been called off... that wasn't something I was privy to."

"We have had an extraordinary year in terms of Covid response but the healthcare subject, the challenge of it, is something government is very focused on.

"The Dilnot report.. is something we need to act on and work out what our response to this very urgent problem is."

07:42 AM

Labour attacks steel imports protection move

The shadow international trade secretary has said members of the steel industry "cannot believe" a recommendation by the Trade Remedies Authority to scrap measures which guard against cheap foreign imports.

Emily Thornberry told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Essentially what they're saying is we should only have protections for half of the steel industry and not the other half.

"Those in the steel industry - both sides, whether it's management or the unions - just cannot believe it. It's clearly a decision made by a body which doesn't understand the steel industry at all and has not really been in a dialogue with them."

She added it "leaves ourselves vulnerable" while other major markets in the world have "put up protections".

Labour is staging a vote in the House of Commons on Monday to try to overturn the recommendations.

07:41 AM

Business Secretary: Removal of steel import limits is 'challenging'

Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted the the removal of limits inherited from the EU on about half of the UK’s steel import is "challenging".

The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) said on Friday that it would revoke the limits on nine categories of steel product, including some bars and wires, meaning imports will no longer face steep tariffs after quotas are filled. It extended limits for three years on another 10 products, including some steel for railways, gas pipes and large sheets.

The Business Secretary told Radio 4's Today programme: "I strongly support the UK steel, I believe it has a future... I am fully behind the steel sector.

"As far as the TRA recommendation is concerned that is a mater for Secretary of State for International Trade. I have had a conversation with her about where we are and I am sure she will come to a decision in a week or two."

07:33 AM

Lockdown lifting ‘cannot be accelerated to July 5’

Ministers will not bring forward reopening to July 5, despite data indicating that vaccines are winning the race with Covid.

Senior government sources on Sunday night insisted the country was "probably not in the place" to lift restrictions at the two-week review stage.

It came as Public Health England's senior Covid official warned that cases were "still rising quite fast" in areas of the North-East and London.

Dr Susan Hopkins, PHE's strategic response director, also said a further lockdown may be needed this winter to stop hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Read more on that here and see what Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, said this morning at 8:01am.

07:22 AM

Triple lock to remain - but no comment on wider pensions raid

The Business Secretary has insisted the "triple lock" will remain in place - but failed to rule out other changes to the country's pensions regime.

Kwasi Kwarteng told LBC: "The triple lock is something which we have been committed to for a number of years now.

"There has never been any suggestion that would be changed and I am sure it will be maintained.

"It is obviously a matter for the Chancellor to think about but I don't think there is any chance he will change it."

07:20 AM

Scottish Government rejects call for compensation over Manchester travel ban

Andy Burnham's call for compensation over Scotland's ban on people travelling from Manchester is not "a relevant point", John Swinney has said.

"We obviously face many challenges in the suppression of coronavirus," the deputy first minister told the BBC's Today programme.

"We have in place, in Scotland, business support that we have made available to companies to try and sustain them, there will be support in place in England for exactly the same circumstances.

"We have got to take decisions based on the data that presents itself and sometimes that is very uncomfortable data for us. We have to act quickly to try to make sure we are doing everything possible to suppress the spread of the virus, and that is what members of the public would expect of us."

07:17 AM

Sottish Government right to impose Manchester travel ban, insists deputy first minister

Scotland's deputy first minister has defended the decision to implement a last-minute travel ban on people from Manchester, following condemnation from local mayor Andy Burnham.

John Swinney told the Today programme: "We have got to take decisions based on the data and the evidence that presents itself, and take decisions which are designed to stop the spread of the virus.

"In our judgment, the rising case numbers and the high levels of the virus in the Greater Manchester and Salford area justified the decision we took and we are taking that to try and minimise the circulation of the virus."

He added: "That is something we will reflect on but we put in place very similar provisions in relation to Bolton, which is part of the Greater Manchester area, back in May, and we've just followed exactly the same approach in relation to this decision."

Here is what Mr Burnham said yesterday:

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says the SNP's ban on travel from Scotland to Manchester is an example of "double standards and hypocrisy"



He tells Nick Robinson, Nicola Sturgeon is treating the north of England with "contempt"#Marr https://t.co/w6JuMbdoZ7 pic.twitter.com/2LeC1eHvau — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 20, 2021

07:13 AM

Royal yacht will give 'more bang for your buck', insists Business Secretary

The Business Secretary has defended plans to spend £200m on a new royal yacht, despite it reportedly being widely panned.

Yesterday the Sunday Times reported that the project has turned into a hot potato, being kicked around departments including the Treasury, Cabinet Office, Ministry of Defence.

But Kwasi Kwarteng stressed it was "a good idea."

He told Sky News: "It represents Britain- if we are going on trade missions that is exactly the way we would drive trade. You get more bang for our buck for something like that than the opposite."

He added: "It’s a huge amount of money, but the decision to spend that money would only be made if we felt we could get a return from something as symbolic like that, that enhanced our soft power."

07:06 AM

Anger over Chesham and Amersham loss lingers

MPs will debate the Government's plans to overhaul planning today - but despite tensions still being high after the Tories' Chesham and Amersham defeat last week, a rebellion is not expected.

Labour has an opposition day debate and vote this evening, challenging Tory MPs to kill the reforms. S

Conservative backbenchers are expected to abstain - as they tend do with oppo day debates - but there might be some difficult comments from those who are raging on the various WhatsApp groups.

"They're all still arguing about planning", says one MP.

07:01 AM

Restrictions 'unlikely' to be lifted before July 19, warns Business Secretary

The Business Secretary has said it is "unlikely" that coronavirus restrictions in England will be lifted before July 19.

Boris Johnson last week delayed the lifting of lockdown controls to July 19 due to the spread of the Delta variant, which originated in India, but said there would could be a review after two weeks.

However, Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News: "Hopefully on July 19 everything can revert back to some type of normality.

"I would always err on the side of caution and I would look to July 19. It could be before but I think that is unlikely. Generally we have stuck to the dates we have set.

"I think now I am very focused on July 19."

06:59 AM

Pensions raid to pay for Covid pandemic

Treasury officials are drawing up plans for a pensions tax raid this autumn to help pay for heightened public spending during the Covid pandemic, The Telegraph understands.

Three different reforms to the way pension contributions are taxed are being considered amid pressure on the public finances, according to well-placed Whitehall sources.

One idea being examined is reducing the pensions lifetime allowance from a little above £1 million to £800,000 or £900,000, lowering the point above which extra tax charges kick in.

Another would see individuals contributing to pensions getting the same rate of tax relief, meaning higher-rate taxpayers lose out, while a third is new taxation on employer contributions.