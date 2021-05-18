Politics latest news: PM warned opportunities of Brexit at stake amid major Cabinet row over Australia trade deal

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned that the opportunities of Brexit are at stake amid a major Cabinet row over the Australia free trade deal.

Ahead of a crunch meeting tomorrow, senior ministers are split over the issue of granting Australian farmers zero-tariff access, amid fears that lamb and beef imports could harm the British farming industry.

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, is fighting to extend a transition period - during which tariffs would gradually reduce to zero - from 10 to 15 years in order to shield British farmers and give them more time to adjust.

He is also said to favour maintaining tariff rate quotas, which would only allow a certain quantity of Australian imports to benefit from lower tariffs.

He is backed Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, along with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, who fear a backlash from Scottish beef and Welsh lamb farmers.

However, allies of Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, have hit back at Mr Eustice, claiming that a failure to agree terms could scupper future deals with the US and other major economies, in turn squandering the opportunities of Brexit.

One source questioned why Mr Eustice had voted to leave the EU if he intended to resort to protectionism, while another accused him and Mr Gove in The Sun of being "more Waitrose than Redwall."

Ms Truss is backed by Lord Frost, the former Brexit negotiator and minister in charge of EU relations, as well as Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, who warned that a failure to strike an agreement with Australia would make other deals "very challenging."

The Prime Minister is said to side with Ms Truss on the issue, but will be forced to try and broker a compromise on Thursday when the Cabinet committee in charge of trade deals meet.

Story continues

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:07 AM

Indian variant may be less transmissible than originally feared

Professor Neil Ferguson, a leading epidemiologist and Government adviser, said this morning that there was a "glimmer of hope" that the Indian variant may be less transmissible than initial data suggested.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said that scientists faced a challenge in working out how infectious the strain was because it had been imported from overseas "principally into people of Indian ethnicity, often living in multi-generational households, often in quite deprived areas with high density housing."

"We are trying to work out whether the rapid growth we have seen in Bolton is going to be typical of what we could expect elsewhere or whether it is something known as a founder effect, which is often seen in these circumstances," he added.

"There’s a glimmer of hope from the recent data that while the virus is there it does appear to have a significant growth advantage, the magnitude of that advantage seems to have dropped a lot with the most recent data.

"The curves are flattening a little but it will take us a little longer to be definitive about that."

07:47 AM

Local lockdowns do not work, claims leader of Bolton council

David Greenhalgh, the head of Bolton Council, which is grappling with a major spike in cases of the Indian variant, this morning insisted that the outbreak was largely spreading among young people.

He added that despite the surge there had not been a rise in severe llness or hospitalisation.

"Our cases are still rising, that was to be expected," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "There is community spread, there's no doubt about that, and we're holding back a variant which would appear...to be a little more transmissible. "

He also pushed back against the prospect of local lockdowns, warning that they would be unworkable.

"We've been there before and they don't work. Not in an area like Greater Manchester. You can travel 50 yards, the spread increases because people travel 50 yards across a county boundary to access hospitality that they can't in their own area."

Asked if he had told Matt Hancock on a recent call there could be civil unrest if local restrictions were imposed, he added: "I do think there is a danger of unrest. There is a great deal of resentment. We were disproportionately affected really since last year.

"This would be a very difficult situation to manage, I believe, if we went into a lockdown that we have personal experience of as a town, that did not work."

07:35 AM

Minister was just 'plain wrong' to claim foreign travel is dangerous

Peter Bone, a veteran Tory MP, has hit out at the confusing statements made by ministers yesterday about holidays overseas.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Bone said that while some ministers were clearly not "quite up to speed", he believed the traffic light system was the "right policy" - although he would like to see more countries added to the quarantine-free green list.

However, after Lord Bethell, a health minister, yesterday told people not to travel abroad because it was dangerous, Mr Bone said: "Lord Bethell’s comments were just plain wrong. Anyone who knows anything about the travel industry knows that it goes out of its way to put safety as its number one issue.

"The truth of the matter is that you should only be going to a green list country at the moment."

07:27 AM

UK border has been a 'sieve' during pandemic

The UK's border has been as secure as a "sieve" during the Covid-19 pandemic, the shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed.

"Our borders have been about as secure as a sieve throughout this crisis and it's why we are seeing these variants bounce at us," he told Sky News.

"There's probably going to be more of this as well, so we have got to work internationally to bring infection rates down and make sure the world is vaccinated.

"But we have also got to have secure borders and controls as well."

07:26 AM

People want clarity on travels, says Labour

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said he would not travel to a country on the Government's amber list as he urged ministers to clarify the rules.

He told Sky News: "I think people just want clarity. Because people want to do the right thing and there are people who will just want a holiday.

"At the moment I'm planning on going on holiday to Devon or Cornwall or somewhere, if I do get a holiday."

07:22 AM

Confusion over holidays mounts

After a series of contradictory statements over whether people can travel to amber list countries or not, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart topped off a day of confusion on Tuesday evening.

Asked about the issue, he told Times Radio: "Some people might think a holiday is essential. I can think of quite a lot of people who do think that, but it’s about common sense. We’re good at common sense.”

(The Government's advice is that people should not go to amber list countries for holidays).

On the same programme this morning, education minister Gillian Keegan said the exact opposite, stating that now "is not the time to go to Spain."

"Amber list countries are there for a reason - they are there so that you can travel for business, you can travel for particular situations such as funerals or if there are some specific care issues in your family," she added.

"Holiday where you have a choice, we are advising you to go to the green list countries, and of course, there's only 12 of those so most people, we anticipate, will stay at home."

07:01 AM

Concerns over Indian variant 'were raised four weeks ago'

With Boris Johnson coming under mounting pressure over the Indian variant which is surging in parts of the country, he is likely to face fresh questions today over whether the Government should have acted faster.

Last night Sky News reported that alarm over the strain came as far back as four weeks ago, and that urgent discussions were held in Whitehall a fortnight later.

The report claims some advisors urged ministers not to proceed with this week's stage three lockdown lifting on Monday, but Mr Johnson did so anyway.

06:57 AM

Government secrecy contributed to the Covid catastrophe, says Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings has warned that the Government needs to allow “public scrutiny” of its vaccine strategy as he said “secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe” of the early months of the pandemic.

The former Number 10 adviser, who is set to give evidence to a Parliamentary inquiry next week, launched another public attack on the Government on Tuesday.

In a long series of messages on Twitter, he said Covid plans were “part disaster, part non existent”, criticised lockdowns which lacked “serious enforcement” and warned that the success of the vaccine taskforce risked being undermined by it being turned into a conventional Whitehall operation.

Mr Cummings also said he could sell or disclose what he claimed to be the “the only copy of a crucial historical document from Covid decision-making”.

Dominic Cummings

He said he would donate the proceeds from any such sale to the families of Covid victims, before later deleting the post and then confirming that he would give the documents to a Parliamentary committee inquiry he is due to appear before next week.

Responding to Mr Cummings’s threat on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman suggested there would be repercussions if the document was made public.

He told reporters: “I’m not going to speculate on what information individuals may have or how they might choose to make that public. Obviously there are clear rules that are abided by in these situations.”

06:45 AM

MPs hit out at farcical travel guidance

The public have been told to abandon plans to go abroad this year by a health minister as the Government’s advice on holidays descended into chaos.

Lord Bethell – who is close to Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary – told peers that people should “stay in this country”.

He said: “Travelling is dangerous. That is not news to us or to the people who get on those planes in the first place. We do ask people, particularly as we go into the summer, travelling is not for this year – please stay in this country.”

The warning came despite the fact that the ban on travelling abroad has been lifted, with many families having booked breaks, and amid contradictory guidance from the Government.

The apparent disarray prompted a furious response from senior Tory backbenchers and travel industry chiefs, who warned that it would sow confusion and undermine trust in the Government.

One senior Tory MP described Lord Bethell’s comments as “idiotic” adding: “If that’s the case, why is there a ‘green list’?”

You can read the full story here.

06:19 AM

Good morning

As rows over how to deal with the Indian variant and confusion over international travel rumble on, a fresh schism is opening up in the Cabinet over a UK-Australia trade deal.

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, is leading a rebellion over the terms negotiated for Australian farmers, who would benefit from zero tariffs on products such as beef and lamb within a decade.

Mr Eustice is backed by Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, and Simon Hart, the Welsh Secretary. All four believe that the deal could harm the British farming industry unless a longer transition period is negotiated and more restrictions included.

But on the other side is Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, Lord Frost, the Cabinet minister in charge of EU relations, and Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary.

They believe that the deal is of fundamental importance to Britain's future outside of the EU, and a failure to reach an agreement could kill off hopes of striking over free trade agreements with the US and other major economies.

Boris Johnson now finds himself with in the unenviable position of having to play referee among some Cabinet "big beasts", with the Cabinet committee on trade deals due to meet on Thursday to thrash out the Government's position.