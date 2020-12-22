Brexit latest news: EU member states prepare to implement deal as Brussels waits for white smoke

Tony Diver
European Union member states are preparing put in place a new trade deal with the United Kingdom from January 1, diplomatic sources have suggested, indicating a Brexit agreement could be imminent.

Three sources told Reuters said the deal was "pretty much there" and would be announced "today or tomorrow".

 Despite a series of mixed signals, both sides have said they are "optimistic" a trade deal can be struck today if remaining issues on fishing can be resolved.

Michael Martin, the Irish premier, said fishing was still the main obstacle in the way of a deal.

"It's all down to fish, it would appear right now," he said.

On Wednesday morning Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, said: "There are still the same serious areas of disagreement, whether that’s on fisheries or the level playing field. We are working through those issues, our negotiators will keep going, the PM has been very clear he will negotiate until the very end, which is December 31, which is the right thing, it’s what the British public would expect. 

"But at the moment there isn’t sufficient progress, it isn’t a deal the Prime Minister can sign us up to, because it doesn’t yet respect us fully as a sovereign nation."

Follow the latest updates below. 

02:34 PM

Six more areas move to Tier 4 - reports

Six more areas could be set to move to Tier 4 on Boxing Day, reports suggest.

Steven Swinford of the Times suggested Essex, Surrey, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Hampshire and Sussex could move to Tier 4 from their current tiers.

Other counties could move too, he said.

Matt Hancock is expected to announce the new tiers at a press conference at 3pm.

02:14 PM

R rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.3

The R value for the UK is reckoned to be up slightly, to between 1.1 and 1.3. 

Last week it was estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.9. That, in itself, was a rise on 0.9 and 1.0 the week prior.

The data also suggested a growth rate of between 1 per cent and 6 per cent, which means the number of new infections is growing by between 1 per cent and 6 per cent every day.

The latest figures, published by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), come amid growing concerns of the spread of a mutant coronavirus strain in the South East of England and London.

02:06 PM

Matt Hancock will lead Downing Street press conference at 3pm

The Health Secretary will lead a Downing Street press conference at 3pm today with Dr Jenny Harries, the deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Mr Hancock is expected to make an announcement about the English tier system, and could name more areas headed for Tier 4.

We'll bring you all the latest here.

01:39 PM

Severe delays continue in Dover as border reopens

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said French police were only acting on the agreement to reopen the border from this morning and "severe delays" were continuing.

Read all the latest here.

01:14 PM

Comment: A vaccine won't protect us from the economic disaster of further lockdowns

"It is all too painful to predict what will happen over the next few days," writes Ross Clark.

"Over the next day or so, a grim-faced Prime Minister will announced that a few more areas will be going into Tier 4. Soon afterwards, scientific advisers will start popping up on the airwaves saying it isn’t nearly enough and saying the only way to tackle the variant form of the virus is through a full national lockdown, this time with the schools closed.

"A couple of hours later Sir Keir Starmer will be calling for a full national lockdown, too, and Boris Johnson will accuse him of jumping on a bandwagon. By the middle of next week, however, the bandwagon will pull up outside 10 Downing Street and a familiar blonde figure will clamber aboard.

"By New Year’s Day we will all be in lockdown mark 4 – with the schools closed for the duration of January."

Is there another way?

Read Ross' piece here.

12:51 PM

Sturgeon apologises for breach of mask rules

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised in the Scottish Parliament for breaking coronavirus rules, having been photographed not wearing a face mask.

Speaking at the start of First Minister's Questions, she said: "I want to take this opportunity to say how sorry I am for my breach of rules that I ask all of us to follow every single day.

"I took my face mask off while briefly attending a funeral last week, I'm sure everyone will have seen in the media this morning a picture of me without it.

"I want to be clear today that regardless of the circumstances I was in the wrong. There are no excuses. These rules do apply to me just as they do to everyone else and the rules really matter.

"I am kicking myself very hard, possibly harder than my worst critic ever could, but more importantly I'll be making sure I don't drop my guard again."

12:42 PM

Prof Lockdown calls for national measures - again

Professor Neil Ferguson, the official known as "Professor Lockdown", who advised the Government to begin national measures earlier this year, has called for "more uniform" measures to replace the tier system. 

He told the Commons Science and Technology Committee the new strain of coronavirus is "everywhere now", but said he anticipated the impact of new Tier 4 restrictions and revised strict measures over Christmas elsewhere would have a beneficial impact.

He said: "Schools are now shut, we are in a near-lockdown situation across the country.

"Contact rates are lower over Christmas.

"I expect, though I hesitate to make any sort of predictions, we will see a flattening of the curve in the next two weeks. We will see at least a slowing of growth.

"The critical question is what happens in January and the extent we want to make public health measures more uniform across the country if the new variant is everywhere."

Prof Ferguson left the Government's Sage committee after The Telegraph revealed he had broken lockdown rules to meet his married lover.

12:34 PM

Border reopened and lorries have priority

The French border has reopened and lorries have priority in crossing the Channel, Priti Patel tweeted.

12:23 PM

Sturgeon expected to be asked about mask blunder

First Minister's Questions is about to start in Scotland.

You can watch live below.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to be asked about her mask blunder, reported this morning, where she did not wear a face covering at a funeral wake.

12:13 PM

Irish Cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

The Irish Government has said a member of the Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19. All other ministers will now restrict their movements pending coronavirus tests and results.

"A member of Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19," said a Government statement.

"In line with public health advice, all ministers are restricting their movements while awaiting a Covid test and result."

11:57 AM

Britain providing 'public good' by sharing mutant Covid data, says Nervtag chair

Asked by Science and Technology Committee chairman Greg Clark whether the UK was being "penalised" for having the expertise to detect the new strain, which resulted in dozens of countries closing routes with the UK, Professor Peter Horby said: "I think it's fair to say countries that have more extensive and rigorous science and are more transparent do expose themselves to important information being made available to others.

"But it's a global public good.

"It's in our interest that we know about these viruses so we can control the spread."

11:29 AM

Brexit talks could continue on Christmas Day

Micheal Martin, the Taoiseach, raised the prospect of officials working on the text of a Brexit deal on Christmas Day if a breakthrough comes before then.

Mr Martin said he and other EU leaders were on "stand-by" to endorse any agreement that might emerge from negotiations between Brussels and the UK Government.

"If you had a breakthrough tonight or tomorrow officials in Europe could be working Christmas Day on the text," he told RTE Radio One.

The Taoiseach said he still thought a deal would emerge.

"On balance I think given the progress that has been made that there should be a deal."

11:25 AM

Irish premier: Fishing is still stopping us getting a deal

An update from the Brexit negotiations in Brussels:

Micheal Martin has said fishing is still the main obstacle in the way of a deal.

"It's all down to fish, it would appear right now," he said.

"There was a lot of progress made on the level playing field over the last two to three weeks and it's very difficult for all involved but the gap is still wide on fish, and for fishing communities in Ireland it's a time of worry."

Mr Martin said the EU was agreeing to reduce the number of fish caught in UK waters by 25 per cent, accompanied by a six-year transition period. He suggested the UK was asking for a drop in excess of 35%.

"It's not just about monetary terms, I think it's about the sustainability of the fishing industry in the respect of member states and there's six or seven member states have particular concerns here," he said.

"It's about sustaining rural communities."

11:22 AM

Money for arts projects as five per cent report being lonely

The Government has pledged £7.5 million for projects to help tackle loneliness over the winter period.

The most recent data from the Office for National Statistics show five per cent of adults in England report feeling lonely "often" or "always".

The funding will be targeted at the arts, libraries, charities and radio with £5 million to Arts Council England for arts and library services, £2 million to extend the Government's Loneliness Fund launched in May and £500,000 to be distributed amongst the Audio Content Fund and the Community Radio Fund.

Culture minister Baroness Barran said the arts, library and radio can "help bring people together and tackle loneliness".

She added: "We are coming to the end of one of the toughest years we have ever had to face and I know that the next few months will be a worry for many people who have felt particularly isolated or lonely during the pandemic.

"We still have some difficult times to overcome and it is important that we continue to provide support to those most at risk of isolation and loneliness over the next few months."

10:58 AM

Scientists investigate whether vaccine will work against mutant Covid

Speaking during an evidence session of the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday morning, Professor Peter Horby, chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), has said scientists were still exploring whether the new mutant coronavirus strain could sidestep immunity caused by vaccine or prior infection.

He said: "What we don't know yet is if there's any difference in the severity of disease, the age distribution of cases, or most importantly whether there is any immune escape."

Prof Horby also said the strain likely started from one person in Kent, and could have been caused by "random errors" when the virus copies.

10:53 AM

Met warns Londoners: comply with Tier 4 or face fines

The Metropolitan Police has warned Londoners to obey Tier 4 rules and released footage of people breaking rules last weekend.

People who organise parties of 30 people or more can be fined £10,000 by police.

10:45 AM

Eurostar passengers must have PCR test to travel to France

Eurostar passengers must have a negative PCR test result in order to travel through the tunnel, the operator has announced.

EU citizens, essential workers such as lorry drivers and residents of France are allowed to travel, and the country has accepted rapid lateral flow tests in principle.

But Eurostar says passengers must have a PCR test, which can take 48 hours to provide a result.

10:32 AM

Food shortage could last until December 31

There may be shortages of fresh goods until the backlog of lorries waiting to cross the Channel is cleared, the British Retail Consortium said.

Andrew Opie, the group's director of food and sustainability, said: "It is good news for consumers as the French borders have now reopened, however it is essential that lorries get moving across the border as quickly as possible.

"Until the backlog is cleared and supply chains return to normal, we anticipate issues with the availability of some fresh goods."

Experts have already warned that the backlog could take until New Year's Eve to clear.

10:13 AM

Oxford vaccine could be approved just after Christmas, says top scientist

Regulators could approve the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shortly after Christmas, a medical scientist has said.

The vaccine, developed by Oxford University researchers, could be approved "shortly after" Christmas by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said Professor Sir John Bell.

His comments came as former prime minister Tony Blair called for major policy shifts in the rollout of vaccines, concentrating on giving more people a single dose with greater flexibility in who receives a jab.

Approval of the Oxford vaccine would be a major boost to efforts to control Covid-19 because it is easier to distribute than the Pfizer/BioNTech jab currently being used in the UK.

The Government has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, with around 40 million available by the end of March.

09:47 AM

McCluskey demands 15 per cent pay rise for NHS staff

The Government is being urged to give a "substantial" pay rise to NHS workers to make up for a decade of austerity and in recognition of their role in the continuing Covid-19 crisis.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey has written to the Prime Minister to set out the union's demand for a pay rise of £3,000 a year or 15 per cent, whichever is the greater.

A three-year NHS pay deal ends in April 2021, and Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has asked the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB) to report early next May on the award for 2021/2022.

Unite, which has 100,000 members in the health service, called for an increase to be brought forward to compensate for a 19 per cent pay decrease in real terms it said many NHS staff have suffered since 2010.

In his letter, Mr McCluskey said: "To hear the Chancellor announce that NHS workers will receive a pay rise on one hand and on the other hand announce pay freezes for other public sector workers that are helping in the fight against the pandemic is insulting and shows how much the Government really values key public sector workers."

09:34 AM

'Some way to go' before Brexit deal, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, has said "details matter" when it comes to the prospect of a trade deal with the EU and the issues of fishing rights and the "level playing field" on competition.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We want to ensure that we have arrangements in both respects that ensure that we continue to be an independent, sovereign nation.

"And so getting those details right is very important, and the Prime Minister, I think, is aligned to the fact that this is an agreement that is likely to last for a long time.

"We want to make sure that it is right for the country before he can recommend it to Parliament."

Mr Jenrick added: "I'm optimistic, I hope that we can reach an agreement, but we will need to get those final issues resolved, and there's some way further to go on that."

09:28 AM

Widow Twankey: Panto cancellations are 'disgusting'

Christopher Biggins, who famously played Widow Twankey in Aladdin, has described the Government's decision to move London to Tier 3 earlier in December, effectively halting pantomime productions in the capital, as "disgusting".

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the actor said: "So many pantomimes have been cancelled this year, including mine. I was going to Dartford."

He added: "So many people have lost pantomimes recently, including the London Palladium, which was tragic that they lost theirs. They did six performances and then the Government took them off. It was disgusting, just disgraceful. It was a wonderful, wonderful pantomime. I went to see the last performance.

"But just six performances they did, after lots and lots of rehearsing and putting it on. It was so safe, the Palladium, it wasn't true. All the theatres have been safe. it has been very tragic, the whole thing."

09:12 AM

Nicola Sturgeon 'furious with herself' after mask rules breach

Scotland's national clinical director, Jason Leitch, has said Nicola Sturgeon is "furious with herself" after she breached coronavirus rules by removing her face mask at a funeral wake.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme, he said: "I think the First Minister knows this matters, I think she's as furious with herself as some might be with her."

The Scottish Sun reported this morning Ms Sturgeon had removed her mask at the wake.

"We had a brief conversation last night and she's absolutely mad at this little lapse in concentration," Mr Leitch said.

"It's so easily done, we live in a completely different world from a year ago, don't we?"

He said Ms Sturgeon was "just about out the door and was called back".

He added: "Her mask was off because she was leaving, and then (she went) back in and (had) a little lapse - didn't put it back on."

08:50 AM

Lorry drivers and police clash after days sat at the border

Hauliers and police have clashed in the Port of Dover as lorry drivers vented their fury at being left in Kent for days with no route home.

The Government says the first crossings could take place this morning, but the backlog of up to 4,000 trucks near Dover could take days to clear.

Protests began yesterday, with lorry drivers trying to push their way through police to get to the port - which is currently closed.

Here are the latest photos of the protests:

A man is restrained by a police officer at the Port of Dover - Getty Images Europe/Dan Kitwood
08:43 AM

National lockdown on the table as tiers announcement looms

Robert Jenrick did not shy away from suggesting there could be a root-and-branch reform of the tiers system to deal with the new mutant coronavirus variant this morning.

We hear from Government sources a full national lockdown could be on the table for early next year, but an announcement is possible this afternoon that comes into effect on Boxing Day - covering the period between Christmas and New Year.

The Government's "Covid-O" committee is meeting today to consider taking action.

This morning Mr Jenrick said: "We don't have an immediate plan to take action, but the number of cases is rising and the variant is spreading to other parts of the country, so we will see whether it's necessary to do more and make sure that the tiered system is sufficiently robust for the new circumstances.

"Because remember, the tiered system was designed before we knew the full ferocity of the new variant, and so we do have to make sure it's sufficiently robust to be able to withstand this and to stop cases just rising at the very worrying levels they are now in parts of the country."

The mutant virus strain has already spread to most of the country, scientists warned yesterday, meaning the toughest restrictions may no longer be reserved for London and the South East.

Here is a map of the UK's current restrictions:

08:36 AM

Will there be a Brexit deal today?

Both the UK and EU sides have now said they are "optimistic" about the chance of a Brexit deal before the legal deadline of December 31.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, yesterday suggested an interim deadline of Christmas Eve (tomorrow) to reach an agreement, suggesting the two sides may be closer than ever.

But Downing Street is less certain. Sources yesterday told Politico an agreement was as likely as not - and stressed the Prime Minister is willing to keep negotiating up to the wire rather than settle on Christmas Eve.

The fundamental issues remain: fishing, the level playing field and governance are still sticking points for both sides.

A UK offer on fisheries was yesterday rejected by the EU, leaving the multi-billion pound industry hanging in the balance.

With travel bans in place and movement restricted between the UK and the Continent, the Sun reports this morning that the RAF is standing by to repatriate Lord Frost and his team of negotiators in time for Christmas. 

08:25 AM

Good morning

Robert Jenrick has warned the ports backlog could take days to sort out, as experts warned it may last the whole Christmas break.

HGV drivers this morning wake to the grim news they could be held at Manston Airport for a week.

But Mr Jenrick said he was "reasonably optimistic" the UK could reach a trade deal with the EU, as European sources suggested an agreement may be signed off later today.

This morning's front page brings you the news that the tier system is expected to be toughened this afternoon - but the restrictions will not come into force until Boxing Day.

Mr Jenrick said there were "no immediate plans" to change the tiers but hinted ministers believed the current system was not "robust" enough to deal with the mutant strain of coronavirus.

