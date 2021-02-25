Politics latest news: Care homes have 'obvious rationale' to insist on jabs for jobs

Who will be next on the vaccine priority list? - AFP

Care homes have an "obvious rationale" for insisting potential staff have the Covid vaccine before they are taken on, the Justice Secretary has said.

Earlier this month, the Telegraph reported that a leading care home provider is refusing to hire new staff who have chosen not to be vaccinated. Barchester Healthcare announced that it “will not hire someone who has refused to have the vaccine on non-medical grounds”.

Robert Buckland told Radio 4's Today programme that while contracts were a "matter between employers and employees", they could be justified where there was "a clear rationale for them".

He added: "In a care home, a closed environment where there are vulnerable residents, I would argue there does seem to be an obvious rationale."

Mr Buckland stressed it would "depend very much on each setting and context" noting there might be "very good reasons" why people had refused a jab. "I don't think it is right to take a blanket approach," he added.

His comments come ahead of an announcement from the JCVI today about how the over-50s will be prioritised for the vaccine from mid-April.

11:28 AM

Deaths and hospitalisations 'declining at faster rate' in vaccinated groups, says PHE

Public Health England's head of immunisations has said there are signs that the rates of deaths and hospital admissions in the vaccinated age groups were declining.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Dr Mary Ramsay said there was now evidence the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces the risk of systematic infection in older people three weeks after their jab and there was an even higher protection against more severe forms of the disease.

She added: "We are beginning to see signs that the rate of deaths and the rate of hospitalisations in those vaccinated age groups are declining at a faster rate than in younger populations.

"So, again, really showing that phase one approach with giving vaccines to as many people in those age groups as possible as quickly as possible has really had an impact.

"We are ready to think about what we are going to do in phase two of this programme."

11:21 AM

UK will adopt JCVI's age recommendation on vaccine priority, says Government

The Government has said all parts of the UK will follow the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation when it comes to prioritising the under-50s for the Covid jab.

The JCVI has recommended that age continue to be the major determinant, rather than professions such as teachers or police officers.

Responding, a Government spokesperson said: "The most effective way to minimise hospitalisations and deaths is to continue to prioritise people by age. This is because age is assessed to be the strongest factor linked to mortality, morbidity and hospitalisations, and because the speed of delivery is crucial as we provide more people with protection from Covid-19.

“All four parts of the UK will follow the recommended approach, subject to the final advice given by the independent expert committee. The UK Government remains on course to meet its target to offer a vaccine to all those in the phase one priority groups by mid-April, and all adults by the end of July.”

11:19 AM

Age to determine vaccine priority after over-50s, JCVI says

Age will continue to determine who is prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine, with scientific advisers saying the move would "provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time".

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has considered whether groups such as teachers and police officers should be vaccinated next, but concluded that the most effective way to prevent death and hospital admission is to carry on prioritising people by age.

It will be staggered in blocks, starting with all those aged 40-49, followed by those aged 30-39 before reaching those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase 1 (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chair for JCVI, said: "The current strategy is to prioritise those who are more likely to have severe outcomes and die from Covid-19. The evidence is clear that the risk of hospitalisation and death increases with age.

"The vaccination programme is a huge success and continuing the age-based rollout will provide the greatest benefit in the shortest time, including to those in occupations at a higher risk of exposure."

11:13 AM

'Middle Britain' savers could be hit by pensions 'stealth tax', experts warn

Pension savers in "middle Britain" may need to brace themselves for a "stealth tax" if the lifetime allowance is frozen in next week's Budget (see post below), experts are warning.

Tom Selby, senior analyst at AJ Bell, said: "By freezing the lifetime allowance as inflation spikes, the Chancellor will stealthily drag thousands more people into his tax net.... furthermore, the longer the lifetime allowance is kept at its current level, the more of middle Britain will be dragged into its orbit."

He warned that a £1m pot when stretched over a 30-year retirement "becomes far more modest".

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, agree. "Most people can't imagine a time when they will build up £1 million or more in their pension, so don't ever think it will apply to them, however, you don't need to be mega-wealthy to end up with a pension pot of this size.

"Someone committing to sensible contributions throughout their working life, and investing their money thoughtfully, could end up breaching the limit and being punished with a tax bill. The Government shouldn't be penalising this kind of behaviour, it should be encouraging it."

11:00 AM

Budget 2021: Government to hit wealthy savers with pensions tax grab

Wealthy savers are in the firing line of a Treasury tax grab with the Chancellor expected to freeze the threshold for the pensions “lifetime allowance”.

The allowance places a limit on how much savers can put into pension pots tax free and generally increases with inflation every year.

However, Rishi Sunak is reportedly drawing up plans to impose a stealth tax in the Budget on March 3 by freezing the threshold at its current level, £1,073,100 for the rest of this parliament, according to The Times.

Anyone over this limit could be hit with punitive tax charges of up to 55pc. Tens of thousands of people with larger pensions could face higher tax bills of more than £22,000 extra by 2024, it has been estimated.

10:50 AM

MPs launch inquiry into smart motorways amid 'dented' public confidence

Public confidence in smart motorways has been severely “dented” by the rising death toll, MPs have said as they launch a safety investigation.

The Transport Committee announced a new inquiry just weeks after a coroner referred Highways England to the Crown Prosecution Service to be considered for possible corporate manslaughter. MPs are expected to hear three days of evidence this summer.

Huw Merriman, committee chairman, said: “The Department for Transport’s own stocktake report points to lower fatal casualty rates for smart motorways without a permanent hard shoulder than on motorways with a hard shoulder. The serious casualty rate is slightly higher.

“This message isn’t reaching the public, whose confidence in smart motorways has been dented by increasing fatalities on these roads. Road safety charities are also expressing concerns. Will enhanced safety measures help? Will the public accept them following an awareness campaign? Or should there be a rethink of government policy?

10:36 AM

Final anti-HS2 activist removed from Euston tunnels

The final anti-HS2 activist in a network of tunnels in London's Euston Square Gardens has been removed.

HS2 Ltd, the Government-owned company building the high-speed railway, said the person was taken out of the site in Euston Square Gardens on Friday morning.

They were the ninth protester to be removed from the tunnels, which were discovered on January 26.

HS2 Ltd said in a statement: "HS2 staff, our agents and the emergency service personnel have acted with safety as their utmost priority, risking their own lives in order to ensure the well-being of those who placed themselves in such a dangerous situation underground."

10:28 AM

Shamima Begum acted 'in violation of common morality', says Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid, who as home secretary at the time took the decision to revoke Shamima Begum's British citizenship on national security grounds, has "strongly welcomed" today's ruling (see 9:56am).

The MP for Bromsgrove, who is tipped for a possible return to the frontbenches, said: "The Home Secretary is responsible for the security of our citizens and borders, and therefore should have the power to decide whether anyone posing a serious threat to that security can enter our country.

"There are no simple solutions to this situation but any restrictions of rights and freedoms faced by this individual are a direct consequence of the extreme actions that she and others have taken, in violation of government guidance and common morality."

Sajid Javid: Shamima Begum's actions were "in violation of government guidance and common morality." - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

10:15 AM

Alan Cochrane: War between Sturgeon and Salmond is injustice to two forgotten women

While Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon tear lumps off each other, the world seems to have forgotten that this all started with allegations by two women that he had sexually assaulted them - claims that he was cleared of in court, writes Alan Cochrane.

As this saga winds its weary way toward a conclusion with Mr Salmond giving evidence today and Ms Sturgeon next week, it is sad but true that the treatment of two women has been all but lost in the midst of a bitter personal war.But how they’ve been treated was brought back to the fore in yesterday's exchanges in Holyrood, and if there’s any justice it should remain there.

Read Alan's column in full here.

10:06 AM

Supreme Court ruling on Shamima Begum case unanimous

The Supreme Court unanimously held that the Court of Appeal was wrong to find that Shamima Begum should be allowed to enter the UK to pursue her appeal against the removal of her British citizenship.

Lord Reed said the Court of Appeal wrongly "made its own assessment of the requirements of national security and preferred it to that of the Secretary of State, despite the absence of any relevant evidence before it".

The judge added: "The Court of Appeal's approach did not give the Secretary of State's assessment the respect which it should have received, given that it is the Secretary of State who has been charged by Parliament with responsibility for making such assessments, and who is democratically accountable to Parliament for the discharge of that responsibility."

Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join so-called Islamic State (IS) in February 2015 - PA

10:04 AM

Shamima Begum's right to fair hearing 'does not trump' public safety, says Supreme Court judge

Shamima Begum's right to a fair hearing "does not trump" considerations such as the safety of other citizens, a Supreme Court judge has said as he confirmed that she should not be granted leave to enter the UK to pursue her appeal against the deprivation of her British citizenship.

The UK Government has argued that allowing the former Isis bride to return to the UK "would create significant national security risks" and expose the public to "an increased risk of terrorism".

Announcing the ruling today Lord Reed said: "The right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations, such as the safety of the public.

"If a vital public interest makes it impossible for a case to be fairly heard then the courts cannot ordinarily hear it.

"The appropriate response to the problem in the present case is for the deprivation hearing to be stayed - or postponed - until Ms Begum is in a position to play an effective part in it without the safety of the public being compromised.

"That is not a perfect solution, as it is not known how long it may be before that is possible. But there is no perfect solution to a dilemma of the present kind."

09:56 AM

Shamima Begum cannot return to UK, Supreme Court rules

Shamima Begum should not be allowed to return to the UK to pursue an appeal against the removal of her British citizenship, the Supreme Court has ruled.

The runaway schoolgirl, who is now 21, left with friends to join the Islamic State group in 2015, after which the Government stripped her of British nationality so she cannot return.

In July last year, the Court of Appeal ruled that "the only way in which she can have a fair and effective appeal is to be permitted to come into the United Kingdom to pursue her appeal".

The Home Office challenged that decision at the Supreme Court in November, arguing that allowing her to return to the UK "would create significant national security risks" and expose the public to "an increased risk of terrorism".

On Friday, the UK's highest court ruled that Ms Begum should not be granted leave to enter the UK to pursue her appeal against the deprivation of her British citizenship.

Announcing the decision, Lord Reed said: "The Supreme Court unanimously allows all of the Home Secretary's appeals and dismisses Ms Begum's cross-appeal."

Shemima Begum cannot return to the UK - Sam Tarling

09:40 AM

ICYMI: I went into politics because of the beginnings of a mid-life crisis, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said he got into politics 20 years ago because he was having "the beginnings of a mid-life crisis".

The 56-year old Prime Minister told students at the Accrington Academy in Lancashire that he "loved" being a journalist, having worked at the Telegraph and the Spectator.

"Then, when I was about 35 years old, I had the beginnings of a midlife crisis. I knew that I had to do something," he added. "I felt I had to sort of start to contribute more and so I went into politics.

"It has gone on from there. There were lots of things I wanted to do."

Watch his admission in the video below.

09:31 AM

City urged to offer controversial dual share listings to help UK keep its fintech crown

Rishi Sunak is considering plans to introduce controversial new share rules which will give tech founders more power, in a bid to prevent rivals stealing the City's prized crown in financial technology.

The dual share structure proposal is a key recommendation unveiled today in a review of the so-called fintech industry which the Chancellor commissioned himself.

Other suggested changes include a tweak to regulations so that pension companies can invest more easily in tech firms, and creating a new visa for highly skilled IT experts.

The Chancellor is finalising plans for next week's Budget and proposals from the report could be included alongside a mooted hike to corporation tax.

Read more about what to expect here.

09:22 AM

Prisoners won't jump the queue for jab, Justice Secretary insists

Prisoners will not be given priority for the Covid vaccine ahead of people of a similar age, the Justice Secretary has said today.

Speaking just a few hours before the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI) reveals its recommendation for the order in which the under-50s will be given the jab, Robert Buckland said prisoners would not jump the queue. Reports earlier this week had suggested it would be advised to vaccinate prisoners "en masse".

While he did not rule this out, Mr Buckland told BBC Breakfast: "No prisoner would get priority ahead of their cohort within the community."

He added: "The thing for me is speed. If we have advice from the JCVI that maximises speed that would be good for everyone no matter who they are, but we need to see the full advice from the JCVI with regard to closed environments like prisons."

He stressed he was "particularly keen to make sure prison staff get that vaccine" if they have not already been able to, noting that prisoners so far "haven't gone in front but they haven't lagged behind".

09:19 AM

Fraser Nelson: The Salmond scandal has shattered my belief in devolution

Alex Salmond is expected in the Scottish Parliament today with perhaps the most extraordinary story ever heard in modern British politics. He claims that Nicola Sturgeon’s allies conspired to use the law to remove him as a political threat – even, as he puts it, to “imprison” him – and almost succeeded.

It all makes the Jeremy Thorpe trial appear mundane, writes Fraser Nelson.

Such an allegation would seem ludicrous in Westminster where it’s implausible for any Prime Minister to plot to throw a rival in jail or exert any kind of political pressure on government prosecutors. But in Scotland? That’s where it gets more tricky.The scandal here isn’t so much the allegation but what it reveals about the mechanics – and decay – of democracy in Scotland. Salmond might be peddling the most outrageous conspiracy theory, or he might have a point. We’ll never know if the claims are not investigated. But the Scottish parliament committee has decided to censor his written testimony which, under its rules, affects what he can discuss when giving evidence today. It also affects which allegations Sturgeon can be made to answer.

Read the full column here.

08:57 AM

Care homes have 'obvious rationale' for insisting on jabs for jobs, says Justice Secretary

Care homes have an "obvious rationale" for insisting potential staff have the Covid vaccine before they are taken on, the Justice Secretary has said.

Earlier this month, the Telegraph reported that a leading care home provider is refusing to hire new staff who have chosen not to be vaccinated. Barchester Healthcare announced that it “will not hire someone who has refused to have the vaccine on non-medical grounds”.

Asked about this, Robert Buckland told Radio 4's Today programme that while contracts were a "matter between employers and employees", they could be justified where there was "a clear rationale for them".

He added: "In a care home, a closed environment where there are vulnerable residents, I would argue there does seem to be an obvious rationale."

Mr Buckland stressed it would "depend very much on each setting and context" noting there might be "very good reasons" why people had refused a jab.

"I don't think it is right to take a blanket approach," he added.

08:38 AM

Justice Secretary 'anxious' for prison staff to get the Covid vaccine

Robert Buckland has said he would support "anything that gives us speed" when it comes to who is next prioritised for a Covid vaccine, saying he is "anxious" for prison staff to get it.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is due to publish its recommendations on who should get the vaccine once the rollout to the first nine priority groups - including the over-50s - is complete.

While the Justice Secretary said prisoners will not be prioritised over other groups, he also emphasised the need for speed and for protecting prison staff.

"Prisoners will not be getting priority. At the moment they are vaccinated in accordance with the current guidelines, in accordance with what is happening in the community," he told LBC.

"What is clear is that the need for speed is everything here. I will be supporting anything that gives us speed and maximises the impact that it has.

"Prisons are a closed environment, like care homes. I have got to think about the welfare of staff. I am particularly anxious to make sure that prison staff get the vaccine. I very much hope the JCVI will reinforce that message and allow ministers to make that informed decision as soon as possible."

08:29 AM

Angela Merkel refuses Oxford jab amid calls to 'lead by example'

The Queen might be leading by example, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected calls for her t do the same and get a jab, despite suggestions it might help address the country's vaccine hesitancy.

Germany is one of a number of European countries where the AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently approved for the over-65s because regulators said there was not enough clinical data on its effectiveness in older people.

"I do not belong to the recommended age group for AstraZeneca," the 66-year-old politician told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Germany has a large anti-vaxxer movement and a recent poll found 34 per cent of its citizens do not want to take any vaccine against the Covid.

Read the article in full here.

08:24 AM

Queen's vaccine message underscores 'altruism' of getting the jab, says minister

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has welcomed the intervention of the Queen encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Mr Buckland told LBC: "I think anything the Queen says has immense power.

"She was implying that it was not only good for our own health but that it was also an altruistic act, and that in doing so we all collectively enhance the safety of others.

"The message of encouragement, information, support for people who have never had a vaccine before is hugely important.

"I think the Queen again in her usual way has helped reinforce that important message."

08:22 AM

Ventilation more important than face masks in primary schools, says Sage scientist

A Sage scientist has said he was surprised to learn that primary schools are telling children to wear face masks in the classroom, following an exclusive story by The Telegraph.

Official guidance from the Department for Education (DfE) states that children in primary schools do not need to wear masks.

But primary headteachers have already started to write to parents this week telling them that children will need to use face coverings when they return to the classroom on March 8.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4: "Primary school children are the lowest risk both to themselves and to society.

He added: "If I had to invest in a single activity to improve the environment both for the children and the adults, I'd be looking at improving the ventilation, unsealing windows that have been painted shut and kept shut for energy-saving reasons.

"That would be a much more effective way to reduce transmission in schools."

08:19 AM

SNP should stop obsesssing about 'separation referendum', says Justice Secretary

Robert Buckland might have given a glimpse of a new strategy to counter the Scottish independence campaign.

Downing Street is grappling with a surge in support for a second referendum, which has become particularly acute during the pandemic as Nicola Sturgeon makes the most of her daily press conferences.

Internally, however, those efforts appear somewhat chaotic with not one but two high profile resignations from the Union Unit in as many weeks and the creation of a new Union committee, headed by Boris Johnson, this week.

This morning the Justice Secretary may have given some insight into one method the Prime Minister might deploy, attacking the "obsessive wish by the SNP to call another independence - or separation - referendum".

The 2014 referendum was made harder for unionists by the challenges posed by campaigning for a negative (remember 'No thank you'?) - perhaps the "separation referendum" is a clever way to reframe the argument for 2021.

08:09 AM

Justice Secretary warns SNP not to 'trample over independence' of Crown Office

Robert Buckland was uncharacteristically critical of the "public spat" in Scotland this morning, saying the people would be "dismayed" that this was happening in the midst of the pandemic.

The SNP government revealed itself as a "political establishment that is increasingly out of touch with the reality of day to day life", the Justice Secretary said, saying the saga was "a distraction and worse, frankly" from what should be happening.

The "ancient" independence of Scotland's Crown Office should be maintained, he said, as he called for people to "step back" from the brink.

"No government, however strong they might be, should think they have a right to trample over independence of those norms," he added.

Alex Salmond is due to give evidence for up to four hours from 12:30pm today.

07:52 AM

Rishi Sunak will call for 'honesty' about spending

Rishi Sunak will call for “honesty” about the need to eventually bring down wartime levels of spending in his Budget speech next week, as several Cabinet ministers – and David Cameron – warned him against tax rises.

The Chancellor will say that the vast government spending caused by the pandemic is unsustainable, even as he pledges to help the worst affected through the next few months.

His determination to signal the importance of balancing the country’s finances in the coming years risks escalating a Tory feud if it involves tax rises.

A senior Treasury source said that alongside messages of “support” and “recovery” in the Budget speech on Wednesday there would be a call for frankness about spending levels.