Politics latest news: Public sector pay rises could be lower than recommended, minister warns

A minister suggested the Government could ignore the recommendations of independent pay review bodies and offer some public sector workers less generous wage rises as it looks to step up its efforts to curb inflation.

Helen Whately, the health minister, said the Government will “consider” the recommended wage increases for public sector workers which are put forward by the independent bodies.

But she would not commit to agreeing to the recommendations as she said she could not “preempt the response” and stressed the need to be “responsible” with the public finances.

Any move to ignore the recommendations would spark a backlash from unions, with the Government having previously made a great virtue of accepting what has been suggested.

There is growing speculation that for some workers the Treasury may end up signing off deals below the recommended level as it looks to tackle inflation which remains stubbornly high.

Ms Whately told Times Radio: “Of course the Government will do, which is the right thing to do, is to consider their recommendations and respond after doing that.

“Clearly, one of the things that the Prime Minister spoke about over the weekend and has been very clear is the need for the Government to be responsible about the public finances and the priority of bringing down inflation and considering that as we respond of course to pay demands.”

09:11 AM BST

Situation in Russia now 'very dangerous and volatile', says senior Tory MP

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said the situation in Russia was now “very, very dangerous and volatile” after the bombshell events over the weekend.

He told Sky News: “We really don’t know what is going on. It is a very, very dangeorus and volatile time. Don’t forget this is a country with nuclear weapons and for centuries Russia has recognised that it needs a strong, authoritarian leader... to provide stability and authority. Once that goes, once that shine goes off...”

Asked if he believed Vladimir Putin was “fatally weakened”, Mr Ellwood said: “Yes. Absolutely. Like we saw in 1917, it wasn’t the February events that took place, [it was] a number of months later. People are now questioning as to who is going to come next. They are working out which side to back. They are working out where this is all going to go and all the time Putin will respond and react by clamping down on dissenting voices...”

08:47 AM BST

Minister: Battle against inflation requires 'hard work' from entire country

The battle against high levels of inflation will require “hard work” from everyone, a minister said this morning.

Helen Whately, a health minister, said it is “going to take time for us to bring inflation down”, with Rishi Sunak having promised to halve inflation by the end of the year. Inflation was about 10 per cent when the Prime Minister made the promise in January and it is currently at 8.7 per cent.

Ms Whately told Sky News: “It is his [Mr Sunak’s] number one priority, clearly it is one of the five priorities that he has set out… but inflation is not going to come down overnight.

“This is hard work that we have to do as a country and it includes the Government making responsible, tough decisions on the nation’s finances.”

08:33 AM BST

'Government has to look at public sector pay in the round'

The Government must make decisions about public sector pay rises “in the round”, a minister said this morning.

Helen Whately, a health minister, told Sky News: “The way the process works is the pay review bodies gather evidence, they take input from government, they also take evidence from the workforce unions, from the health unions.

Health minister Helen Whately - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

“They also look at the rates of pay in the wider market, they look at inflation, they look in the round, they come back with a recommendation.

“But actually there are a number of pay review bodies, different parts of the public sector, some have reported back, others haven’t. Government has to look at public sector pay in the round. It makes sense for us to do that because we have to make responsible decisions as government.”

08:28 AM BST

Minister will not 'preempt' decision on public sector pay rises

Helen Whately, a health minister, said she could not “preempt” the Government’s response to recommendations on public sector pay rises made by independent pay review bodies.

Told that in the past the Government had made a great virtue of the fact that it had accepted pay recommendations in full, Ms Whately told Times Radio: “You are right that on previous times we have absolutely done that but I am not going to preempt the response that the Government will make to the pay review bodies.

“We will of course do the right thing and consider their recommendations.”

08:24 AM BST

Government could ignore recommended pay rises for public sector workers, minister suggests

A minister suggested the Government could ignore the recommendations of independent pay review bodies and offer some public sector workers less generous wage rises as it looks to step up its efforts to curb inflation.

Helen Whately, a health minister, said the Government will “consider” the recommended wage increases for public sector workers but she would not commit to agreeing to the recommendations.

Asked if the Government could overrule the pay review bodies, Ms Whately told Times Radio: “Well, we are in the middle of considering some of the pay review bodies that have already reported back to us and others have yet to report back.

“Of course the Government will do, which is the right thing to do, is to consider their recommendations and respond after doing that.

“Clearly, one of the things that the Prime Minister spoke about over the weekend and has been very clear is the need for the Government to be responsible about the public finances and the priority of bringing down inflation and considering that as we respond of course to pay demands.”

