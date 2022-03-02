Politics latest news: Putin 'doesn't care' about sanctions and warned Russians can survive suffering, says Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace confiirmed that the UK had been supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons for several months before the invasion - AFP /LEON NEAL

Vladimir Putin doesn't care about Western sanctions, the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as the Russian defence ministry warned that its people could "suffer greater than Europeans".

Mr Wallace revealed that in a meeting he had had with Russian officials "they were very clear that the Russian people could suffer greater than mine or greater than Europeans, that we can’t be harmed by sanctions".

“I remember saying at one stage, I don’t want Russian people to suffer any more than I want European or British people to suffer, that’s my view - I don’t want that."

He added that Putin "obviously doesn't really care" about his country suffering through sanctions or the conditions of his soldiers as he operates an "arrogant armed forces" who are bombarding Ukraine's cities on the seventh day of the war.

“There is a sense of pride that Russian suffering equals Russian leadership," he said, adding that Putin will be shocked as "this is the 21st century" and Russia's people will not go through with it.

08:28 AM

Russians move to shelling by night

Mr Wallace said that the Russians had a shift in their tactics to shell cities by night, due to the heavily losses they are being dealt during the day and on the ground.

He told Sky News:“It is a switch in Russian tactics. The Russians have realised that the Ukrainians are costing them lots of casualties, and the Russians have taken significant casualties, far more than they would have planned.

“Therefore they are trying to switch tactics. What you’re seeing now are those heavy bombardments at night and they won’t come into the cities as much. They will, tragically, carpet bomb cities, indiscriminately."

Yesterday videos emerged of an airstrike on Kyiv's main television tower, with emergency services saying that at least five people were killed in the Russian attack.

Mr Wallace said that attacks like this, and the one that his Babi Yar, one of Europe's most prominent Holocaust memorials in Kyiv, are part of Russia's decision to bombard cities.

“They will fly their air(craft) at night rather than daytime as we’ve seen," said the Defence Secretary.

"They get shot down in the daytime and they will slowly but surely try to surround cities and then either bypass them or bombard them.

“That is the brutality that we are witnessing and it’s going to get worse. That is the Russian doctrine, to get harder, tougher and more indiscriminate and that’s why that strike on the cemetery in the centre of Kyiv is exactly what we should expect more of.

08:21 AM

MoD intelligence update

The Ministry of Defence has shared an update with the situation in Ukraine, saying that Russian gains have been "limited" due to the strength of the resistence.

It puts the number of people fleeing the war to over half a million.

Latest Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/CeKxZDHRDk — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 2, 2022

08:13 AM

The Russians got their tactics wrong

Mr Wallace told Sky News: “What we have seen is their [the Russians] tactics weren’t correct, they were doing things and were rather confident that they would take some of these cities in a few hours rather than six days or longer.

“With any army, if you take longer to do things then your logistical supply chain is stretched. If you only bring rations for two days and it takes you six then you’ve suddenly got a problem.

“They’ve also been surprised by the Ukrainian strength of the resistance and indeed the Ukrainians have also been carrying out a very clever plan.

“We’ve seen Ukrainans using UAVs to attack petrol train convoys, to go after logistical lines, we’ve seen railway lines blown up - all the things that you and I think about when it comes to resistance."

08:12 AM

Good morning

Today Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary is on the media round as Russia enters the seventh day of its war with Ukraine.

During an interview with Sky he confirmed what we have been seeing from the region, with the slow advance of Russian forces, who looked unprepared for a fight as tough as that being put up by Volodymyr Zelensky's soldiers.

Mr Wallace confirmed that the UK had been supplying Ukraine with anti-tank missiles for "some months" in addition to the training of its troops.

He said that the sanctions imposed went "way beyond" Putin's expectations, which were the level of those brought in back in 2014.

Mr Wallace said that Canada was leading the way in estabilishing whether Russia had committed war crimes, including the still-unconfirmed use of thermobaric weapons.

