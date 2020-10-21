Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak urged to end 'bonkers' regional Tier 3 talks and boost support during crunch meeting

Rishi Sunak is holding crunch talks with industry figures this morning - Reuters

Rishi Sunak will be told to end the "absolutely bonkers" region-by-region negotiations over Tier 3 restrictions during a crunch meeting with industry figures this morning.

The Chancellor is holding a roundtable with business leaders, ahead of a statement to the House of Commons at 11:30am, where it is expected that he will set out further support for businesses in Tier 2 and Tier 3.

As well as being called on to reduce employer contributions to the jobs support scheme - which replaces the furlough scheme from early November - and give grants to local authorities in Tier 2 so they can help distressed businesses directly, ministers will also be called on to standardise a package for those areas entering Tier 3.

This would ensure local businesses understand what support is on offer and are better able to plan, said one figure who was close to the situation.

"You have to standardise these local lockdowns," he told the Telegraph. "The rolling negotiations don't make any sense from a business perspective.

"If you are trying to action something urgently, it is absolutely bonkers to have this situation."

It would also improve relationships between local and central governments, saying having the two sides "at logger heads doesn't exactly set you up for a swift recovery."

While the Treasury refused to comment on Wednesday night, Jesse Norman, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, told MPs on Tuesday that the current financial package was "evolving".

08:04 AM

Structural racism 'not a reasonable explanation' for BAME Covid deaths, says adviser

Structural racism is “not a reasonable explanation" for the greater risk of death BAME people face from Covid-19, a Government adviser has said.

Speaking before equalities minister Kemi Badenoch is expected to outline plans to tackle the disproportionate effect that coronavirus is having on ethnic minority groups, newly-appointed adviser Dr Raghib Ali, said he was not convinced structural racism played a role.

The spotlight should be on risk factors such as obesity, age, population density, occupational exposure and overcrowded housing, involving not just the ethnic minorities but the population as a whole, he claimed

Dr Ali added: "If structural racism was an important problem, not saying it doesn't exist, but if it was an important problem in healthcare outcomes, you'd expect it to be reflected not just in Covid but with other outcomes as well.

"But the truth, as we know from data, particularly from Scotland but also from England, is that most of ethnic minority groups actually have better overall health and lower rates of all-cause mortality than white groups."

07:53 AM

Andy Street will 'stand up' for West Midlands - but do it 'slightly differently' to Andy Burnham

Andy Street has insisted that his political persuasion makes no difference to his role, promising to "stand up" for West Midlands.

Asked whether he would "have the sort of row that Andy Burnham did", the Conservative politician told the Today programme: "It doesn't mean we don't both stand up for our regions. Maybe we do it slightly differently but the role of the mayor is to stand up for your region.

"I would hope we do not have a protracted 10-day negotiation, when clearly there is a health crisis going on.

"My whole intention is that we would prepare our position before it becomes a reality and then if we were to get to that position we would act decisively, hopefully agree very quickly with the Government, in the best interest of the West Midlands."

Andy Burnham's stand off led to 10 days of 'protracted' negotiation - Getty

07:46 AM

Rishi Sunak will announce further support for hospitality firms in Tier 2, says Andy Street

Rishi Sunak will announce additional support for businesses in the hospitality sector in areas in England under Tier 2 coronavirus controls, Andy Street has said.

The Conservative Mayor for West Midlands said industry and local leaders were looking to the Chancellor is to "make the two comparable", arguing that businesses in the high category were losing out on support being offered to the highest category, despite many of the issues applying in both cases.

"The Government have given incredible support to businesses, but clearly this particular point was just one that was completely missed in planning the Tier 2 restrictions, and so I am really optimistic that they will respond, and it will be a good case of the sector with some politicians shouting up and getting them to respond and listen," he told the Today programme.

"The principle is really simple here," he added. "The Government didn't expect us to be in a position through the autumn where we were having a rising level of the virus to this extent, so if you look at the design of the winter economy package at the time that seemed rational but clearly events have moved very quickly."

Andy Street - as the former John Lewis MD, he knows a thing or two about high streets - PA

07:34 AM

Rishi Sunak will 'trim the sails' on Government support, says minister

Rishi Sunak will "tack a little bit, trim the sails" on Government support for businesses in Tier 2 and 3 today, a minister has said.

Kit Malthouse said that the Chancellor had been "agile" to the different impacts of the virus throughout the pandemic.

While he told BBC Breakfast he did not know what Mr Sunak will announce later, he added: "There are lots of areas where people are filling MPs' inboxes with emails of distress and concern.

"That's all being fed in and so hopefully this afternoon we will see the Chancellor tack a little bit, trim the sails, to make sure we are getting the right balance in terms of the support we are offering across the economy."

07:32 AM

People must 'grit their teeth' and get through second wave, says minister

People must "grit their teeth" and do their best to get through the current wave of the virus, a minister has said.

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister, said this morning: "I think everybody is fed up, we are all fed up, nobody is enjoying this experience.

"But in truth this is the moment, as we see the numbers mounting, that we all have to grit our teeth and do our best to get through it."

Mr Malthouse said the majority of people were complying with the rules and the number of fines issued by police for breaches was "tiny really".

He added: "What we are seeing across the country, the polling is telling us there's strong support for the measures being put in place and we are seeing high levels of compliance."

Kit Malthouse, the policing minister - Paul Grover

07:30 AM

Minister urges people to 'inform themselves' as he admits tiered system has 'complexity'

Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse said it was important that people inform themselves about the coronavirus regulations in their areas.

When asked on BBC Breakfast on Thursday about assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill's comments about the new tier system being confusing, Mr Malthouse said the different rules do bring some "complexity".

He added: "There's plenty of information out there on the internet where people can go and inform themselves about what the regulations are in their area and that fundamentally is what we would recommend everybody has to do.

"We all need to recognise we have an individual duty towards our collective health and that means informing ourselves about what the regulations are in our area and complying with the rules."

07:28 AM

Tories 'not ganging up on' Marcus Rashford over free school meals, insists minister

Conservative MPs are "not ganging up" on Marcus Rashford over his free school meals campaign, a minister has insisted.

It comes after briefing notes sent by the whips office were leaked, with suggested MPs attack Labour MPs over their support for his cause.

Kit Malthouse told Sky News: "They are not ganging up on him. It is standard practice to issue briefs... MPs make their own decisions about what they say publicly, but the party gives guidance about what the position is and so on.

"Nobody is decrying what Marcus Rashford is trying to do," he added, stressing he had "Dedicated enormous amounts of my life to trying to better the lives of my fellow citizens.

"This is the privilege and difficulty of government, somehow our motivations are impugned."

07:20 AM

Brexit: 'Cause for hope' as Michel Barnier returns to London for talks

Kit Malthouse has told Sky News there was "cause for hope" as Brexit talks resume in London today, adding: "Fingers crossed this new intensification of talks work."

Michel Barnier is returning to the UK after trade negotiations were rebooted, following what the UK Government deemed a "significant" step forward. This round will last until end of Sunday before restarting in Brussels on Monday.

This morning the policing minister said: "This is a negotiation - it will often involve a bit of tempers and tension and slamming doors.

"It is the nature of negations that things get tense... particularly towards the end

"The point is get to a good conclusion and in Manchester we did and with Brexit hopefully we will do too."

His characterisation of the talks in Manchester ending well might be contested by more than a few people, however....

07:17 AM

What to expect when you're expecting Rishi

The Chancellor is locked in talks with business leaders and industry groups right now, ahead of an 11:30am statement to the Commons - which we will be bringing you live.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse gave nothing away about what to expect this morning, telling Sky News only that he thought there would be a "flexing" of support.

However one option believed to be under consideration would involve widening the eligibility of the Job Support Scheme to include firms required to shut by "circumstance" rather than by law.

This could also be applied to the cash grants, meaning firms that choose to shut because they are no longer commercially viable could receive up to £3,000 a month. Alternatively, business groups have suggested Mr Sunak increase the generosity of the part-time wage subsidy and remove the hefty employer contributions.

My colleague Harry Yorke has more details here.

06:48 AM

Brexit trade negotiations to restart after Michel Barnier says deal 'within reach'

A Brexit trade deal could be done in a fortnight after the European Union caved to British conditions in a “significant” shift that led to negotiations being restarted in London on Thursday.

Michel Barnier said the new free trade agreement “was in reach” and UK sources said it could be struck in “two to three weeks”.

Both sides have agreed a schedule of daily, intensive talks up to the EU’s deadline at the end of this month.

Lord Frost was convinced Brussels was bringing a “fundamental” change of approach to the stalled negotiations after Mr Barnier gave a conciliatory speech in the European Parliament in Brussels.

“We have agreed that a basis for negotiations with the EU and Michel Barnier has been re-established,” Lord Frost, the UK’s top Brexit official, said as he rebooted trade talks.