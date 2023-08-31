Politics latest news: Ben Wallace formally resigns as defence secretary

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is pictured during a visit to a British Army military base in the south west of England in February this year - Ben Birchall/PA

Ben Wallace has formally resigned as Defence Secretary, paving the way for Rishi Sunak to announce his replacement.

'I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down'

Ben Wallace said in his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak that it had been “an honour to serve alongside the men and women of our Armed forces and intelligence services who sacrifice so much for our security”.

The now former defence secretary said: “After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step

down.

“I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.

“Thank you for the support and your friendship. You and the Government will have my continued support.”

Ben Wallace formally resigns as Defence Secretary

Ben Wallace has now formally resigned as Defence Secretary.

Downing Street has just released an exchange of letters between Mr Wallace and Rishi Sunak in which his exit from the Government is confirmed.

The runners and riders to replace Ben Wallace

There has been widespread speculation about who could be named as Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary ever since he revealed his intention to step down last month.

These are some of the names who have been tipped for the role:

Grant Shapps - Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

John Glen - Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Jeremy Quin - Minister for the Cabinet Office

James Heappey - Armed Forces minister

Liam Fox - former defence secretary

Tom Tugendhat - security minister

Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Foreign Office minister

Rishi Sunak expected to appoint new defence secretary to replace Ben Wallace

Good morning and welcome to today’s politics live blog.

Parliament is still in recess and MPs are not due to go back to work in the House of Commons until Monday next week but it looks like Westminster is about to spring back into life with a potential Cabinet mini-reshuffle.

Rishi Sunak is set to announce Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary, with reports suggesting the announcement could be made as soon as today.

I will do my best to guide you through the key developments.

