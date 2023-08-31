Politics latest news: Ben Wallace formally resigns as defence secretary
Ben Wallace has formally resigned as Defence Secretary, paving the way for Rishi Sunak to announce his replacement.
08:27 AM BST
'I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step down'
Ben Wallace said in his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak that it had been “an honour to serve alongside the men and women of our Armed forces and intelligence services who sacrifice so much for our security”.
The now former defence secretary said: “After much reflection, I have taken the decision to ask that I be allowed to step
down.
“I won my seat in 2005 and after so many years it is time for me to invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities.
“Thank you for the support and your friendship. You and the Government will have my continued support.”
08:22 AM BST
Ben Wallace formally resigns as Defence Secretary
Ben Wallace has now formally resigned as Defence Secretary.
Downing Street has just released an exchange of letters between Mr Wallace and Rishi Sunak in which his exit from the Government is confirmed.
08:17 AM BST
The runners and riders to replace Ben Wallace
There has been widespread speculation about who could be named as Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary ever since he revealed his intention to step down last month.
These are some of the names who have been tipped for the role:
Grant Shapps - Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary
John Glen - Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Jeremy Quin - Minister for the Cabinet Office
James Heappey - Armed Forces minister
Liam Fox - former defence secretary
Tom Tugendhat - security minister
Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Foreign Office minister
08:06 AM BST
Rishi Sunak expected to appoint new defence secretary to replace Ben Wallace
Good morning and welcome to today’s politics live blog.
Parliament is still in recess and MPs are not due to go back to work in the House of Commons until Monday next week but it looks like Westminster is about to spring back into life with a potential Cabinet mini-reshuffle.
Rishi Sunak is set to announce Ben Wallace’s replacement as defence secretary, with reports suggesting the announcement could be made as soon as today.
