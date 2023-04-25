Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak ‘wants EU travel deal after post-Brexit chaos’

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured at a business event in north London yesterday - Daniel Leal/Getty Images Europe

Rishi Sunak is seeking a deal with the European Union to make post-Brexit travel to Europe easier for British passport holders, it has been claimed.

The Prime Minister is hoping to reach a deal with Brussels which would allow British nationals to use EU passport e-gates when heading to the continent, according to a report published by Bloomberg.

This would remove the need for more time-consuming manual checks, speeding things up at the border and reducing the likelihood of lengthy queues.

The UK is reportedly yet to raise the matter formally with Brussels but it has been talked about informally after relations between the two sides have improved in recent months. Downing Street has been approached for comment.

You can follow the latest updates below.

08:31 AM

Rishi Sunak: UK has 'begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan'

The Government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly.



I pay tribute to the British Armed Forces, diplomats and Border Force staff… — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 25, 2023

08:30 AM

Sudan crisis: Full evacuation of UK nationals on military flights begins today

Britain is beginning a "large-scale" evacuation of UK nationals on military flights from Sudan after a three-day ceasefire was agreed.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, announced early this morning that the operation would begin after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee fierce fighting.

RAF flights leaving an airfield outside the capital, Khartoum, will open to British passport holders, with priority given to the most vulnerable.

The Foreign Office has told citizens not to travel to the area unless they are contacted directly, and warned that the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice during the "volatile" truce.

Story continues

You can read the full story on the evacuation flights here and you can follow live updates on the Sudan crisis here.

08:27 AM

Former chancellor Sajid Javid backs calls to scrap 'tourist tax'

Sajid Javid, the former chancellor, has backed calls from business leaders for the Government to scrap the so-called "tourist tax".

There are growing calls for ministers to reinstate tax-free shopping for overseas visitors to the UK in order to boost tourism. Visitors were previously able to get a VAT refund on their purchases but the Treasury brought the scheme to an end in 2021.

Asked if he supported getting rid of the "tourist tax", Mr Javid told LBC Radio: "I do know about the issue. This is about VAT for tourists coming into the UK.

"Look, I think it would be good to find a way to remove that but I say that deliberately very carefully because I know as a former chancellor that you have got to just make sure that obviously that you are getting enough income to pay for all the services that people rightly expect.

"But I think this is one that if you can remove it it can actually generate more income and help to grow the economy and I don’t think any other country in Europe for example has a similar tax for tourist spending so I think it would be good to find a way to remove it."

08:22 AM

Rishi Sunak ‘wants deal with EU to smooth post-Brexit travel for UK holidaymakers’

Rishi Sunak is reportedly seeking a deal with the European Union to make post-Brexit travel to Europe easier for British passport holders.

The Prime Minister is hoping to reach an agreement with Brussels which would allow British nationals to use EU passport e-gates when heading to the continent, according to a report published by Bloomberg which cited people familiar with the matter.

This would remove the need for more time-consuming manual checks at the border, speeding things up and reducing the likelihood of lengthy queues.

The UK is reportedly yet to raise the matter formally with Brussels but it has been talked about informally after relations between the two sides have improved in recent months.