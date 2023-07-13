Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak puts pressure on doctors to accept pay deal

Rishi Sunak insisted no amount of strikes could draw the Government into further public sector pay concessions as he set out his offer - Simon Walker/10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has put pressure on junior doctors and consultants to accept the Government’s new pay deal as he warned a series of rises set out today would be his “final offer”.

A million public sector workers will get a salary rise of around six per cent this year after Mr Sunak agreed to accept the pay review body recommendations.

Doctors, teachers, prison officers and soldiers are among those who will benefit from the pay boost - but savings must be made from existing budgets, meaning squeezes must be found elsewhere.

The Telegraph revealed police officers will get a seven per cent pay rise, while junior doctors will also get an extra £1,000 salary rise on top of a wider six per cent increase. However, unions representing junior doctors have been demanding a pay increase of 35 per cent.

He also confirmed migrants would be charged more for their visas, as well as paying extra in order to use healthcare services.

Teaching unions prepared to call off strikes after pay offer

Education union leaders have said they are prepared to call off strikes after teachers were offered a 6.5 per cent pay rise.

All four teaching unions said they will urge members to accept the offer. The Government has agreed to provide additional funding for the pay rises, as well as a hardship fund of up to £40 million to support schools facing the greatest financial challenges.

“This deal will allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action and resume normal relations with the Government,” union leaders said in a joint statement with Rishi Sunak and Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary.

They said the pay deal “recognises the vital role that teachers play in our country and ensures that teaching will continue to be an attractive profession”.

The Government said it had also agreed to bring forward wider reforms to reduce teacher and leader workload in partnership with all four teaching unions. The unions will now put the deal to their members.

NHS waiting lists reach worst ever level as strikes cripple health service

Waiting lists have reached their worst ever level as the longest strike in NHS history threatens to cripple the health service, writes Henry Bodkin.

A total of 7.47 million patients were waiting for treatment at the end of May in England, official data revealed today, an increase of 50,000 since April.



Hospital leaders warned that the repeated strikes were hampering their ability to treat patients more quickly and bear down on the massive backlog from Covid.



Meanwhile independent experts said NHS performance had “stagnated” and that the public should not expect a quick improvement.



Figures released by NHS England showed that the number of patients waiting more than a year for treatment has also increased in May, up nearly four per cent on the previous month to 385,022.

How much are today's pay rises worth?

How today's public sector pay rises break down

**Public sector pay rises revealed today**



Teachers: +6.5%

Prison officers: +7%

Police officers: +7%

Armed Forces: +5% and extra £1000/yr

NHS consultants: +6%

Junior doctors: +6% and extra £1250/yr

Senior civil servants: +5.5%



Breaking: Government gets go-ahead for Supreme Court Rwanda challenge

The Government has been given the go-ahead to challenge the Rwanda deportation policy in the Supreme Court.

As Charles Hymas, our Home Affairs Editor, reported last month, Downing Street is confident that it will be able to deport migrants to Rwanda despite the Court of Appeal blocking the plan on June 29.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak said at the time of the decision he “fundamentally disagreed” with the Court of Appeal, which ruled that Rwanda was not safe and that deportation of asylum-seekers there was therefore unlawful.

The three appeal court judges ruled by two to one that there was a real risk asylum seekers relocated to Rwanda would be wrongly returned to their home countries.

'Produce more, make more, grow more'

Sir John Redwood, a former head of the No 10 policy unit under Margaret Thatcher, said today’s economic data “was disappointing but not unexpected”.

Sir John said: “I strongly believe we need further growth measures. The way to get the deficit down and the way to get inflation is to produce more, make more, grow more.

“We are short of supply and if you try to correct that by hitting demand, the deficit will go up not down because you’ll lose tax revenue.”

'It's time that fresh ideas were implemented'

The Adam Smith Institute (ASI) has criticised Rishi Sunak’s decision to raise visa application fees and the health surcharge for migrants to fund today’s public sector pay rises.

Maxwell Marlow, the ASI’s director of research, said it would “further deter high-skilled immigration to the UK”, adding: “This will stunt the UK’s economic growth even further - surely the last thing the Prime Minister wants as he attempts to meet his five priorities.

“If Downing Street want to keep the overall level of immigration constant, attract the talent we need and raise money for the Treasury, they should look instead to introduce a visa auction model, which our recent analysis showed could raise £59 billion.

“It’s time that fresh ideas were implemented if the Prime Minister wants to succeed with his priorities.”

Gillian Keegan 'delighted' with teacher pay deal

The Education Secretary has said she is “delighted” by the deal struck with education unions on teachers’ pay.

“I’m delighted to announce that we’re accepting in full the recommendations of the independent pay review body of a 6.5 per cent increase in teacher pay,” Gillian Keegan wrote on Twitter.

“This is the highest pay award for 30 years and we will also deliver on our commitment to raise teachers’ starting salary to £30k.

“Teachers and school leaders work hard every day and this pay award recognises the vital role they play in shaping children’s lives.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg urges 'smaller state with lower taxation'

This from Sir Jacob, the former business secretary:

China has penetrated every sector of British economy, MPs warn

China has successfully penetrated every sector of the British economy and has effectively “bought” universities – but the Government has been slow to wake up to the “threat” posed by Beijing, MPs have warned.

Parliament’s intelligence and security committee said in a report the communist country’s ambition to become an economic superpower presents the “greatest risk” to the UK.

It said China’s state intelligence apparatus was “targeting” Britain and its interests “prolifically and aggressively”, and was seeking to control key industrial and civil nuclear energy assets.

The report said: “China’s size, ambition and capability have enabled it to successfully penetrate every sector of the UK’s economy.”

It said Beijing has been “particularly effective at using its money and influence to penetrate or buy academia in order to ensure its international narrative is advanced and criticism suppressed”.

Rishi Sunak: Inflation should be back down at two per cent

Rishi Sunak was asked exactly what figure his pledge to “halve inflation” referred to.

“Everyone can see what inflation was when I made that announcement in January. Do I think that everyone sitting at home is focusing on whether inflation goes down to 5.2 [per cent], 5.4 or 5.3, no I don’t, actually.

“What they want to know is that the Government is committed to easing the burden on their cost of living. And that is my priority. And halving inflation is the most important step we have to doing that. And I want to do that over the course of this year.

Rishi Sunak had his five pledges in the background as he unveiled public sector pay rises - Henry Nicholls/AFP

“Clearly that’s become more challenging, everyone can see that in the numbers. That doesn’t mean that’s the right thing to say. I am ambitious for our country. When I set those targets or priorities lots of people said well that’s going to be too easy... I didn’t believe that. I thought it would be tough. But I thought it was the right thing to do... and we’re going to absolutely stick to the course.

“It wouldn’t be right to accept those pay offers and fund them with borrowing. Halving inflation is just a staging post because inflation belongs back down where it should be, back at two per cent.”

Sunak on Huw Edwards: Give the BBC space to work out the facts

Asked to comment on the developments surrounding Huw Edwards in the past week, Rishi Sunak said: “For all the reasons everyone is aware of, this is an incredibly sensitive matter, and what I’d say is that the BBC is going through its process of factfinding and establishing what’s happened.

“The right thing is for them to get on with that and for us to give them the space to do that and recognise the sensitivity in this for all involved, and there’s nothing more than that than I could or should say at this point.”

01:15 PM BST

Sunak: We have protected frontline services

Rishi Sunak insisted “we have protected frontline services” despite the cuts that will be made elsewhere in departmental budgets to fund public sector pay rises.

On schools, he said: “It’s enormously wonderful news for our children. It’s important we get them back into the classrooms and catching up on what they lost out on in Covid, so I’m delighted with today’s news.

“And more broadly,whether it’s the NHS or everywhere, we’ve funded public services very generously and we now need to deliver on improving people’s waiting times for electives and all the rest of it.”

01:14 PM BST

'Reprioritisation' will be 'a range' of cuts, says Rishi Sunak

Asked by The Telegraph’s Political Editor Ben Riley-Smith what would be squeezed as part of “reprioritisation” in departments, Rishi Sunak replied:

It’s not one big thing, Ben, it will be a range of things. So the Chancellor and I and the Chief Secretary have engaged in an exercise with departments for a while and I think many of you were asking when are we going to see this decision on pay, when are we going to see it. It’s because we’ve been taking the time to go through everyone’s budgets to make sure that there are areas where we can find reprioritisations from, where we’re not spending as much as we had anticipated, that we can shift over to public sector pay, without impacting frontline services.



Because that was very important to us, it was also very important to the schools unions, and that’s why they are confident that there is extra money going into the schools budget to make sure that these pay offers are fully funded.



So it’s not one big thing, it’s just the painstaking work of going through every department’s budget line-by-line, finding every little bit of saving or where we’re not spending as much as we thought, where we can shift that to public sector pay so our public sector workers are rewarded. But what I will say is that will mean choices, right? And I’m not shying away from that, because that’s the right thing to do.

These pay rises will not be inflationary, insists Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak was challenged on how he expected to bring down inflation to five per cent with public sector pay awards of more than six per cent.

He said: “Private sector pay settlements [are] in the five to seven per cent range, now and over the course of the year, and I think the vast majority of the PRB recommendations fit within that type of range.

“Broadly, in aggregate, the pay settlements from the PRBs are in line with what we’re seeing in the private sector.”

Mr Sunak added: “It’s not going to be inflationary because we’re not borrowing to fund it. I think, and I’ve been very clear about this, everyone can see the economic context we’re in, I’m determined to bring inflation down and Government has a responsibility not to excessively borrow money.

“If we do that we just make the situation worse and we make it last longer... It’s about prioritising, it’s about making choices, doing the difficult and responsible things. But I’m determined to bring inflation down and this is one of the things that will help us do that because we have not borrowed to fund these pay increases.”

Mr Sunak also insisted the Government had done “the fair thing” for junior doctors and consultants, who have demanded a pay increase of around 35 per cent but will receive six per cent.

Visa and migrant health fees to rise to cover costs

Asked to acknowledge the decision would mean cuts to the budgets of other services, Rishi Sunak agreed the Government’s decision “has consequences”.

“If we’re going to prioritise paying public sector workers more, that money has to come from somewhere else because I’m not prepared to put up people’s taxes and I don’t think it would be responsible or right to borrow more because that would just make inflation worse.”

Mr Sunak said to find the money the Government would increase the charges for visa application fees as well as hiking the levy migrants pay to access the NHS.

He added departments had been asked to “reprioritise to support public sector workers, and that will mean... focusing on public sector pay rather than other things”.

Rishi Sunak: No more pay talks - this is a fair deal for workers and taxpayers

Today’s pay offers are “final” and there will be no more pay negotiations, Rishi Sunak has warned unions.

The Prime Minister said: “There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year’s settlements, and no amount of strikes will change our decision.

Rishi Sunak

“Instead the settlement we’ve reached today gives us a fair way to end the strikes, a fair deal for workers and a fair deal for the British taxpayer.”

'How can it be right to continue disruptive industrial action'

Rishi Sunak hails the decision of all teachers’ unions to suspend all planned strikes immediately in the wake of the pay rise.

“Momentum across our public services is shifting,” Mr Sunak said. “The vast majority who just want to get on with their life’s calling of serving others, are now returning to work.

“And in that spirit, I want to address those yet to do so. Now that we’ve honoured the independent pay recommendations, I implore you - do the right thing, and know when to say yes. In particularly, for doctors and consultants, I would say this. We have a national mission, for all of us, to make the NHS strong again.”

Mr Sunak noted the Government has backed the NHS with record funding.

“How can it be right to continue disruptive industrial action? Not least because these strikes lead to tens of thousands of appointments every single day, and waiting lists going up, not down.”

Call off your strikes, Rishi Sunak urges unions

Rishi Sunak said the Government’s decision to agree to public sector pay rises had “been difficult” and “taken time” as they are higher than ministers had first planned for.

Giving a press conference at Downing Street, Prime Minister said: “Clearly this will cost all of you as taxpayers more than we had budgeted for... I can confirm today that we are accepting the headline recommendations of the pay review bodies in full.

“But we will not fund them by borrowing more or increasing your taxes. It would not be right to increase taxes on everyone to pay some people more, particularly when household budgets are so tight. Neither would it be right for us to pay for them by higher borrowing, because higher borrowing simply makes inflation worse.

“Instead, because we only have a fixed amount of money to spend from, that means Government departments have had to find savings and efficiencies elsewhere in order to pay public sector workers more. There’s a clear message here. There are always choices, budgets are not infinite. When some ask for higher pay, that will always create pressures elsewhere, costs which must ultimately be borne by the taxpayer or by spending less on our other priorities.

“So that’s our decision and, having honoured the independent pay review process, I urge all union leaders to accept these pay offers and call off their strikes.”

Breaking: Teachers' unions to ballot members on 6.5 per cent pay rise

The Government and the four education unions have issued a joint statement on the recommended 6.5 per cent pay rise - which could bring an end to school strikes.

It reads: “This is the largest ever recommendation from the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB). A 6.5% increase for teachers and school leaders recognises the vital role that teachers play in our country and ensures that teaching will continue to be an attractive profession.

“The Government has accepted the STRB’s recommendation and has agreed to bring forward wider reforms to reduce teacher and leader workload in partnership with all four unions.

“ASCL, NAHT, NASUWT and NEU will now put this deal to members, with a recommendation to accept the STRB recommendation. This deal will allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action and resume normal relations with government.”

Breaking: Sunak accepts pay review recommendations

The Government will accept the recommendations of the independent public sector pay review bodies.

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, confirmed a seven per cent pay rise for police, a six per cent increase for doctors, with more for the lowest paid, a 6.5 per cent pay rise for teachers, and a five per cent pay rise for troops, including a £1,000 bonus.

Mr Glen told MPs: “We said we would accept the outcome.. and that is exactly what we will do.”

Comment: 'Britain is on a treadmill of decline – and the Tories risk major disaster'

A stable, steady-as-she-goes approach to economic policy might be a good idea if the ship is running smoothly in calm waters. It is disastrous if the ship is sinking, writes Ewen Stewart.

When heading for the rocks, it is wise to steer hard to avoid catastrophe – but this is not advice Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have taken on board.

Their approach may have been lauded as “grown-up”, but they, along with Treasury advisers, have failed to grasp that the British economy has radically changed over the last two decades. Then, the UK was from a dynamic, broadly market-led economy, with one of the best growth records in Europe.

'Time is running out for the Chancellor to prevent catastrophic hardship' - Kirsty O'Connor/HM Treasury

Now, it is a highly-taxed, highly-regulated bureaucracy that slowly strangles prosperity. We are on a treadmill of decline – where the only answer is a larger state funded by yet higher taxes.

We can see the direct result of this approach today. Two year gilt bond yields are now 5.35 per cent, well in excess of the peak during the Truss administration which triggered such choreographed panic.

Ewen Stewart: Hunt has succumbed to a declinist mentality

'We need to go for growth in a serious way'

Responding to the economy contracting by 0.1 per cent in May, a former Cabinet minister says: “Once again, this shows we need to go for growth in a serious way. The Chancellor is right to slash hundreds of pages of red tape for financial services, and we now need to go further to seize the benefits of Brexit.

“Consistent growth levels of three per cent by 2040 are achievable, and would lead to households having £35,000 more to spend. That’s worth going after and should become our clear blue water heading towards an election, as Labour has no interest in doing that.”

Tory MP urges tax cuts in response to economy shrinking

Greg Smith, the Tory MP for Buckingham, has urged Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to cut taxes in the wake of this morning’s figures.

Mr Smith told The Telegraph: “Growth only comes when the conditions for growth are set. We have the highest tax burden in 70 years and have just put corporation tax up.

“If we want growth we need to cut the cost of doing business in the UK - and that means tax cuts.”

We must not forget what Ukrainians are going through, says Sunak

Britain must “never forget what Ukraine is going through”, Rishi Sunak has told the Commons in the wake of his visit to Lithuania for the Nato summit.

The Prime Minister told MPs: “They are still standing strong and defiant, and the counter-offensive is making progress. In the last few weeks, they have taken back more ground than Russia has taken in the last year. We are standing with them and allies are doubling down in their support.

“At the Munich Security Conference in February, I called for long-term security arrangements to protect Ukraine, to re-establish deterrence in Europe and break the cycle of Russian violence. And now allies have delivered.

Rishi Sunak made a Commons statement after taking a leading role at this week's Nato summit - House of Commons/UK Parliament

Mr Sunak said the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine was not a substitute for Ukrainian membership of Nato, with western allies wanting an accession to take place after the end of the current war.

“Now of course, there is more work to be done, but we have shortened their path to membership, removing the need for a membership action plan and holding the first meeting of the Nato-Ukraine council with President Zelensky sitting at the table by our side, as an equal.”

'Grow up' over Nato, Wes Streeting tells Rishi Sunak

Starmer attacks Sunak for this tweet, saying Labour was "delighted" he went to NATO.



'No offence, Carrie… but are these bizarre baby photos for real?'

Sorry, I know this is going to sound awful. But the moment I set eyes on Carrie Johnson’s Instagram photos of her cuddling Frank, her newborn baby, I burst out laughing – and I haven’t stopped since. I don’t mean to be rude. The photographs are beautiful, writes Michael Deacon.

But that’s exactly the problem. Because those pictures make the rest of us poor parents look absolutely terrible.

I mean, come on. Think back to when you first brought any of your children home from hospital, and collapsed in wall-eyed exhaustion on your bed. How did you look? Probably not as if you’d just stepped daintily off the cover of Vogue, with fabulously styled hair and flawless skin. But more to the point, how did your bedroom look?

I’m guessing that it looked nothing like Carrie’s. In her photos, the Johnson bedchamber looks almost disturbingly immaculate. The bed, with its plump pillows and delightfully chic cushions, is beautifully made. The sumptuous cream walls look freshly painted. And the room as a whole is spotlessly tidy.

Michael Deacon: Where on earth is the air of sleep-deprived chaos?

Don't 'waste your money' on private schools, Angela Rayner suggests

Angela Rayner has suggested people should not “waste your money” on private education in the wake of a row between Carol Vorderman and a minister’s wife.

The deputy Labour leader insisted pupils can do just as well at state schools when asked about Ms Vorderman’s criticisms of Felicity Cornelius-Mercer and her husband Johnny for not going to university despite attending fee-paying schools.

Angela Rayner on her way to an Institute for Government event on "cleaning up politics" - Leon Neal

Ms Rayner told Sky: “You know, I don’t think you need a degree to be successful in politics. But I think Carol’s right to argue that if you’ve been privately educated and you’ve not been able to get a degree, I mean why waste your money on private education? I personally think the state sector is a fantastic sector, they did a great job with me.

“I had a lot of challenges because I grew up in poverty and wasn’t school ready so it wasn’t my teachers’ fault that I left without any qualifications but look how resilient I am.

“They taught me some great life skills and I think, you know, the state sector do a fantastic job, so don’t waste your money on private schooling. You can do just as good in our state sector and we should celebrate that.”

'Tragic' saga leaves questions over BBC complaints, Angela Rayner says

Angela Rayner has said the BBC needs to address how it handles complaints against employees, describing the scandal involving its highest-paid news presenter Huw Edwards as an “absolute tragic situation”.

The Labour deputy leader said questions have been raised over the corporation procedures amid scrutiny over how it dealt with allegations Edwards sent cash to a vulnerable young person in exchange for explicit pictures.

Yesterday, Vicky Flind, the wife of the BBC News presenter, released a statement on his behalf confirming Edwards was first informed of the claims last Thursday, seven weeks after the BBC received initial contact from parents of the young person.

Ms Rayner said it was right the BBC looks at its processes - Joe Giddens/PA

Speaking to Times Radio, Ms Rayner said: “It’s right that the BBC look at their processes, and see if their complaints process works properly. Because people have to have confidence in those processes, that they can come forward if there’s issues in the workplace, and that there’s policies and procedures that will deal with it there.

“Every workplace in the country has policies and procedures that deal with these issues. The problem is, whether people have confidence to come forward, and when they do come forward, are they going to be treated fairly? And are they going to get the issues dealt with swiftly? And I think that’s the question, are the BBCs policies and procedures correct and are they being applied in the correct manner as well?”

Huw Edwards will now be remembered in a very different way

Until now, Huw Edwards seemed destined to be remembered as the man who told the world Queen Elizabeth II had died, writes Gordon Rayner, our Associate Editor.

For more than a decade, he has been the presenter to whom the national broadcaster has turned whenever the very biggest events come around.

Royal weddings, funerals, elections and the annual Festival of Remembrance are all entrusted to Edwards as the natural heir to David Dimbleby.

Now, however, the 61-year-old is at risk of having an entirely different legacy after he was named as the man at the centre of the BBC’s latest controversy.

His wife, Vicky Flind, took the decision to name him after nearly a week of speculation about the identity of the man at the centre of the allegations. He had been named on social media.

Read the full story here

Britons set to be £25,000 poorer by 2040, says Truss-backed economist

Britons will be £25,000 poorer by the 2040s if the stagnant growth rate continues, an economist backed by Liz Truss has said.

Speaking at an event to launch the former prime minister’s Growth Commission, Douglas McWilliams, its chairman, said every person’s spending power will be lower unless the country can get back to growth rates seen in the 1960s.

Liz Truss sat next to Ranil Jayawardena, her former environment secretary, at the launch of The Growth Commission - Leon Neal

Tyler Cowen, a US economist, said living standards in Poland could exceed Britain’s in a decade unless drastic measures were taken.

Ms Truss attended the event in central London, but did not speak. Asked by reporters whether her own economic approach had been the right one, she said: “It’s a long game.” She was later overheard saying: “We’ve been through a boiling frog situation ... it hasn’t dramatically gone away, but it’s got worse and worse.”

Daniel Martin and Melissa Lawford have more

‘Cowardly’ to call Civil Service ‘the Blob’, says UK’s most senior civil servant

It is “cowardly” to call the Civil Service “the Blob”, the country’s most senior civil servant has said in a swipe at politicians who have popularised the term.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, claimed that high-profile criticisms of Whitehall by politicians had “undermined” the functioning of government during the past five years.

Simon Case

Appearing before the public administration committee, the head of the Civil Service said there had been a deterioration in relations between public sector staff and ministers.

“Obviously I don’t agree with a characterisation which is insulting, dehumanising, totally unacceptable,” he said.

Read more here on Case's comments

Allison Pearson: Why we have failed on immigration

The Stradey Park Hotel and Spa in my home town of Llanelli is a delightful place, writes Allison Pearson.

Set into a wooded hillside in West Wales, the converted Edwardian mansion has a crenellated rooftop and large picture windows looking out onto rolling lawns. Sit outside on a nice day and you can drink in heart-lifting views of the Gower Peninsula and the glimmering sea. My mum very occasionally treats herself to afternoon tea there with friends and it’s where couples go to enjoy landmark anniversary dinners.

Llanelli doesn’t have many special-occasion places so Stradey Park has come to play a treasured role in the life of the town. Or, at least, it did. All events, including weddings, have now been cancelled and 95 members of staff have been made redundant as part of a plan to convert Stradey Park into a housing facility for 241 asylum seekers.

The locals are outraged. The sudden change in use of Stradey Park (staff were informed not long ago that their jobs would be terminated on Monday) has seen angry protests outside the hotel.

Allison Pearson: The gap between the elite and normal people is terrifying

Angela Rayner refuses to say if Labour would agree with pay review bodies

Angela Rayner has refused to say whether Labour would accept the public sector pay rises recommended by independent pay review bodies.

The Government is expected to decide on salaries for public sector teachers, health consultants, junior doctors, prison service workers, policemen and the Armed Forces today after receiving pay board recommendations.

Asked if Labour would back the 6.5 per cent pay rise reportedly suggested for teachers, Ms Rayner, the deputy leader of the opposition, replied: “We’d have to look at that. We’re not in government at the moment.

Angela Rayner deputised for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday - Jessica Taylor/Reuters

“We’ve got our fiscal rules. We’re not in government so we don’t know what those negotiations are going to look like in the future. But the government are not getting round the table and they’re not negotiating.”

Pressed on whether that meant Labour would not necessarily accept the bodies’ findings, Ms Rayner replied: “We’d have to look at it... We’d look at it, then we’d start the negotiations, and we’d do that in good faith.”

Voters 'not yet totally convinced' by Labour, says Lord Blunkett

Voters are “not yet totally convinced” by Labour under Sir Keir Starmer, Lord Blunkett has said.

The former education secretary, who has helped mould the party’s current offer on schools, described Sir Keir’s five ‘missions’ for government as “a start”.

“The policy forum process, I hope, will coalesce around some radical but not scary policies that will be affordable over a long period of time,” he told the New Statesman.

“We’ve got to establish that this will be a government that works with people. That it’s an enabling government. You can’t simply elect a government that’ll wave a magic wand and all the problems will be resolved. You’ve got to get across the message that this is a partnership with people, with business and with the trade unions. We can do it, but we’re going to be doing it together.”

Asked if Sir Keir was the man for the job, Lord Blunkett replied: “Keir has been fortunate He’s been able to contrast himself against what came before... People are still not yet totally convinced. And we’ve got to convince them in the next year.”

Loves Labour, Frost?

Lord Frost has revealed that he used to be a Labour member because he thought the party “stood up for ordinary voters”.

The Tory peer and arch-Brexiteer said that he backed the party in his teens and early 20s, but switched camps when he realised he was more at home with the Conservatives.

Lord Frost at the launch of Liz Truss's Growth Commission yesterday - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He said that a “big part” of his change of heart was down to him “becoming quite Eurosceptic” over what he “saw in Brussels” in the Nineties, as well as his experience working in the Civil Service.

“But I think more importantly,” he said, “I began to realise, and I believe very strongly now, that the Labour Party is not the party of ordinary voters. It’s the party of the public sector, classes, the people who like to decide how the country is run and like telling other people what to do.

“And those were the classes that were defeated in the 2016 referendum. That was a vote for change and doing things differently. And I think that’s what the Conservative Party now stands for.”

08:27 AM BST

Seven-point swing to the Tories in latest YouGov poll

The Conservatives have clawed back seven points in the latest YouGov poll as Labour’s lead fell from 25 to 18 points.

Labour are on 43 per cent, down four percentage points, while the Conservatives are on 25 per cent, up three.

The Liberal Democrats are on 11 per cent, Reform UK eight per cent and the Green Party seven per cent.

Sunak considers plans to give public sector workers 6pc pay rises

Rishi Sunak will today be presented with plans to give a million public sector workers a pay rise of around six per cent as he juggles avoiding more strikes and his pledge to halve inflation.

The Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, will meet to reach a final decision on recommendations from each of the public sector pay review bodies.

Rishi Sunak faces a number of crunch decisions on public sector pay - Paul Ellis/AFP

Salaries for public sector teachers, health consultants, junior doctors, prison service workers, policemen and the Armed Forces are expected to be announced later.

While each pay body has proposed its own figures, the average recommended rise for 2023/24 is understood to be around six per cent – far above the 3.5 per first suggested by the Treasury. That would mean around an extra £3 billion in public spending.

Ben Riley-Smith, Henry Bodkin and Tony Diver have more here

Labour accuses Government of 'low growth' approach

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, accused the Government of a “low growth” approach in the wake of this morning’s data showing the economy contracted in May.

Ms Reeves said: “This Tory government seems determined to march us down a path of low growth and economic insecurity.

“There is no reason, given the hard work and the talent of the British people, that they shouldn’t be getting our economy growing. Instead, growth is down again, families are worse off and the impact of the Tory mortgage bombshell is reaching far and wide.”

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesman, also criticised Jeremy Hunt, adding: “Worst of all, ministers haven’t got a clue how to fix their own mess. The UK needs a Government with a serious plan to get our economy back on track – by helping people with the cost-of-living crisis, tackling inflation and investing in our vital public services. It’s high time ministers stopped wishing the crisis away and took action.”

Good morning

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Reporter, guiding you through another day in Westminster.

Jeremy Hunt has insisted the Government’s plan to grow the economy will work as figures showed the UK economy shrank in May.

As the UK economy contracted by 0.1 per cent, the Chancellor argued his focus on halving inflation and reducing debt - which has seen taxes rise to a postwar high - would eventually pay off.

Mr Hunt said: “While an extra bank holiday had an impact on growth in May, high inflation remains a drag anchor on economic growth.

“The best way to get growth going again and ease the pressure on families is to bring inflation down as quickly as possible. Our plan will work, but we must stick to it.”

