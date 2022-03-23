Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak defends Spring Statement and says he ‘can’t solve every problem’

Economic update statement from British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, in London - UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR /Reuters

Rishi Sunak has defended his Spring Statement and stressed he 'can't solve every problem' after it emerged living standards will fall further this year than at any time since records began in 1956.

The Chancellor yesterday unveiled a reduction of 1p on the basic income tax rate - due to come into force in 2024 - and raised thresholds at which people start paying National Insurance as he tried to address the cost of living crisis.

But Mr Sunak immediately faced calls to go much further as official projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility showed families are facing a historic squeeze on the finances.

Meanwhile, despite Mr Sunak's new tax cuts, the overall tax burden is on course to hit its highest level since the late 1940s.

The Chancellor today attempted to deflect criticism of his statement, telling Sky News: ‘Whilst I can’t solve every problem, and I have always been honest with people about that, I can make a difference, of course that is what I want to do and I think the plan that we announced yesterday will do exactly that and support hard working British families.’

Downing Street 'ready to take further steps if needed' on cost of living

The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman has just finished a daily briefing with Westminster journalists.

On the Spring Statement, the spokesman said the Government is prepared to "take further steps" in the coming months to tackle the cost of living crisis if necessary.

The spokesman said: “I think we will be ready to take further steps if needed to support households.

“I am not going to speculate given we know, we have said, the OBR and others have talked about the uncertainty, not least because of the war in Europe, so we need to keep a close and watchful eye.

“As the Chancellor has said before we are there to support the public when needed, as we have been throughout, but of course the Prime Minister fully supports everything the Chancellor set out yesterday.”

Boris Johnson: 'It will continue to be choppy'

The Prime Minister spoke to broadcasters after landing in Brussels and he was asked if he accepts that he will need to bring forward more help in the coming months to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

Mr Johnson said the Spring Statement will help people "with the cost of living during the cost of living crisis by cutting their taxes" but he admitted things will "continue to be choppy".

He said: "It’s been very striking the way the UK has come out of Covid, bouncing forward with very low rates of unemployment and 600,000 more people on the payroll than there were before the pandemic began, that’s absolutely fundamental to tackling the cost of living.

"It will continue to be, as Rishi has said, because of the global pressures on inflation, driven partly by supply chain constraints, partly, quite significantly now, by Putin’s war in Ukraine, it will continue to be choppy, but we will get through it and we will look after people throughout."

IFS: Median earners will be £360 worse off next year

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said the average worker will be £360 worse off next year as a result of the Government's policies and the cost of living crisis.

Mr Johnson said: “In the short term, one problem is that this combination of tax cuts and rebates just isn’t enough to offset the fall in real earnings that we expect to see.

“It looks like a median earner on around £27,500 a year will be about £360 worse off in 2022/23 than they were in this financial year. Someone earning around £40,000 will be getting on for £800 worse off.

“As I am sure everyone is now well aware, the OBR are forecasting the biggest hit to real household disposable income per person since comparable records began in the 1950s.”

Rishi Sunak under fire over bread comments

The Chancellor was asked a series of cost of living-related questions during his broadcast round this morning, including which items he has noticed going up in price in the supermarket.

Mr Sunak told the BBC: "It is probably, I mean, I think bread, probably, is the thing. The one that we buy I think, I am sure now it is about £1.20 and it was about £1 from memory, what it was before."

Asked what type of bread he buys, Mr Sunak said: "It is a Hovis, kind of seeded thing. We have a whole range of different, we all have different breads in my house, the degree of healthiness between my wife, myself and my kids."

Mr Sunak's remarks prompted the Liberal Democrats to accuse the Chancellor of being "out of touch".

Christine Jardine, the party's Treasury spokeswoman, said: "This is his 'let them eat cake' moment. While he talks about all his dough on morning television, millions of families watching are struggling with the worst fall in living standards in decades."

Institute for Fiscal Studies labels Sunak a 'fiscal illusionist'

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, has been delivering his verdict on Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement.

Mr Johnson did not hold back in his assessment as he labelled the Chancellor a "fiscal illusionist".

He said: “On the public finances, Mr Sunak has proved to be something of a fiscal illusionist.

“He told us that he cut taxes yesterday and he did, he increased the floor for National Insurance contributions and promised a cut in income tax in 2024 so Mr Sunak’s statement contained big new tax cuts but it also allowed taxes to rise.

“He can now expect to raise more in tax as a share of national income by 2025 than he expected in October.

“In fact, taxes are set to rise to the highest levels of a fraction of national income since Clement Attlee was prime minister.”

State Opening of Parliament announced for May 10

The Government has announced the State Opening of Parliament will take place on Tuesday May 10 when Boris Johnson will set out his next raft of policy proposals.

The Government said its new Queen's Speech "will set out the Government’s agenda for the next session and its plans to grow our economy, cut the cost of living, make our streets safer and clear the covid backlogs".

OBR: 'We are not predicting a recession'

The Office for Budget Responsibility's economic forecasts make for grim reading but the organisation is still predicting growth in the years ahead.

Richard Hughes, the chair of the OBR, said this morning that he is not expecting there to be a recession because he believes the economy is still getting back up to speed after the pandemic.

He told a briefing hosted by the Resolution Foundation: “I am not going to put odds on it, but we are not predicting recession for several reasons.

“One is that we still have some catch up growth to do from the pandemic. There are people who left the labour market during the pandemic who we still expect to come back, a number of those are students who spent some more time in higher education and will hopefully come back into the labour market with more skills as a result."

Mr Hughes also said there will be people who "want to work longer hours than they are now" while people who saved money during the Covid crisis are now likely to spend some of it.

He added: “There are reasons to believe that there is enough to support demand and enough to support employment over the next few years to offset the fact there is a big hit from inflation to people’s consumption.”

Pictured: Boris Johnson greets Macron and Biden in Brussels

Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden talk as they arrive at NATO Headquarters in Brussels - John Thys/AFP

OBR boss: New tax cuts undo one sixth of recent tax rises

Richard Hughes, the chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility, has been speaking at the Resolution Foundation's briefing on the Spring Statement.

His verdict on the tax cuts announced by the Chancellor yesterday is that they will only offset "one sixth" of the tax rises imposed by Mr Sunak in previous years.

Mr Hughes said: “Over the medium term there are also some tax cuts, a 1p cut on income tax, but it is important to put that number in context.

“This is a Chancellor who has raised about three per cent of GDP in tax, put the tax burden up to its highest level since the late 1940s.

‘So what he announced in terms of medium term tax cuts, permanent tax cuts, were only undoing about one sixth of what he has already announced in terms of tax rises since he became Chancellor.”

Resolution Foundation: Chancellor 'kept his powder dry'

More from James Smith at the Resolution Foundation briefing.

Mr Smith says Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement "came up short" in a number of areas but he believes the Chancellor has "kept his powder dry" so he can make more changes before the next general election in 2024.

“Just in terms of key takeaways, we are obviously dealing with this huge cost of living crisis but the improvement in the public finances really helped the Chancellor deal with that," he said.

“How did he do on his two tasks? Well, he prioritised tax cutting although we still have a lot of people paying, the vast, vast majority, paying more tax and we see not enough support particularly for those on low incomes.

‘So he really came up short on both of those key tasks but there is plenty more to come I think in terms of talking about these issues and the Chancellor kept his powder dry for changes ahead of the upcoming election.”

Resolution Foundation: Typical incomes will fall £1,000 next year

The Resolution Foundation is delivering its verdict on the Spring Statement at a briefing this morning.

James Smith, the think tank's research director, said the cost of living crisis will see typical incomes falling by more than £1,000 next year.

He said: “This year is an extremely sharp fall of nearly four per cent in typical incomes, that is the worst in nearly half a century and is worth over £1,000 in terms of that hit to typical incomes.

“That hit is larger at the bottom of the income distribution… so six per cent for the bottom quartile, so a really large hit, really striking hit there at the bottom and this is set to be the worst Parliament on record in terms of this metric, this key living standards metric that we look at.”

Rachel Reeves mocks Rishi Sunak over tax-cutting claim

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said Rishi Sunak claiming to be a tax-cutting chancellor is “like a kid in his bedroom playing air guitar – he’s not a rockstar”.

The Labour MP told LBC Radio: “The Chancellor can say as many times as he likes that he’s a tax-cutting chancellor but it’s a bit like a kid in his bedroom playing air guitar – he’s not a rockstar.

“The problem is for this Chancellor, is that by the end of this Parliament seven out of eight people will be paying more taxes – only one in eight will be paying less taxes.”

She said there have been “15 Tory tax cuts” in just two years.

Pictured: Boris Johnson arrives in Brussels for NATO and G7 summit

Boris Johnson disembarks from his plane after arriving in Brussels - Getty Images Europe

Chancellor: Bank of England’s job to tackle inflation

The OBR has forecast inflation could rise to 8.7 per cent by the end of 2022.

Rishi Sunak was asked this morning if there is anything the Government can do to cool spiking prices.

He told the BBC: “Primary responsibility for inflation rests with the Bank of England and it is rightly independent and you will have heard from the Governor about their plans for interest rates and we have started to see those go up obviously.

“On our side what is important is that we don’t make the situation much worse and obviously governments with their borrowing and spending, I have to be cognizant of that, that we don’t make inflation worse by our actions.”

Rishi Sunak says he has a ‘very strong’ record on tackling poverty

Analysis from the Resolution Foundation think tank suggested 1.3million Britons are set to fall below the poverty line next year as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Mr Sunak was challenged on the figure during an interview with the BBC and was told that in a growing economy more people should actually be lifted out of poverty.

The Chancellor said: “The track record of this Government and previous Conservative governments in tackling inequality and poverty is very strong.

“If you look at the figures over the last 10 years there are about 1.3million fewer people living in poverty, half a million fewer children growing up in workless households, hundreds of thousands of fewer children in poverty.

‘“The primary reason for that is because we have been able to do a very good job of getting people into work and making sure that those jobs are well paid. That is the surest and best and most sustainable route to move people out of poverty.”

The two key lines in the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts

The OBR's "economic and fiscal outlook" document, released alongside the Chancellor's Spring Statement, runs to 245 pages but two paragraphs stood out and have framed the way in which Rishi Sunak's plans have been received.

The first is on falling living standards:

"Rising inflation outpaces nominal earnings growth which, combined with net tax increases starting in April, weigh heavily on living standards in the coming 12 months. Real household disposable incomes per person fall by 2.2 per cent in 2022-23, the largest fall in a single financial year since ONS records began in 1956-57."

The second is on the tax burden:

"Those net tax rises, plus the more tax-rich composition of economic activity that has been factored into this forecast, raise the tax burden from the 33.0 per cent of GDP recorded in 2019-20 to 36.3 per cent of GDP in 2026-27 – its highest level since the late 1940s."

It is these two issues which will be dominating discussions between Tory MPs this morning.

'UK could target Russian gold reserves'

Boris Johnson has suggested the UK could target Russian president Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

He told LBC: “We need to do more, and so we need to do more economically. Can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves, for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?

“What can we do more to sanction Swift? And then we need to do more to give the Ukrainians military support."

You can read the full story here.

Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed a 'red line'

Away from the Spring Statement, the Prime Minister is in Brussels today for a NATO and G7 summit which will focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said this morning that he believes Vladimir Putin has already crossed a "red line" with his "barbarism".

Speaking to LBC Radio ahead of the summit, he said: “We all want to see some solution in Ukraine. Everybody is hoping that Putin will pull back and stop this incredible barbaric slaughter that he’s engaged on.

“But the only way to do that – we think there’s a huge amount of unity – is to keep going with the pressure that we’ve applied, and to increase it.

Boris Johnson heads to Brussels for a meeting of NATO leaders - Henry Nicholls/PA

“And the point I’m going to make today is look, you know, he’s already crossed a threshold of barbarism in the way he’s behaving. People talk about new red lines for chemical, biological, tactical nuclear weapons or whatever. For me, the red line already has been crossed.

“He’s bombing indiscriminately civilian centres. He’s causing huge numbers of casualties in wholly innocent populations.”

Chancellor: 'Judge me by my actions'

Rishi Sunak was told during his interview on Sky News that some people may believe he is not "really in touch with real people's lives".

He replied: “This has been put to me many times and what I say is judge me by my actions and people can see how I have acted over the last couple of years as our country went through a very difficult period and I think I demonstrated that I am standing by British people when we go through difficult things.

“I introduced things like furlough, I helped this country get through a pandemic. And partly because of the actions that I took the economy is in a much stronger place anyone expected now, with more people on payroll than we had before the pandemic, unemployment back down to the record low levels we saw before the crisis.

“That doesn’t happen by accident, that happens because of the policies that we have put in place.”

Rishi Sunak defends his Spring Statement

The Chancellor's first broadcast interview of the morning was on Sky News and he was immediately put under pressure over the rising tax burden.

Asked if he accepted that the tax burden is rising despite his new tax cuts, Mr Sunak replied "yes" but then spoke at length about the "context" of the Spring Statement, namely that it comes after the coronavirus pandemic and amid rising economic uncertainty because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said he believes the Spring Statement will help struggling families but admitted he "can't solve every problem".

He said: "That’s the context for all the actions that I have had to take. But I know families are struggling right now with the cost of living which is why yesterday I announced a tax plan which delivers the biggest net cut in personal taxes in over a quarter of a century, cutting fuel duty five pence a litre, raising national Insurance thresholds, giving 30million workers a tax saving, a typical worker saving £330 and cutting income tax for the first time in 16 years, putting more money in people’s pockets.

"So whilst I can’t solve every problem, and I have always been honest with people about that, I can make a difference, of course that is what I want to do and I think the plan that we announced yesterday will do exactly that and support hard working British families."

What the papers say

Rishi Sunak has woken up to a brutal set of newspaper frontpages as his Spring Statement receives a rough ride across all sections of the media.

The Telegraph splash has the headline "The biggest fall in living standards on record” and most of the other national press follows a similar theme.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



''The biggest fall in living standards on record''#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The Daily Express goes with "The forgotten millions say: What about us?” while The Daily Mail states: “Now slash taxes even further”.

The i goes with "Biggest hit to living standards since age of rationing” and The Independent offers: “UK faces biggest fall in living standards on record”.

The Mirror splash tells the Chancellor "Thanks for nothing” while The Sun goes with “Rishi tax gain but still pain”.

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

There is a busy morning ahead, starting with Rishi Sunak on the broadcast round to defend his Spring Statement.

We will then get the formal verdict on Mr Sunak's plans from the Resolution Foundation and the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is in Brussels for a NATO and G7 summit.

I'll guide you through the key lines.