Politics latest news: Starmer says Brexit fuelling Dover chaos despite Braverman denial

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured during a phone-in on LBC Radio this morning

Brexit is partly to blame for travel chaos at the Port of Dover, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

The Labour leader said the Government needed to "get a grip" after a weekend of disruption caused major problems for families trying to get away for the Easter break.

Asked if he accepted that long waits at the border were down to Brexit, Sir Keir said that "of course" the UK leaving the EU "has had an impact".

Sir Keir told LBC Radio: "We have had this before. We had exactly the same last summer, exactly the same last Easter and there is a lack of planning. Of course Brexit has had an impact. There are more checks to be done. That doesn't mean that I am advocating reversal of Brexit, I am not, I have always said there is no case now for going back in."

He added: "Yet again we have got to the first big holiday of the year and we have got queues, to the great frustration of many families trying to get out to have a well-earned holiday. My message to the Government, their message would be, get a grip."

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, yesterday rejected suggestions that Brexit could be the cause of delays at the port. She said it would not be fair to view the delays as "an adverse effect of Brexit".

The queues had cleared by this morning but there are fears that the congestion could return during other peak periods due to French border officials having to stamp UK passports following the withdrawal from the EU.

12:52 PM

Rishi Sunak refuses to be drawn on fate of proposed £1,000 one-off payment for teachers after pay offer rejected

The Government's pay offer to striking teachers included a proposed £1,000 one-off bonus for this year.

Now that the National Education Union has formally rejected the pay offer and the Government has said there are "no plans" to come back with a better one, there are questions over what will happen to that £1,000.

Rishi Sunak refused to be drawn when he was asked if the offer of a £1,000 one-off payment would now be revoked.

Asked by broadcasters during a visit to Rochdale whether the payment would go ahead, Mr Sunak said: "We’ve made a very reasonable pay offer worth around eight per cent on average for teachers, worth up to 13 per cent for new teachers combined with reductions on workload and for the NEU teaching union to be striking in the face of that and impacting children’s education, particularly in the run-up to the exams, is extremely disappointing."

12:35 PM

No10 blames Dover travel chaos on 'combination of factors'

Downing Street said there were a "combination of factors" to blame for the travel chaos at the Port of Dover this past weekend.

Asked if Brexit was one of them, the Prime Minister's Official Spokesman said: "I think there were a combination of factors that took place over the weekend. Obviously it is pleasing that the port has confirmed this morning that all traffic has now been processed through controls and the critical incident has been stood down.

"My understanding is that there was very high volume of coach traffic, there were adverse weather conditions which resulted in longer queues than normal."

Asked again if Brexit played a role, the spokesman said that French border officials are now stamping all UK passports and added: "Obviously we recognise there are new processes in place, that is why authorities were given a long time to prepare for the new checks including during the transition period and we are in discussion with our French counterparts about how we can further improve the flow of traffic."

12:22 PM

'No plans' to make improved pay offer to teachers, says Downing Street

No10 said the Government has "no plans" to make an improved pay offer to teachers.

Asked if a better offer could be made given that teachers have now rejected the existing offer, the Prime Minister's Official Spokesman said: "There are no plans to do that. I think as the Education Secretary said this morning it will now go to the standard pay review body process."

12:20 PM

No10: Fresh teacher strike action 'extremely disappointing'

Downing Street said it was "extremely disappointed" that teachers had rejected a new pay offer and are now planning further strike action.

The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman said: "With a week of classroom time already lost and with exams fast approaching it is extremely disappointing that the NEU have called for more strike action.

"That decision will also result in less money for teachers this year, with the independent pay review body now looking at pay for next year only whereas with the Government’s deal they could have had an extra £1,000 in their pay packets.

"Our offer included an effective eight per cent pay increase for this year, rising to almost 13 per cent for new teachers along with reforms to reduce workload and it also promised a pay increase of 4.5 per cent for next year which is due to be above inflation and average earnings growth."

12:00 PM

'I won’t rest until we make sure that our children can grow up in an environment that is safe and secure'

The Prime Minister has said he "won’t rest" until the Government makes sure children can grow up safe from abuse.

Asked why the Government had not addressed the issue of grooming gangs sooner, Rishi Sunak told broadcasters: "What happened to vulnerable girls here in Rochdale, but in Rotherham and Telford as well at the hands of grooming gangs was simply appalling.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, speaks to broadcasters during a visit to Rochdale this morning

"Last year I said that if I became prime minister I wanted to take decisive action to stamp out this evil and that is what we are announcing today, a new expert police-led taskforce, tougher sentencing, and a new legal duty on those working with children to report abuse.

"I won’t rest until we make sure that our children can grow up in an environment that is safe and secure."

11:36 AM

Rishi Sunak launches new grooming gangs taskforce

Rishi Sunak said the problem of grooming gangs is "more prevalent in our communities than people have been comfortable acknowledging" as he launched a new Government crackdown.

Speaking during a visit to the offices of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) in Leeds, Mr Sunak said: "Nothing is more important than the protection of our children and I know that all of you here today are absolutely committed to stamping out grooming gangs and the sickening abuse of young people.

"It is an absolutely horrific crime and the fact that grooming gangs are preying on young people across our country and our communities is a huge failing, both morally and practically.

Rishi Sunak addresses a meeting at the offices of the NSPCC in Leeds this morning

"The problem is more prevalent in our communities than people have been comfortable acknowledging and that is why as Prime Minister I vowed a major crackdown to bring the perpetrators of this awful crime to justice.

"So today we are launching a new grooming gangs taskforce, police-led, to root out these criminal gangs."

11:04 AM

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper visit Hartlepool to launch anti-social behaviour crackdown

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, meet with community members affected by anti-social behaviour, during a visit to The Annexe, Hartlepool

10:52 AM

10:48 AM

Blaming Brexit for Port of Dover delays is 'lame excuse', says Tory MP

Tim Loughton, the Tory MP and former minister, said a lack of French border staff is causing delays at the Port of Dover and while blaming the delays on Brexit may be "fashionable" it is a "lame excuse".

Mr Loughton told Times Radio: "It's very fashionable to blame everything on Brexit... the whole issue about what was going to happen with passports after Brexit is people wanted to make sure we were checking who was going in and out of the country.

"So the problem isn't with the fact that passports are being more rigorously checked. I think that's a good thing. The problem is how many people we've got doing it.

"Last time I was going across the Channel, we went through the British passport control in a matter of minutes and then there was a big queue to get through the French passport control because only two booths out of I think 10 or 11 were actually open.

"It's because there were not sufficient Border Force people there from the French equivalent checking those passports. Obviously arrangements have got to be better. There needs to be more people processing those passports at peak time and it needs to flow better but to just blindly say all this is all due to Brexit, it's a bit of a lame excuse."

10:13 AM

Gillian Keegan labels fresh teacher strike action 'extremely disappointing'

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said the National Education Union’s (NEU) decision to stage fresh teacher strikes after rejecting the Government's pay offer (see the post below at 10.09) is "extremely disappointing".

Ms Keegan said: "After costing children almost a week of time in the classroom and with exams fast approaching, it is extremely disappointing that the NEU have called more strike action.

"Following a week negotiating in good faith, the Government offered teachers a £1,000 payment on top of this year’s pay rise, a commitment to significantly cut workload, and a headline pay increase of 4.5 per cent for next year, above both inflation and average earnings growth.

"The offer was funded, including major new investment of over half a billion pounds, in addition to the record funding already planned for school budgets.

"The NEU’s decision to reject it will simply result in more disruption for children and less money for teachers today. Pay will now be decided by the independent pay review body which will recommend pay rises for next year."

10:09 AM

Teachers set to strike ahead of exams after rejecting pay offer

School strikes are set to go ahead in the summer term after teachers voted to reject the Government’s pay offer.

The National Education Union (NEU) said that 98 per cent of members who voted on the deal said “no” to a £1,000 one-off bonus this year and a 4.5 per cent pay rise next year.

Of 195,500 members who voted, equivalent to 66 per cent of members, 191,000 rejected the deal.

The union is preparing two days of strike action in England on April 27 and May 2, weeks before the start of GCSE and A Level exams.

You can read the full story here.

10:00 AM

'We can't go on like this'

Sir Keir Starmer said "we can't go on like this" but declined to commit to scrapping smart motorways.

The Government has paused the rollout of new all-lane running smart motorway schemes while it gathers more safety data.

Sir Keir was asked during an interview on LBC Radio this morning if he would pledge in Labour's next manifesto to scrap the schemes and reinstate hard shoulders.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, appears on an LBC Radio call-in this morning

He said: "We have already said it should pause. I think all of the safety issues are so concerning."

Told that pausing was not the same as scrapping, the Labour leader said: "No, it isn't but I think pause in the sense of we can't go on like this... we have seen the safety problems with these schemes so we need to look again at them in my view."

09:43 AM

'Unlikely' Sue Gray will take up Labour role before local elections - Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said it is "unlikely" that Sue Gray will start her role as his new chief of staff before the local elections next month.

The appointment of the former senior civil servant is currently being examined by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

Asked if he had a start date for Ms Gray, the Labour leader told LBC Radio: "We don't because there is a committee that has to clear whether she can come and work for me or not. They are doing their work and I obviously have to wait until they have made their decision."

Asked if the appointment would be confirmed before the local elections, he said: "I don't know but I think it is unlikely."

09:34 AM

Sir Keir Starmer on Port of Dover queues: 'Of course Brexit has had an impact'

Lengthy queues at the Port of Dover are at least in part because of Brexit, Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

The Labour leader was asked if he accepted that the long waits were down to Brexit and he said the UK leaving the EU "has had an impact".

Asked what a Labour government would do to address the issue, he told LBC Radio: "I would plan. Firstly, for the families trying ot get out, I know it has slightly got better this morning, but I suspect Thursday may be bad again. The frustration, families who want well-earned holidays trying to get over the border out of Dover.

"We have had this before. We had exactly the same last summer, exactly the same last Easter and there is a lack of planning. Of course Brexit has had an impact. There are more checks to be done. That doesn't mean that I am advocating reversal of Brexit, I am not, I have always said there is no case now for going back in.

"But once we left, it was obvious that what had to happen at the border would change. Whatever way you voted that was obvious. Whichever way you voted you are entitled to have a government that recognises that and plans ahead.

"Yet again we have got to the first big holiday of the year and we have got queues, to the great frustration of many families trying to get out to have a well-earned holiday. My message to the Government, their message would be, get a grip."

09:21 AM

Sir Keir Starmer declines to agree to 35 per cent pay rise for junior doctors

On the junior doctor strikes, Sir Keir Starmer declined to commit to meeting a demand for a 35 per cent pay rise.

Asked if a Labour government would agree to such a rise, the Labour leader told LBC Radio: "No, I am not going to make that commitment and I don't think anybody would expect me to do that a year out from an election."

09:17 AM

Using ex-military bases to house migrants must be temporary, says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer was asked if he supported the Government's plan to house migrants on former military bases.

The Labour leader said he believed it was "inevitable" that such sites would be needed but they should be strictly temporary.

He told LBC Radio: "Well, the Government has got to look at as many alternatives as it can although I think it is going to run into this problem that wherever it chooses there will be a local reaction.

"And in the end it is the symptom of the problem be cause the problem is that the Government is nowhere near fast enough in processing these claims."

Pushed again on if Labour supported the use of ex-military bases, Sir Keir said: "I think it is inevitable that we need to use temporary bases but temporary and unsatisfactory because the root problem is process the claims more quickly."

09:10 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: 'Political correctness should not get in the way' of grooming prosecutions

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said "ethnicity should not be a bar" to prosecutions in cases of grooming as he responded to Rishi Sunak's new crackdown (see the post below at 08.19).

He told LBC Radio that "anything we can do to crackdown on these cases I am in favour of us doing".

He added: "It is right that ethnicity should not be a bar and political correctness should not get in the way of prosecutions… but the vast majority of sexual abuse cases do not involve those of ethnic minorities and so I am all for clamping down on any kind of case.

"But if we are going to be serious we have got to be honest about what the overlook is."

08:47 AM

NEU leader 'confident' teachers will reject Government pay offer

The Government’s pay offer for teachers (see the post below at 08.26) is "insulting" and will be rejected, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union has said.

Dr Mary Bousted told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "This is a profession which of all the professions having disputes with the government has lost in comparative terms the most pay since 2010."

She said the Government's offer does "virtually nothing" to "start to re-correct" the "long decline" in teachers' pay in real terms and claimed ministers are using the "tactics of the bully boy" by saying the offer will be removed if it is rejected.

She added: "These strikes… are an indication of the despair that teachers feel about the lack of understanding and the inability to listen to what they are saying on the part of the Government.

"Teachers are just now completely fed up of the Government saying 'we won’t talk to you unless'. That is not the job of a responsible Government."

When asked whether she was confident the offer will be rejected she said: "I think the levels of anger and the levels of rejection will be very high, I am confident."

08:26 AM

Teacher pay offer ballot result expected today

The National Education Union will hold its annual conference in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, today where the result of the union's ballot of members on the Government's pay offer is set to be announced.

If members follow the NEU’s recommendation and vote to reject the pay offer then two further days of strikes could be held on April 27 and May 2.

The Government has offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year and an average 4.5 per cent rise for most staff in the next school year.

08:19 AM

Rishi Sunak to launch fresh crackdown on grooming gangs

Rishi Sunak is today announcing a new crackdown on grooming gangs, with police being told that the ethnicity of the gangs cannot be ignored.

The Prime Minister will say that political correctness must no longer prevent the police from using the ethnicity of suspects to identify grooming gangs.

Asian grooming gangs will no longer be allowed to "evade justice because of cultural sensitivities", a Government spokesman said ahead of the unveiling of a package of measures designed to crack down on organised networks of abusers.

The Prime Minister will order police forces to improve the recording and analysis of ethnicity data - including sharing information throughout the country - in an attempt to prevent perpetrators of abuse from falling through the net.

Ministers are understood to be concerned that, currently, gangs are not being identified because police are afraid of drawing links between suspects of the same ethnicity for fear of being accused of racism or bigotry.

You can read the full story here.

08:13 AM

Michael Gove: UK housing system is 'broken'

Michael Gove has declared the UK's housing system is "broken" and it is "undeniable" that change is necessary.

The Housing Secretary made the comments in a foreword to a new report on housing which has just been published by the Bright Blue think tank.

Mr Gove wrote: "Homeownership is not everyone's destiny, of course. But it has long gone hand in hand with conservative values of responsibility, family and self-determination, and the relationship we draw between hard work and success.

"If one clear measure of success is having a home to call your own, we desperately need more homes to bring ownership within reach of many more people.

"That the current housing model — from supply to standards and the mortgage market — is broken, we can all agree. That change is necessary is undeniable. We are bringing about change - and we are determined to see it through."

08:07 AM

Therese Coffey bottom of the Cabinet popularity league table

Therese Coffey, the Environment Secretary, is bottom of the Cabinet popularity league table, with only one other minister also in negative territory.

A Conservative Home survey of Tory members published this morning puts Ms Coffey on minus 2.3 while Andrew Mitchell, the development minister, is on minus two.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, is third from bottom with a net satisfaction score of just plus 1.7.

08:00 AM

Wallace, Badenoch and Cleverly remain three most popular Cabinet ministers among Tory grassroots

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, the Business and Trade Secretary, and James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, remain the three most popular Cabinet ministers among the Tory grassroots, according to a new poll of Conservative Party members.

The Conservative Home survey puts the trio in the first three places and in the same order as last month, with Mr Wallace on plus 85.1, Ms Badenoch on plus 63.5 and Mr Cleverly on plus 63.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is in fourth place on plus 47.8 and Penny Mordaunt, the commons leader and former Tory leadership challenger, is in fifth on plus 46.2.

07:55 AM

Rishi Sunak enjoys major surge in popularity among Tory grassroots

Rishi Sunak has enjoyed a major surge in his popularity among Tory members, according to a new survey of the Conservative Party grassroots carried out by the Conservative Home website.

The Prime Minister has jumped from sixth from bottom to sixth from top in the latest Cabinet league table. At the end of February Mr Sunak had a net satisfaction rating of just plus 7.4 but in the league table published today he has jumped up to plus 43.7.

The turnaround in the premier’s fortunes came in a month in which he made progress on a number of issues which appear to have boosted him in the eyes of the Tory rank and file.

Mr Sunak announced and adopted his Windsor Framework Brexit deal, unveiled the Illegal Migration Bill to tackle the migrant Channel crossings crisis and took the next step forward in the AUKUS submarine pact.