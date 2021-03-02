Politics latest news: Watch Rishi Sunak deliver Spring Budget live

​​Follow the latest updates below.

12:48 PM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak announces grants for vulnerable women and veterans

Rishi Sunak confirms £19m for domestic violence programmes and to "pilot a network of respite rooms", providing specialist support for vulnerable homeless women.

A further £10m will be provided for veterans with mental health needs.

And the funding for victims of the thalydamide scandal is being extended by £49m alongside a lifetime commitment "guaranteeing funding forever">

12:45 PM

Budget 2021: Some 600,000 excluded will have access to grants, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak turns to the newly self-employed, saying that provided a tax return was filed by midnight last night, 600,000 more people can claim the fourth and fifth grants.

He says this is "one of the most generous programmes anywhere in the word".

The Universal Credit uplift of £20 will continue for a further six months, "well beyond the end of this national lockdown", he says.

This will be done through a one-off payment of £500.

And the minimum wage will be increased from April, he adds.

12:43 PM

Budget 2021: Furlough and self-employed support extended

Rishi Sunak says furlough will continue until September, with "no change" for employees.

Businesses will start to contribute as they reopen, starting with 10 per cent in July, then 20 per cent in August and September.

Support for the self-employed will also continue until September, with another two grants.

This will be tailored according to drops in turnover.

12:41 PM

Budget 2021: Economy will be 3pc lower in five years than without Covid

However in five years time the economy will be three per cent smaller than it would have been without the pandemic, Rishi Sunak says.

This year it will grow by 4 per cent, 7.3 per cent in 2022, then 1.7, 1.6 and 1.7 per cent in the last three years of the forecast.

The Government's interventions to support jobs "have worked", according to the OBR, with a much lower peak of 6.5 per cent unemployment - 1.8m fewer people out of work than previously thought.

12:39 PM

Budget 2021: Economy will return to pre-Covid levels six months earlier than thought, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak notes it will take this country - and the world - a long time to recover, but it will happen.

The Budget will ensure people are supported throughout "this moment of crisis". It will also set out a path to fix the public finances, he adds. And thirdly, the work of building the future economy will begin.

Forecasts show the approach is working, he adds.

OBR are now forecasting "a swifter and more sustained recovery", reaching the pre-Covid levels by the middle of next year - six months earlier than previously thought.

12:37 PM

Budget 2021: Covid has 'fundamentally altered our life', says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak starts by looking back at his initial response a year ago, saying what was seen once as a temporary disruption has "fundamentally altered our life".

Much has changed but one thing has stayed the same, he adds.

"I said I would do whatever it takes - I have done, and I will continue to do so," he adds.

12:35 PM

Budget 2021: This is a statement like no other

This will be a Budget like no other - and I have had to sit through every one in the Chamber since 2010, writes chief political correspondent Christopher Hope

In normal times the benches would be packed ready, first for PMQs and then the Budget. MPs would be sitting in the gang ways.

In the early days MPs would wear hats (Labour MPs with mining seats wore miners' helmets in the 1980s). Yet today the Chamber is basically empty and has no atmosphere.

All the MPs are wearing face masks. The only variant is a natty clear visor sported by Labour MP John Spellar. But... if you shut your eyes and listen you can just about imagine the chamber is full.

That's about the best we can do until all the MPs are back and Covid-19 is behind us.

12:32 PM

PMQs: We are going as fast as we can on HS2, says Boris Johnson

Labour MP Mike Kane raises HS2, asking Boris Johnson "what prevents the Government from putting shovels in the ground in the North now".

The Prime Minister says the answer is "if you start again, midway through, you multiply the cost.

"But we are going to go as fast as we can," he adds.

12:28 PM

PMQs: SNP MP makes first Commons appearance since hospitalisation

Amy Callaghan makes her first Commons appearance since she was hospitalised last year.

The SNP MP asks about the Erasmus programme, asking if charities will receive match funding under the Turing scheme.

Boris Johnson welcomes the East Dunbartonshire MP back, saying it is "great to see her back", and says he will "do everything we can with the Turing scheme to reach out, to give opportunity to people from the poorest backgrounds".

12:26 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson turns tables on SNP

SNP MP Patrick Grady asks why Conservatives are distributing leaflets in Scotland saying a vote for them is a vote against a second referendum.

"If a vote for the British nationalist Tories in Scotland must be accepted as a legitimate vote against the referendum, surely a vote for the SNP must be a vote to put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands," he asks.

But Boris Johnson turns the tables, noting the "acceptance that he is running a nationalist party".

He adds that most people will think it "extraordinary" to talk about another referendum during Covid.

12:23 PM

PMQs: Additional 6,620 police officers recruited, says Boris Johnson

Sir David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, raises the "horrendous" murder of his teenage constituent Luke Bellfield.

He asks what more "police, society and parliament can do" to stop "such senseless murders".

Boris Johnson says he sympathises with the family and friends, adding "there is nothing I can say to alleviate their loss".

But he stresses the work being carried out to cut county lines and keep violent crimes down. He says there are 6,620 of targeted additional 20,000 police officers recruited.

12:19 PM

PMQs: Northern Ireland's position in UK 'rock solid', Boris Johnson stresses

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson highlights the "disruption" to trade caused by the Northern Ireland protocol, and the damage it is doing to the nation's institutions.

Boris Johnson stresses Northern Ireland's position within the UK is "rock solid and guaranteed", and that some "temporary operational easings" will help protect food supplies while further discussions take place.

"We leave nothing off the table to ensure we get this right," he adds.

12:17 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson defends position on Yemen

Ian Blackford also uses his question to focus on the cut to aid in Yemen< noting that millions of children face starvation as a result of the move.

He says the Tories have "shamefully backed the Saudis".

Boris Johnson stresses that the UK has given £1bn to Yemen and 1.5m people in the country will receive cash support.

But the SNP Westminster leader says the 0.7 per cent commitment is "yet another broken promise", asking why he is "breaking the promises made to the world's poorest".

12:14 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson asked to support Scottish civil servants

Dr Liam Fox, the former minister, asks about "the turmoil in Scottish politics", and if any civil servants have "a mechanism to seek redress".

Boris Johnson says he will support all civil servants and thanks those working "up and down the country".

He says the country should "build back better together".

12:12 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson hammered over Yemen aid

Sir Keir Starmer mockingly says this is what "Global Britain looks like", quoting Andrew Mitchell's comments on this matter back to Boris Johnson.

He asks the Prime Minister to "do the right thing" and reconsider this urgently.

But Boris Johnson says "there are very few other countries in the world" who have done as much, saying people should feel "very, very proud".

But the Labour leader says "just as the US is stepping up, the UK is stepping back". He asks the Prime Minister if he has "the courage" to put the overseas aid budget cut to a vote in the Commons.

Mr Johnson says the country "we think we have got our priorities right", noting Sir Keir could have asked about any other topic but he has "concentrated" on Yemen.

12:10 PM

PMQs: Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson over Yemen aid

Sir Keir Starmer says the UK is "increasingly isolated" over its sales to Saudi Arabia, and asks what it would take to suspend sales.

Boris Johnson says the UK has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and that several people have a;ready been sanctioned.

But the Labour leader says to make matters worse, the Government is halving aid to Yemen, asking "how on earth" that can be justified while arms sales continue.

Mr Johnson says "current straitened circumstances" mean aid must be "temporarily" reduced, but insists the UK continues to "step up to the plate."

12:08 PM

PMQs: Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson over Yemen arms sales

Sir Keir Starmer asks Boris Johnson if he agrees that the sale of arms used in the war againt Yemen ought to be suspended.

The Prime Minister says the UK has "scrupulously followed" the guidance on this.

But the Labour leader says the UK has not suspended arms sales, asking why it is right given "everything we know".

Mr Johnson says the legitimate government was removed illegally, and the UK follows the guidelines on this.

He says the UK can be "hugely proud" of what we are doing to support the people of Yemen.

12:05 PM

PMQs: Boris Johnson raises a laugh over Liverpool 'happy memories'

Labour's Kim Johnson asks the Prime Minister for a formal apology to the Chinese community living in her constituency affected by forced repatriation some years ago.

Boris Johnson says he has "happy memories" of his visits to Liverpool - eliciting something of a chuckle from the backbenches - and says he is very grateful to the Chinese community "for their amazing contribution", adding: "Her message has been heard loud and clear".

12:01 PM

Budget 2021: Will Rishi Sunak have a drink from the Despatch Box?

Chancellors are allowed to drink alcohol at the Despatch Box while giving the Budget, deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing has tweeted.

It's unlikely to tempt the tee total Rishi Sunak - although he may take the opportunity to indulge his one-a-week Coke habit.

11:50 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak poised to announce Darlington hub for Treasury North

There is much chatter afoot that Rishi Sunak is poised to confirm plans to relocated hundreds of Treasury jobs to Darlington as part of his Budget, which will be unveiled in just under an hour.

In a video to his department's civil servants, the Chancellor said that after "a lot of thought and energy", the new economic campus would be in the north east market town, which is just a few minutes' drive from his Richmond seat.

Mr Sunak said he was "really excited" about the decision, according to the recording of the message which has been shared on social media.

As former government adviser Gabriel Milland points out, there are definite benefits to the move.

11:39 AM

Budget 2021: Can Rishi Sunak keep the hawks happy?

We already know that the Chancellor's statement will commit the UK to borrowing billions more to continue coronavirus support at least until the summer, writes political correspondent Tony Diver.

One group of Tory MPs concerned about that decision are the fiscal hawks, who look nervously back to the days of austerity under George Osborne and David Cameron and worry about what belt-tightening will be needed this time around.

A former Cabinet minister in that camp tells The Telegraph that Mr Sunak is lining the UK up for a "day of reckoning", when the borrowed money will have to be repaid.

"There is a sense of relief that the Government schemes are going to continue, but there is also a recognition that the debts we're running up are huge," the MP said.

"We will have to deal with these debts, but it's wise not to be rushing into that now. The day of reckoning will come, but fortunately it isn't today. I would be in some doubt as to whether we need furlough for September. These are just massive, massive sums and the public finances are now more stretched than for decades."

11:37 AM

Rishi Sunak's Budget will 'restore control of public finances gradually', says former Treasury minister

Rishi Sunak will use today's Budget to "restore control of public finances gradually", a former Treasury minister and colleague has said.

Simon Clarke, who worked alongside Mr Sunak as junior ministers under Sajid Javid, told Sky News that while the Chancellor would continue to support the economy through the extension of furlough and other measures, today would also mark the start of bringing borrowing under control.

"I’m sure that is what the Chancellor is going to do today," the Middlesbrough South MP said, speaking on behalf of the Government. "I am not talking about some wave of tax rises that is going to slow growth, but the beginnings of restoring credibility to public finances.

"It is a really important message to send both to investors and the public that we are going to start living within our means," he added. "We will start that journey today."

Rishi Sunak poses with the Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street - AFP

11:19 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak will be keeping one eye on looming inflation risks

Rishi Sunak will be addressing many audiences this afternoon, but one of the most important targets of his messaging will be the international markets, writes deputy political editor Lucy Fisher.

One Tory MP tells The Telegraph there’s “a new-found worry in the Treasury about our debt position, because everybody thinks inflation is coming and that means interest rates go up”.

A hike in interest rates would cause the cost of servicing UK public debt to soar, presenting a painful challenge for the Chancellor.

The recent rise in UK Government bond yields, and the warning from Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane last week that the inflation “tiger” may be on the prowl, has sparked jitters on Whitehall, the source said.

Mr Sunak will be hoping that his Budget and wider positioning on the public finances today reassures the markets, as well as landing well with the public and Tory MPs.

11:17 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak tells Cabinet his plans to 'make the most of post-Brexit future'

The Budget will "begin the work of building our future economy", Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told his Cabinet colleagues this morning, just a couple of hours before he gives his statement to Parliament.

The Chancellor said "we must be honest with ourselves and the country" about the cost of Covid, noting that the country has been "borrowing on an extraordinary scale - equivalent only to wartime levels", a Government spokesman said.

But he stressed that the country "will rise to that challenge and we can be optimistic about the recovery", saying the Budget will begin the work of building our future economy.

It will also set out "how the country will make the most of our post-Brexit future and as a science superpower".

11:02 AM

Budget 2021: What to expect when you're expecting the unexpected

In the weeks before today’s Budget Rishi Sunak has been juggling two competing forces, writes the Telegraph's Political Editor Ben Riley-Smith.

The first: Economic life support. The second: Fiscal responsibility. The result will be a Janus-faced Budget. The spending taps will be kept on until the autumn while the Chancellor stresses the need to get the country’s finances on a surer footing.

But despite the pre-statement briefings there are still big unknowns - not least if, when, and by how much, taxes will be raised. Another is recovery spending. And then there are the raw numbers, with the Office for Budget Responsibility expected to unveil better-than-expected figures, thanks to the vaccine rollout.

Of course it is possible there is some vast “rabbit in the hat” that Mr Sunak has managed to keep hidden from Fleet Street. Not long until we find out now.

10:52 AM

In pictures: Rishi Sunak leaves No 11 ahead of Budget

Rishi Sunak has just left Downing Street, and given the country a glimpse of his red box, ahead of today's Budget.

As a result of Covid, he was not flanked by his team as he posed on the steps of Number 11.

Rishi Sunak poses with his red box outside No 11 - Reuters

What's in the box? Rishi Sunak will unveil all from 12:40pm - Reuters

All on my own: Rishi Sunak leaves No 11 ahead of the Budget - Bloomberg

10:44 AM

In pictures: Ministers arrive in Downing Street ahead of Budget

Rishi Sunak is currently giving his Cabinet colleagues a sneak peek of today's Budget.

While some ministers will be Zooming in, as with other Cabinet meetings during lockdown, there has been a flurry of activity around Downing Street this morning, suggesting more than a few of them are making a physical appearance.

Matt Hancock arrives at Downing Street ahead of the Chancellor's Budget - Getty

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden on his way into Downing Street this morning - Bloomberg

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay on his way to Downing Street - AFP

Rishi Sunak holds the Budget box as he poses with his team - PA

10:34 AM

Budget 2021: Contactless payment limit to increase to £100

The limit on contactless payment will be raised to £100, Rishi Sunak will announce as part of his Budget today.

The changes will more than double the limit for a single purchase from £45 to £100 as part of efforts to boost the UK high street. It comes following a Financial Conduct Authority consultation and recommendation.

The Chancellor said: "The contactless limit increase will make it easier than ever before for people to pay for their shopping, providing a welcome boost to retail that will protect jobs and drive growth across the UK.”

While legally in force from today, the changes to limits will not happen in practice immediately, as firms will need to make the necessary systems changes.

The banking industry is due to implement the new £100 limit later this year.

The Government said the changes had been made possible by Brexit as "we are no longer bound by EU rules on the maximum limit for contactless payment, which is currently set at £45".

10:28 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak must address 'most egregious' air travel tax, says Ryanair boss

Rishi Sunak has "done nothing" on Air Passenger Duty [APD], "the most egregious tax on air travel", Ryanair's chief executive has claimed, which he called

Michael O'Leary called for the Chancellor to roll out more support for the industry in today's Budget, as he appeared before the transport select committee.

He said: "Where I will be most critical of the UK Government is the one lever they have at their disposal - and that is this ridiculous APD tax of £22 per departing passenger - no effort has been made by the Government to roll that back, reduce it temporarily, or in fact what we would call for, abandon it altogether, at least until traffic at UK airports recovers to pre-pandemic levels.

He added: "Rishi Sunak has done nothing about APD, which is the most egregious tax on air travel, because it is regressive and it hits the poorest people hardest. So there's much more to be done on Government support.

"The furlough scheme falls short of what needs to be done and it will be a very challenging and difficult return to normal operation or pre-Covid operation levels and profitability."

10:16 AM

Watch: Rishi Sunak is 'a total coke addict'

Rishi Sunak has spent some of the last year building his brand, with snazzy graphics and hagiographic interviews pushed out on social media by the Treasury team.

But the Chancellor wasn't always so slick, as a video that has surfaced this week shows.

Mr Sunak starts by telling some schoolchildren he is "a total coke addict", before clarifying it is "coca-cola" he has a thirst for, before launching into a detailed anecdote about his favourite drink.

10:04 AM

Coming up: Five key numbers to watch for in the Budget

The low-profile guardian of the public finances, Richard Hughes, will take his turn in the spotlight as all eyes turn to the verdict of the Office for Budget Responsibility chairman when Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget on Wednesday.

Economists will be scouring the OBR’s latest assessment of the figures and the economic outlook amid hopes that the wintry pessimism of its November forecasts could give way to an optimistic spring. But what numbers will they be looking for?

These are the five key numbers to watch out for in his Budget today.

09:49 AM

Russell Lynch: The big question facing Rishi Sunak as he delivers his second Budget

The Office for Budget Responsibility is likely to confirm borrowing of around £360 billion and a debt pile heading towards £2.3 trillion, more than 100 per cent of GDP and the highest since the 1960s.

Yet, writes the Telegraph's economics editor Russell Lynch, the enigma is that even as the UK's debt burden swells, the cost of servicing it has tumbled to an all-time low. As of January, the UK's net debt stood at £2.1 trillion, but in the same month the Government paid just £1.8 billion in interest, less than half the amount paid 12 months earlier.

The key question for Mr Sunak as he steps up to deliver his second Budget is how long that state of affairs can last.

Russell weighs up the competing political and economic considerations that the Chancellor will be mulling as he stands at the Despatch Box today.

Read his full column here.

09:37 AM

Budget 2021: What we know so far from the Chancellor's statement

Rishi Sunak will pledge to carry on using "the full measure of our fiscal firepower to protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people" as he sets out his Budget today.

The Chancellor is expected to use his fiscal statement to set out a three-stage plan for the economy.

He will say: "First, we will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis.

"Second, once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that.

"And, third, in today’s Budget we begin the work of building our future economy."

But could that mean increases to corporation tax, income tax and CGT? Or will we see more give-aways as he looks to prop up the country's weakened economy?

Here's what we know so far.

Number 11 Downing Street ahead of Rishi Sunak's Budget - Bloomberg

09:26 AM

Lord Hill defends dual listing proposals as part of City shake-up

Lord Hill has defended his recommendations for reform to the City, rejecting claims it will water down the UK's high financial standards.

The review recommended that companies should be allowed to sell so-called dual-class shares in the premium listing segment of the London Stock Exchange, giving some shares more voting rights than others.

The former European commissioner told BBC Radio 4's Today programme he had taken a "prudent balance, a cautious approach" that would ensure " it is still a well-regulated regime."

"What we are trying to do is make sure that the listings environment in the UK is as attractive as it can be to the growth companies of the future," he added. "Where we make recommendations for reform, we have accompanied them with safeguards that would also make sure we still have high standards in our system.

"So I don't buy the line that in making these recommendations we are putting our high standards at risk - we haven't taken an approach of ripping things up and of pushing things as far as we can for the sake of it."

09:19 AM

Budget 2021: 'Remote cameras' to picture Rishi Sunak in a Covid-secure way

Rishi Sunak is no stranger to the paparazzi - in fact, it can be argued he welcomes the limelight.

But the Budget takes media attention to a whole new level, starting with the legendary pre-statement photos taken on the steps of Number 11 as the Chancellor and Treasury team make their way to Parliament.

Today, with social distancing in place, photographers are setting up remote cameras to capture the moment.

Here is a glimpse of what Mr Sunak will face when he leaves Downing Street today.

09:11 AM

Budget 2021: Furlough extension at odds with fall in Covid deaths

Rishi Sunak's decision to extend furlough until September - which is due to be officially announced as part of the Budget this afternoon - underscores just how tentative the roadmap out of lockdown is.

Although Boris Johnson has said England's lockdown will be pretty much lifted by "no earlier than" June 21, each stage will be judged according to four tests, which include the success of the vaccine, daily cases, hospitalisations and deaths, and the emergence of any "variants of concern".

The emergence of the P1 Brazil variant in the UK demonstrates how easy it is for one such variant to slip in - and there is always the risk another variant could mutate domestically.

But it's not all bad news. The fall in Covid deaths in England is running around three weeks ahead of modelling estimates, figures show, as experts called for lockdown to be eased more quickly.

You can read more about that story here.

09:03 AM

Philip Johnston: Can Rishi Sunak save the nation's finances without ending his career?

Time was when the Chancellor of the Exchequer was neither seen nor heard for weeks before Budget Day, writes Philip Johnson.

But in the past week Rishi Sunak has popped up everywhere, not least on Twitter which politicians still seem to think is the way to interest young voters. He also appeared on various TV chat shows on Sunday though largely to say he could not disclose what was in the Budget – except that “Treasury sources” then did precisely that by confirming he would be freezing fuel duty for another year.This seems an odd decision. The Treasury had let it be known that a fuel tax rise was in the pipeline and most Tory MPs, if not the country, were reconciled to it. It also fits in with the Government's big “green” year. Loading extra costs on motoring would seem to fit in with that agenda, although it would be a deeply unpopular move as previous governments have found. But there comes a time when being popular is no longer possible for a Chancellor.

Is that moment coming for Mr Sunak? Read Philip's column in full here.

08:53 AM

Budget 2021: The four major tax levers Rishi Sunak could pull – and how much they would cost you

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned the country that taxes will need to rise to pay for the cost of the pandemic.

The Conservatives have promised not to raise income tax rates or National Insurance, but Mr Sunak has several other ways of generating more tax revenue.

Pension savers, investors and landlords could all be hit increased levies in the Budget statement, which will be unveiled shortly after 12.30pm today.

What levers could the Chancellor pull during the statement, and how much will it cost taxpayers?

Find out here.

08:52 AM

Ian Blackford: Nicola Sturgeon will be exonerated today

Nicola Sturgeon will be "exonerated" after she has appeared before the Holyrood inquiry into her Government's unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond, SNP Westminster leader has said.

Ian Blackford told BBC Radio 4's Today: "Let these allegations be put to the First Minister and I know she will answer them.

"She is a woman of integrity and honesty and I fully expect that at the end of this process, and we are very close to that, that the First Minister will be exonerated and in particular will be exonerated by the standards commissioner."

He stressed that the Scottish Government hade made sure "that due process took place and crucially, when the Government reached that determination that the case wasn't stateable, that the Government moved extrajudicially to move this to an early conclusion."

08:49 AM

Nicola Sturgeon's position 'untenable' if she broke ministerial code, says former minister

A former Treasury minister has said Nicola Sturgeon should resign if she is found to have broken the ministerial code, claiming it was "an order of magnitude" far greater than breaches in Westminster, such as the one Priti Patel has survived.

The First Minister has insisted there is not "a shred of evidence" to support her former mentor's claim there was a "malicious and concerted" attempt to see him removed from public life and she has consistently denied breaching the ministerial code.

Speaking ahead of her long-awaited appearance before the Holyrood committee this morning, Simon Clarke said: "It is not for me to prejudge what decisions the Scottish Parliament should take, but it would be my view that any minister would be in an untenable position.

"The degree of allegations is extremely serious."

He added: "In principle, the multiple breaches of ministerial code does put the First Minister in an untenable position."

We will be live-blogging her appearance from 9am here.

08:39 AM

Nicola Sturgeon to make long-awaited appearance on Salmond inquiry from 9am

Today is shaping up to be a busy one - and the Budget isn't the only focus.

Nicola Sturgeon will make her long-awaited appearance before the Holyrood inquiry into her government's unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond on Wednesday, amid calls for her to resign.

The First Minister has insisted there is not "a shred of evidence" to support her former mentor's claim there was a "malicious and concerted" attempt to see him removed from public life and she has consistently denied breaching the ministerial code.

You can read more about that story here.

My colleague Gareth Davis will be live-blogging her appearance separately, and I'll pull out some interesting lines for the Politics Live readers.

08:33 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak defended from Speaker criticism over pre-Budget briefing

A former Treasury minister has defended Rishi Sunak from the Speaker's criticism, over pre-Budget briefings and the Chancellor's plans to give a press conference at 5pmthis evening.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle told Sky News: "At one time the Budget was never revealed to the media... Tradition matters and it's important that people hear it on the floor of the House, not briefing newspapers before and certainly not dashing off afterwards to tell them how good they were."

But Simon Clarke, former Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, said his ex-colleague "has the utmost respect for Parliament, as we all do".

He added: "I am absolutely confident the Chancellor has observed all propriety and will be setting out the full suite of the Budget in the House at lunchtime. Occasional headline announcements will come out in the hours leading up to them but the overwhelming majority of the Budget remains, as it should be, to be heard by Parliament and the public after 12pm."

Rishi Sunak during his preparations for today's Budget - HM Treasury

08:25 AM

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak today

Rishi Sunak faces a twin challenge at the Budget – continuing to help those impacted by the Covid lockdown while trying to get the country's finances on a sounder footing.

The Chancellor will confirm that the furlough scheme is to continue until the end of September – longer than expected – with millions of workers expected to benefit.

Self-employment grants of up to £2,500 a month until April will be announced – as The Telegraph revealed last month – with a scaled-back grant on offer after that. The Universal Credit uplift of £20 a week will be extended by six months and a string of summer spending plans to support pubs, sport and the high street will be announced.

"We're using the full measure of our fiscal firepower to protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people," Mr Sunak will say in his Budget speech. "We will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis."

But that is only one part of the message, with Mr Sunak wanting to "level" with the public about the need to eventually get spending back under control. He is expected to signal a rise in corporation tax for the years ahead and launch a "stealth" income tax raid by freezing the £12,500 and £50,000 thresholds.

Read more on that story here.

The Chancellor shows off the Budget 2021 during a Zoom call last night - HM Treasury

08:19 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak must introduce jobs policies as furlough tapers off

Rishi Sunak must replace furlough with policies designed to address unemployment, as the jobs support scheme tapers off, an economic think tank has said.

Resolution Foundation's chief executive Torsten Bell told Times Radio: "When it comes to unemployment the more difficult part of this crisis is ahead of us rather than behind us.

"So it is true as the furlough scheme is phased out, however that phasing out is done, whether that's via employment contributions rising or just via the scheme being brought to an end, some of those jobs won't be there for people to go back to.

"That should be a big feature of the discussions about the Budget today because the furlough scheme can't stay forever but other policies do need to step in to make sure we see the smallest rise in unemployment as possible."

08:16 AM

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak urged not to hike taxes 'at such as fragile moment'

Labour has called on Rishi Sunak not to erode confidence "at such a fragile moment", as a shadow Treasury minister urges the Chancellor not to impose tax hikes in his Budget today.

Labour's Bridget Phillipson, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News: "We don't think that now is the right time for tax rises, the economy is in such a fragile position that hitting people in their pockets when we need to be building up confidence in our economy is absolutely essential.

"The Chancellor is out on a limb on this, mainstream opinion is very clear that securing the recovery must be an absolute priority of the Government. That should mean we don't see tax rises immediately but action to protect family finance."

Ms Phillipson added: "Whether it's the IMF (International Monetary Fund) or the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), the most important point right now is building up demand within our economy and confidence, not pulling it away at such a fragile moment."

08:12 AM

Budget 2021: Chancellor will take 'two or three year' view on tax hikes, says IFS boss

Rishi Sunak will take a long-term view of how to 'plug the hole' caused by Covid in today's Budget, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.

Paul Johnson told BBC Radio 4's Today: "There are some suggestions and reports that the OBR's (Office for Budget Responsibility) forecasts over the next few years are going to be rather more optimistic than they were back in November and if they are, if it looks like the economy has a good chance of bouncing back well, that will make some of his decisions a bit easier.

"Because remember what the Chancellor is not really thinking about is 'how can I pay back the debt that I've incurred over this couple of years?'.

"It is much more, 'if the deficit remains big in the coming years, what do I need to do to plug that hole?'. And if the economy is bouncing back then there is less of a hole to plug.

"But there will still be something of a hole and that will mean, I expect, some tax rises, but not this year - in the next two or three years."

08:08 AM

Budget 2021: Extending furlough gives businesses 'grace' period, says think tank boss

Rishi Sunak's decision to extend furlough until September will give struggling businesses "two or three months of grace", the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.

Paul Johnson said the extension was "relatively generous", although noted that the scheme does "reduce its generosity", with employers having to contribute to salaries of staff unable to work from July.

"I think the thinking behind that is that there will be some businesses that are still struggling with demand, struggling to get back on their feet so giving them two or three months of grace will help to ensure that jobs are maintained," he told Today.

"Remember the Chancellor tried to do this last summer - he was intending to phase out furlough over the summer and early autumn and of course that couldn't happen because of the return of the virus.

"The key thing now is that this really does end in September because we really do move back to normal."

08:05 AM

'No robust case' to pay off Covid debts 'quickly or aggressively', says former OBR boss

The former chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), has said there is "no robust case" for looking to claw back the UK's pandemic debt quickly.

Sir Robert Chote,, who stood down in 2020 after 10 years in post, told BBC Radio 4's Today: "The argument that we have borrowed an enormous amount of money - and goodness we have over the last year to 18 months - and that all has to be paid back very quickly, there is no robust case for making that argument.

"Most economists would accept that if you have the size of the public debt jump up so you have a temporary increase in borrowing that increases your stock of debt, you don't want to try to reverse that very quickly or very aggressively.

"One of the lessons obviously people have taken out of the experience after the financial crisis is that even if you do have a bigger structural budget deficit, even with that you don't want to go at it too aggressively in case you weaken the recovery and make the situation worse."

However he noted "the decisions on tax can't be put off forever."

07:46 AM

Furlough extended as calls grow for quicker reopening

Rishi Sunak will announce that the furlough scheme will continue until the autumn, even as data shows that efforts to counter Covid are exceeding expectations.

Unveiling his Budget on Wednesday, the Chancellor will pave the way for tens of billions in extra spending by extending furlough and the Universal Credit uplift until the end of September and confirming further sizeable grants for the self-employed.

The vast spring and summer spending suggests the Government believes that businesses will not be fully back to normal until the autumn.

It comes despite new analysis showing that the decline in coronavirus deaths in England is around three weeks ahead of the central modelling estimates, fuelling calls for a quicker reopening.