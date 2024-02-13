Politics latest news: Labour candidate said Britons who fight for 'f------ Israel' should be 'locked up'

Sir Keir Starmer insisted his party has changed after withdrawing support for Azhar Ali

A former Labour MP who is seeking re-election with Sir Keir Starmer’s party claimed that Britons who volunteer to fight for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) should be “locked up”.

Graham Jones, who represented Hyndburn until 2019 and is now the party’s candidate there for the next election, was also recorded referring to “f------” in audio leaked to the Guido Fawkes website.

Reportedly speaking at the same meeting in Lancashire as Azhar Ali, the Rochdale by-election candidate now disowned by Labour after an anti-Semitism row, Mr Jones said: “F------ Israel again, you know. I’m sure that all these people think even when they go home... But you will not get Israel over the line unless we go at them hard.”

A second person could be heard asking “well, why [are] there British people in the IDF?”, before Jones replied: “Well, this has been raised and I’m going to take this up. Because we have a simple rule in this country.

“Unless there is a military alliance between us and that particular country, so Nato, whatever, or an individual one, you should not be fighting... No British person should be fighting for any other country, at all, full stop. It’s against the law and you should be locked up.”

Andrew Mitchell, a Foreign Office minister, has spoken about the “right of British nationals with additional nationalities” to serve in the recognised armed forces of these nationalities.

It came as Sir Keir Starmer insisted Labour has changed under his leadership as he warned the party’s representatives that all allegations of potential wrongdoing would be investigated amid the Rochdale row.

Fraser Nelson: Pass a law to stop foreign states owning newspapers

Rishi Sunak should introduce a new law to protect press freedom, the editor of the Spectator has said amid the ongoing UAE-backed takeover bid by RedBird IMI for the Telegraph and the Spectator, reports Nick Gutteridge.

Fraser Nelson told a Lords committee: “What Government can do to help is to protect the freedom of the press I wouldn’t mind there being a law passed whereby foreign governments aren’t allowed to buy British newspapers or magazines I think that is the case in other countries and now that foreign autocracies are in the market for a buying media landscape I think that should be met with a regulatory response.

“I think it is urgent, it might be too late if you leave it too long. Obviously when we talk about press freedom we mean freedom from the government. That is completely incompatible with government owning publications.

“That is bad, government worse, autocratic foreign government even worse and that’s exactly what we’re looking at. Ironically this doesn’t come because either the Spectator or the Telegraph are in financial trouble, they’re both strong publications, they just happen to be up for sale and the Emiratis decided through the vehicle RedBird IMI to have a backdoor way of getting hold of both titles and this will be a test case.

“If it’s allowed to pass then this trend that we’ll see in the last 10 years of very rich autocracies buying more and more of the critical national infrastructure of governments will move on from shopping malls and nuclear plants and onto media and when that happens then you will find a significant chunk of the country’s media in the hands ultimately of countries with no tradition of free speech at all.”

Fraser Nelson: Telegraph takeover would have 'very big implications for the trustworthiness of news'

Fraser Nelson, the editor of the Spectator, has said the planned takeover of the world’s oldest magazine and The Telegraph would have “very big implications for the trustworthiness of news”.

Mr Nelson told a Lords committee it would open the floodgates to more takeovers, possibly by the Chinese and Russian governments.

He said the Government should legislate immediately to outlaw the ownership of media titles by foreign governments.

“One other main thing is we see foreign governments are now taking an interest in buying British news organisations,” Mr Nelson said.

“They intend to buy the titles I work for, The Spectator and The Telegraph. I would regard this as a new business development because previously foreign governments or their investment proxies would not seek to buy publications but now they are seeing if they can get away with it and it looks like there’s a reasonable chance of that happening.

“That would have very big implications for the trustworthiness of news, for the future of news. I do not think any democracy in the world has seen one of its newspapers sold to a foreign authoritarian government. This isn’t happening in the near distant future, it’s happening right now, it’s under review right now from the DCMS. I think that would have a very profound impact were it to go ahead because it probably would not be the last such acquisition.”

Tom Harris: Keir is in far greater danger than he seems to realise

Consider the decidedly odd sequence of political events in the last 48 hours or so, writes Tom Harris.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Azhar Ali, Labour’s candidate (for so he remains, at least legally) in the Rochdale by-election, was apparently the pedlar of what many would view as bizarre, offensive and anti-Semitic smears against Israel.



Yesterday morning, with Ali’s actions known, Starmer’s party approved his continuance as Labour candidate. Yes, Ali had proven himself unfit to serve as an MP. Yes, he appeared to represent everything Starmer had sought to cleanse from the party – a narrow-minded bigotry based on fake history and fake news that is repellent to Jewish and non-Jewish voters alike.



Even Councillor Ali himself, in an apology which might never have been made without the exposure of his comments in the first place, described them as “inexcusable”. But still, the Leader of the Opposition backed him. Ali would continue to receive staff, financial, organisational support from the Party.

Tom Harris: Starmer will find it hard to deny that he tolerated anti-Semitism

Former shadow minister accuses Israel of ‘war crimes’

Richard Burgon, a Labour MP who served in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, has accused Israel of “war crimes” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, this afternoon:

One very easy action our Government could take is to demand that Israel implements the recent orders issued by the International Court of Justice.



Our Government's refusal to do so speaks volumes.



It gives a green light to Israel to carry on committing yet more war crimes. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) February 13, 2024

Analysis: Independents are to Labour what Reform is to the Tories

Labour will do its best to portray the Azhar Ali saga as a little local difficulty, but behind the scenes Sir Keir Starmer will know that it is anything but, writes Gordon Rayner.

The anti-Semitic views expressed by the former Labour candidate for Rochdale - now standing as an independent - are supported by a large chunk of the electorate in some constituencies. That is surely why Mr Ali said what he did about Israel allowing the Hamas terrorist attack to happen so it could stage a “land grab” in Gaza.



It is also why Sir Keir dithered over withdrawing Labour’s support for Mr Ali, knowing that doing so would provide a fillip to George Galloway, the Workers Party of Britain candidate and perpetual fly in the ointment.



Should Mr Galloway win in Rochdale, a possibility that has just increased, Sir Keir knows that anti-Zionist candidates would be encouraged to stand in seats with a large Muslim population, potentially costing Labour not just votes but constituencies in the general election.

Gordon Rayner: The risk to Labour from anti-Zionists at the next election

Shadow minister admits Rochdale row ‘embarrassing’ for Labour

A shadow minister has admitted the Azhar Ali scandal is “embarrassing” for the Labour Party.

Steve McCabe, the shadow veterans’ minister, told GB News: “It’s obviously difficult and embarrassing for the Labour Party. But I mean I think when you are confronted with a situation like this, you don’t have a choice and you have to do what you believe to be right.

“I’ve been involved in times where allegations have been made about candidates. Sometimes you have to weigh up. You know, you have to ask how important it is, what else is influencing it?

“I think the issue is that conditionally people were prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt that he said his apology in good faith. But I think with the further revelations it was too late and that was just the end of it in the end.”

‘Voters remain concerned Labour don’t stand for anything’

The view that Labour “don’t stand for anything” risks harming their prospects at the next election, the director of a leading think tank has warned.

Luke Tryl, from More In Common UK, downplayed recent U-turns by Sir Keir Starmer’s party but suggested a lack of clarity could make the party more vulnerable in the coming months.

“I don’t think any individual event of the past few weeks, bonuses, green investment or Rochdale, will itself shape Labour’s standing with the electorate.

“The greater risk is if this carries on and a ‘vibe’ takes hold and particularly if it reinforces a pre-existing concern.

“We know the electorate are deeply frustrated and ready to move on from the Tories, but they remain concerned that they don’t stand for anything and won’t do anything differently.”

Time to stop sitting on the fence, senior Labour MP tells Starmer

A senior Labour MP has broken ranks to say she does not really know what her party stands for under Sir Keir Starmer.

In an interview with GB News, Rosie Duffield, who has been ostracised by some of her own colleagues for her views on transgender issues, said: “I don’t have any sort of input into the future manifesto as a backbencher, but I know that a lot of Labour MPs would really like some clarity on our policies going forward because we’re always asked about it.

“I was really disappointed with the scrapping of the green pledges, as were lots of other vocal Labour MPs, so it would be nice to get a bit more clarity on those issues. A bit less fence-sitting in the next few months. And we’re going to have to do that, aren’t we? So people know what we stand for.”

Sir Keir formally abandoned his party’s £28 billion green investment plan last week, scaling down his ambition to a commitment to spend just £4.7 billion a year on eco projects.

Asked if she herself knew what Labour stood for, Ms Duffield’s response was a damning “no”. Asked about the transgender row, an issue on which Sir Keir has also changed his position in recent months, she added: “I think we’re still in a bit of a mess about it. I’m not sure sitting on the fence on this issue is really winning the Labour Party any friends.”

Starmer takes the biscuit in Wellingborough

Sir Keir Starmer has been on the campaign trail in Wellingborough, where voters will go to the polls on Thursday in the by-election to replace Peter Bone.

Sir Keir was seen enjoying tea and biscuits at the ground of local football club AFC Rushden and Diamonds.

His party is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the by-election, although the turnout in such contests is usually lower than at general elections.

Sir Keir Starmer

Suzanne Moore: God help us if George Galloway makes a comeback

What on earth has Rochdale done to deserve the candidates in this by-election? writes Telegraph columnist Suzanne Moore.

After the death of the much-loved Labour MP Tony Lloyd, a gaggle of truly atrocious – or at least unfortunate – people have put themselves forward to represent it. Where to begin with these men? And they are notably all men.



Guy Otten from the Greens is the unfortunate one: he will appear on the ballot paper, even though he has stepped aside after criticising the Gaza conflict and “Islamic religion” (a sign that the messy party needs to find clarity in what it stands for). Simon Danczuk is standing for Reform UK. He was suspended from the Labour Party in 2015 following accusations of “inappropriate behaviour”. He was exchanging explicit messages with a 17-year-old.



The Labour candidate, Azhar Ali, is embroiled in an anti-Semitism row: he effectively blamed Oct 7 on Jews, saying that Israel allowed the Hamas terrorist attacks to happen to justify its attack on Gaza. He is still standing but Labour has suspended him.



Add to this list is George Galloway, a man who could cause a fight in an empty pub. He is standing for the Workers Party of Britain, which defends the achievements of the USSR, China and Cuba. He is mostly concerned with Gaza and Kashmir. Fair enough, but that is not what he is really doing here, is it?

Suzanne Moore: Galloway plays up cultural and racial tension

Good afternoon

Dominic Penna here, The Telegraph’s Political Correspondent, guiding you through the rest of the day.

Poll: Reform within single digits of Tories

Reform UK has pulled within single digits of the Conservative Party in a new general election voting intention survey.

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll conducted on Feb 11 put the Tories on 21 per cent, down by three points when compared to the company’s previous poll on Feb 4.

Reform was unchanged on 12 per cent, putting the party nine points behind the Conservatives.

Richard Tice, the Reform leader, said it was “another strong poll” for his party.

Starmer denies claims of ‘double standards’

Sir Keir Starmer denied claims of “double standards” in Labour’s disciplinary processes (see the post below at 09.04).

The Labour leader said: “I set out four years ago to tear anti-Semitism out of the Labour Party. It’s the first thing I said I’d do as Labour leader, and to change our party.

“I have taken a series of decisions along those lines, ruthlessly changing our party, and it’s made no difference to me where somebody stands in the Labour Party.

“The change I’ve brought about is a Labour Party that is now back in the service of working people.”

‘Any allegation that needs to be investigated will be investigated’

Sir Keir Starmer said any allegations against other Labour councillors present at the event at which Azhar Ali made his widely condemned remarks would be “fully investigated by the party”.

On a visit to Wellingborough, he told broadcasters: “Those comments were appalling and that is why we took decisive action. It is virtually unprecedented to withdraw support for a candidate in the way I withdrew support from this candidate yesterday. That’s what a changed Labour Party is all about.

“Of course, any allegation will be fully investigated by the party, but the important thing is the decisive action that’s been taken to make it absolutely clear that this is a changed Labour Party.”

Pressed on whether those present at the event would be investigated, Sir Keir added: “Any allegation that needs to be investigated will be investigated.”

Starmer insists he took ‘tough’ and ‘decisive’ action over Rochdale candidate

Sir Keir Starmer said he took “tough” and “decisive” action to withdraw support for Labour’s Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali over his Israel remarks, insisting the party has “changed” under his leadership.

Sir Keir told broadcasters: “Certain information came to light over the weekend in relation to the candidate. There was a fulsome apology. Further information came to light yesterday calling for decisive action so I took decisive action. It is a huge thing to withdraw support for a Labour candidate during the course of a by-election.

“It is a tough decision, a necessary decision but when I say the Labour Party has changed under my leadership, I mean it.”

Labour take biggest poll lead over Tories in almost a year

The Labour Party has taken a 25 point poll lead over the Tories - its biggest margin in almost a year.

A new Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey, conducted on Feb 11, put Labour on 46 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 21 per cent.

Labour were up by one point and the Conservatives were down by three points when compared to the company’s previous poll on Feb 4.

Redfield said it was Labour’s largest lead since March 5 last year.

Tories sink to lowest level of poll support since Truss exit

The Conservative Party has fallen to its lowest level of poll support since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister.

A Redfield and Wilton Strategies survey conducted on Feb 11 put the Tories on just 21 per cent of the vote.

The Tories have not been that low since the final days of Liz Truss’s premiership in October 2022.

Lowest Conservative % since Sunak became PM.



Just two points above lowest under Truss.



Westminster VI (11 Feb):



Labour 46% (+1)

Conservative 21% (-3)

Reform UK 12% (–)

Liberal Democrat 11% (+2)

Green 5% (+1)

SNP 3% (–)

Other 2% (–)



Changes +/- 4 Febhttps://t.co/jbpbj1kD03 pic.twitter.com/h0vbFQlQRe — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) February 12, 2024

Labour made ‘very big mistake’ selecting Azhar Ali, says Lord Hague

Lord Hague said Labour’s decision to select Azhar Ali to contest the Rochdale by-election was a “very big mistake”.

The former Tory leader said parties needed to take “great care” when selecting by-election candidates because of the high profile nature of the contests.

He told Times Radio: “You have to take great care in all the parties over the by-election candidates you select because they are high profile, by-elections, and all parties make mistakes.

“But this is just a very big mistake. And it’s another big U-turn by Keir Starmer.”

Starmer has made ‘so many U-turns he is going in circles’, says Lord Hague

Lord Hague said Sir Keir Starmer had made so many U-turns in recent weeks that he was “really going around in circles now” as he responded to the Rochdale row.

The former leader of the Conservative Party pointed out that last night’s U-turn on Labour’s Rochdale candidate Azhar Ali had come after Labour last week ditched its £28 billion green investment pledge.

Lord Hague told Times Radio: “It’s yet another U-turn. Like last week, Keir Starmer’s got so many U-turns, he’s really going around in circles now.

“It also means we’ve got this extraordinary by-election in Rochdale in two weeks where the candidate of the Labour Party on the ballot paper is somebody the Labour Party are not going to vote for.”

Pictured: Starmer visits AFC Rushden & Diamonds, in Rushden ahead of Wellingborough by-election

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joins parliamentary candidate Gen Kitchen and Michael Harriman (left), AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager at the home of AFC Rushden & Diamonds, in Rushden, Northamptonshire, ahead of the Wellingborough by-election - Joe Giddens/PA

Tories demand answers over Azhar Ali meeting

The Lancashire Conservative Group has written to Labour to ask if any prominent figures had attended the meeting of Lancashire Labour Party when Azhar Ali made his controversial comments about Israel and Gaza.

The Tories asked if anyone had challenged Mr Ali. A copy of the letter, dated yesterday, was published by the Guido Fawkes website today.

The Tories asked a series of questions: “1. Were any other Lancashire Labour MPs, county or borough councillors, or parliamentary candidates at that meeting, if yes,

“2. Did those MPs, councillors or candidates speak up to oppose Mr Ali’s conspiratorial comments, or report them to relevant authorities in the Labour Party?”

The Tories also asked Labour to disclose where in Lancashire the meeting had taken place.

Dowden claims ‘racism towards Jews not a red line for Labour’

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, claimed the Rochdale “fiasco” had shown “racism towards Jews is not a red line for Labour”.

Mr Dowden tweeted this morning: “The key lesson of Starmer’s Rochdale fiasco is that racism towards Jews is not a red line for Labour.

“A candidate peddling antisemitism was selected and Keir Starmer didn’t disown him because a by-election win was more important. That’s when you find out who someone really is.”

Labour candidate Azhar Ali apologised after he was recorded claiming that Israel deliberately let Hamas massacre its citizens on Oct 7 to pave the way for attacking Gaza.

But a party spokesperson said yesterday evening that Labour had withdrawn its support for Mr Ali “following new information about further comments”.

Housebuilding ‘heading in the right direction’

The housing minister insisted the Government was “heading in the right direction” when asked about the unmet Conservative manifesto pledge to build 300,000 new homes a year.

Asked why the promise was included in the manifesto if it could not be kept, Lee Rowley told Sky News: “We’ve got to have targets.

“We got it up to the highest rates in three decades, in most of my lifetime, just before Covid, so we are heading in the right direction.”

Minister admits need to ‘go further’ to boost housebuilding

Lee Rowley, the housing minister, admitted housebuilding has slowed and said “we need to go further” by introducing the Government’s new plans (see the post directly below).

“There’s a lot of progress being made but we need to go further,” he told Times Radio.

“We got housebuilding up to about 240,000 a year before Covid. We know there are challenges with inflation, we know that housebuilding has slowed down, we’re trying to support that.”

Planning overhaul will protect our precious countryside, vows Rishi Sunak

Cities which fail to meet tough new housing targets will be forced to build on brownfield sites to “protect our precious countryside”, Rishi Sunak has announced.

The Prime Minister is championing an overhaul of planning rules designed to protect the greenbelt while boosting the number of new homes.

Under the proposals millions of homeowners will also be allowed to build bigger extensions to their property without having to get planning permission.

You can read the full story here.

Hunt: ‘Job isn’t done’

Jeremy Hunt said the “job isn’t done” as he responded to today’s wage and unemployment figures (see the post below at 10.01).

The Chancellor said: “It’s good news that real wages are on the up for the sixth month in a row and unemployment remains low, but the job isn’t done.

“Our tax cuts are part of a plan to get people back to work so we can grow the economy – but we must stick with it.”

10:01 AM GMT

Wage growth slows

UK wage growth has slowed to its lowest level for more than a year while vacancies also fell back once again as Britain’s jobs market cools further, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular pay growth, excluding bonuses, fell to 6.2 per cent in the quarter to December, down from an upwardly revised 6.7 per cent in the three months to November.

This was the slowest growth seen since the three months to October 2022.

In a sign that the jobs market as a whole remains largely resilient, the unemployment rate fell to 3.8 per cent in the final three months of 2023, down from 3.9 per cent in the three months to November and the lowest level since November to January 2023.

Pictured: Sir Keir Starmer leaves his London home this morning

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured this morning leaving his London home - Nigel Howard Media

Rishi Sunak ‘petrified’ of Reform UK, claims Richard Tice

Richard Tice claimed Rishi Sunak is “petrified” of Reform UK after the Prime Minister told voters last night that a vote for any party other than the Tories would help to put Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street.

Mr Tice told GB News: “He was petrified, wasn’t he? He wouldn’t mention the name Reform. He’d clearly been trained not to mention it because he knew exactly what the audience were thinking, were asking.

“The applause when that question was asked was significant. People are bored of hearing him bang on he’s ‘got a plan and it’s working’. No, it is not working.

“We are not growing, he’s not stopping the boats… government spending is going up, he hasn’t got on top of the immigration plans…”

“He (Rishi Sunak) was petrified of mentioning the word Reform!”



I react to Rishi Sunak’s comments tonight! 👇 pic.twitter.com/hEE5WK1nIj — Richard Tice 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) February 12, 2024

‘Left-wing Labour MPs feel more harshly treated than Right-wing colleagues’

Labour MPs on the left of the party do not feel they are treated the same as their colleagues on the right when it comes to disciplinary processes, it was suggested this morning.

Martin Forde KC led a 2022 report into Labour that found factional disputes between the party’s right and left under Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader, and that both sides had weaponised anti-Semitism.

Mr Forde told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that Labour’s handling of the Rochdale row had been “shambolic”.

He said: “If you want a fair and transparent system then it has to deal with people consistently, and I’m aware from discussions with some of the MPs within the party – who might be described as more Left-leaning – that they feel that when it comes to disciplinary action taken against them things move rather slowly, but if you’re in the right faction of the party, as it were, then things are dealt with either more leniently or more swiftly.

“Now that’s a perception, I can’t quantify it, but I do think it’s something that the leadership should be concerned to, in a way, dilute, or if it is in fact the case, then they need to give reassurance both to the general public and the voting public and to their members that people will be treated fairly.”

Starmer accused of ‘double standards’ after Rochdale U-turn

There is a “double standard” in Labour which sees people on the left of the party treated more harshly than those on the right over potential transgressions, it has been claimed.

Andrew Fisher, a former director of policy for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn, claimed that under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership disciplinary processes were used for “factional reasons”.

Responding to Labour withdrawing its support for Rochdale candidate Azhar Ali, Mr Fisher told BBC Radio 4 Today: “I think it is shambolic. It is also another thing as well, it reveals a double standard within the Labour Party.”

Mr Fisher argued that candidates on the right of the party were often given the “benefit of the doubt” and “that doesn’t apply to people who are on the left, ever”.

He said: “These disciplinary processes are used for factional reasons within the Labour Party and that results in people like Azhar Ali being given the benefit of the doubt, being backed up by shadow cabinet ministers on the radio just 24 hours before, shadow cabinet members still going out campaigning for him on Sunday.”

Mr Fisher added: “This is a problem that Labour has to take seriously about tackling different forms of racism within the party and take it seriously, not just use it as a factional weapon.

“So you are right about due diligence. This should have been checked before and I am sure if he had been a candidate from the left of the party this would have been checked…”

Minister claims Labour ‘going to ground’ after Rochdale U-turn

A minister accused Labour of “going to ground” after the Opposition opted not to send someone out to represent the party on the morning media round in the wake of the Rochdale U-turn.

Lee Rowley, the housing minister, told Sky News: “Where is Labour today? Talking to people like yourselves? They’re not doing it. They’re going to ground.”

Mr Rowley claimed Labour was in a “real mess”.

John McDonnell: George Galloway will be ‘over the moon’ at Labour Rochdale decision

John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, said George Galloway will be “over the moon” at Labour’s decision to withdraw its support for its Rochdale by-election candidate.

The Labour MP said the situation in Rochdale is “unprecedented”.

He told Sky News: “It is a total mess, it is absolute chaos.”

“It’s a total mess, absolute chaos.” @johnmcdonnellMP reacts to the news of the Labour Party withdrawing support for Rochdale candidate Azhar Ali.#PoliticsHub https://t.co/GlTNastFii



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/FcoBGPBZuo — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) February 12, 2024

He added: “I should think George Galloway will be over the moon at all of this at the moment to be honest and I think there is a whole range of issues now that will be debated within the community about where people will go in terms of the votes on the day itself.

“I have never seen anything like this to be honest in the past. It is unprecedented.”

Mr Galloway is standing for the Workers Party of Britain at the by-election and he is campaigning against Labour’s stance on Gaza.

Tories label Starmer a ‘moral vacuum’ after U-turn over Rochdale candidate

The Conservatives labelled Sir Keir Starmer a “moral vacuum” after his U-turn on support for Labour’s Rochdale by-election candidate.

It was announced last night that Labour had withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali and suspended him from the party after he was embroiled in an anti-Semitism row.

Sir Keir had stood by him despite growing protests from the Jewish community and within his party after Mr Ali claimed Israel deliberately let Hamas massacre its citizens on Oct 7 to pave the way for attacking Gaza.

The Labour leader was forced into a U-turn last night after “further comments” emerged.

Richard Holden, the chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “Starmer is a moral vacuum – acting not out of principle but purely due to pressure.”

It is too late for Labour to replace Mr Ali on the ballot paper for the Feb 29 by-election because nominations have already closed.